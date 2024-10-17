“He Told Me To Chill”: Woman Finds Out About BF’s New Work Friend, Messages Her In Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

A relationship without trust is hardly a relationship at all. At best, it’s a misunderstanding. And at worse… Whatever the case might be, it’s a predicament that needs to be resolved.

So when a woman who goes on Reddit by ThrowRA_unheardcat got a feeling that her boyfriend was cheating on her with a coworker, she decided to confront him.

However, the man denied it and immediately shut down the discussion. But later, she found out the answer anyway just by looking at his phone.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Eventually, her boyfriend’s coworker replied to the woman’s text

And confirmed her suspicions

Image credits: ThrowRA_unheardcat

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comment section

