According to a common definition, chivalry is “the combination of qualities expected of an ideal knight, especially courage, honor, courtesy, justice, and a readiness to help the weak.”

The word is usually associated with the medieval institution of knighthood when knights’ and gentlewomen’s behaviors were governed by chivalrous social codes.” Today, however, we understand chivalry as a courtesy and gentleness to women.

Little acts do wonders: from waiting for a woman to sit before a man does, to help her with a coat to let her go through a door first. Having said that it’s subject to debate whether chivalry is still relevant today in a world where we put gender equality before other things.

So while you think about where you stand in this discussion (and share your thoughts below!) scroll down for Bored Panda’s list of pics showing chivalrous men in action.

#1

Props To That Guy

Props To That Guy

avaa_thompson Report

#2

The Good Son

The Good Son

_sjpeace_ Report

#3

Both A Kind Gesture And A Flex. Best Of Both Worlds

Both A Kind Gesture And A Flex. Best Of Both Worlds

AriYarwood Report

Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm 4'11" and upvote this x ten!

#4

Very Kind Professor

Very Kind Professor

original_vaughn Report

#5

6-Year-Old Boy Protected His Little Sister From Dog Attack. He Stated, "If Anyone Has To Die, It's Me. I'm The Big Brother"

6-Year-Old Boy Protected His Little Sister From Dog Attack. He Stated, "If Anyone Has To Die, It's Me. I'm The Big Brother"

nicolenoelwalker Report

the shy platypus from nextdoor
the shy platypus from nextdoor
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is so impossible wholesome like wtf 😭😭😭

#6

After A Woman Was Taken To The Hospital With Hypoglycemia, Two Policemen Stayed To Prepare Dinner For The Five Kids Who Were Still In The House And Did The Dishes

After A Woman Was Taken To The Hospital With Hypoglycemia, Two Policemen Stayed To Prepare Dinner For The Five Kids Who Were Still In The House And Did The Dishes

SanderDR Report

#7

So Sweet

So Sweet

iriskessler Report

Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not to mention so many photos get taken when someone first holds a baby. That lad has his head screwed on.

#8

The Woman Pushing The Car Is Blind. The Man Right Next To Her Repeats Every Single Thing He Sees - What’s On Sale, The Brands And Styles

The Woman Pushing The Car Is Blind. The Man Right Next To Her Repeats Every Single Thing He Sees - What’s On Sale, The Brands And Styles

I heard her say while choosing bath towels “ Please get me two white ones, I love the color white”... let us cherish the small gift that is eyesight!

vmedell88 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t imagine how hard it must be to not be able to see. I adore that she has a favorite color and that man is wonderful.

#9

Lithuanian Police Tradition To Pull Over Every Female Driver On International Women’s Day And Give Them Flowers

Lithuanian Police Tradition To Pull Over Every Female Driver On International Women’s Day And Give Them Flowers

Lietuvos policija Report

#10

Good Samaritan Carries Elderly Woman Struggling To Use Stairs

Good Samaritan Carries Elderly Woman Struggling To Use Stairs

Y'all I have to brag about my husband big time tonight! He made me soo proud. As we were sitting in our seats waiting for the rodeo to start I noticed an elderly lady (pictured below) her grown daughter and 2 young granddaughters trying to come down the stairs. The elderly lady was having a rough time. I pointed them out to my husband and said they may need help. Not only did he help get her to her seat, but she did not have the strength to come back up the stairs. So, he carried her!

Shayla Harwell Report

Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can someone be so kind;-;

#11

He's A Keeper

He's A Keeper

kennedysamone_ Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks like the happiest princess in the world

#12

Isn't That Just Love?

Isn't That Just Love?

hiitaylorblake Report

#13

This Amazing Gentleman, Every Valentine's Day, Brings All The Widows From The Nursing, Retirement Home And Treats Them To Lunch, Gifts, And A Rose For Each

This Amazing Gentleman, Every Valentine's Day, Brings All The Widows From The Nursing, Retirement Home And Treats Them To Lunch, Gifts, And A Rose For Each

Sinalot7775 Report

#14

On My Flight Back To Georgia I Saw A Man Who Offered To Help This Woman Because She Was Pregnant And Alone On The Flight And Her Son Was Upset And Fussy

On My Flight Back To Georgia I Saw A Man Who Offered To Help This Woman Because She Was Pregnant And Alone On The Flight And Her Son Was Upset And Fussy

He did not complain, he just told her that he was a DAD, and wanted to help her so she could rest. This MAN walked the aisle for most of the flight from Minneapolis to Atlanta comforting this woman's son as if he was his own... I was in tears... Not because he was white and she was black... But because it showed me today that there are still GOOD people out there in a world full of turmoil. Big UPS to this DAD and all the DADS out there... You are the real MVPS!

andrea.towns.1 Report

#15

I Got A Flat & Although My BF Was On The Phone Trying To Help, I Was Struggling To Loosen The Lug Nuts. Then These Guys Came Up

I Got A Flat & Although My BF Was On The Phone Trying To Help, I Was Struggling To Loosen The Lug Nuts. Then These Guys Came Up

They spoke limited English but gestured toward the tire. They put my spare on & I was back on the road in no time. I thanked them & tried to offer them $ to no avail.

kdbice Report

#16

This Gate Agent Offered To Help An Exhausted Mother Travelling Alone Calm Down Her Crying Infant

This Gate Agent Offered To Help An Exhausted Mother Travelling Alone Calm Down Her Crying Infant

but_but_sigh Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve flown alone with my son as a baby and it was tiring. But I’d say flying alone with a toddler is much harder! Bless that man for his thoughtful heart!

#17

Lowe's Ran Out Of Generators, And A Complete Stranger Gave His Generator To A Woman Whose Father Is Living On Oxygen. People Helping People. I Love My State

Lowe's Ran Out Of Generators, And A Complete Stranger Gave His Generator To A Woman Whose Father Is Living On Oxygen. People Helping People. I Love My State

reddit.com Report

#18

NFL Player Pushes Woman In A Wheelchair Through The Airport When No Staff Showed Up To Help Her

NFL Player Pushes Woman In A Wheelchair Through The Airport When No Staff Showed Up To Help Her

MonicaAllen11 Report

#19

A Lot Of People Got To Hear John Williams Conduct A Program Of His Music On Wednesday Night. One Who Didn't Was A Security Guard. So Seth Low Gave Her An Mini-Concert

A Lot Of People Got To Hear John Williams Conduct A Program Of His Music On Wednesday Night. One Who Didn't Was A Security Guard. So Seth Low Gave Her An Mini-Concert

Baltimore Symphony Musicians Report

#20

This Kind Bus Driver Stopped His Bus, Which Was Full Of Passengers, To Comfort A Bullied Girl He Saw Crying On The Side Of The Road

This Kind Bus Driver Stopped His Bus, Which Was Full Of Passengers, To Comfort A Bullied Girl He Saw Crying On The Side Of The Road

EmmaGustaffsson Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very kind, but also very irresponsible for a driver. There may have been people on that bus trying to get to work on time who risk disciplinary action if they're late, or parents trying to pick up their kids on time to avoid paying fines. Great man, not so great driver.

#21

This Guy Kept His Hand In This Position For More Than 45 Minutes So His Daughter Could Sleep Well

This Guy Kept His Hand In This Position For More Than 45 Minutes So His Daughter Could Sleep Well

Mamdouh236 Report

Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you cant move because your cat is sleeping on your lap : human version

#22

He's A Keeper

He's A Keeper

madison_parker2 Report

#23

This Man Offered To Hold Woman's Baby While She Filled Out Paperwork At The Doctor's Office

This Man Offered To Hold Woman's Baby While She Filled Out Paperwork At The Doctor's Office

_uhhhhhhh_ Report

#24

This Dude That Gave His Girl His Shoes Cause Her Feet Hurt Just Set The Bar Way Too High

This Dude That Gave His Girl His Shoes Cause Her Feet Hurt Just Set The Bar Way Too High

galeskyborg.6 Report

Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s thoughtful! Matching clothes too!

#25

I Got A Flat Tire In An Unfamiliar Area, These Men Stopped And Offered To Help. They Ended Up Doing All The Work And Wouldn’t Accept Money When I Offered

I Got A Flat Tire In An Unfamiliar Area, These Men Stopped And Offered To Help. They Ended Up Doing All The Work And Wouldn’t Accept Money When I Offered

Bonus: my lil man in the car keeping me safe from strangers.

pigspinkbehind Report

#26

Jack Purchased Seats In The Upper-Class Cabin For A Flight Home. When He Got Onboard, Jack Found Violet In The Economy Class And Swapped Seats With Her

Jack Purchased Seats In The Upper-Class Cabin For A Flight Home. When He Got Onboard, Jack Found Violet In The Economy Class And Swapped Seats With Her

Leah Amy Report

Jaekry
Jaekry
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! He really could have easily used his seat himself. This really was altruism.

#27

When Being A Gentleman Is On Automatic Mode

When Being A Gentleman Is On Automatic Mode

shakivla Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude looks like actor Alexandre Ludwig. He’s about the same size too.

#28

She May Be In The Hospital, But He Made Sure They Celebrated 57 Years Together

She May Be In The Hospital, But He Made Sure They Celebrated 57 Years Together

reidrussell_ Report

#29

This Punk Helping A Woman Carry Heavy Stuff In Berlins Subway

This Punk Helping A Woman Carry Heavy Stuff In Berlins Subway

hdsjulian Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Punks are seriously the nicest people ever.

#30

My Neighbor Knows I'm At Home With A 2-Year-Old While My Husband Is At Work. He Kindly Removed Snow, Cleared Our Walkways, And Salted The Driveway

My Neighbor Knows I'm At Home With A 2-Year-Old While My Husband Is At Work. He Kindly Removed Snow, Cleared Our Walkways, And Salted The Driveway

theveryleastfavorite Report

#31

Real Chivalry

Real Chivalry

nitsohara Report

Tammy Leung
Tammy Leung
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One driving test route in my city go almost entirely through a quiet residental area. The residents there have a very good tradition of stopping for any cars with the driving test sign on display.

#32

Saudi Police Officers Handing Out Roses To Women Drivers (Today Is The First Day They Can Drive Legally)

Saudi Police Officers Handing Out Roses To Women Drivers (Today Is The First Day They Can Drive Legally)

AboutHerOFCL Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where did they learn how to drive? Serious question

#33

Chivalry Will Never Die

Chivalry Will Never Die

CHICOHIO Report

Nuku Nyara
Nuku Nyara
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Relationship goals 2.0🥰

#34

Dude Saw A Little Old Lady Was Having Trouble Bagging Some Stuff So He Stopped And Held Her Bag Open For Her

Dude Saw A Little Old Lady Was Having Trouble Bagging Some Stuff So He Stopped And Held Her Bag Open For Her

Small act but man did it make my day... And yes I absolutely took a pic of 2 complete strangers.

Luiisbatman Report

#35

My Great-Uncle Visits His Wife Every Day Because She's In An Assisted Living Facility As She Has Alzheimer's. He Can't Go In Right Now For Safety Reasons

My Great-Uncle Visits His Wife Every Day Because She's In An Assisted Living Facility As She Has Alzheimer's. He Can't Go In Right Now For Safety Reasons

lkatec Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alzheimer’s is so hard to watch. Seeing someone you love slip away.

#36

A Gentleman

A Gentleman

leonardjensan Report

#37

A Couple Of Months Ago, An Elderly Lady Asked Me To Walk Her Home Because She Was Scared She Was Going To Slip On The Ice. Now I Walk Her Home Almost Every Day

A Couple Of Months Ago, An Elderly Lady Asked Me To Walk Her Home Because She Was Scared She Was Going To Slip On The Ice. Now I Walk Her Home Almost Every Day

Love What Matters Report

gibsonpic
gibsonpic
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ain't nobody gonna mess with granny when he's around!!

#38

Wholesome Hair Husband

Wholesome Hair Husband

prayformeiplead Report

CaliCoast
CaliCoast
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope he got his answer!

#39

A Train Driver Helping A Passenger

A Train Driver Helping A Passenger

Echoutki Report

Theo Lee
Theo Lee
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I initially thought he was shoving a mirror in the girls butt.

#40

A Young Man Sheltering An Old Lady From Hail While Crossing The Road. Tbilisi, Georgia

A Young Man Sheltering An Old Lady From Hail While Crossing The Road. Tbilisi, Georgia

FateBender Report

#41

The Firefighters That Helped Deliver Our Baby In Our Driveway Last Week Just Dropped Off Flowers

The Firefighters That Helped Deliver Our Baby In Our Driveway Last Week Just Dropped Off Flowers

philipgoffinet Report

#42

Is This What Being In Love Is?

Is This What Being In Love Is?

So I broke my hand in the most stupid way anyone could break their hand.
 
I was helping Cody, my boyfriend, move a bookshelf. We were too lazy to take everything off. I grabbed it wrong and it fell on my right hand. Since I am in the military, I have to keep my hair within standards. However trying to make a ponytail, then a bun with one hand is pretty much impossible. Cody, my boyfriend, was such a great sport helping me out. He did pretty freaking great for not having any experience!! 
 
Cody has been nothing but amazing. He has helped me shower, dressed me, done most chores around the apartment, tucks me into bed, cuddles me on bad days while I cry my eyes out and now he does my hair (he even learned to braid it)
 
I thought I had been in love before but after seeing how he has lifted me up and helped me out, the other men I thought I loved are not half the man Cody is.
 
We have only been dating for 8 months and we haven't said I love you to each other but I think this is what love feels like. It's such a strange feeling and difficult to describe. Now I understand the definition of "when you know, you know".

lotionmyfeet Report

#43

Chivalry Still Exists

Chivalry Still Exists

GiLLiGaNN83 Report

#44

Young Man Comes In Alone, Sees The Older Lady Eating By Herself, Asks To Join Her. Instant Friends. This Is What Is Right In The World

Young Man Comes In Alone, Sees The Older Lady Eating By Herself, Asks To Join Her. Instant Friends. This Is What Is Right In The World

SteveAlejandro7 Report

#45

This Lovely Gentleman Came In Today To Learn How To Curl His Wife’s Hair. His Wife Is Unable To Curl Her Own Hair And Often Burns Herself

This Lovely Gentleman Came In Today To Learn How To Curl His Wife’s Hair. His Wife Is Unable To Curl Her Own Hair And Often Burns Herself

So he stepped up to the plate and learned how to curl her hair. We had the pleasure of teaching him! We taught him how to do volume curls on short hair, how to protect her skin from being burned and we even taught him to put on her mascara.

hairdesignbybritney Report

#46

My Girlfriend Lost Her Purse With Her Passport And A Lot Of Money In It. This Dude Found It, Contacted Her, And Got It Back To Her With Everything Still In It

My Girlfriend Lost Her Purse With Her Passport And A Lot Of Money In It. This Dude Found It, Contacted Her, And Got It Back To Her With Everything Still In It

DBreezy867 Report

#47

This Little Lady Has Been Asking Her Husband To Push Her Around So She Can Catch Pokémon While They Wait To Board Their Flight

This Little Lady Has Been Asking Her Husband To Push Her Around So She Can Catch Pokémon While They Wait To Board Their Flight

He keeps checking in and cheering her on to see if they got one. Find someone who loves you like this.

BatmansBackpack Report

#48

On My Flight Today We Hit Some Really Bad Turbulence Over The Atlantic. Pilot Comes On & Says, "Flight Attendants Please Take Your Jump Seats"

On My Flight Today We Hit Some Really Bad Turbulence Over The Atlantic. Pilot Comes On & Says, "Flight Attendants Please Take Your Jump Seats"

As the turbulence picks up, in the seat in front of me, a gentleman reaches his hand across the aisle so the woman he was flying with could hold on.

NuevoJerz Report

#49

An Invoice From A Fantastic Gentleman Named James Anderson From The UK, After Fixing An Elderly Lady’s Boiler

An Invoice From A Fantastic Gentleman Named James Anderson From The UK, After Fixing An Elderly Lady’s Boiler

Liam_Foster4 Report

#50

This Lady Fell And These Gentleman Came To Help Her Up Until Her Friend Could Come And Pick Her Up

This Lady Fell And These Gentleman Came To Help Her Up Until Her Friend Could Come And Pick Her Up

One of them was driving by and immediately parked his car and ran over to help her.

Pitviper_ Report

#51

My Mom Bought Individual Eyelash Extensions And The Glue For Them And Now My Dad Has Been Sitting There Gluing Each Eyelash On My Mom

My Mom Bought Individual Eyelash Extensions And The Glue For Them And Now My Dad Has Been Sitting There Gluing Each Eyelash On My Mom

And listening to her music for over an hour. If that ain’t love, then I don’t know what is.

AnalissaVela Report

Tammy Leung
Tammy Leung
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my mom cut my dad's hair, my dad dyes my mom's hair. same here

#52

I Took This Picture At 3 Am On The Bus. I Thought This Guy Was A Real Gentleman

I Took This Picture At 3 Am On The Bus. I Thought This Guy Was A Real Gentleman

JDLovesElliot Report

#53

Little Boy Couldn't See The Christmas Parade At Disney World Over The Crowd And This Kind Stranger Offered To Lift Him Up So He Could See

Little Boy Couldn't See The Christmas Parade At Disney World Over The Crowd And This Kind Stranger Offered To Lift Him Up So He Could See

Puritychalice412 Report

#54

So, Not The Best Husband In The World

So, Not The Best Husband In The World

This was at 6.30 AM at the bakery this morning. I was convinced I was going to be first and alone. Thought I was the best husband in the world getting up at 6 on a Sunday to get fresh croissants for Mother's day breakfast. Apparently, others put in even more effort.

IGotBoredAtMyFamilysChristmasParty Report

#55

Just Landed NYC. People Across Aisle Didn't Know Each Other. She Was Flying For First Time And Was Terrified. He Talked Her Through It And Held Her Hand. Just People Being People

Just Landed NYC. People Across Aisle Didn't Know Each Other. She Was Flying For First Time And Was Terrified. He Talked Her Through It And Held Her Hand. Just People Being People

Report

#56

That's So Sweet

That's So Sweet

Jablonski023 Report

#57

Today, I Helped This Lady With Her Luggage Up The Subway Stairs And Was Rewarded With Two Bananas, One For Each Set Of Stairs

Today, I Helped This Lady With Her Luggage Up The Subway Stairs And Was Rewarded With Two Bananas, One For Each Set Of Stairs

Superdongparty Report

Tammy Leung
Tammy Leung
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in Asia, the number of random old ladies in rural areas offering me candies and fruits are very high.

#58

Every Friday, This Man Brings His Disabled Wife To The Nail Salon. He Spends 20 Minutes Helping Her Get In And Out Of The Car And Spends At Least 2 Hours In The Salon

Every Friday, This Man Brings His Disabled Wife To The Nail Salon. He Spends 20 Minutes Helping Her Get In And Out Of The Car And Spends At Least 2 Hours In The Salon

rocketman4 Report

#59

A Woman With Multiple Sclerosis Couldn't Make It To Her Tent At An Event. So Two Chattanooga Police Officers Helped Her Out By Carrying Her To The Place

A Woman With Multiple Sclerosis Couldn't Make It To Her Tent At An Event. So Two Chattanooga Police Officers Helped Her Out By Carrying Her To The Place

danschs2011 Report

#60

The Fire Department Was Responding To A Medical Emergency In My Apartment Complex. After That, They Took Time To Help My Elderly Father, And I Move Our Items Into The Truck

The Fire Department Was Responding To A Medical Emergency In My Apartment Complex. After That, They Took Time To Help My Elderly Father, And I Move Our Items Into The Truck

rootingwell Report

#61

Husband Celebrates 67th Anniversary Outside Wife’s Nursing Home

Husband Celebrates 67th Anniversary Outside Wife’s Nursing Home

NBCNewYork Report

Jaekry
Jaekry
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I honestly think the forced separations were/are traumatising. I would go hellbend, if I was not allowed near my (possibly dying) husband, if he was in the hospital. That would by MY risk to take, not decided by others. It would be furious, not at healthcare staff, but at the situation. Let me sign a waiver, and let me near him.

#62

Friend's Sister Lost Her Car Key While Jogging, Someone Else Made Sure She Found It

Friend's Sister Lost Her Car Key While Jogging, Someone Else Made Sure She Found It

Majestic_Beard Report

#63

This Would Be A Man That Loves Going To Work And Does Not Dread It The Night Before

This Would Be A Man That Loves Going To Work And Does Not Dread It The Night Before

Upon entering the Magic Kingdom, one of the security guards said to the girl "Excuse me, princess, can I have your autograph". I could see that the book was filled with children's scribbles as the guard asked the same question of many little Princesses. The little girl could not get over the fact that the guard thought she was a real princess".

Report

#64

After Suffering From Depression And Not Being Able To Get Out Of Bed For The Last 3 Days, My Boyfriend's Silly Determination To Get Me Out Of The House

After Suffering From Depression And Not Being Able To Get Out Of Bed For The Last 3 Days, My Boyfriend's Silly Determination To Get Me Out Of The House