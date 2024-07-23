Woman Brutally Trolled For Complaining About Getting Robbed In Front Of 3 Men

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman’s video of getting robbed while onlookers watched has sparked a discussion about the entire Man vs Bear debate.

The clip shared by Regan Rose O’Connor, who goes by @reganroseoconnor on TikTok, showed her hysterically laughing out of shock after being robbed.

She also panned the camera to catch a glimpse of the three men who apparently witnessed the robbery but did nothing.

A TikToker named Regan Rose O’Connor shared a video this month that turned the Man vs Bear debate into a hot topic

Image credits: francescodemarco

Image credits: reganroseoconnor

“I just got robbed right in front of 3 guys,” read the text on her video, which amassed more than 488,900 views and garnered over 41,600 likes.

However, the real climax of the story took place in the comments section, which was flooded with thoughts from nearly 4,500 people.

It was not a flood of sympathy or outrage that was triggered by the alleged theft but a discussion about the recent “Man vs. Bear” debate. Many asked Regan to “Ask the bear for help” and “Call the BEAR” to rescue her.

“Get the bear to help you,” one said, while another wrote, “I thought the bear was gonna help.”

Comments like “u aint call the bear?”, “Where the bear at,” and “was the bear not around?” also followed suit.

Another person said, “Men will stay mad bout the bear forever.”

“Damn the bear gotta be doing over time the way these people keep saying call the bear,” read another comment.

Image credits: reganroseoconnor

Image credits: reganroseoconnor

Other non-bear-related comments were not too sympathetic toward Regan either.

“Not my problem, that’s just not my problem, problem, that’s just not my problem,” one said, while a second wrote, “I can’t believe they didn’t flare their capes and nab the evil doer for you omgah!!”

“The guys should put on their batman suits and come to your rescue,” another said.

The Man vs. Bear debate became a sensational topic online after a recent video shared by the TikTok account Screenshot HQ earlier this year.

In the clip, a group of women were asked to imagine themselves walking through the woods all by themselves. They were then asked the hypothetical question of whether they would feel more comfortable bumping into a man or a bear.

It wasn’t sympathy or outrage that Regan’s video received but a flood of comments saying “Ask the bear for help” and “Call the bear”

Image credits: Gregory Rogers

The respondents almost unanimously agreed that they would prefer the bear over an unknown man, citing the bear’s predictability and the lower overall risk of harm compared to the often scary unpredictability of men.

“Would you rather be stuck in a forest with a man or a bear,” the women were asked.

“Bear,” said the first woman. “Man is scary.”

“With a bear,” said the next while the third respondent said, “well I’ve heard about bears. They don’t always attack you… unless you f— with them so maybe a bear.”

The Man vs. Bear discussion began after a group of women were asked whether they would prefer being alone in a forest with a man or a bear

One woman said, “100% a bear which is like terrifying to say…”

Some of the people in the comments section did not take the answers too well.

“As [a] bear hearing this.. thank you ladies. I would love to be stuck with you,” one joked.

Another said, “Pleaseeeeee let them go with a bear.”

One commenter agreed with the women in the video and said, “I live in rural Canada ( lots of bears, lots of knowledge on bears ) …. I’d still choose the bear.”

Discussions about chivalry have also been taking place online recently, with netizens sharing videos about whether or not men should be doing things like offering their seat to a woman on a bus or train.

After one woman complained about having to stand while other men sat, TikToker Green Cow Land pointed out that the opposite gender is absolutely not obligated to have to give up their seat in the name of chivalry.

“They’re treating you like equals. That’s what we asked for,” she said and concluded, “So enjoy standing up.”

Most women agreed that they would choose a bear over an unknown man if they had to

Regan’s video about getting robbed in front of three men also raises questions about the legality of helping someone in danger in the U.S., which is a complex subject, as it varies from state to state.

Some states have Good Samaritan laws aimed at encouraging bystanders to get involved in emergency situations—for instance, when someone on the sidewalk hits their head and is in distress—without fear of being sued in case the victim passes away.

These laws generally shield one from lawsuits as long as the individual provides help in good faith and without gross negligence.

Discussions about chivalry have also been taking place online recently, with some women pointing out that men are not obligated to do things like give up their seats on a bus

However, it’s important to note that most states do not impose a legal duty to rescue someone in danger.

There are exceptions in a few states, such as Vermont and Minnesota, where citizens may be legally required to assist individuals in distress under certain circumstances.

In general, unless one has a relationship with the person in need—such as being their caregiver or parent—or unless their failure to act directly contributes to the person’s harm, or their actions created the danger in the first place, they are not obligated by law to intervene.

Regan’s video had some joking about how she expected the men to “flare their capes and nab the evildoer”

