In order to get those lasting memories, broaden your horizons and grow as a person in many ways, when traveling, you will have to get out of your comfort zone. It’s part of the deal, really.

New customs, different lifestyles, and never-before-seen societal norms may indeed feel challenging for you as a visitor, but it’s all worth the stories you will make when traveling abroad. Some cultural differences when traveling are more testing than others, so you want to gather as much information about the country you’re visiting as possible.

Or, ask the locals! This illuminating Ask Reddit thread may also help, as it has non-Americans sharing things they “wish Americans knew before visiting their country.” From not patting koalas in Australia to not buying bottled water in Iceland, there’s a lot to learn from!

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Don't make selfies in front of the memorial of murdered jews in Berlin.

2 hours ago

Don't jump around on it. Don't pee there.

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Africa is a *continent*, made up of 54 *different* countries.

1 hour ago (edited)

Americans have been contacted by enough Nigerian Princes soliciting money that they know Africa is not a country. From age 8 on, a standard test question involves naming the continents. If someone wants to claim otherwise, they should provide real data and a source. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Downvoted in 60 seconds! Wow. Somebody really hates credible sources and data -- or they hate people who they think are Americans (or maybe there are a lot of angry Nigerians).

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country If you're outside of your home country, YOU are the one with the accent.

1 hour ago (edited)

This! So tired of Americans telling me how I have ‘less thick accent for an Indian’ like its a compliment :-/

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country We don't tip here. You are making it worse for all of us. The servers get payed according to their skill level, many above the minium wage. But they are startign to get pissy when lockals don't tip them for their mediocre service.

1 hour ago

Wish I could upvote this more!!

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Be careful what you're saying in a public place. We all speak English. We all understand you.

1 hour ago

Not everywhere! I’ve lived in places where most people didn’t speak English. So if, say, you hear Christmas muzak at the supermarket and you want to sing rude parodies, you’re covered.

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Paris isn't France, France isn't Paris. Don't think you know France if you only went to Paris. Most of the country is really different.

1 hour ago

Same goes for literally every capital I would say

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country We speak Portuguese in Brazil, not Spanish.

2 hours ago

This should apply to all international tourists, not only Americans.

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country if you are visiting East Europe and you are black don't mind the weird looks. People are not racist. They are suprised because some of them haven't ever seen a non-white person

1 hour ago

same the other way round. some have hardly ever seen white people

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country How the metric system works. We dont sell beer in ounces ffs...

1 hour ago

Can I have a mile of beer?

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Amsterdam =/= Holland =/= the Netherlands.

Get out of Amsterdam, there are many places that are much nicer than that touristic hellhole.
Don't call the country Holland, it's called the Netherlands.

1 hour ago

And, by the way, Holland =/= Poland.

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Germany is more than just Bratwurst and Lederhosen. That's just f*****g Bavaria.

German culture is so much more...

1 hour ago

vote up for the "f*****g" before bavaria

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Don't buy bottled water. Well, maybe buy one and then just refill it at literally every bathroom sink you come across and the quality will be just as good. (Iceland)

1 hour ago

Same in Germany... actually studies found out that tap water has sometimes more minerals than that bottled high priced stuff...

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Here, the customer is not always king.

2 hours ago

It’s a faulty saying anyway. Isn’t it more along the lines of “The customer is always right in matters of taste”? Meaning… If I have customer that loves something, I’m not going to disagree with them. But if they call me stupid and expect me to agree with their demand then I’m sorry, but I will not tolerate bad manners and behaviour. I’ve loved being in service for 27 years but no, the customer is not always right.

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Don't ask why we use the Russian alphabet in Bulgaria - we don't! If anything, the Russians use the Bulgarian alphabet - Cyrillic was invented in medieval Bulgaria centuries before Russia was even on the map.

1 hour ago

and cyrillic was derived from the greek alphabet

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Bali is not the only one that is worth to visit in Indonesia.

20 minutes ago (edited)

Bali was actually the least interesting place to us. I did like the locals trying to maintain their culture, but tourisme is getting too much. We adored Yogyakarta, eastern Java, Bromo. Lombok took some time to appreciate, we happened to visit during Ramadan, and after Hinduism in Bali, it took some time to adjust. I'm reeally hoping Bali is not becoming, the next Pai (Thailand) or Tulum (Mexico) filled with smoothie bars, coffee shops and 'retreats'...

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Romania is not Dracula. Dracula is an invented story!

1 hour ago

...based on a very real, Romanian guy called Vlad Tepes.

I’m from Kazakhstan.
Eating horse is part of our culture. The same way you do not offend people in France when they eat frogs, they same way please don’t offend Kazakhs when they eat meat. We led a nomadic lifestyle and since in the steppes you could not farm, cattle was the main source of food. During the Great Purge in Kazakhstan cattle was taken away from us , in Russian’s attempt to progress our agriculture. It didn’t work and many tried to migrate, but failed due to dehydration and starvation. Over a million Kazakhs died during that period. That’s 40% of the population, it made as a minority group in our own country up until 1990’s.
You do not have to eat it nor is anyone forcing you to, but making rude remarks on it is uncalled for especially since now the majority of youth understand Russian, Kazakh and English.

1 hour ago

Its sad how its always the communities from the Global South that have to justify their eating habits/ accent and how proud the other part is of theirs.

It's Ed-in-BRUH, not "Ed-in-Burrow"

Also, it's sweet that you are coming to Scotland to 'connect with your ancestors' and stuff, well, I think it is, but a lot of Scots you'll speak to will be thinking *"here we go again"* if you talk about it to them, *especially* if you actually describe yourself as "Scottish". And your "clan tartan" is not really...well, real. Tartans being associated with specific families and clans is a Victorian fabrication, since they loved Romanticising about that era. Don't buy into it that much.

1 hour ago

"My auntie's uncle's twice removed 2nd cousin's parakeet was Scottish, so so am I!" That right aye?

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Don't invite someone over / for drinks / for dinner and then expect them not to come. If you make an invitation, it's a promise to keep it as well

Edit: what I mean is that when someone says for example 'let's have drinks on Friday' without actually meaning it.

Where I come from (Finland) if I would say this to someone, we would actually get in touch again later that week or latest on Friday and decide on the time & place. From American perspective, it seems to be just something that is said out of courtesy, without meaning the plan will actually take place

1 hour ago

What? People do this?

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country To answer for any fellow study abroad kids going to New Zealand, them calling you a "c**t" is endearing, not offensive. I'm tiny so not one to pick a fight with a giant Maori guy calling me a good c**t, but some of my a*****e college cohorts apparently took offense to it and didn't understand the context at all. NZ is the coolest place in the world, to the point where you have to fight to get citizenship there. If a Kiwi is saying "g'daye ya c**t" you're in good standing. I remember having old ladies at gas stations calling me a cheeky c**t, it's a totally different word out in the middle of nowhere.

2 hours ago

Same goes for Australia too!

#21

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country You can’t do Scottish accents. It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve seen Braveheart, no American has ever been able to do a convincing Scottish accent.

1 hour ago

Mel Gibson couldn't even do a Scottish accent. Also, that's a film, not a feckin' documentary.

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Asking for bull fighting or flamenco dances in Barcelona is like expecting every citizen of Texas to wear Eskimo robes. Yes, same country, but we have no f*****g clue about those things.

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country Canadians don’t apologize all the time because we’re afraid of you. We apologize all the time because we’re polite.

Also not all of us say *’aboot’ becuz weer kenaydien, eh*? The people on the East coast only *kind of* sound like that, and only on the East coast. Literally no one here talks like Cheech & Chong.

2 hours ago

Sorry.

German/Brit in Germany here, assuming that it doesn't just have to be one thing, based on personal experience with Americans here:

1. No, the Second World War is not the first and foremost thing on our minds. Yes, we're grateful for the sacrifice that American soldiers made in WWII. No, we are not grateful to you personally for being vaguely related to one of these soldiers (or just being American), Our gratitude is limited to those who participated in the Omaha Beach raids (anyone old enough to have done that is probably not fit enough to make the trip to Germany these days).
2. Not everyone here speaks English, and of those that do, not everyone speaks enough English to tell you what you what. Speaking slower might help, shouting won't. You'll make a lot of friends simply by making an effort to speak German, even if your pronunication is a bit laughable.
3. We do have freedom of speech for the most part. The only major prior restraint is against public advocacy of National Socialism. If you're going to do that, we don't want you here anyway. We also have a flag code, and it's largely the same as the American one. Freedom of speech doesn't mean that we tolerate assholes. Don't be one.
4. Bielefeld doesn't exist. Don't let anyone else convince you otherwise. If you believe that you happen to be in Bielefeld, you have been subjected to hallucinatory mind control.

1 hour ago

vote for bielefeld 😉

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country MADAGASCAR IS AN INHABITED ISLAND WITH ACTUAL HUMANS...not just fricken lemurs. We're kinda like the opposite of Australia in the sense we still have very unique animals but most of them are not deadly.

Edit: can't English despite it being my first language

Edit: my bad for making the stigma about Australia. Just like Madagascar, there's a lot more to it than its animals, who btw aren't all dangerous.

1 hour ago

In fact, the parts of Madagascar with all the wildlife has been reduced to a tiny fraction of the island, specifically because of humans. People going there expecting it to be a jungle will be terribly disappointed.

I'm from Sweden, please take your shoes off before you enter someones home.

Edit: I've gotten a lot of comments saying that not all Americans do this. I know, but enough do it for me to notice, it doesn't seem all that uncommon.

27 minutes ago

It's custom in some parts of America. Here in Hawaii for example

Switzerland is expensive and you should know that. Don't make that surprised face when you have to pay 14.90.- for that sweet Chicken Teriyaki Footlong... Smh

13 minutes ago

Thinking about visiting Jungfraujoch? In summer? Be prepared to shell out about 400usd/eur for 2 pax, for a couple of hours. You're welcome.

It's nothing personal, but Norwegians aren't as into hugging as you guys. Sometimes you come off a bit molesty to us, clearly without meaning to in any way. We like you. We'll like you better if you vaguely shrug in our general direction, rather than go for actual physical contact. High fives are fine.

44 minutes ago

Hmm sounds like I belong in Norway.

I’m from Taiwan and I once met a student from the University of Miami. He’s come here as an exchange student for one year and I took him sightseeing around Taipei. Our first stop was Taipei 101 (one of the tallest buildings in the world) and when we passed by a supermarket, he saw some electric toothbrushes and he said to me: “I didn’t know you’d brush your teeth here.”

I almost forgot, he also gave another Taiwanese student an English name since he didn’t have one. Reminded me of Robinson Crusoe and Friday...

1 hour ago

Some people are so ignorant

England isn’t sunny so don’t complain about the rain

1 hour ago

And learn how to queue if you come here!

We don't all speak like the Queen of England

1 hour ago

The last Queen of England died in 1714.

Non-Americans List 37 Things That They Wish Americans Would Know Before Visiting Their Country The further you go south in Mexico, you need to be more aware that a quesadilla may not come with cheese, despite sounding like it should.

47 minutes ago (edited)

Also that Mexico isn't only desert but has jungles as well

Do not come to Japan expecting anime in real life. Too many people come over expecting that and are annoyed because they didn't research Japanese behavior and culture beforehand. Some don't even attempt to learn the language.

Edit: I feel like I should clear this up. I am born in America but my family is from Japan, so everything I know I learned from my parents and the handful of visits we've taken to visit Japan. And nearly every time I've seen tourists, some are respectful and knowledgeable. Others are the people you expect to Naruto run and scoff openly/over dramatically.

38 minutes ago (edited)

Learning the customs and basic phrases (Hello, bye, thank you, sorry, etc.) of a foreign culture is essential for traveling anywhere. I had an quite good time during my trip to Japan following that advice

Portugal is NOT Spain

Edit: Thank you, kind stranger, for the silver!

1 hour ago

Why would you include a random "edit" from a reddit post?

If you die in Canada you die for real, don’t be an idiot

1 hour ago

huh, what??

That our country is called Belgium and not Brussels (The capital of Belgium)
& The fact that we love our beer.

1 hour ago

You have all reason to love your beer. Beer from Belgium are the Best.

If you‘re in Austria, especially outside of tourist-heavy areas, people often times are ~~cautiously racist~~ not fond of strangers(nobody will stab you for being brown, but people want their distance), quiet, and distrustful. However, we will open up(mostly), if you show honest interest in what we‘re doing.

If you want to have the real Austria-Experience, try to get an austrian buddy, who can show you some nice places and who can translate the local dialect for you.(your _I can understand german!_ is useless in most of Austria)

And always remember: the schnitzel is sacred, you do not request any changes to the schnitzel you order.

EDIT: tried to clear some poor wording, hope it‘s clearer now!

44 minutes ago

Naa bittscheen mochns des net 😉

India: Majority of us dont worship cows. First day- Orientation program for exchange scholars, a co-scholar says me, ‘Oh, you worship cows- so cool!’

26 minutes ago (edited)

London is not England. I've spoken to people from all over who claimed to have travelled through England but didn't leave London. By all means visit London, but England has a lot more going on outside of it as well. Check out the peak district, the Yorkshire dales, the beaches of Cornwall and Devon, and if you like medieval history check out Stratford upon Avon and Warwick Castle. The nightlife in Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle is arguably better than in London as well. Also, we can moan about our NHS but you can't.

