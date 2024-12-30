Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Vax, Anti-vax, Double-vaxx”: Guess Which One Was Word Of The Year in 2021
Entertainment

“Vax, Anti-vax, Double-vaxx”: Guess Which One Was Word Of The Year in 2021

Julija B.
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

One study said that on average, we say around 500-700 words of actual value per day. Ain’t much, if you ask me, but today we’ll be looking at the best or the most viral of those around the English-speaking world over the past 20 years. 20 years of world events, fashion trends, relationship styles, socio-economic tendencies, online presence and so on, and 20 words to represent each of them. Sit down, relax, try to remember where you were back in, say, 2009 and what people were talking about, and guess what the word of the year might have been.

Ready? Off we go!

RELATED:
    “Vax, Anti-vax, Double-vaxx”: Guess Which One Was Word Of The Year in 2021

    Image credits: WOKANDAPIX

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    0

    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda