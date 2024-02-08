Will Smith Praises Daughter Willow For Being First In Family To Hit One Billion Streams

ADVERTISEMENT

Academy Award winner and renowned rapper Will Smith was radiating with fatherly pride as his daughter, Willow Smith, brought home a new milestone for the Smith family.

A beaming Will Smith took to Instagram to celebrate Willow Smith’s hit song “Wait a Minute!” surpassing a billion streams on Spotify — a first-time feat for The Smiths.

Proud daddy Will Smith celebrates daughter Willow Smith's new major milestone

Coming from a family of superstars, Willow Smith became a childhood star with her first-ever single, “Whip My Hair,” which climbed up to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. She became the youngest-ever artist signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation at the age of 9.

The now 23-year-old musician has delivered enduring streaming hits to her fans, like “Wait a Minute!” from her 2015 debut album, Ardipithecus, and she has established herself as a star who belongs center stage.

Willow Smith’s hit song “Wait a Minute!” surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, which is a family first for the Smiths

In the past, Will Smith has opened up about his relationship with his daughter and said it is the only female relationship he hasn’t messed up.

“Willow’s the only female relationship I’ve ever had that I didn’t mess up,” the 55-year-old said during a 2020 episode of “Red Table Talk,” as quoted by Business Insider.

“I’m sure there are aspects from Willow’s point of view [where] she would say, ‘No, you messed some stuff up, dad,’ but in my mind, I did right by her,” he added.