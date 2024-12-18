Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Netizens Can’t Get Enough Of This Woman Who Built Her Rescued Dogs A Train To Take Them On Adventures
Animals, Dogs

Netizens Can’t Get Enough Of This Woman Who Built Her Rescued Dogs A Train To Take Them On Adventures

Dominykas Zukas
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

42

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Few things in our world are ever built with the disabled in mind, which often makes the lives of those who are already at a disadvantage much more complicated. But while it’s already difficult for humans, just imagine the kinds of challenges disabled animals must go through, all just to be able to live a normal life.

Fortunately, some people understand the struggle and do everything in their power to help the ones in need. For example, this one woman in Turkey has rescued hundreds of disabled stray dogs who were finally given a second chance at life, all thanks to her. Now, she’s going viral after building them a dog train and taking them on road trips. Scroll down for more!

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    Disabled dogs have just as much joy to give as their able-bodied counterparts, and it’s thanks to noble people that they get to actually experience that

    Woman with wheelchair-using dogs in grassy field, representing innovative dog train initiative.

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Facebook

    4 years ago, Buket Özgünlü from Turkey decided to dedicate her life to rescuing and caring for stray dogs, most of which are disabled or paralyzed

    It was over 4 years ago when a woman from Turkey, Buket Özgünlü, made up her mind to dedicate her life to rescuing and caring for stray, mostly disabled dogs. This gave life to the Paws Holding On to Life Association nonprofit organization.

    Now, all this time later, her sanctuary has become a home for over 800 dogs, making the whole place look more and more like a dog village. “They were all rescued,” Özgünlü shared in an interview with The Dodo back in March. “The majority of them are paralyzed. Some have been shot, beaten, abandoned. All of them have a past.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dogs riding in colorful barrels on wheels, forming a creative dog train with flags, outdoors.

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Facebook

    Dog sitting in a colorful train car labeled "DOG" as part of a creative dog train on a sunny day.

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Facebook

    The woman created a non-profit organization in the countryside, which now gives a second chance at life to over 800 dogs who get to explore and play happily

    The woman explained that ever since her father became disabled, she has had a much better understanding of what it takes to live such a life; thus, she prioritizes dogs who are in a similar situation. “They need us more. I try to take care of them as much as possible,” said Özgünlü.

    The Paws Holding On to Life Association provides a future for these poor pups that no one else cares about, and with the sanctuary located in the peaceful countryside, the animals have plenty of room to play and explore all that is around—and not even their wheelchairs can get in their way.

    Woman leading a dog train of disabled dogs in wheelchairs along a rural path.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

    Woman walking with dogs using cart wheelchairs on a dirt path, showcasing her innovative dog train.

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

    The woman recently went viral after building her pups a train and taking them on journeys around the town, which seems to be highly enjoyed by passengers and observers alike

    Recently, however, the woman finally brought an idea to life that she had been spinning around for the longest time, which not only gave the dogs a new way to experience the world but brought a lot of needed attention to the organization. Attaching wheels to cut-out barrels and stringing them in a line, Özgünlü built something that could only be called a dog train.

    Taking journeys around the town in their new mode of transportation brings happiness not only to the pups but to the townsfolk too, who meet the animals with smiles and waves every time. “Many people like it, and it makes me even happier,” shared the woman.

    Woman with a large white dog in a dog train setting, surrounded by kennels and other dogs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

    Life is unpredictable, and misfortune that leaves you disabled or paralyzed can befall anyone and everyone. But although, in most cases, both people and animals can still have a happy and fulfilling life despite their disabilities, the main differences often depend on how they’re treated by those around them.

    For humans, doctors will usually do everything in their power to give them the best possible quality of life. Yet, according to Bethany Offutt’s post on Maddie’s Pet Forum, when it comes to other creatures, like dogs, there are too many so-called professionals who don’t see a reason to bother with that.

    Woman riding a dog train adorned with Turkish flags, smiling and waving on a sunny day.

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smiling woman with long hair, wearing a hat, hugging a large dog in a pink hat, showcasing a joyful moment.

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

    Due to being insufficiently exposed to disabled and paralyzed animals and having a lack of education on the subject, a good amount of vets simply don’t believe that an animal can have a high enough quality of life to keep caring for them. The most usual answer provided seems to be euthanasia.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    And yet, as long as these poor pups receive the help and the medication needed, they can live long and happy lives that honestly have as high—if not higher—quality than many healthy dogs’ lives. People who care for their dogs will make sure to do everything they can to help improve their condition, which often means more walks, better food, and many other things.

    Woman driving a homemade dog train made of blue barrels on a busy street.

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

    Woman riding a homemade dog train with a large dog, smiling as they travel down a street.

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

    Additionally, as per an article by the Walkin’ Pets staff, bonds between disabled dogs and their humans can often be even stronger than regular human-pet friendships. Since canines with disabilities have to rely on people more than their able-bodied counterparts, they may grow more attached, and their caretakers are bound to worry more, creating a rather unique connection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before adopting such a dog, one should really educate themselves and, more importantly, meet with their veterinarian to discuss what they should expect and how they can give the pup the best life possible. It’s also important to remember that such commitment might require a bit more from you, timewise, financially, and in other ways.

    Dogs riding in a decorated train made of barrels, adorned with red flags, constructed by a woman.

    Image credits: kopekvelisiii / Instagram

    However, in the end, it will all be worth it. While these animals may need extra love and extra care, they’re sure to give all that and more in return. Just look at the happy faces and wagging tails on the dog train. This amount of joy is rare, and it should be treasured.

    What did you think about this story? Have you ever had a disabled or paralyzed dog? Share it all in the comments below!

    The commenters loved the effort the woman put into helping the poor dogs and didn’t hesitate to share kind words about her

    Comment praising a kind act related to dog train project with heart emoji and reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Text message from Spock the Speechful saying, "That's a sweet and genuine heart," about a woman building a dog train.

    Comment from Amy Morris: "This is so awesome" with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji, related to dog train.

    Comment praising a woman's work building a dog train for disabled dogs, with prayer and flower emojis.

    Comment by Dave Yazbek praising a woman for her effort with a dog train, featuring heart and cat face emojis.

    Comment from Joanne Long saying, "An earth angel!" under a post about a woman building a dog train.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising a woman for a dog train creation, expressing joy for happy pups.

    "Comment saying 'Great work!!' by Janet McKinney Simopoulos with emoji reactions visible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising a woman for her kindness and compassion.

    Text by Michael G. Lopez complimenting someone as "a great human" with a thumbs-up emoji.

    Comment by Patrick Gerassi saying, "Well 'trained' dogs!" with a top fan badge.

    Comment praising a woman building a dog train, expressing admiration for her efforts for dogs.

    Linda Long comments, "Awesome. What a novel idea," on a post about a woman building a dog train.

    Comment from Kate Blakeslee mentioning a similar dog train in her neighborhood with paw print emojis.

    Comment praising care for dogs with heart and dog emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    42

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    42

    Open list comments

    7

    Dominykas Zukas

    Dominykas Zukas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey! I’m Dominykas, and I come from Lithuania. According to my diploma, I’m a UX Designer. However, when during my studies, I (re)discovered my passion for storytelling, I’ve been doing that ever since, mostly in writing. I have written a few short stories, some songs, and a good bunch of articles, and I plan to keep expanding on all these fronts. Aside from that, I’m also a film buff, traveler, casual basketball player, video game enthusiast, and nature lover who will rarely pass up on a little hike through the forest or a simple walk around a park.

    Read less »
    Dominykas Zukas

    Dominykas Zukas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey! I’m Dominykas, and I come from Lithuania. According to my diploma, I’m a UX Designer. However, when during my studies, I (re)discovered my passion for storytelling, I’ve been doing that ever since, mostly in writing. I have written a few short stories, some songs, and a good bunch of articles, and I plan to keep expanding on all these fronts. Aside from that, I’m also a film buff, traveler, casual basketball player, video game enthusiast, and nature lover who will rarely pass up on a little hike through the forest or a simple walk around a park.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bookfanatic1979 avatar
    BookFanatic
    BookFanatic
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are some happy puppos! I wonder if there's a fund people can donate to, to help her help more critters.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    fatihaksoy avatar
    Fatih Aksoy
    Fatih Aksoy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A complete nonsense. She is nothing but a fraud. Take a look at her photos from before and after she devoted herself to stray dogs. She built a fortune for her family with the money she collected for dog food. She looks 10 years younger thanks to cosmetic surgeries. Please do not glorify such individuals who exploit people’s emotions to deceive others.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Found this elsewhere. What to believe? Anyone have better info? "Authorities said the group unjustly profited by diverting aid funds meant for animal welfare into personal accounts. A court-appointed auditor's report estimates the damages at approximately 20 million Turkish Liras. Detention orders were issued for nine suspects, while the remaining individuals’ legal statuses were to be determined following their testimonies. The association’s head, Buket Özgünlü, was previously detained in June after reportedly transporting sick dogs from a shelter in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa to Ankara. She faced charges in an Ankara court for violating infectious disease measures and torturing an owned animal, with prosecutors seeking up to four years in prison. Özgünlü was released after her initial hearing."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    bookfanatic1979 avatar
    BookFanatic
    BookFanatic
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are some happy puppos! I wonder if there's a fund people can donate to, to help her help more critters.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    fatihaksoy avatar
    Fatih Aksoy
    Fatih Aksoy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A complete nonsense. She is nothing but a fraud. Take a look at her photos from before and after she devoted herself to stray dogs. She built a fortune for her family with the money she collected for dog food. She looks 10 years younger thanks to cosmetic surgeries. Please do not glorify such individuals who exploit people’s emotions to deceive others.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Found this elsewhere. What to believe? Anyone have better info? "Authorities said the group unjustly profited by diverting aid funds meant for animal welfare into personal accounts. A court-appointed auditor's report estimates the damages at approximately 20 million Turkish Liras. Detention orders were issued for nine suspects, while the remaining individuals’ legal statuses were to be determined following their testimonies. The association’s head, Buket Özgünlü, was previously detained in June after reportedly transporting sick dogs from a shelter in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa to Ankara. She faced charges in an Ankara court for violating infectious disease measures and torturing an owned animal, with prosecutors seeking up to four years in prison. Özgünlü was released after her initial hearing."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda