Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sheltered Woman Tries Polyamory To Save Her Relationship, Ends Up Saving Herself Instead
Couples, Relationships

Sheltered Woman Tries Polyamory To Save Her Relationship, Ends Up Saving Herself Instead

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Your first serious relationship comes with a lot of new experiences—excitement, heartache, and lessons you never see coming. It’s a time of learning what love really feels like and what it sometimes costs.

One woman found herself in exactly that position. When her boyfriend suggested opening their relationship to fix what he called a fading spark, she agreed, afraid of losing what they had. But in the process, she met someone else, someone who treated her with care and made her feel genuinely wanted. That’s when her boyfriend suddenly insisted they go back to being monogamous.

Now, she’s not sure she wants to play by his rules anymore.

RELATED:

    The woman agreed to a polyamorous relationship, afraid of losing her first boyfriend

    Image credits: denisapolka (not the actual image)

    But the moment she met someone who treated her better, he suddenly wanted her all to himself

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Szabo Viktor (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Katerina Holmes (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Strawberry_Carriage

    In the replies, the woman shared that opening up gave her the clarity she needed

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Readers agreed it was time to walk away

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    5

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sheilagem avatar
    Smarmalade
    Smarmalade
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly, the BF's sidepiece dumped him and he turned to his "default" fck partner.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not poly when what you're actually doing is testing the waters with a sidepiece.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sk_1988 avatar
    JJ
    JJ
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've come to realize, poly only works, if a couple is already very close - otherwise it'll break the relationship. Another aspect about poly is, it is so, so, so much work and not "I spend an hour with partner 1 here, and an hour with partner 2 there". If poly doesn't mean chasing one one-night-stand after another but seeing the same second person, you'll find yourself in two relationships - and it's the work of two relationships. You can barely equally divide quality time. If both partners are not on the same page with this, then don't do it. If you want guidelines on "xyz is *OUR* place exclusively", don't do it. I'd even go as far as saying, if you have a problem with your partner mentioning the other partner, don't do it. Poly can be a thrilling, personally enhancing thing, but it takes confident, grown up people to live it properly. Been there, done that, didn't mess up my marriage, also because I'm married to a man and had a (herself married) girlfriend. No secrets.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only time I've heard of polyamory truly working is when EVERYONE is "together", so to speak. There's an author/artist named Jennifer Diane Reitz who lives in a polyamorous relationship with her three spouses. Polyamory cannot usually sustainably just be "let's just fúck whoever we want to and still say we're dating/married." Everyone has to be on the same page, if not all living together. Everyone has to be comfortable and familiar with everyone else in the relationship, even if they don't have actual s*xúal contact with some of them. I know that there are some cultures where polyamory is practiced (and other things like line marriages) and that tells me that it clearly CAN work; monogamy is not the "only possible relationship type". But, as you said, everyone in the relationship has to be close AND mature enough, or else it's just a person/persons who want to hook up with other people while still having the veneer of a "partner".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    sheilagem avatar
    Smarmalade
    Smarmalade
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly, the BF's sidepiece dumped him and he turned to his "default" fck partner.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not poly when what you're actually doing is testing the waters with a sidepiece.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sk_1988 avatar
    JJ
    JJ
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've come to realize, poly only works, if a couple is already very close - otherwise it'll break the relationship. Another aspect about poly is, it is so, so, so much work and not "I spend an hour with partner 1 here, and an hour with partner 2 there". If poly doesn't mean chasing one one-night-stand after another but seeing the same second person, you'll find yourself in two relationships - and it's the work of two relationships. You can barely equally divide quality time. If both partners are not on the same page with this, then don't do it. If you want guidelines on "xyz is *OUR* place exclusively", don't do it. I'd even go as far as saying, if you have a problem with your partner mentioning the other partner, don't do it. Poly can be a thrilling, personally enhancing thing, but it takes confident, grown up people to live it properly. Been there, done that, didn't mess up my marriage, also because I'm married to a man and had a (herself married) girlfriend. No secrets.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only time I've heard of polyamory truly working is when EVERYONE is "together", so to speak. There's an author/artist named Jennifer Diane Reitz who lives in a polyamorous relationship with her three spouses. Polyamory cannot usually sustainably just be "let's just fúck whoever we want to and still say we're dating/married." Everyone has to be on the same page, if not all living together. Everyone has to be comfortable and familiar with everyone else in the relationship, even if they don't have actual s*xúal contact with some of them. I know that there are some cultures where polyamory is practiced (and other things like line marriages) and that tells me that it clearly CAN work; monogamy is not the "only possible relationship type". But, as you said, everyone in the relationship has to be close AND mature enough, or else it's just a person/persons who want to hook up with other people while still having the veneer of a "partner".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda