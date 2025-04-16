Friend’s Parent Body-Shames 14YO, Says She Should Drop Pounds If She Wants Attention From Boys

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting a teen is tough enough without outside voices telling them who they should be, especially when those voices come from other parents. In a world already full of unrealistic standards, the last thing any growing girl needs is to be told her body is something to “aspire” to change.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) recently found herself in this very situation when her daughter came home upset after a shopping trip with a friend’s mom, carrying a dress that wasn’t her size, but rather one she was told to “work toward.” What followed was a difficult but necessary conversation about boundaries, body image, and what it means to raise a confident, healthy teen in today’s world.

Teenage years are tough enough without adults adding pressure to look or act a certain way

The author’s daughter went shopping with her best friend and her mom, only for her to be bought a dress a size smaller

The daughter came back upset and told her the mom had gotten her a smaller dress so she could be more appealing to boys

This really upset the author, so she called the mother, who admitted to doing it because she had overheard the daughter saying no guy had asked her out

The mother also told her that the daughter didn’t have to be a “nun” like her, and accused her of being jealous because she had no man in her life

The OP’s daughter was out shopping with her best friend and her best friend’s mom. As a treat, the mom decided to buy both girls cute new dresses, except that she handed her daughter’s friend a dress smaller than her size, despite her saying she had already picked out the size that fit her. The friend’s mom dismissed her, calling the tiny dress an “aspirational goal.”

The OP’s daughter, an athletic teen who runs track and dances, came home understandably upset but didn’t want to stir up drama. The OP, however, didn’t let it slide. She called the mom the next day to get clarity, and the mom claimed the OP’s daughter had been feeling down about not having boys interested in her, and she thought this would help.

The mom then accused the OP of holding her daughter back from growing up. She implied that the daughter was falling behind socially and blamed her lack of boyfriends on the OP’s parenting style. She accused the OP of being jealous because she’s single herself, and said that her daughter would end up a nun if things didn’t change.

That’s when the OP decided enough was enough, so she banned her daughter from visiting the best friend’s house. However, the best friend’s mother did not take the boundary well. Instead of backing off, she went around blasting the OP in social circles and claiming the OP was “psycho” and ruining her daughter’s life out of jealousy.

To better understand the psychological impact of saying or implying that a teen’s value lies in their appearance, Bored Panda reached out to psychologist Christabell Madondo. She explained that such messages can significantly affect a teen’s self-worth, leading them to associate their value with physical looks rather than their character or abilities.

“When young people are told, directly or indirectly, that their worth is based on their appearance, it can actually distort their foundation for self-esteem,” Madondo shared. “They may start scrutinizing their flaws, comparing themselves to others, and obsessing over beauty standards.”

She went on to highlight how, over time, this can result in mental health issues like anxiety, body dysmorphia, and even depression. We followed up by asking at what point a parent should step in to set boundaries with another adult involved in their child’s life, to which she said, “If that adult is sending harmful messages, overstepping parenting boundaries, or modeling unhealthy behavior.”

She also emphasized that it is important to notice how children feel after spending time at a friend’s place. “Do they express some kind of discomfort or distress? Those are pointers.”

When asked about how to encourage teens to resist the societal pressures to grow up too quickly, Madondo offered several suggestions. “First, normalize that it’s okay to go at your own pace and enjoy what you enjoy. Talk openly about the pressure they might face and validate their feelings,” she recommended. “Parents should also model healthy boundaries, while ensuring the home remains a safe, supportive environment.”

Netizens insisted that the OP is not the villain here, and they slammed the friend’s mom for overstepping boundaries and making inappropriate comments about a young girl’s body and social life. They also applauded the OP and commented that she did the right thing by creating distance and protecting her daughter’s self-esteem.

What do you think about this situation? Is it ever appropriate for another adult to comment on a teen’s body or size, aspirational or not? We would love to know your thoughts!

This led to the author banning her daughter from going to the friend’s place, and netizens applauded her for doing so