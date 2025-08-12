Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Will Smith’s Co-Actor Accuses Studio Of Removing His Name From Publicity In Bombshell Claim
Actor at San Diego Comic-Con event, related to Will Smith's co-actor accusing studio of name removal claims.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Will Smith’s Co-Actor Accuses Studio Of Removing His Name From Publicity In Bombshell Claim

Actor Alan Tudyk has revealed the surprising reason for people not recognizing his role in I, Robot:

He was completely erased from the movie’s marketing campaign after test screenings reportedly showed that his character Sonny, the humanoid robot at the center of the film’s mystery, scored higher with audiences than the film’s main star, Will Smith.

Highlights
  • Alan Tudyk’s character Sonny scored higher than Will Smith in I, Robot test screenings, leading to Tudyk's removal from marketing.
  • The actor said he was deliberately excluded from I, Robot publicity to avoid overshadowing Smith’s star power.
  • The reveal comes at a complex time for Smith, who is trying to revive his career after slapping Chris Rock in 2022.

“A lot of people did not know I did Sonny the Robot in I, Robot, and there is a reason,” Tudyk said in a recent podcast appearance. 

“They were doing test audiences for the movie, and they scored the characters in this kind of test screening. I got word back: 

‘Alan, you are testing higher than Will Smith.’”

    Alan Tudyk, the actor behind I, Robot’s iconic android, said he was removed from the movie’s marketing so as to not eclipse Will Smith

    Co-actor of Will Smith at Comic-Con event accusing studio of removing his name from publicity in a bombshell claim

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    According to the actor, from that moment onwards the studio made deliberate efforts to remove his name from the movie. “There was no publicity, and my name was not mentioned,” he said.

    Tudyk was offended and blindsided by the decision.

    Co-actor wearing glasses holding an orange figurine, related to studio removing his name from publicity claims.

    Image credits: alantudyk / Instagram

    “I was so shocked. I was like, ‘Wait, nobody is going to know I’m in it!’ I put a lot into [that performance],” he said, explaining how he had prepared and rehearsed to move, behave and talk like a convincing robot.

    Will Smith posing with robot characters, highlighting a co-actor accusing studio of removing his name from publicity.

    Image credits: Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

    Tudyk’s performance, largely uncredited at the time, has since gained appreciation for its nuance and emotion. Some of his scenes have gone viral on social media, becoming integral parts of memes, reactions, and humorous content.

    His acting was particularly noteworthy considering how early it came in Hollywood’s use of motion capture acting.

    Man in a denim jacket and New York cap speaking into a microphone about Will Smith's co-actor publicity removal claim.

    Image credits: Toon’d In with Jim Cummings / YouTube

    Tudyk’s performance came at a time when actors like Andy Serkis were making the technique mainstream with roles like Caesar in Planet of the Apes, and Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. But while Serkis got recognition and awards, Tudyk got sidelined.

    All to allegedly protect Will Smith’s image.

    I, Robot came at the height of Smith’s popularity, a far cry from the current situation the actor finds himself in today

    Man wearing a blue NY cap and denim jacket, discussing Will Smith's co-actor accusing studio of removing his name.

    Image credits: Toon’d In with Jim Cummings / YouTube

    Set in 2035, I, Robot follows Smith’s character, Chicago detective Del Spooner, as he investigates the demise of a robotics company founder. Suspicious of foul play, Spooner comes to believe that one of the company’s own robots, Sonny, may have taken the victim’s life.

    Mark Huber commenting online with text about feeling like a slap in the face related to Will Smith's co-actor publicity claim.

    Comment from Whitney Scott Bain mentioning a co-star in a discussion related to Will Smith's co-actor studio claim.

    Tudyk’s portrayal of the robot was instrumental in giving the character the empathy needed to support the film’s plot and its nuanced exploration of artificial intelligence.

    Will Smith's co-actor smiling with a man in a suit, highlighting studio name removal claim in publicity controversy.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    In one particularly famous scene, Will Smith’s character confronts Sonny, questioning the ability of robots to understand art due to their artificial nature.

    “You are just a machine. An imitation of life. Can a robot write a symphony? Can a robot turn a canvas into a beautiful masterpiece?” Smith asks.

    “Can you?” Sonny replies.

    Will Smith posing next to a Robo movie poster, related to co-actor accusing studio of name removal claim.

    Image credits: Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

    At the time, Will Smith was one of the biggest names in entertainment. Marketing campaigns centered entirely around his face and name. 

    Nowadays, however, Smith’s public image lays in tatters following the now-infamous 2022 Oscars incident, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage and was subsequently banned from the Academy for 10 years.

    Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar caused substantial damage to his public image

    Will Smith's co-actor in a tense scene with robots, highlighting bombshell claim about studio publicity removal.

    Image credits: Movieclips / YouTube

    One recent social media post talking about the famous I, Robot scene paints a clear picture of how much the slap has retroactively tainted Smith’s career, with users preferring to joke about the incident instead of discussing the film.

    A group of futuristic metallic robots standing in formation with detailed mechanical limbs and torsos.

    Image credits: Movieclips / YouTube

    In the aftermath of the incident, Smith has tried to revamp his image by focusing on his music career.

    He has also financed an aggressive social media campaign targeting Gen Z, collaborating with popular streamers, and appearing as a guest in rap YouTube channels.

    Will Smith aiming a gun in a scene with robots in the background, related to co-actor publicity removal claim.

    Image credits: Movieclips / YouTube

    However, in his efforts to look cool and hip again, Smith has seemingly achieved the opposite, with viewers labeling him as “cringe” and “unc,” a term used by African American teens to describe an older man trying too hard to stay relevant.

    Will Smith in iRobot movie poster with robots and action scene, related to Will Smith co-actor publicity claim.

    Image credits: imdb

    At the same time, Based on a True Story, Smith’s first album in nearly two decades, stumbled out of the gate, selling just 268 physical copies in the UK in its debut week and failing to chart on the Billboard 200 in the US.

    As for Tudyk, he’s long since moved on. With a successful career in both animation and live-action, including voice roles in modern Disney animated features, the actor shared the anecdote with amusement, not bitterness.

    “At least he wasn’t slapped.” Tudyk’s revelation did Will Smith’s image no favors

    Comment by Ari Binus reacting to Will Smith’s co-actor accusing studio of name removal in publicity dispute.

    Screenshot of Ezra Zane McCart-Schneider commenting about ego fragility, related to Will Smith's co-actor publicity controversy.

    Comment by Jimmy Dickinson, a top fan, about Will Smith shutting down a film set due to a humorous incident on social media.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Natalie Le Fleur saying He went to Juillard for this with a laughing emoji.

    Comment from Rey Raval suggesting Will Smith influenced score rankings, referencing co-actor and publicity dispute claims.

    Comment by Diana Perl on social media, reacting to Will Smith with a shocked and laughing emoji.

    Comment by Mark N Joe expressing his reaction to Will Smith's Oscar incident and deciding not to watch Smith's movies.

    Comment by John Berain, top fan, expressing opinion about Will Smith's co-actor and movie casting choices.

    Scott Angel commenting online, accusing studio of removing Will Smith's co-actor name from publicity in a bombshell claim.

    Comment by Eric B Norris in bold text expressing he knew the actor and credits him for making the movie in an online discussion.

    Rob Jensen commenting that removing his name added mystery to the Robots, relating to Will Smith's co-actor publicity claim.

    Comment by Dan Nigro stating Alan Tudyk is talented and underrated in a social media post about Will Smith's co-actor dispute.

    Comment from Jayneel Ramjee praising the performance, related to Will Smith's co-actor accusing studio of removing his name from publicity.

    Ross Levine commenting on Will Smith's co-actor accusing the studio of removing his name from publicity materials.

    Comment by M.N. Sekoli stating lots of gate keeping in the industry, related to Will Smith's co-actor accusations.

    Comment by Koko Francis accusing studio of removing co-actor’s name from publicity, related to Will Smith’s project controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from Nathaniel Jones discussing Will Smith's co-actor and studio publicity claims.

    Comment by Lisa Hall Sottolano saying sounds like Hollywood, reacting to Will Smith's co-actor accusing studio of removing his name.

    Comment by Grindle Blanding stating movie was 20 years ago and expressing indifference, related to Will Smith's co-actor claim.

    Comment from Domique Jefferson discussing Will Smith in a social media post about co-actor and studio publicity issues.

    Comment by Cheryl Heffner reading They'll never take the sky from him with emojis reacting to Will Smith's co-actor accusing studio of removing name.

