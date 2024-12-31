Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Appalled Over Ex’s Demand To Skip Friend’s Housewarming Party In Order To Not Make It Awkward
Lady Appalled Over Ex’s Demand To Skip Friend’s Housewarming Party In Order To Not Make It Awkward

Ah, exes—sometimes things can get really tricky with them. You think you’ve parted ways amicably, only for them to pop back up, dragging baggage you thought you’d left behind… and for some, even two years later.

This is the predicament today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in when her ex-boyfriend asked her to skip a mutual friend’s housewarming party. Why? Because his fiancée felt uncomfortable with her presence.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Exes have a way of proving that even two years later, the past can still crash into your present in the most unexpected ways

    Image credits: Vera Arsic / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Two years after a breakup, the author occasionally sees her ex as they share mutual friends even though he has a fiancée now

    Image credits: New_Material_7896

    Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One of their mutual friends invited them to his housewarming party, but her ex asked her to skip it for his fiancée’s comfort

    Image credits: New_Material_7896

    Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He explained that his fiancée feels threatened by her presence, which frustrates her since she’s already distanced herself from him

    Image credits: New_Material_7896

    The author didn’t understand what that had to do with her, so she pointedly told her ex that his issues with his fiancée were not her problem

    The OP had split with her ex two years ago, and while the breakup was amicable, she made a conscious choice to draw a clear line: no staying friends with her ex. However, sharing friends and being in the same social circle meant they couldn’t avoid running into each other now and then.

    While she kept things cordial with his friends and family, she didn’t actively stay in touch with them. Her ex moved on and got engaged, and life carried on— until their mutual friend’s housewarming party came along. The friend invited both her and her ex with his fiancée to the event.

    Out of the blue, her ex texted her, politely asking her to skip the party because his fiancée felt uncomfortable with her being there and believed she was trying to one-up her in their shared friend circle.

    Naturally, this request struck a nerve. After all, the OP had gone out of her way to distance herself from their mutual friends to avoid awkwardness. When she called her ex to clarify, she learned that some of his friends and family aren’t fond of his fiancée and consider her an “airhead.”

    Instead of addressing the issue within his relationship, he seemed to blame her for fueling the tension. Understandably frustrated, she asked her ex to resolve the issues in his own relationship and informed him that it’s not her problem. She also refused to skip the party, emphasizing that their friend and his girlfriend are her friends, too.

    She blocked him after the conversation, only to receive a lengthy message from his fiancée accusing her of being vindictive. The fiancée then begged her to avoid drama by simply staying away. Once again, she chose to block and move on, leaving her friends fuming and the couple presumably stewing.

    Image credits: Nicole Michalou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The Boar would commend the OP for choosing not to stay friends with her ex in the first place. According to them, staying friends with an ex can be challenging, especially when the breakup was emotionally charged. While some friendships survive a breakup, others can’t, particularly when one person still holds on to feelings or hopes of reconciliation.

    Even amicable breakups often lead to complications, as the past relationship lingers in the friendship and “you might even part ways on even worse terms than before”. Experts suggest a waiting period of six months to a year to truly heal before considering friendship, but they acknowledge that this timeline varies for everyone.

    However, what does one do in a situation where they share mutual friends with their ex just like the OP? Let’s Mend affirms that healing after a breakup is indeed harder when mutual friends are involved. Think about it, Ross and Rachel from Friends would probably have never spoken again after season three if they hadn’t shared mutual friends.

    They advise not to drag friends into the breakup by making them choose sides. They state that it’s also okay to ask in advance if your ex and their new partner will be at an event, allowing you to decide if attending is emotionally manageable. “If one party will not be comfortable having the other there, it’s best for the uncomfortable one not to show up at such event.”

    Netizens supported the OP, stating that she was not wrong for calling out her ex and his fiancée for their insecurity and overreach. Many also believed it was not OP’s responsibility to manage their discomfort.

    Another recurring sentiment from netizens was the ex’s failure to address issues within his own relationship, insisting that he was only deflecting them onto the OP.

    What do you think? If you were in the OP’s shoes, would you still attend the housewarming party? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens supported the OP and told her to attend the party without guilt and let the couple handle their own drama

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    OP needs to go to the housewarming + look *Fabulous*! F**k the ex + his new side piece. Sounds like a *them* problem that new chickie can't deal with OP cuz some of OP + the ex's friends don't like her. 😁 sux-2-b-u, chickie.

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Lol. She really is an idiot. Her text about "it didn't matter if [you] didn't go to a housewarming"? Well, that was your point exactly. DOH!

    0
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
