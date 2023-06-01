The power of a great meme comes from its relatability. If a pic and a caption manage to connect with you (bonus points if they manage to do it in a wildly witty way), then you’re bound to share it with your friends because you think they’ll vibe with it, too. And that’s how things go viral.

That’s where the Women’s Humor social media project comes in. Though it describes itself as focused on humor that women love, we find that pretty much anyone, regardless of their gender, can enjoy the pics and memes. We’ve collected the funniest and most relatable posts from the project’s Twitter page, so scroll down, and check them out.

More info: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram