150 Hilarious Memes From The ‘Women’s Humor’ Twitter Account
The power of a great meme comes from its relatability. If a pic and a caption manage to connect with you (bonus points if they manage to do it in a wildly witty way), then you’re bound to share it with your friends because you think they’ll vibe with it, too. And that’s how things go viral.
That’s where the Women’s Humor social media project comes in. Though it describes itself as focused on humor that women love, we find that pretty much anyone, regardless of their gender, can enjoy the pics and memes. We’ve collected the funniest and most relatable posts from the project’s Twitter page, so scroll down, and check them out.
The Women’s Humor project has a massive presence on social media. On Twitter alone, it’s amassed a whopping 1 million followers. Meanwhile, it has another million fans over on Facebook, as well as a further 186k followers on Instagram.
The project has been running on Twitter all the way since August 2011. It’s worth repeating once again that most of the memes shared here are something that basically anyone will be able to vibe with because they’re so universal. However, the project states that it’s specifically focusing on the type of content that only women might enjoy.
To be fair, I'm not sure I know what a government is anymore! I thought I knew, but I can't see the things I thought they were responsible for doing happening.
A lot of the memes shared by Women’s Humor focus on work issues, money problems, eating and partying way too much, being totally exhausted all the time, and chilling when things get far, far too stressful. These are all things that most adults can relate to if we’re being very honest.
It’s the kind of stuff that many folks will find themselves complaining about to their pals and coworkers, though it might not always be in meme format. And it has a lot to do with chronic stress, a lack of self-care, and burnout at work. Unfortunately, burnout is a very common theme in many workplaces.
Assume parking will be an issue, and you can stay home.
Am I the only one who likes formal clothing better than casual clothes? I can't stand wearing my pyjamas during the day or wearing tracksuit pants and sweatshirts. I would be more comfortable lounging around in a ballgown.
A recent marketplace survey conducted by Deloitte found that the ‘always on’ work culture has led to a lot of stress and burnout. 77% of respondents admitted that they’ve experienced burnout at their current place of work. Meanwhile, more than half also revealed that this has happened multiple times. And the repercussions are very far-reaching.
91% of respondents noted that all of this stress has a negative impact on their work while 83% said that it also affects their personal relationships. There’s also a deep dissonance at play here: 87% of working professionals said that they’re passionate about their jobs, but 64% admitted that they’re frequently stressed. In other words, just because someone’s passionate about their job doesn’t make them immune to stress or burnout—something that many of you Pandas reading this may know from experience.
The Deloitte survey also found that companies may not be very effective at ‘solving’ burnout as an issue. Around 70% of respondents felt that their employers weren’t doing enough to prevent burnout, and 21% said that their places of work did absolutely nothing to help prevent it. It’s not just well-being programs that businesses ought to consider. It’s the work culture itself that they need to invest in, too. For one, supportive leaders who recognize their employees’ achievements can do a lot to help mitigate workplace stress.
It’s not like a worker’s going to stick around in a toxic, high-stress environment forever. There comes a point in time when everybody, no matter how tough, reaches their limit. A company’s top talents might decide that the high salary might no longer be worth their sleepless nights, horrific overtime, and constant tension. According to Deloitte, half of the millennials who participated in their survey said they left a job because of burnout. And we all know how expensive and time-consuming it is to replace and train new employees.
I know that if I clean today, I'm still cleaning tomorrow, so I always clean tomorrow instead.
Though the employer should do everything in their power to create an environment where the chances of burnout are slim, the reality is that workers will always face some level of stress at the office. That’s the nature of having a job! Tight deadlines, unexpected issues, new responsibilities, and having to work a bit of overtime—these are all things that can add to someone’s stress levels.
However, so long as the workloads are more or less manageable (read: you’re not doing 2+ people’s jobs because your boss is unwilling to hire more folks), you’ve got a decent support structure in place, and a manager who listens and genuinely cares for your welfare, you should be fine. Though if you feel like you’re chronically stressed and exhausted, there are some things that you can focus on, personally, to improve your situation.
As we’ve covered on Bored Panda before, if you want to be brimming with energy, more focused and productive at work, then you need to put in the time to take care of your physical and mental health. Starts with the absolute basics like getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night, drinking enough water (around 3.7 liters for men and 2.7 liters for women), eating right (avoiding high-sugar, high-fat, and processed foods, limiting your caffeine and alcohol intake), and getting plenty of exercise (around 150 minutes each week).
I've perfected my "ready to stay home" face. It looks like this...😐
If you find that you’re already getting enough sleep, have a clean diet, and regularly work out, you could then try out meditation, therapy, or spending large chunks of time in nature and away from screens. A small digital detox can work wonders, we find! And if you make meditation sessions a daily habit, you’ll be far more resilient when handling stress and unexpected situations at work. Remember that it’s never a sign of weakness to ask for a professional’s help if you’re feeling completely overwhelmed.
And worrying that monster under the bed will grab that foot sticking out 😳
Meanwhile, strive to set some healthy boundaries to preserve (at least some) work-life balance. For instance, you can try to avoid working overtime if it’s something that you do regularly. Or you could stop checking your work email and taking calls after hours. Nobody else is going to enforce those boundaries, so we all need to find ways to protect what little free time we have left. If things are getting completely out of hand, consider taking a few sick days for your mental health. You could use that time to rest and recharge… or look for a different job. One where— hopefully—you can feel like a proper human being who doesn’t vibe with memes about exhaustion.
Me: *lives next to it* Also me: I've never heard of that place in my life
What doesn't kill you...makes you damaged with mental health issues
Omg that's what I do all the time!!! I get stressed about my assignments being due tomorrow and not starting, which is completely my fault, so I browse bored panda to take my mind off the stress. Which stresses me out even more because I'm not working on the assignment. I'm doing it right now and it's a vicious cycle
Do I ever feel like a couch-licking potato? Yes... Yes I do
I don't know if people from other minorities do it as well but when I watch a movie I will certainly come to the point where I google an actor/ actress to find out whether he/ she is Jewish. It usually works like this: *googling the movie, *looking up actors, *looking at that one actor's Wikipedia, *finding out he's Jewish: "Yeah man! I knew it!" But sometimes it works like this: *googling the movie, *looking up actors, *looking at that one actor's Wikipedia, *finding out he's of Italian descent and a devoted catholic: "Ok, nevermind..." * Waiting for the movie credits, *seeing "screenplay: Greg Oppenheimer... costumes: Nancy Weinberger..." Me: "Yeah man... yeah..."