Relationships are wild, aren’t they? You think you’ve got it all figureed out and everything is going great, and then out of nowhere, you’re hit with a curveball that leaves you questioning everything. Today’s story is all about that unexpected drama of romance, featuring a mysterious motorcycle, a surprise birthday fiasco, and a boyfriend who could give Houdini a run for his money with his disappearing acts.

It may sound like a rom-com, but at least one Redditor sure wishes it was all just fiction.

More info: Reddit

Man lies to his girlfriend about working on his birthday, she surprises him at work only to find out that he is at the beach with friends

The man had been asking his girlfriend to join him for his birthday celebrations for weeks, but lied to her about his actual plans, leaving her questioning the relationship

The man tells his girlfriend to pick him up on his birthday, so they could spend time with his family, but mentions that he is working during the day

The woman breaks up with her boyfriend after finding out that he lied to her about being at work on his birthday

Meet Mia (not her real name, but we’ll just call her that), our 19-year-old protagonist, who thought she was living the dream with her equally 19-year-old boyfriend. For a year and a half, they were the definition of couple goals—great communication, sizzling chemistry, and conflict resolution skills that would make a therapist proud.

But then, out of nowhere, her boyfriend pulled a magic trick, turning from Prince Charming into a distant, brooding mystery man. It was like she was dating Batman, minus the cool gadgets.

The real drama began when the boyfriend showed up to Mia’s place one evening on a motorcycle. Surprise! He had not only bought a bike but had also somehow become a pro rider without Mia having a clue about it. And if that wasn’t enough to raise eyebrows, his behavior only got sketchier, giving her more mixed signals than a broken GPS.

On her boyfriend’s birthday, our leading lady, always the thoughtful partner, planned to surprise him at work, only to be told by his coworker that he wasn’t scheduled to work that day. Turns out, instead of slaving away on his special day, he was soaking up the sun at the beach with friends.

The cherry on top? He’d been begging Mia to join him for his birthday bash for weeks, only to concoct an elaborate web of lies to keep her out of the picture. Now, that just seems like unnecessary drama.

Feeling like she had walked straight into an episode of “Cheaters”, Mia confronted her boyfriend. His response?

“He’s been lying because he thought it would hurt me knowing he kept choosing his friends, but didn’t realize that his lies do more damage,” Mia recalls. He even quit his job without telling her, and his friends and coworkers invented some wild stories about her “crazy” behavior, while all she was trying to do was get some answers. This left Mia questioning the entire relationship, so she decided to cut off all contact with the lying boyfriend.

Now, if you think this story ends with a dramatic reconciliation or a shocking revelation of a secret lover, think again. Mia did some sleuthing, going through his phone and history (a modern-day Nancy Drew, if you will) and found no signs of another woman. Just a guy who was too scared to be honest about wanting to hang out with his friends, so he chose to lie about it to his girlfriend.

Betrayals in romantic relationships aren’t exclusive to cheating. While infidelity may be the biggest betrayal in these types of relationships, lying is also a form of it. Also, if your partner consistently fails to prioritize you or proves to be unreliable repeatedly, you might also feel betrayed.

A study that examined the consequences of intimate betrayals, identified as betrayal trauma, found that 30% to 60% of people who went through romantic betrayal experienced symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. Betrayal trauma can also negatively impact self-esteem and create trust issues for future relationships, but also lead to various mental health challenges.

However, experts suggest that, before you end a relationship, you should ask yourself a few important questions: “How much does your history together matter? Have both of you changed or grown apart? Is your loved one taking responsibility for their actions? If you realize that you want to end the relationship, it is OK to do so. You shouldn’t feel pressured to keep a relationship that doesn’t bring you joy,” experts advise.

Sometimes, the real drama isn’t in grand betrayals or secret affairs but in the little lies and broken promises that chip away at trust. Mia has learned the hard way that honesty is non-negotiable, and she’s not settling for anything less. After all, we all deserve a partner who’d rather be honest and flawed than perfect and deceitful.

What did you think of Mia’s story? Do you have your own betrayal saga to share? The comment section is open for discussion.

Netizens say that the woman did the right thing by breaking up with her boyfriend, as he lied to her too many times and he would do it again

