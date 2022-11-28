So while you think about where you stand in this discussion (and share your thoughts below!) scroll down for Bored Panda ’s list of pics showing chivalrous men in action.

Little acts do wonders: from waiting for a woman to sit before a man does, to help her with a coat to let her go through a door first. Having said that it’s subject to debate whether chivalry is still relevant today in a world where we put gender equality before other things.

The word is usually associated with the medieval institution of knighthood when knights’ and gentlewomen’s behaviors were governed by chivalrous social codes.” Today, however, we understand chivalry as a courtesy and gentleness to women.

According to a common definition, chivalry is “the combination of qualities expected of an ideal knight, especially courage, honor, courtesy, justice, and a readiness to help the weak.”

#1 Props To That Guy

#2 The Good Son

#3 Both A Kind Gesture And A Flex. Best Of Both Worlds

#4 Very Kind Professor

#5 6-Year-Old Boy Protected His Little Sister From Dog Attack. He Stated, "If Anyone Has To Die, It's Me. I'm The Big Brother"

#6 After A Woman Was Taken To The Hospital With Hypoglycemia, Two Policemen Stayed To Prepare Dinner For The Five Kids Who Were Still In The House And Did The Dishes

#7 So Sweet

#8 The Woman Pushing The Car Is Blind. The Man Right Next To Her Repeats Every Single Thing He Sees - What’s On Sale, The Brands And Styles I heard her say while choosing bath towels “ Please get me two white ones, I love the color white”... let us cherish the small gift that is eyesight!



#9 Lithuanian Police Tradition To Pull Over Every Female Driver On International Women’s Day And Give Them Flowers

#10 Good Samaritan Carries Elderly Woman Struggling To Use Stairs Y'all I have to brag about my husband big time tonight! He made me soo proud. As we were sitting in our seats waiting for the rodeo to start I noticed an elderly lady (pictured below) her grown daughter and 2 young granddaughters trying to come down the stairs. The elderly lady was having a rough time. I pointed them out to my husband and said they may need help. Not only did he help get her to her seat, but she did not have the strength to come back up the stairs. So, he carried her!



#11 He's A Keeper

#12 Isn't That Just Love?

#13 This Amazing Gentleman, Every Valentine's Day, Brings All The Widows From The Nursing, Retirement Home And Treats Them To Lunch, Gifts, And A Rose For Each

#14 On My Flight Back To Georgia I Saw A Man Who Offered To Help This Woman Because She Was Pregnant And Alone On The Flight And Her Son Was Upset And Fussy He did not complain, he just told her that he was a DAD, and wanted to help her so she could rest. This MAN walked the aisle for most of the flight from Minneapolis to Atlanta comforting this woman's son as if he was his own... I was in tears... Not because he was white and she was black... But because it showed me today that there are still GOOD people out there in a world full of turmoil. Big UPS to this DAD and all the DADS out there... You are the real MVPS!



#15 I Got A Flat & Although My BF Was On The Phone Trying To Help, I Was Struggling To Loosen The Lug Nuts. Then These Guys Came Up They spoke limited English but gestured toward the tire. They put my spare on & I was back on the road in no time. I thanked them & tried to offer them $ to no avail.



#16 This Gate Agent Offered To Help An Exhausted Mother Travelling Alone Calm Down Her Crying Infant

#17 Lowe's Ran Out Of Generators, And A Complete Stranger Gave His Generator To A Woman Whose Father Is Living On Oxygen. People Helping People. I Love My State

#18 NFL Player Pushes Woman In A Wheelchair Through The Airport When No Staff Showed Up To Help Her

#19 A Lot Of People Got To Hear John Williams Conduct A Program Of His Music On Wednesday Night. One Who Didn't Was A Security Guard. So Seth Low Gave Her An Mini-Concert

#20 This Kind Bus Driver Stopped His Bus, Which Was Full Of Passengers, To Comfort A Bullied Girl He Saw Crying On The Side Of The Road

#21 This Guy Kept His Hand In This Position For More Than 45 Minutes So His Daughter Could Sleep Well

#22 He's A Keeper

#23 This Man Offered To Hold Woman's Baby While She Filled Out Paperwork At The Doctor's Office

#24 This Dude That Gave His Girl His Shoes Cause Her Feet Hurt Just Set The Bar Way Too High

#25 I Got A Flat Tire In An Unfamiliar Area, These Men Stopped And Offered To Help. They Ended Up Doing All The Work And Wouldn’t Accept Money When I Offered Bonus: my lil man in the car keeping me safe from strangers.



#26 Jack Purchased Seats In The Upper-Class Cabin For A Flight Home. When He Got Onboard, Jack Found Violet In The Economy Class And Swapped Seats With Her

#27 When Being A Gentleman Is On Automatic Mode

#28 She May Be In The Hospital, But He Made Sure They Celebrated 57 Years Together

#29 This Punk Helping A Woman Carry Heavy Stuff In Berlins Subway

#30 My Neighbor Knows I'm At Home With A 2-Year-Old While My Husband Is At Work. He Kindly Removed Snow, Cleared Our Walkways, And Salted The Driveway

#31 Real Chivalry

#32 Saudi Police Officers Handing Out Roses To Women Drivers (Today Is The First Day They Can Drive Legally)

#33 Chivalry Will Never Die

#34 Dude Saw A Little Old Lady Was Having Trouble Bagging Some Stuff So He Stopped And Held Her Bag Open For Her Small act but man did it make my day... And yes I absolutely took a pic of 2 complete strangers.



#35 My Great-Uncle Visits His Wife Every Day Because She's In An Assisted Living Facility As She Has Alzheimer's. He Can't Go In Right Now For Safety Reasons

#36 A Gentleman

#37 A Couple Of Months Ago, An Elderly Lady Asked Me To Walk Her Home Because She Was Scared She Was Going To Slip On The Ice. Now I Walk Her Home Almost Every Day

#38 Wholesome Hair Husband

#39 A Train Driver Helping A Passenger

#40 A Young Man Sheltering An Old Lady From Hail While Crossing The Road. Tbilisi, Georgia

#41 The Firefighters That Helped Deliver Our Baby In Our Driveway Last Week Just Dropped Off Flowers

#42 Is This What Being In Love Is? So I broke my hand in the most stupid way anyone could break their hand.



I was helping Cody, my boyfriend, move a bookshelf. We were too lazy to take everything off. I grabbed it wrong and it fell on my right hand. Since I am in the military, I have to keep my hair within standards. However trying to make a ponytail, then a bun with one hand is pretty much impossible. Cody, my boyfriend, was such a great sport helping me out. He did pretty freaking great for not having any experience!!



Cody has been nothing but amazing. He has helped me shower, dressed me, done most chores around the apartment, tucks me into bed, cuddles me on bad days while I cry my eyes out and now he does my hair (he even learned to braid it)



I thought I had been in love before but after seeing how he has lifted me up and helped me out, the other men I thought I loved are not half the man Cody is.



We have only been dating for 8 months and we haven't said I love you to each other but I think this is what love feels like. It's such a strange feeling and difficult to describe. Now I understand the definition of "when you know, you know".



#43 Chivalry Still Exists

#44 Young Man Comes In Alone, Sees The Older Lady Eating By Herself, Asks To Join Her. Instant Friends. This Is What Is Right In The World

#45 This Lovely Gentleman Came In Today To Learn How To Curl His Wife’s Hair. His Wife Is Unable To Curl Her Own Hair And Often Burns Herself So he stepped up to the plate and learned how to curl her hair. We had the pleasure of teaching him! We taught him how to do volume curls on short hair, how to protect her skin from being burned and we even taught him to put on her mascara.



#46 My Girlfriend Lost Her Purse With Her Passport And A Lot Of Money In It. This Dude Found It, Contacted Her, And Got It Back To Her With Everything Still In It

#47 This Little Lady Has Been Asking Her Husband To Push Her Around So She Can Catch Pokémon While They Wait To Board Their Flight He keeps checking in and cheering her on to see if they got one. Find someone who loves you like this.



#48 On My Flight Today We Hit Some Really Bad Turbulence Over The Atlantic. Pilot Comes On & Says, "Flight Attendants Please Take Your Jump Seats" As the turbulence picks up, in the seat in front of me, a gentleman reaches his hand across the aisle so the woman he was flying with could hold on.



#49 An Invoice From A Fantastic Gentleman Named James Anderson From The UK, After Fixing An Elderly Lady’s Boiler

#50 This Lady Fell And These Gentleman Came To Help Her Up Until Her Friend Could Come And Pick Her Up One of them was driving by and immediately parked his car and ran over to help her.



#51 My Mom Bought Individual Eyelash Extensions And The Glue For Them And Now My Dad Has Been Sitting There Gluing Each Eyelash On My Mom And listening to her music for over an hour. If that ain’t love, then I don’t know what is.



#52 I Took This Picture At 3 Am On The Bus. I Thought This Guy Was A Real Gentleman

#53 Little Boy Couldn't See The Christmas Parade At Disney World Over The Crowd And This Kind Stranger Offered To Lift Him Up So He Could See

#54 So, Not The Best Husband In The World This was at 6.30 AM at the bakery this morning. I was convinced I was going to be first and alone. Thought I was the best husband in the world getting up at 6 on a Sunday to get fresh croissants for Mother's day breakfast. Apparently, others put in even more effort.



#55 Just Landed NYC. People Across Aisle Didn't Know Each Other. She Was Flying For First Time And Was Terrified. He Talked Her Through It And Held Her Hand. Just People Being People

#56 That's So Sweet

#57 Today, I Helped This Lady With Her Luggage Up The Subway Stairs And Was Rewarded With Two Bananas, One For Each Set Of Stairs

#58 Every Friday, This Man Brings His Disabled Wife To The Nail Salon. He Spends 20 Minutes Helping Her Get In And Out Of The Car And Spends At Least 2 Hours In The Salon

#59 A Woman With Multiple Sclerosis Couldn't Make It To Her Tent At An Event. So Two Chattanooga Police Officers Helped Her Out By Carrying Her To The Place

#60 The Fire Department Was Responding To A Medical Emergency In My Apartment Complex. After That, They Took Time To Help My Elderly Father, And I Move Our Items Into The Truck

#61 Husband Celebrates 67th Anniversary Outside Wife’s Nursing Home

#62 Friend's Sister Lost Her Car Key While Jogging, Someone Else Made Sure She Found It

#63 This Would Be A Man That Loves Going To Work And Does Not Dread It The Night Before Upon entering the Magic Kingdom, one of the security guards said to the girl "Excuse me, princess, can I have your autograph". I could see that the book was filled with children's scribbles as the guard asked the same question of many little Princesses. The little girl could not get over the fact that the guard thought she was a real princess".

