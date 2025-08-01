Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Is Heartbroken That Husband Suggests Trying Out Polyamory After 1 Year Of Marriage
Woman heartbroken sitting on bed holding pillow while husband tries to comfort her during emotional conversation about polyamory
Couples, Relationships

Woman Is Heartbroken That Husband Suggests Trying Out Polyamory After 1 Year Of Marriage

By the time you walk down the aisle with someone and commit to them ‘til death do us ‘part, it’s probably a good idea to know them well. Especially when it comes to their views on monogamy, or lack thereof.

But what happens when your spouse suddenly drops a bombshell long after you’ve tied the knot? Suddenly, they reveal that they’d like to explore polyamory…

That’s exactly what happened to one woman. She says she was blindsided by her partner of four years, when he asked her to consider a “different” type of marriage. The wife hasn’t been able to look at her man the same since, and quite frankly, wants a divorce. But she’s not sure if she’s overreacting.

RELATED:

    Marriage isn’t an easy journey but many couples try their best to work through the problems

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One woman feels she can’t stay a minute longer, after her husband suddenly asked her to consider an open relationship

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    Netizens shared their thoughts and many had advice for the wife

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman provided an update, revealing that she’s made some major decisions

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    “Overestimated his market value”: many netizens rallied behind the wife

    Divorce
    secrets
    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn Smith

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Predictably ridiculous YTA comments. They seem to think that "being honest" is more important than what you're being honest about. OP lies out pretty clearly how she feels and her thought processes, which to me all come across as perfectly reasonable, and she still gets s**t for "punishing" her husband? Polyamory is a tricky thing, and it involves everyone involved to be 100% ok with it. This was not the case here, and he pushed it. He wants it, she does not, and that is a fundamental difference that could build up resentment. It is perfectly reasonable to consider and decide on divorce when you find out something like this about your partner. Also, "it was just a question" has real "lighten up, it was just a joke" vibes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    There are certain posts where I have to scroll past the inevitable unhinged YTA comments, because reading them is just going to upset me or make me angry. This was one of them XD I got through "Your husband shared his preferences and you punished him for his honesty??" and I noped out of reading the rest of it. Holy jeezum. Polyamory and open relationships are fine, if the couple is on the SAME PAGE from the beginning, or at least are on the same page when one person develops an interest or curiosity. A hard "no" from one member of the couple means it's a hard "no".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
