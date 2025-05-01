Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Threatens Divorce After Dad Defends Bi Daughter, Says Her ‘Lifestyle’ Is A Family Embarrassment
Couple in a tense argument at home, highlighting a wife threatening divorce after dad defends bi daughter lifestyle.
Family, Relationships

Wife Threatens Divorce After Dad Defends Bi Daughter, Says Her ‘Lifestyle’ Is A Family Embarrassment

Parenting is one of the most rewarding things a person can do, but it’s probably also one of the hardest. And when two parents aren’t aligned on big values, like how to support their children through life’s different moments, those cracks can turn into deep rifts.

That’s exactly the crossroads today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself at. When his teenage daughter came out as bisexual, he was ready to offer her love and reassurance. However, his wife’s reaction was anything but supportive, and it left him feeling like he had to choose between standing by his child or holding his marriage together.

More info: Reddit

    Parenting is rarely black and white because it’s a constant dance between love, discipline, values, and compromise

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author had been married to his wife for fifteen years, and also had a very close relationship with his daughter

    Image credits: CouldYouNot342

    Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One night, the daughter came out to them as bisexual and his wife began to rant about how she’s now an embarrassment to the family

    Image credits: CouldYouNot342

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He wasn’t entirely shocked at her reaction because she grew up in a super religious home, however, he was deeply upset at her words to their daughter

    Image credits: CouldYouNot342

    Image credits: Mick Kirchman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author had been rejected by his parents when he was younger due to some trouble he got into, so he vowed never to treat his children like that

    Image credits: CouldYouNot342

    Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    His wife definitely wasn’t happy about this, and then threatened to divorce him since he supported their daughter’s “lifestyle”

    Image credits: CouldYouNot342

    Image credits: Anna Keibalo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The wife also blamed him for raising her that way, but he made it clear that he would choose their daughter over her in this situation

    Image credits: CouldYouNot342

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author clarified that while he doesn’t necessarily believe homosexuality is right, he will always love and support his daughter regardless

    Image credits: CouldYouNot342

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In an update, the author revealed that he has served the wife divorce papers and this left the daughter feeling distraught as she felt bad for “ruining the family”

    Image credits: CouldYouNot342

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, he told her that it would be unfair of him to let her grow up in a home that could affect her mentally and emotionally

    Image credits: CouldYouNot342

    The wife didn’t take it well and expressed her disappointment in him for choosing their daughter over her

    The OP and his wife have been through 15 years of marriage, and he shared a close relationship with his daughter. However, when their daughter came out as bisexual, his wife, raised in a strict religious household, exploded with hateful slurs and threats of disownment that shocked him. While he knew she was conservative, nothing prepared him for the level of hostility she displayed.

    The dad shared that he had a rocky past of his own. After getting in trouble as a teen, he was abandoned by his parents and forced to live with his grandparents, and the emotional scars from being rejected shaped his outlook on parenting in that no child of his would ever feel that kind of betrayal.

    So his wife’s reaction didn’t sit well with him and he snapped. She then accused him of raising a “sinful child” and threatened divorce if he continued to support their daughter. However, he didn’t back down and eventually told her to “shut the hell up,” which only worsened the tension between them.

    The OP began questioning whether the marriage would survive the situation, but eventually stated in an update that he would be divorcing his wife as he was bent on providing a loving home for his daughter.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to Better Marriage, when couples hold fundamentally different values, especially around deeply personal issues like parenting or religion, it can lead to serious conflict and long-term damage in the relationship.

    If neither partner is open to compromise or understanding the other’s point of view, it often results in more arguments, reduced communication, and emotional strain. Over time, this can spiral into resentment, anxiety, and a breakdown in mutual respect.

    Manochikitsa, on the other hand, explains that coming out can be a deeply vulnerable moment for LGBTQ individuals, especially when faced with the fear of rejection by family. This rejection often stems from cultural or religious beliefs, societal pressure, or a simple lack of understanding.

    They highlight that this rejection can show up as emotional withdrawal or even outright abandonment which could take a psychological toll on the person rejected, as it fuels anxiety, chronic stress, low self-worth, and deep emotional pain.

    As Charisma Magazine highlights, Christian families navigating relationships with LGBTQ loved ones are often faced with a difficult emotional and spiritual balancing act. However, the faith itself offers clear guidance that believers are called to embody love, kindness, patience, gentleness, and self-control in all interactions as it creates a more compassionate and accepting environment.

    Netizens stood in support of the OP for choosing his daughter’s well-being over his now ex-wife’s harmful actions. They praised him for his unwavering commitment to raising his daughter in love, while fully condemning the ex-wife’s behavior. Many urged the OP to fight for full custody, emphasizing that he was doing the right thing by protecting his daughter from bigotry.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP made the right call by prioritizing his daughter over his wife? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens applauded the author for defending his daughter and commended him for being a great father

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    OP absolutely did the right thing, sticking up for his daughter + divorcing his wife. How many stories have we read about parents who refuse to accept their children AS THEY ARE?

