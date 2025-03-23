Woman Likes Hitting The Gym, Boyfriend Suddenly Has A Problem With It

ADVERTISEMENT

One could say that the world can be divided into two groups: those who go to the gym, and those who don’t. We aren’t here to judge, but it’s been scientifically proven, time and again, that even a little bit of exercise goes a long way. It keeps you mentally and physically healthy and, of course, stronger. Many people will tell you that once the gym bug bites and you start noticing the benefits, it can become hard to stop.

That’s why when one woman’s boyfriend suddenly told her to quit working out, she was more than a little taken aback. While she’s struggling to understand where all this is coming from, she’s refused to give up her trips to the gym. But at the same time, she’s wondering if maybe she should – for the sake of her relationship. Bored Panda spoke to personal training expert Coach Kat from TeachMe.To to get some advice on gym, fitness and to find out what happens if or when someone suddenly quits training.

RELATED:

There was nothing out of the ordinary when one woman went to the gym for the third time in a week

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Except that she got a message out of the blue from her BF asking her to stop

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: anon

Experts recommend that adults exercise for at least 150 minutes a week

Share icon

Image credits: Kampus Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

How many times you choose to go to the gym is entirely up to you, and there are a couple of factors to consider. “For general fitness, 3-5 times a week is often recommended,” personal trainer Coach Kat told Bored Panda during our interview.

“Each workout session can range from 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the intensity and type of exercise. Beginners might start with 3 shorter sessions, gradually increasing frequency and duration as they progress.” She adds that it is also very important to have rest days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Kat is a personal training expert with an ACE certification and a Masters degree in sports science. She’s a full-time fitness coach and has helped hundreds of people get into shape. She’s also the owner of No Fit Rules and a go-to instructor for online learning platform TeachMe.To.com.

The expert tells us she’s been passionate about fitness for over 17 years. “My journey started when I lost 50 lbs in high school and regained my health by practicing regular exercise and clean eating,” she revealed. When it comes to her fitness routine, the trainer says it’s a blend of strength training, functional movement, and HIIT cardio. “I typically train 5-6 days a week, focusing on progressive overload and proper form.”

Coach Kat has been working as an online personal trainer for 5 years, and besides being certified in group and personal training, she has a Masters in sports coaching. “I’m constantly learning and expanding my knowledge to provide the best possible service,” she says.

According to the U.S. Department of Health, adults should aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week, as well as at least 2 days of muscle-strengthening activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that not being physically active is one of the leading risk factors for noncommunicable disease mortality. “People who are insufficiently active have a 20% to 30% increased risk of death compared to people who are sufficiently active,” reads the WHO site.

The organization notes that nearly one-third of the world’s adult population, or around 1.8 billion people, are physically inactive. In short, “they don’t meet the global recommendations of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week.”

A personal training expert advises on the ideal beginner workout plan

Coach Kat tells Bored Panda that an ideal beginner workout plan should focus on full-body exercises and proper form.



She adds that it should include a warm-up of about 5-10 minutes of light cardio and dynamic stretching, compound exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, rows, and overhead presses. “These work multiple muscle groups simultaneously,” explains the expert. “Start with 2-3 sets of 8-12 repetitions for each exercise.”



Your beginner routine should also include cardiovascular exercise. “20-30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming,” suggests the personal trainer. And you should do a cool-down of around 5-10 minutes of static stretching. The expert adds that it is very important to start with light weights, and focus on form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Kat provided the following example of a weekly workout plan:

Day 1: Full-body strength training

Day 2: Cardio

Day 3: Rest

Day 4: Full-body strength training

Day 5: Cardio

Day 6 and 7: Rest

We asked the trainer what would happen if someone suddenly quit the gym… “Muscle strength and endurance will gradually decline. Cardiovascular fitness will decrease. Metabolism may slow down. Energy levels may decrease,” she replied. “Weight gain is possible if dietary habits remain unchanged.” Coach Kat adds that these changes are gradual, and not instant.

On the other end of the spectrum, there is such a thing as training too much. Coach Kat tells us this might be the case if you have persistent fatigue, decreased performance, or increased resting heart rate. Sleep disturbances, mood changes, and loss of appetite are also warning signs, as are increased susceptibility to illness or injury and constant muscle soreness.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s essential to reduce training volume and intensity and prioritize rest,” she advises.

“Time to fully stop dating him”: netizens felt the woman should see the red flags

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT