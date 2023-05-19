As the famous Wu-Tang Clan once said: “Words rule everything around me.” Wait, I’ve got that wrong, what was it now… Oh, right, it was “cash". How could I forget!

But the same could definitely be applied to words. They’re the best tools we have to convey complex thoughts. And with language being as important as it is, it’s no surprise that sometimes it is wildly misunderstood or intentionally misused.

When it gets so bad that it’s funny, that’s when the Reddit community /r/badlinguistics comes in to collect.

#1

Apparently, English Is The Only Language In The World That Evolves Or Uses Loan Words

u/ripcityb**ch Report

4points
#2

Ahh Yes, My Favourite Language Family, The POC Languages

u/samoyedboi Report

3points
#3

Today's SMBC Comic Fits Right At Home In This Subreddit!

u/TeaWithCarina Report

3points
Gourdeous
Gourdeous
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Thou fell out of use because we lost a letter from our alphabet when print became more widespread. The 'th' was written (and indeed pronounced ) in a very similar way to 'y' and so printsetters saved money by just using one symbol. Over time th got lost through changing trends.

0
0points
Wittigenstein, an Austrian philosopher, considered by some as the greatest philosopher of the 20th century, once argued that reality is shaped by the words we use. He argued this with a simple drawing of a triangle. The triangle could be considered as a hole, a solid shape, a mountain, wedge, and so many more things.

When we think of all these various things the triangle represents, these concepts summarized by words, it gives meaning to what we see. 

The same rule applies to everything around us. Our Bored Panda interview guest for today, Lauren Gawne, a Senior Lecturer in Linguistics at La Trobe University, and co-host of Lingthusiasm (an engaging podcast about linguistics!), said that what excites her about linguistics most is that "it allows you to make sense of language, which is all around you.”
#4

Actual Page On Conservapedia

u/voxophone Report

3points
#5

One Of The Stranger Covid Etymologies I've Seen (Xpost Insanepeoplefacebook)

u/glagola Report

2points
#6

“Please Stop Using It”

u/Bq22_ Report

2points
Linguistics is the science of analyzing the meaning, discourse, and many more aspects of language, from everyday to hyperspecific.

For example, some of the questions that linguistics may help you answer are why you talk differently (code switch) with different groups of people - your friends, your parents, your colleagues, the police, etc. 

Another thing is something you’ve definitely experienced firsthand - you and another person speak the exact same language, but you sound very different to each other (spoiler: it’s because you each speak in a slightly different accent).

Linguists notice these things in their daily conversations and interactions with the world. Lauren mentions that even people who haven’t studied linguistics pick up on these interesting features of language all the time, but actually studying it gives people the framework and terminology to make sense of what these interesting features are.
#7

Apparently ‘My’ Can Only Literally Mean Possession

u/EvacuationProcedures Report

2points
#8

English Hardest Language

u/jegforstaardetikke Report

2points
#9

Three Different Comments, From Three Different People, All Commenting On The Same TikTok

u/niccdifiore Report

1point
But today, we aren’t speaking about the good examples, quite the opposite. One horrible notion that people still hold is that accents are bad and you know what I mean when I say this.

“The way we speak is perfect and pure, but these other people are mangling our beautiful language.”

Although an extreme example, this is a very real example of linguistic racism, which is based on accent, dialect, or patterns of speech.

A person who can understand these variations of speech is a better communicator (and also a better person who doesn’t gatekeep language).
#10

Interesting Take On English Word Etymologies

u/telescope11 Report

1point
#11

Only Certain Pronouns Are "Backed By Science" I Guess

u/nllb Report

1point
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, turns out the words 'I', 'me', 'you', 'they', 'them', 'us', and 'we' aren't real because they're not backed by science /s

1
1point
#12

It Is Impossible To Learn Swedish Because Of One Sound Which No Non-Native Swedish Person Can Actually Say

u/Pregnantcannibal Report

1point
Dialing it back a little, some other examples of “bad” linguistics are misnomers - names that are used incorrectly. 

For example, blackboards aren’t usually black anymore, they’re green, red, or even white! Chalk sticks are also likely not chalk, but gypsum, what a scam, huh?

Also, peanuts are not really nuts, but rather legumes. Same goes for coconuts, which aren’t nuts. They’re drupes or stone fruit.

Also, a funny bone isn’t a bone at all, it’s your ulnar nerve. It’s uncertain why it’s called that way, but it may be because of the upper arm bone, called a humerus, which is pretty close to humorous, and soon we’ve got the good ole’ funny bone.
#13

I’m Bri-Ish

u/FamedAstronomer Report

1point
#14

Spanish Was Spoken In Portugal Until They Stole Portuguese From Brazilian Natives

u/megm26 Report

1point
#15

I Haven't Seen A Meme On This Sub In While So I Made One

u/QuantumLand Report

1point
#16

I Hate Colonialism As Much As The Next Guy, But This Ain’t It

u/jlhuang Report

0points
For more than 10 years now, the bad linguistics community on Reddit has been collecting these examples, analyzing them, and calling out awful examples of bad “science” wherever they can. Make sure to visit the community for more funnies. And if you’re feeling scientific, the father of bad linguistics is waiting for you - the 4 years senior /r/linguistics Reddit community. 

Finally, if you’re in a “I wanna roll up my sleeves and get my hands dirty in this whole ‘linguistics’ thing” kind of mood, then Lauren Gawne came through for us. 

You may find something good by looking up “lingcomm” - the goal of which is communicating linguistics to broader audiences or by watching Crash Course Linguistics, co-authored by Lauren.

She’s also written for many YouTube channels, pop linguistics blogs and books and social media, so don’t forget to tune in to Lingthusiasm!
#17

The “How Do We Make This Fantasy Race Sound Evil/Threatening?” Starterpack

u/Jitse_Kuilman Report

0points
#18

A Poster For My School's Armenian Club Claiming That The Armenian Alphabet Is One Of The "Most Advanced In The World."

u/NinjaTurkey_ Report

0points
#19

A Response To A Merriam-Webster's Twitter Thread About Words Changing Their Meaning

u/3AM_mirashhh Report

0points
#20

A Speed Of 1 Language Per Week

u/[deleted] Report

0points
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago

If a train is travelling at a speed of 1 language per week ...

0
0points
#21

Basque Is A Combination Of Spanish And French

u/[deleted] Report

0points
#22

We've Solved It! Albanian Is The Original Language!

u/dario606 Report

0points
#23

Boo-Ze

u/nekolalia Report

0points
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago

Chemistry: am I a joke to you?

0
0points
#24

"Is Korean Indo-European?"

u/[deleted] Report

0points
#25

From A Video About A Monolingual Irish Speaker

u/N52B30K Report

0points
#26

“English Is Actually A Chinese Dialect” And Much More

u/[deleted] Report

0points
#27

English = Bad French

u/LimoneSorbet Report

0points
#28

Chinese Characters Are Proof That We Need Jesus

u/AFlyingWhale_ Report

0points
#29

Ye Old Slang

u/ExpertAccident Report

0points
#30

Found This Gem

u/S_Garritano Report

0points
#31

Someone Must Have Murdered Cases In English

u/Pingijno Report

0points
#32

A Friend Sent This To Me :/

u/ggggggrv15 Report

0points
#33

School vs. The North East!

u/Oddborg Report

0points
#34

Short But Sweet

u/wordsmatteror_w_e Report

0points
#35

English Is A Tonal Language Because It Has Intonation

u/averkf Report

0points
#36

Scandinavian + French + Latin = English

u/plumander Report

0points
#37

English Is So Stoopid

u/LookingForTheGerman Report

0points
#38

Baby Talk Will Stunt Your Child’s Acquisition

u/EvacuationProcedures Report

0points
#39

I Guess Germanic And Slavic Languages Don't Exist

u/Sencha_Drinker794 Report

0points
#40

Khmer Is Indo-European

u/[deleted] Report

0points
