Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband
Couples, Family

Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

After parents welcome a new baby into their family, it’s a given that loved ones will want to meet and hold the little bundle of joy. However, such visits can get quickly overwhelming, as parents instinctively worry about their child’s well-being and safety while having many people around.

This mom was particularly anxious about germs infecting her daughter. It got to a point where she felt uncomfortable letting her in-laws hold her. Amidst one gathering, she even scrambled to go home on the verge of tears because the aunt’s fingers somehow ended up in the baby’s mouth.

RELATED:

    Not all parents feel comfortable letting other people hold their newborns

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Image credits: koldunova_anna / freepik

    Just like this mom, whose germaphobia became so intense she didn’t want to let her daughter near her in-laws

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Image credits: QuestioningThings1

    “Parents should always be careful regarding visitors with a newborn during the first two months of life”

    Image credits: pvproductions / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Parents are right to prioritize their newborn’s safety around other people, as their immune system isn’t strong enough to fight infections in the first few months of their life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Parents should always be careful regarding visitors with a newborn during the first two months of life,” says Dr. Ahmad Bailony, department chief of pediatrics at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “Babies do not form their blood-brain barrier for about two months, and so they are at risk for more serious infections until that point.”

    She notes that this doesn’t mean that no one can see the baby but it does imply that parents should have some boundaries and safety precautions in place so visitors can meet them without risking the well-being of the little one. 

    However, putting our own needs first can be challenging, as it might feel like we are hurting our loved ones with our selfishness. “The tricky thing with boundaries is parents bend to ensure other people’s needs are met and wind up putting their own needs on the back burner,” said pediatric psychologist Dr. Laura Hlavaty.

    “Imposing boundaries can feel selfish because the only person you’re pleasing is yourself, but in actuality, it’s prioritizing your family’s needs. You may not want to hurt a loved one’s feelings, but not speaking up hurts your feelings, creates conflict and can foster resentment in the long run.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    “The more steps taken to reduce the risk of infection, the better”

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)

    To help manage visitation expectations Dr. Bailony recommends having mindful planning, timely communication, and a support system with a partner. 

    Before a newborn meets other people for the first time, parents should ask them about their vaccination status and whether they’ve been near someone who has been sick or experienced flu-like symptoms. If they feel unwell or have been around ill people, there are other ways they can be updated on the baby’s life, like having a virtual visit or sharing photos and videos. 

    “Flu and COVID vaccination, hand-washing and having good ventilation, such as an outdoor environment, all help reduce the risk of a newborn getting sick,” says Dr. Bailony. 

    Another tip he has is to limit visitors and take additional precautions like taking a COVID test before arriving, having disposable masks and providing hand sanitizer, or a place to wash hands often. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The good news is that serious infections in newborns are rare,” Dr. Bailony says. “However, we are still seeing children, including newborns, infected with COVID-19, flu and RSV. I would still take every precaution possible to lessen the chance a newborn gets sick, as newborns have weak and undeveloped immune systems. So, the more steps taken to reduce the risk of infection, the better.”

    Readers believed that mom’s level of anxiety isn’t standard

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Mom Freaks Out After In-Laws Play “Pass The Parcel” With Her Baby, Has A Fallout With Husband

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    7

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    monicakanellis avatar
    roddy
    roddy
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First babies are precious and we all worry about them a bit too obsessively. They are not as fragile as we think they are as new mums, but the anxiety is perfectly normal. Unfortunately, other people forget, and treat babies like stuffed toys or pets. Baby kissing is the worst, though, because of the very real risk of hepatitis. All in all, maybe it is best to keep them home for the first few months and really ration who they are exposed to. Once they are a bit older, they won't be as vulnerable.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    monicakanellis avatar
    roddy
    roddy
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First babies are precious and we all worry about them a bit too obsessively. They are not as fragile as we think they are as new mums, but the anxiety is perfectly normal. Unfortunately, other people forget, and treat babies like stuffed toys or pets. Baby kissing is the worst, though, because of the very real risk of hepatitis. All in all, maybe it is best to keep them home for the first few months and really ration who they are exposed to. Once they are a bit older, they won't be as vulnerable.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Family
    Homepage
    Trending
    Family
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Family Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda