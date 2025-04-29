Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Girl With Leukemia Watches For Bears Every Night, Dad Sees Two But Lets Her Sleep, She’s Devastated
Bear looking through a window outside a house, relatable to girl with leukemia watching for bears every night.
Parenting

Girl With Leukemia Watches For Bears Every Night, Dad Sees Two But Lets Her Sleep, She’s Devastated

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a parent, you’ve probably said yes to some wild requests, like building a cardboard rocket ship, hosting a tea party for 37 stuffed animals, or learning every character from Rugrats. Because when your kid looks up at you with those eyes, you just do it. Especially when you know their childhood won’t last forever.

That’s what makes this story hit so hard. Today’s Original Poster (OP) thought he was protecting his sick 10-year-old daughter by letting her rest, but in doing so, he missed the one thing she’d been hoping for during a tough time in her life. Afterwards, she refused to speak to him.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    A parent’s worst fear just might be standing in the way of their child’s joy, but this dad just wanted his child to rest

    Image credits: Ole Kloth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author and his family were spending time at their cabin while repairs were being done at their house

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: aitabear

    Image credits: sunnyn / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of his daughters has leukemia and can’t afford to do a lot of activity, so she resorted to sitting by a window to look at wildlife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: aitabear

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her goal was to see a bear, but one day she got back from chemo exhausted and fell asleep when two bears showed up

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: aitabear

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His wife wanted to wake her up to see them, but he insisted that she had to sleep, so he took a picture of the bears on her iPad instead

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: nationalparkservice / Instagram (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His daughter found out the next morning and was deeply upset, and netizens believe she has every right to be

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: aitabear

    In an update, the author mentioned that his wife went back to the cabin with the daughter, and she was able to see even more bears this time

    The OP and his wife took their five kids to a remote cabin while their house underwent repairs. It wasn’t just a vacation, it was a much-needed change of scenery for their 10-year-old daughter who is undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia. Since she didn’t have the energy for hikes or outdoor play like her siblings, she found comfort in a cozy window seat with a front-row view of wildlife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her mission was to spot a bear; however, they were rare sightings, so for three weeks, every evening, she’d sit by the window and hope. Sometimes she’d even fall asleep there, still hoping for that bear moment. On one of the final nights at the cabin, the daughter had just returned from a draining round of chemo, and once again dozed off in her wildlife-watching post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That night, two bears happened to come around right outside the cabin. The OP saw them and quickly called his wife over, snapping a photo with their daughter’s iPad. His wife wanted to wake her, but he thought her rest was more important. The next morning, the OP told the daughter about the bear visit and showed her the picture. When she asked if he woke her, he panicked and lied, saying yes.

    However, his wife, still bitter about the missed opportunity, told her it was the opposite. His daughter was devastated and deleted the photo, saying it didn’t count. Her anger ran deep—so deep she refused to talk to him, even refusing to sleep next to him as she used to during her illness. His wife sided with their daughter, now talking about taking her back to the cabin for a redo.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To better understand the emotional fallout from a moment that seemed small on the surface but clearly shook the daughter’s trust in her father, Bored Panda spoke to marriage counselor Ronke Adesina, who unpacked the deeper layers behind decisions like these.

    When we asked what advice she gives to couples torn between prioritizing a child’s physical health versus emotional needs, she emphasized that parents shouldn’t frame it as a binary choice.

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    “It doesn’t necessarily have to be either of them. It’s about defining what’s truly best in a holistic way,” she explained, adding that couples often fall into a ‘control versus compassion’ dynamic that undermines teamwork. Instead, she recommended the “bridge” strategy which entails meeting in the middle while keeping their child’s long-term well-being in focus.

    We also wanted to know how serious illness, such as childhood cancer, affects parenting decisions, to which Adesina responded, “It tends to split parents into survival roles.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She noted that one parent may become hyper-vigilant and controlling, while the other might cope by emotionally detaching or staying focused on logistics. The emotional weight of daily decisions can distort how each partner views the other, creating tension even in moments of good intent.

    Finally, we asked how the OP could begin repairing his relationship with his daughter after hurting her. “It could have been intentional or unintentional, but he needs to prioritize how his actions made her feel as opposed to his own intentions,” she explained.

    She advised giving the child space without withdrawing, acknowledging her pain directly, and focusing on ongoing repair, not just a one-time apology. “Rebuilding trust is a pattern, not a moment,” she added, encouraging parents to invite reconnection gently rather than push for immediate forgiveness.

    Netizens pointed out that the OP’s intentions, though possibly protective, didn’t justify the choice or the lie that followed. They insisted that he made the decision on behalf of his daughter while dismissing his wife’s suggestion as well. A few offered a more empathetic view, suggesting his concern for her health may have clouded his judgment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What do you think about this situation? If you were in the OP’s father’s shoes, would you have made the same decision, or woken her up? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    2

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Biggest YTA I've ever seen. The poor girl is sick and she could d!e, her ONLY wish was to see a bear and OP ruined that for her.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Biggest YTA I've ever seen. The poor girl is sick and she could d!e, her ONLY wish was to see a bear and OP ruined that for her.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda