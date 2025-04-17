Sheltered Woman Tries Polyamory To Save Her Relationship, Ends Up Saving Herself Instead
Your first serious relationship comes with a lot of new experiences—excitement, heartache, and lessons you never see coming. It’s a time of learning what love really feels like and what it sometimes costs.
One woman found herself in exactly that position. When her boyfriend suggested opening their relationship to fix what he called a fading spark, she agreed, afraid of losing what they had. But in the process, she met someone else, someone who treated her with care and made her feel genuinely wanted. That’s when her boyfriend suddenly insisted they go back to being monogamous.
Now, she’s not sure she wants to play by his rules anymore.
The woman agreed to a polyamorous relationship, afraid of losing her first boyfriend
But the moment she met someone who treated her better, he suddenly wanted her all to himself
In the replies, the woman shared that opening up gave her the clarity she needed
Readers agreed it was time to walk away
Clearly, the BF's sidepiece dumped him and he turned to his "default" fck partner.
It's not poly when what you're actually doing is testing the waters with a sidepiece.
I've come to realize, poly only works, if a couple is already very close - otherwise it'll break the relationship. Another aspect about poly is, it is so, so, so much work and not "I spend an hour with partner 1 here, and an hour with partner 2 there". If poly doesn't mean chasing one one-night-stand after another but seeing the same second person, you'll find yourself in two relationships - and it's the work of two relationships. You can barely equally divide quality time. If both partners are not on the same page with this, then don't do it. If you want guidelines on "xyz is *OUR* place exclusively", don't do it. I'd even go as far as saying, if you have a problem with your partner mentioning the other partner, don't do it. Poly can be a thrilling, personally enhancing thing, but it takes confident, grown up people to live it properly. Been there, done that, didn't mess up my marriage, also because I'm married to a man and had a (herself married) girlfriend. No secrets.
The only time I've heard of polyamory truly working is when EVERYONE is "together", so to speak. There's an author/artist named Jennifer Diane Reitz who lives in a polyamorous relationship with her three spouses. Polyamory cannot usually sustainably just be "let's just fúck whoever we want to and still say we're dating/married." Everyone has to be on the same page, if not all living together. Everyone has to be comfortable and familiar with everyone else in the relationship, even if they don't have actual s*xúal contact with some of them. I know that there are some cultures where polyamory is practiced (and other things like line marriages) and that tells me that it clearly CAN work; monogamy is not the "only possible relationship type". But, as you said, everyone in the relationship has to be close AND mature enough, or else it's just a person/persons who want to hook up with other people while still having the veneer of a "partner".Load More Replies...
