Will Smith’s Co-Actor Accuses Studio Of Removing His Name From Publicity In Bombshell Claim

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Alan Tudyk has revealed the surprising reason for people not recognizing his role in I, Robot:



He was completely erased from the movie’s marketing campaign after test screenings reportedly showed that his character Sonny, the humanoid robot at the center of the film’s mystery, scored higher with audiences than the film’s main star, Will Smith.

Highlights Alan Tudyk’s character Sonny scored higher than Will Smith in I, Robot test screenings, leading to Tudyk's removal from marketing.

The actor said he was deliberately excluded from I, Robot publicity to avoid overshadowing Smith’s star power.

The reveal comes at a complex time for Smith, who is trying to revive his career after slapping Chris Rock in 2022.

“A lot of people did not know I did Sonny the Robot in I, Robot, and there is a reason,” Tudyk said in a recent podcast appearance.

“They were doing test audiences for the movie, and they scored the characters in this kind of test screening. I got word back:

‘Alan, you are testing higher than Will Smith.’”

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Alan Tudyk, the actor behind I, Robot’s iconic android, said he was removed from the movie’s marketing so as to not eclipse Will Smith

Share icon

Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the actor, from that moment onwards the studio made deliberate efforts to remove his name from the movie. “There was no publicity, and my name was not mentioned,” he said.

Tudyk was offended and blindsided by the decision.

Share icon

Image credits: alantudyk / Instagram

“I was so shocked. I was like, ‘Wait, nobody is going to know I’m in it!’ I put a lot into [that performance],” he said, explaining how he had prepared and rehearsed to move, behave and talk like a convincing robot.

Share icon

Image credits: Koichi Kamoshida / Getty Images

Tudyk’s performance, largely uncredited at the time, has since gained appreciation for its nuance and emotion. Some of his scenes have gone viral on social media, becoming integral parts of memes, reactions, and humorous content.

ADVERTISEMENT

His acting was particularly noteworthy considering how early it came in Hollywood’s use of motion capture acting.

Share icon

Image credits: Toon’d In with Jim Cummings / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Tudyk’s performance came at a time when actors like Andy Serkis were making the technique mainstream with roles like Caesar in Planet of the Apes, and Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. But while Serkis got recognition and awards, Tudyk got sidelined.

All to allegedly protect Will Smith’s image.

I, Robot came at the height of Smith’s popularity, a far cry from the current situation the actor finds himself in today

Share icon

Image credits: Toon’d In with Jim Cummings / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in 2035, I, Robot follows Smith’s character, Chicago detective Del Spooner, as he investigates the demise of a robotics company founder. Suspicious of foul play, Spooner comes to believe that one of the company’s own robots, Sonny, may have taken the victim’s life.

Tudyk’s portrayal of the robot was instrumental in giving the character the empathy needed to support the film’s plot and its nuanced exploration of artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

In one particularly famous scene, Will Smith’s character confronts Sonny, questioning the ability of robots to understand art due to their artificial nature.

“You are just a machine. An imitation of life. Can a robot write a symphony? Can a robot turn a canvas into a beautiful masterpiece?” Smith asks.

“Can you?” Sonny replies.

Share icon

Image credits: Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

At the time, Will Smith was one of the biggest names in entertainment. Marketing campaigns centered entirely around his face and name.

Nowadays, however, Smith’s public image lays in tatters following the now-infamous 2022 Oscars incident, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage and was subsequently banned from the Academy for 10 years.

Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar caused substantial damage to his public image

Share icon

Image credits: Movieclips / YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

One recent social media post talking about the famous I, Robot scene paints a clear picture of how much the slap has retroactively tainted Smith’s career, with users preferring to joke about the incident instead of discussing the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Movieclips / YouTube

In the aftermath of the incident, Smith has tried to revamp his image by focusing on his music career.

He has also financed an aggressive social media campaign targeting Gen Z, collaborating with popular streamers, and appearing as a guest in rap YouTube channels.

Share icon

Image credits: Movieclips / YouTube

However, in his efforts to look cool and hip again, Smith has seemingly achieved the opposite, with viewers labeling him as “cringe” and “unc,” a term used by African American teens to describe an older man trying too hard to stay relevant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: imdb

At the same time, Based on a True Story, Smith’s first album in nearly two decades, stumbled out of the gate, selling just 268 physical copies in the UK in its debut week and failing to chart on the Billboard 200 in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Tudyk, he’s long since moved on. With a successful career in both animation and live-action, including voice roles in modern Disney animated features, the actor shared the anecdote with amusement, not bitterness.

“At least he wasn’t slapped.” Tudyk’s revelation did Will Smith’s image no favors

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT