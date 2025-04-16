ADVERTISEMENT

Humans have been making and designing clothes for thousands of years, and to this day, we still find ways to transform them and come up with something new time and time again. However, some attempts at doing so aren’t always successful and (nowadays) end up online for everyone to see and critique.

Today, we present you with a best-of-all-time compilation of badly designed clothing pieces we’ve previously featured on Bored Panda. They are the perfect proof that you can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a garment.

While you're scrolling through, don't forget to check out a conversation with freelance fashion designer Harriet Goodings, who kindly agreed to tell us more about dress design in particular.