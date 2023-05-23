We might feel unsettled when life throws dark twists and turns at us. However, when it comes to comics, we tend to enjoy the unpredictable endings of which we just can't get enough.

Jenna Noble is the creator behind jennscomics, and if you haven't seen her comics before, oh boy, you are in for a treat. Jenna's talent for humorous drawings started at an early age. When she was only 7-8, her drawings already had the ability to make her friends laugh. Jenna shared in a previous interview that: “It felt like drawing was an outlet in which I could be myself, someone who is both funny and shy.”

So without further ado, we invite you to scroll down for the second part of her comics. And if you want to catch up, see our previous post about Jenna on Bored Panda here.

More info: Instagram