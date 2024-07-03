Woman Films “Worst First Date” She’s Ever Been On, Where Man Criticizes Her Nose And Pet

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how many tips or pieces of advice you receive before a first date, the reality will likely not match your expectations. Occasionally, it will exceed them. Other times, you’ll just be left with a funny anecdote to share.

A woman who goes by @xocare on social media realized that her date wouldn’t be The One, so she took out her phone and began secretly recording their conversation.

Highlights A woman recorded her "worst first date" where a man criticized her for having plastic surgery.

The man also called her dog a "waste of money'" after she declined to go to his place.

The video received nearly 2,000 comments, with many users expressing disbelief at the man's audacity.

The fashionista described the awkward encounter as “the worst first date” she has ever been on.

At the beginning of the clip, which left many social media users in disbelief, the man can be heard speaking about his celebrity crush and stressing how he prefers “natural” girls over those who have gone under the knife.

“I really love Megan Fox. She’s so hot,” the man said. “I can always tell when the girl’s natural.”

On the other side of the table, @xocare gave her date a sarcastic nod. “Did I mention that I got my nose done?” she asked.

“Oh, so you’re plastic?” the man responded.

“Well, there are different materials you can use for your nose job,” the influencer explained. “If it’s Silicon or Gore-Tex, then yes, it’s plastic. But I actually took my own rib out, so I used my own rib cartilage, and that’s what’s in my nose right now.

“Technically, there’s nothing foreign in my nose.”

The man sitting opposite her was quite shocked by the revelation. “Wow. The father of your kids is in for a surprise.”

The video of the awkward interaction received nearly 2,000 comments after it was posted on Instagram

After making it clear that “plastics” weren’t his style, he still felt like asking @xocare to continue the date at his house.

“I’m impressed, though. I personally wouldn’t want my wife to be fake, but my place is around the corner if you want to come by.”

@xocare politely declined the offer. “That’s really nice. I do have my dog with me, though, so maybe another time.”

Then, the man demonstrated that there’s such a thing as being too honest during a first date. “You have a dog? What a waste of money,” he remarked after being turned down.

Watch @xocare’s uncomfortable date below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARE (@xocare)

The woman captioned the post, “He asked me on a second date. Should I go?”

People were unanimous in their response. “I refuse to believe that someone actually talks like that,” someone commented.

“I would have walked away the moment he said dogs are a waste of money,” another person said.

“Every new sentence that comes out of his mouth, my jaw drops further to the floor,” a separate commentator chimed in.

Some were impressed that the man expected @xocare to agree to his proposition following their cold interaction. “It’s the audacity; he has to ask you to go back to your place after insulting you multiple times.”

“Wow. The father of your kids is in for a surprise,” the fashionista was told when her date found out she had had plastic surgery on her nose

“Why give him a pass by talking about your dog? Why not tell him that how dare he suggest you’re not marriage material but expect to sleep with you?” wrote an additional user.

“How did you handle that with such grace?” another person asked, while an additional user added, “Oh my God, you were way too nice to this guy.”

“I mean, it’s one preference to prefer to date someone without cosmetic surgery, but being nice should always be a choice, too,” another user argued.



@xocare is in no rush to be in a relationship. When asked if she was single on her Instagram stories, the influencer said she was content being alone.

“Dating isn’t a priority for me. I’m focusing on personal growth and taking time for myself. If the right person comes along, that’s great, but for now I’m enjoying my journey.”

The man then asked @xocare to go to his place, a proposal that she politely declined

According to a 2015 study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, researchers presented a list of 17 negative personality traits to 6,500 single adults looking for a long-term commitment.

Both genders agreed that the three worst “deal-breakers” were “disheveled or unclean appearance,” “lazy,” or “too needy.”

“No sense of humor” ranked in fourth place, followed by “lives far away,” “bad sex,” “lacking self-confidence,” and “too much TV or video games.”

