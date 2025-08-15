Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Will Smith's And Jada Pinkett's Daughter Sparks Worries After Crying Selfie With NSFW Message
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett with their daughter at a red carpet event, showing family togetherness and style.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Will Smith's And Jada Pinkett's Daughter Sparks Worries After Crying Selfie With NSFW Message

27

Willow Smith, the 24-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, has raised eyebrows and caused concern after posting an emotional crying selfie to her Instagram Story, paired with a confusing NSFW caption that left many scratching their heads.

The photo, which reached her 11.5 million followers on Wednesday, shows the singer with tears streaming down her face, multiple facial piercings, and a neck tattoo, staring off into the distance. 

  • Willow Smith posted a crying selfie with a confusing NSFW caption that caused widespread concern and confusion.
  • Fans and critics questioned Willow's emotional state, blaming the family’s public struggles and parenting for her distress.
  • Some interpreted the caption as a hint about Willow's orientation or a new musical project.

However, it was the caption that truly captured viewers’ attention.

    Willow Smith posted a crying selfie with a confusing NSFW caption

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter with natural afro hairstyle and piercings in an outdoor urban selfie.

    Image credits: willowsmith / Instagram

    “Who ate all the p**sy?”

    The unexpected combination of emotional imagery and innuendo left many confused and worried. “Is she ok? She does not seem like she’s ok,” a fan wrote.

    “It’s one thing after the other with this family,” another said.

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s daughter at event, sparking worries after crying selfie with NSFW message controversy.

    Image credits: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    Others responded with humor, taking jabs at Will Smith in the process. “We all know it wasn’t your father.”

    “Her mom ate all the cat,” one user posted. 

    “Well we know it wasn’t your brother Jaden, that’s for sure,” another added. 

    “Did she mean to send this to the family group chat or something?!”

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter posing in a gold dress and high heels, sparking worries after NSFW selfie.

    Image credits: willowsmith / Instagram

    Beyond memes, many questioned Willow’s mental state, blaming her famous parents for the emotional display. 

    “Will Smith and Jada have utterly failed as parents,” a commenter declared, echoing the frustration many have with the family’s very public struggles.

    One fan expertly summarized the chaos by writing, “The Smiths are Smithin’ again.”

    Some saw the caption as a reference to Willow’s orientation, while other believe its hinting at an unannounced project

    Will Smith's and Jada Pinkett's daughter with tears and a crying selfie showing a message causing worries.

    Image credits: willowsmith / Instagram

    Still, others praised Willow for being transparent and unfiltered online, in contrast to many celebrity offspring who carefully curate their image. 

    “She’s so real for this,” wrote one fan. “This is the most unexpected caption of the year.”

    Man in Oklahoma basketball jersey with shocked expression, reaction meme related to Will Smith's daughter concerns.

    Some even speculated that the post could be teasing a new musical era. Willow, who first gained fame in 2010 with Whip My Hair, released her sixth studio album, Empathogen, in 2024 and has collaborated with artists like Nicki Minaj and Travis Barker.

    Facebook comment by Tswana Mafian expressing a sarcastic remark about a family's need for therapy, with 785 reactions.

    Besides her music, Willow’s fans have grown accustomed to her sharing personal information with the public, specifically about her orientation and emotional struggles.

    In 2019, she came out as bisexual, she would reaffirm this in 2024, when she shared an “orientation chart” where she described herself as “mostly bisexual,” polyamorous, and somewhat disinterested in romantic and intimate pursuits.

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter lying on wooden floor wearing a headscarf and casual outfit

    Image credits: willowsmith / Instagram

    She defended this stance in a 2021 episode of her mother Jada’s show Red Table Talk, explaining that, “with polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you.”

    The post comes at a complex moment for the Smith family

    Close-up of a young woman with facial piercings making a playful face, sparking worries after crying selfie message.

    Image credits: willowsmith / Instagram

    Willow’s post comes at a time when the Smith family’s image is a far cry from its golden era. Once viewed as Hollywood royalty, the family is now more often associated with dysfunction, scandal, cheating, and what many online describe as a narcissistic obsession with attention.

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter playing guitar with headphones on, showing intense expression indoors.

    Image credits: willowsmith / Instagram

    Across social media, users characterized the family as having “gone down in flames,” placing much of the blame on Jada Pinkett Smith.

    Critics accused her of fostering a chaotic household dynamic, pointing to her rejection of traditional structure for the children, her long-publicized advocacy for an open marriage, and the public humiliation of her husband on her show.

    Comment on a social media post mentioning Chris Rock and referencing Will Smith's and Jada Pinkett's daughter with a worrying NSFW message.

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter smiling with glasses and dreadlocks, sparking worries after crying selfie with NSFW message

    Image credits: willowsmith / Instagram

    Others expressed frustration with Will Smith, describing him as having lost his footing and dignity in recent years, especially in the wake of his controversial Oscars incident. 

    In the aftermath of the slap, Smith has tried to revamp his image by focusing on his music career. He has also financed an aggressive social media campaign targeting Gen Z, collaborating with popular streamers, and appearing as a guest in rap YouTube channels.

    Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s daughter posing with family by the ocean, sparking worries after crying selfie with NSFW message.

    Image credits: jadapinkettsmith / Instagram

    However, in his efforts to look cool and hip again, Smith has seemingly achieved the opposite, with younger viewers labeling him as “cringe.”

    Willow’s recent post did little to change the perception of her family, which some commenters have labeled “disturbed” and whose behavior they now view as alienating and increasingly out of touch.

    “Strange.” Willow’s message did little but confuse netizens

    Comment by EJ Saint Julian saying It was me. I was hungry, with 204 reactions on social media.

    Comment from Swtazz Pie, verified top fan, reacting to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter crying selfie with NSFW message.

    Comment expressing concern about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter after crying selfie with NSFW message.

    Comment by Terrance Spicer reacting with emojis and questioning if a message was meant for a family group chat, related to Will Smith's and Jada Pinkett's daughter.

    Comment from a top fan on social media discussing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter amid NSFW crying selfie concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Will Smith's and Jada Pinkett's daughter causing worries with a crying selfie and NSFW message.

    Comment from Brandon Wright reacting to Will Smith's and Jada Pinkett's daughter crying selfie with NSFW message, expressing confusion.

    Comment from Omi Williams saying she’s my spirit animal with reaction emojis, related to Will Smith's and Jada Pinkett's daughter worries.

    Amirah Gordon's social media comment reacting to Will Smith's and Jada Pinkett's daughter’s crying selfie with NSFW message concerns.

    Text message from Rastaa Deezy saying I beg your finest pardon with a crying emoji and a blue thumbs-up icon.

    Comment on social media about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter sparking worries after crying selfie with NSFW message.

    Facebook comment by Mark Dryden discussing the Addams family in a humorous context.

    Comment from social media about Will Smith's and Jada Pinkett's daughter with crying selfie and NSFW message.

    Comment by Mohsin Zahoor, a top fan, stating the whole family is drama, related to Will Smith's and Jada Pinkett's daughter concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's daughter crying selfie with NSFW message.

    Mental health
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    What do you think ?
    AcraN
    AcraN
    AcraN
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another day and another garbage article that waste words about a minor celebrity that few people care about. It provides zero insight, just empty gossip. Expecting readers to invest time in such drivel is laughable, and insulting.

    James Twong
    James Twong
    James Twong
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's learned from her horrible parents that she needs to be the centre of attention the same way they always need to be.

