Grandparents Say 3YO Is Non-Talkative Because His Mom Is Neglectful, Cause Her To Storm Out
Parenting

Grandparents Say 3YO Is Non-Talkative Because His Mom Is Neglectful, Cause Her To Storm Out

If your child has any developmental challenges, such as speech delays, be prepared for criticism of your parenting from the most unexpected people. Trust me, I know what I’m talking about – my two older daughters also had speech delays. And it was actually damn frustrating to hear unfair criticism from relatives who weren’t even close to knowing all the details.

The user u/thronedownandout, the author of today’s story, also faced something similar when her own mother criticized her for the fact that her three-year-old son isn’t that talkative for his age. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves in reading the tale.

More info: Reddit

    The author of the post has a 3-year-old son whom she loves very much, and she does her best to raise him properly

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The only problem here is that the boy isn’t that talkative and usually prefers to communicate with gestures

    Image credits: thronedownandout

    Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The mom is aware of all the possible problems here and is actively searching for a speech therapist

    Image credits: thronedownandout

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, her own mother thinks that she is wrong for letting the kid communicate how he wants

    Image credits: thronedownandout

    Recently, at a family gathering, the grandma started criticizing the author again – and she ended up just leaving

    So, the Original Poster (OP) is 24 years old. She’s a single mom to her 3-year-old son ‘Cass,’ and she’s happily raising him. The boy is very smart and, according to his mom, the only thing that bothers her is that for his age, Cass is not very willing to talk. No, he understands everything, he knows a lot of words, but he prefers to communicate with gestures.

    The author believes that this is not a problem, and their pediatrician also agrees with her, but she is still looking for a speech therapist, and in the meantime, she is studying sign language with Cass. In turn, the author’s mother has long been ready to sound the alarm about this, and always tries to literally force her grandson to communicate with speech, even if it’s uncomfortable for him.

    Another drama on this matter broke out recently during a family lunch, where the author’s stepdad, her stepbrother and his family (in particular, his son, a year older than Cass) were also present.

    While ordering food, another boy told the waiter what he wanted, while Cass pointed at the menu. The OP’s mom and stepdad again began loudly comparing the communication skills of their two grandkids – not in Cass’s favor – and this angered our heroine.

    She simply paid for her order and, taking the food with her, left with her son. And when her mom later called her and criticized her for her “disrespectful behavior,” she objected that if anyone was disrespectful in this situation, it was the mother and her husband themselves, discussing the little kids in their presence.

    Another quarrel followed, during which the mom told the original poster that she was doing her son a disservice by allowing him to communicate in a way that was only comfortable for him. So the author decided to ask people online for advice on how right she was doing in general, and in this case in particular.

    Image credits: Markus Spiske / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Experts say that on average, by the age of three, a child should already be able to speak in short sentences, and relatives and family members should easily understand most of what they say. The opposite situation, however, is not necessarily related to speech delay – however, any diagnosis and identification of the causes of the current situation is the sole responsibility of a doctor.

    “In any case, it is necessary to develop speech skills for a child – because this is the basic level of communication,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “At the same time, reluctance to speak may indicate certain issues – for example, selective mutism. But this, in any case, should only be recorded by a doctor.”

    “Be that as it may, the very fact that this mother says that she is looking for a speech therapist indicates that she’s trying to resolve this issue for her child. At the same time, despite the grandmother’s concern being quite understandable, her methods actually raise questions. For example, comparing two children directly in their presence is, to put it mildly, unpedagogical.”

    “So in this particular situation, the mother did the right thing by cutting off discussions about her child that were unpleasant to her and probably to him. The rest is details. I hope that she will be able to find a good speech therapist who will help her son and that everything will be fine with them. The most important thing is that she has a sincere desire to take care of her child,” Irina concludes.

    People in the comments also gave the original poster their full support, although some commenters urged the mom to pay close attention to this issue. In any case, as the commenters believe, the relatives had no right to behave as described. “You’re already a better mom than you had,” someone wrote in the comments. And what do you, our dear readers, also think about this described situation?

    Most commenters supported the author but also urged her to find a speech therapist for her son as soon as possible

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How sad OP's parents are AHs + refuse to learn about selective mutism. 😒 Op's a great mom, sticking up for her son + talking to his doctor.

    bb_20 avatar
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My son didn't speak till he was 5 he is autistic. I now can't get him to shut up but I wouldn't change it. It tuck years of SLT and communication cards to get him speaking

