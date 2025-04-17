Sheltered Woman Tries Polyamory To Save Her Relationship, Ends Up Saving Herself Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Your first serious relationship comes with a lot of new experiences—excitement, heartache, and lessons you never see coming. It’s a time of learning what love really feels like and what it sometimes costs.

One woman found herself in exactly that position. When her boyfriend suggested opening their relationship to fix what he called a fading spark, she agreed, afraid of losing what they had. But in the process, she met someone else, someone who treated her with care and made her feel genuinely wanted. That’s when her boyfriend suddenly insisted they go back to being monogamous.

Now, she’s not sure she wants to play by his rules anymore.

The woman agreed to a polyamorous relationship, afraid of losing her first boyfriend

But the moment she met someone who treated her better, he suddenly wanted her all to himself

In the replies, the woman shared that opening up gave her the clarity she needed

Readers agreed it was time to walk away

