Netizens Can’t Get Enough Of This Woman Who Built Her Rescued Dogs A Train To Take Them On Adventures

Few things in our world are ever built with the disabled in mind, which often makes the lives of those who are already at a disadvantage much more complicated. But while it’s already difficult for humans, just imagine the kinds of challenges disabled animals must go through, all just to be able to live a normal life.

Fortunately, some people understand the struggle and do everything in their power to help the ones in need. For example, this one woman in Turkey has rescued hundreds of disabled stray dogs who were finally given a second chance at life, all thanks to her. Now, she’s going viral after building them a dog train and taking them on road trips. Scroll down for more!

Instagram

Disabled dogs have just as much joy to give as their able-bodied counterparts, and it’s thanks to noble people that they get to actually experience that

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Facebook

4 years ago, Buket Özgünlü from Turkey decided to dedicate her life to rescuing and caring for stray dogs, most of which are disabled or paralyzed

It was over 4 years ago when a woman from Turkey, Buket Özgünlü, made up her mind to dedicate her life to rescuing and caring for stray, mostly disabled dogs. This gave life to the Paws Holding On to Life Association nonprofit organization.

Now, all this time later, her sanctuary has become a home for over 800 dogs, making the whole place look more and more like a dog village. “They were all rescued,” Özgünlü shared in an interview with The Dodo back in March. “The majority of them are paralyzed. Some have been shot, beaten, abandoned. All of them have a past.”

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Facebook

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Facebook

The woman created a non-profit organization in the countryside, which now gives a second chance at life to over 800 dogs who get to explore and play happily

The woman explained that ever since her father became disabled, she has had a much better understanding of what it takes to live such a life; thus, she prioritizes dogs who are in a similar situation. “They need us more. I try to take care of them as much as possible,” said Özgünlü.

The Paws Holding On to Life Association provides a future for these poor pups that no one else cares about, and with the sanctuary located in the peaceful countryside, the animals have plenty of room to play and explore all that is around—and not even their wheelchairs can get in their way.

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

The woman recently went viral after building her pups a train and taking them on journeys around the town, which seems to be highly enjoyed by passengers and observers alike

Recently, however, the woman finally brought an idea to life that she had been spinning around for the longest time, which not only gave the dogs a new way to experience the world but brought a lot of needed attention to the organization. Attaching wheels to cut-out barrels and stringing them in a line, Özgünlü built something that could only be called a dog train.

Taking journeys around the town in their new mode of transportation brings happiness not only to the pups but to the townsfolk too, who meet the animals with smiles and waves every time. “Many people like it, and it makes me even happier,” shared the woman.

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

Life is unpredictable, and misfortune that leaves you disabled or paralyzed can befall anyone and everyone. But although, in most cases, both people and animals can still have a happy and fulfilling life despite their disabilities, the main differences often depend on how they’re treated by those around them.

For humans, doctors will usually do everything in their power to give them the best possible quality of life. Yet, according to Bethany Offutt’s post on Maddie’s Pet Forum, when it comes to other creatures, like dogs, there are too many so-called professionals who don’t see a reason to bother with that.

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

Due to being insufficiently exposed to disabled and paralyzed animals and having a lack of education on the subject, a good amount of vets simply don’t believe that an animal can have a high enough quality of life to keep caring for them. The most usual answer provided seems to be euthanasia.

And yet, as long as these poor pups receive the help and the medication needed, they can live long and happy lives that honestly have as high—if not higher—quality than many healthy dogs’ lives. People who care for their dogs will make sure to do everything they can to help improve their condition, which often means more walks, better food, and many other things.

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

Additionally, as per an article by the Walkin’ Pets staff, bonds between disabled dogs and their humans can often be even stronger than regular human-pet friendships. Since canines with disabilities have to rely on people more than their able-bodied counterparts, they may grow more attached, and their caretakers are bound to worry more, creating a rather unique connection.

Before adopting such a dog, one should really educate themselves and, more importantly, meet with their veterinarian to discuss what they should expect and how they can give the pup the best life possible. It’s also important to remember that such commitment might require a bit more from you, timewise, financially, and in other ways.

Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

However, in the end, it will all be worth it. While these animals may need extra love and extra care, they’re sure to give all that and more in return. Just look at the happy faces and wagging tails on the dog train. This amount of joy is rare, and it should be treasured.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever had a disabled or paralyzed dog? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters loved the effort the woman put into helping the poor dogs and didn’t hesitate to share kind words about her

