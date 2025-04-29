Girl With Leukemia Watches For Bears Every Night, Dad Sees Two But Lets Her Sleep, She’s Devastated

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a parent, you’ve probably said yes to some wild requests, like building a cardboard rocket ship, hosting a tea party for 37 stuffed animals, or learning every character from Rugrats. Because when your kid looks up at you with those eyes, you just do it. Especially when you know their childhood won’t last forever.

That’s what makes this story hit so hard. Today’s Original Poster (OP) thought he was protecting his sick 10-year-old daughter by letting her rest, but in doing so, he missed the one thing she’d been hoping for during a tough time in her life. Afterwards, she refused to speak to him.

A parent’s worst fear just might be standing in the way of their child’s joy, but this dad just wanted his child to rest

Image credits: Ole Kloth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author and his family were spending time at their cabin while repairs were being done at their house

Image credits: aitabear

Image credits: sunnyn / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One of his daughters has leukemia and can’t afford to do a lot of activity, so she resorted to sitting by a window to look at wildlife

Image credits: aitabear

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her goal was to see a bear, but one day she got back from chemo exhausted and fell asleep when two bears showed up

Image credits: aitabear

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

His wife wanted to wake her up to see them, but he insisted that she had to sleep, so he took a picture of the bears on her iPad instead

Image credits: nationalparkservice / Instagram (not the actual photo)

His daughter found out the next morning and was deeply upset, and netizens believe she has every right to be

Image credits: aitabear

In an update, the author mentioned that his wife went back to the cabin with the daughter, and she was able to see even more bears this time

The OP and his wife took their five kids to a remote cabin while their house underwent repairs. It wasn’t just a vacation, it was a much-needed change of scenery for their 10-year-old daughter who is undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia. Since she didn’t have the energy for hikes or outdoor play like her siblings, she found comfort in a cozy window seat with a front-row view of wildlife.

Her mission was to spot a bear; however, they were rare sightings, so for three weeks, every evening, she’d sit by the window and hope. Sometimes she’d even fall asleep there, still hoping for that bear moment. On one of the final nights at the cabin, the daughter had just returned from a draining round of chemo, and once again dozed off in her wildlife-watching post.

That night, two bears happened to come around right outside the cabin. The OP saw them and quickly called his wife over, snapping a photo with their daughter’s iPad. His wife wanted to wake her, but he thought her rest was more important. The next morning, the OP told the daughter about the bear visit and showed her the picture. When she asked if he woke her, he panicked and lied, saying yes.

However, his wife, still bitter about the missed opportunity, told her it was the opposite. His daughter was devastated and deleted the photo, saying it didn’t count. Her anger ran deep—so deep she refused to talk to him, even refusing to sleep next to him as she used to during her illness. His wife sided with their daughter, now talking about taking her back to the cabin for a redo.

To better understand the emotional fallout from a moment that seemed small on the surface but clearly shook the daughter’s trust in her father, Bored Panda spoke to marriage counselor Ronke Adesina, who unpacked the deeper layers behind decisions like these.

When we asked what advice she gives to couples torn between prioritizing a child’s physical health versus emotional needs, she emphasized that parents shouldn’t frame it as a binary choice.

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be either of them. It’s about defining what’s truly best in a holistic way,” she explained, adding that couples often fall into a ‘control versus compassion’ dynamic that undermines teamwork. Instead, she recommended the “bridge” strategy which entails meeting in the middle while keeping their child’s long-term well-being in focus.

We also wanted to know how serious illness, such as childhood cancer, affects parenting decisions, to which Adesina responded, “It tends to split parents into survival roles.”

She noted that one parent may become hyper-vigilant and controlling, while the other might cope by emotionally detaching or staying focused on logistics. The emotional weight of daily decisions can distort how each partner views the other, creating tension even in moments of good intent.

Finally, we asked how the OP could begin repairing his relationship with his daughter after hurting her. “It could have been intentional or unintentional, but he needs to prioritize how his actions made her feel as opposed to his own intentions,” she explained.

She advised giving the child space without withdrawing, acknowledging her pain directly, and focusing on ongoing repair, not just a one-time apology. “Rebuilding trust is a pattern, not a moment,” she added, encouraging parents to invite reconnection gently rather than push for immediate forgiveness.

Netizens pointed out that the OP’s intentions, though possibly protective, didn’t justify the choice or the lie that followed. They insisted that he made the decision on behalf of his daughter while dismissing his wife’s suggestion as well. A few offered a more empathetic view, suggesting his concern for her health may have clouded his judgment.

What do you think about this situation? If you were in the OP’s father’s shoes, would you have made the same decision, or woken her up? We would love to hear your thoughts!

