“He Told Me To Chill”: Woman Finds Out About BF’s New Work Friend, Messages Her In Secret
Couples, Relationships

“He Told Me To Chill”: Woman Finds Out About BF’s New Work Friend, Messages Her In Secret

A relationship without trust is hardly a relationship at all. At best, it’s a misunderstanding. And at worse… Whatever the case might be, it’s a predicament that needs to be resolved.

So when a woman who goes on Reddit by ThrowRA_unheardcat got a feeling that her boyfriend was cheating on her with a coworker, she decided to confront him.

However, the man denied it and immediately shut down the discussion. But later, she found out the answer anyway just by looking at his phone.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Eventually, her boyfriend’s coworker replied to the woman’s text

And confirmed her suspicions

Image credits: ThrowRA_unheardcat

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comment section

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
Happy_Pandalover
Happy_Pandalover
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She went by her gut feeling and unfortunately he actually tried to cheat on her. This Addy person seems plausible and honest. Asking him to show her his messages is invading his privacy though, so he had a reason to decline. However his reation was so totally overboard and suspicious.

impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thing is, if he didn't have anything to hide, he could have just shown her their message stream. But he did so he hid behind "invasion of privacy" and called her toxic.

jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is cheating and from the reddit post, looks like he has been doing so for at least a year. He is gaslighting and using DARVO. She needs to leave. Now.

1molksiazkowy avatar
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, he cheated. But she *does* sound toxic. She wants to read his private messages because she once had seen bf with the girl (in office setting on top of that) and he follows her on social media? Messages the other girl because he *once* went out with her after work - yes you CAN platonically watch city lights with a friend. Wtf? Maybe put tracker on him too, just to be sure? You're not entitled to read your partner's convos even if they've nothing to hide. He screwed up trying to cheat but she also seems to have problems with herself.

