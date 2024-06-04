“Was Planning To Get Us Fired”: Woman Assumes Friends Are Racist, Gets A Lesson On Flags
As humans, we sometimes judge others for their strong views and thoughts on topics like religion, culture, and politics. Especially when their perspective doesn’t align with our own beliefs and values. However, while it’s okay to disagree with someone, we shouldn’t form an opinion without knowing all the facts.
For instance, a woman mistook a British flag for a confederate one in her friend’s house. She immediately started recording it to collect evidence against her friend. One of the friend’s roommates then took to the AITA subreddit to ask people if she was wrong in kicking this woman out of their home. Keep reading to find out the details of how things unfolded.
People might judge individuals who have outdated or ignorant views
An internet user shared how their roommate’s friend misjudged them due to flag confusion
Image source: throwFlag5561
Folks online were appalled that the woman couldn’t differentiate between the two flags
However, some people thought they shouldn’t have kicked the woman out
What were the YTA comments smoking? She didn't act out of spite but was confused and you should have let her call you out? WTF. Glad those comments got downvoted.
Yeah, it may not have been spite specifically but it certainly was malicious. Gathering (video) evidence to most likely put them on blast is way beyond something that can just be explained away with a misunderstanding or as a "joke". If they had profusely apologized I would say it would have been on overreaction to kick them out but they just tried to excuse it away. While I do agree that we should call out racism (some YTA'r said so) we have to be reasonably sure that it actually is racism before calling it out.
"YTA what harm could it do" ... Do you have any BLANKING idea how much harm can be done with false accusations?! get your head out of your A!
