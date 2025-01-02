Brazilian Artist Creates Heartbreaking Comics Without Using A Single Word (4 New Stories)

ADVERTISEMENT

Once again, we’re thrilled to showcase the heartfelt stories created by Brazilian artist Ademar Vieira. If you missed our previous post featuring his earlier works, we highly encourage you to check it out.

This time, the storyteller has crafted four new comics that address relatable and pressing issues our society faces today. Keep scrolling to discover Vieira’s latest creations and gain deeper insights into his work through our exclusive interview with the artist.

Bored Panda got in touch with Ademar to discuss his work. Vieira’s comics often evoke deep emotions, and we were curious about how the artist balances conveying sadness while still offering hope or catharsis in his stories. Here’s what we learned:“ I have many sad strips, but my intention is not to leave people feeling depressed. Rather, I aim to draw their attention to something that bothers me. My strips are about life, and life doesn’t always go the way we want. That’s why some stories end badly, and others end well—just like real-life stories.”

A Second Chance

Image credits: ademar__vieira

When asked if any particular story resonated with his audience more than others, Vieira responded: “To this day, my most impactful strip is ‘The Choice,’ which introduced the characters Sam & Oscar. The strip portrays the difference between having and not having a pet. Thousands of people around the world connected with it because they’ve experienced adopting a pet and having their lives transformed by them.”

How do you interpret this strip?

Image credits: ademar__vieira

Next, we were wondering how the Brazilian artist decides which stories are best told through his art, and Ademar shared with us: “I don’t really decide; the idea has to fit the format I’ve set for myself. I often have many ideas, but I can’t always condense them into something simple enough for a silent strip. When that happens, I either abandon the idea or save it for another format to use in a different work.”

From Sacrifice to Glory: The Journey Behind the Podium

Image credits: ademar__vieira

Lastly, we asked Vieira about his dream collaboration—whether with a writer, filmmaker, or another artist—to bring his stories to a different medium. He shared: “I have a long list (laughs). I admire Anna Muylaert, a Brazilian filmmaker who directed The Second Mother (Que Horas Ela Volta?); Greta Gerwig, an American filmmaker who directed Lady Bird and Barbie (2023); Jordan Peele, who uses the horror genre to expose racism and structural oppression (Get Out); Bong Joon-ho, the South Korean Oscar-winning director of Parasite; and Margaret Atwood, the Canadian writer of The Handmaid’s Tale. I admire these artists because they use their works to promote deep reflections on the social and cultural complexities of the modern world and aim to inspire change in people.”

The Cake

What do you think about this?

Image credits: ademar__vieira