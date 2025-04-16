ADVERTISEMENT

Humans have been making and designing clothes for thousands of years, and to this day, we still find ways to transform them and come up with something new time and time again. However, some attempts at doing so aren’t always successful and (nowadays) end up online for everyone to see and critique. 

Today, we present you with a best-of-all-time compilation of badly designed clothing pieces we’ve previously featured on Bored Panda. They are the perfect proof that you can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a garment.

While you're scrolling through, don't forget to check out a conversation with freelance fashion designer Harriet Goodings, who kindly agreed to tell us more about dress design in particular.

#1

Hybrid denim and knit pants displayed on a model, featuring a unique design and priced at $648.

Ana O'Harrow Report

    #2

    Camo button-down cropped jacket, fashion crime for women, priced at $35.99.

    Jaime Flatt Report

    #3

    Person wearing a controversial denim off-shoulder top, labeled a fashion crime, with a sale price tag.

    Ayla Gresham Report

    It's hard to tell whether these clothes and dresses, in particular, are trying to make a bold fashion statement or are truly the epitome of poor design. To be able to differentiate between the two, we reached out to freelance fashion designer Harriet Goodings (@harrietgoodingsdesign), who's been in the fashion industry for more than 12 years.

    "Poor design can be a dress that doesn’t fit correctly, maybe the collar stands away from the body or the armhole is in the wrong place," she explains.
    #4

    Fashion crime outfit with mismatched denim pants, one side full-length, one side shorts, paired with white heels.

    Patrícia Chies Report

    #5

    A person wearing uniquely cut jeans, heels, and holding a white handbag, showcasing a bold fashion design choice.

    Jennifer Culver-Irwin Report

    #6

    Model posing with unique green clutch resembling celery, wearing a stylish black outfit labeled as a fashion crime.

    Mandy Vedder Report

    Whereas a bold fashion statement is something that turns heads and gets people talking, she tells us. "It’s more of an emotive response," Harriet notes.

    "It’s also dependent on the wearer. If the person feels good, who is anyone else to say the design is poor?"
    #7

    Model wearing a Christopher Esber bodysuit with denim shorts over black pants, exemplifying questionable fashion design.

    Lillie Griffith Report

    #8

    Person in a brightly colored, Barbie-themed outfit with pink and rainbow accents, posing against a curtain backdrop.

    Guy Zohar Report

    #9

    Model wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, featuring an avant-garde design, blending skin tones and abstract patterns.

    Amanda Arendale Sykes Report

    When it comes to the construction of dresses, Harriet says that depending on the complexity of the design, they're usually neither more difficult nor easier than any other type of garment to make.

    "A ready-to-wear dress will involve many rounds of fittings and smaller quantities of production. Whereas a fast fashion chain will have strict deadlines and may not meet the high standards of fitting, attention to detail, and sustainability like their RTW peers," she explains.

    #10

    Person in a blue asymmetrical denim jacket and black pants from a fashion ad.

    Anlu Harrison Report

    #11

    Green padded coat with attached scarf, promoting unique fashion designs in an outdoor setting.

    Brittany Ernest Report

    #12

    Person in a colorful Teletubbies-themed dress, showcasing a fashion crime with vivid landscape and character prints.

    Mandy Vedder Report

    The process of making a dress usually involves coming up with a design (which can sometimes take a lot of research), making a pattern and cutting it to size, making the toile, fitting, choosing the right fabric, and making the final garment with some last touches of draping and styling.

    The toile in clothing design refers to an early version of a finished garment, or simply put, it's a draft of the final design. It's usually made of cheaper fabric (cloth or canvas) to test the design and perfect it before making it out of the final fabric. Toile allows designers to visualize their design and make any necessary tweaks to it.

    #13

    Green dress with awkwardly placed cutout, labeled as a fashion crime example, shown in Amazon Fashion ad.

    Emma Hehl Report

    #14

    Plaid shirt mismatched with a formal white gown, exemplifying a fashion crime.

    Dani Knox Report

    #15

    Dress made of colorful buttons displayed indoors as a quirky fashion piece.

    Crystal Sanders Report

    On top of this, clothing brands have tech packs for their designs, which are essentially blueprints for final garments. It includes sketches of the design, information on materials to be used, measurement specifications, size gradings, colorways, etc. Tech packs are used as a tool to communicate with manufacturers so the accuracy of design and quality are ensured.

    #16

    Three women in unconventional dresses, possibly considered a fashion crime, standing outdoors near flowering bushes.

    Elizabeth Berke Report

    #17

    Poorly designed outfit with an oversized green cardigan over a pink dress, questioning its suitability for a wedding.

    Narys anonimas Report

    Should be fine if the wedding's in a backwoods trailer park

    #18

    Bride in eclectic wedding outfit featuring a mini dress, veil, and knee-high stockings, showcasing a fashion crime.

    Dorottya Appia Papp Report

    If that didn't make the groom run for the hills, I don't know what would...unless he was also the dress designer

    However, tech packs don't protect from poor design choices of the designer. One of the most common design mistakes that Harriet sees in dresses is having too many details.

    "The design is supposed to elevate the look of the wearer by complimenting their proportions and making them feel good wearing it. If the silhouette isn’t considered, it can be quite jarring on the eye," she explains.
    #19

    Woman wearing a tan strapless jumpsuit with wide legs, hands on hips; example of questionable fashion design.

    Nicole Baker Report

    #20

    A woman in an oversized beige coat and shorts with black tights, holding a handbag, showcasing a bold fashion crime.

    Alex Smith Report

    #21

    Fashion crime outfit: person in an oversized gray dress with unique sunglasses and accessories, walking outdoors.

    Kerri Elvira Morningstar Report

    Harriet says that the most important thing to consider when designing a dress while ensuring that it’s both stylish and comfortable is to think about what is setting the design apart from others.

    "What is your design doing that your competitors aren’t? Maybe the way the fabric moves or the subtle details and simplicity are what make the style eye-catching. Making sure that getting into the dress is easy and not too fussy. Fabric plays a big role in comfort as well as style."
    #22

    Person wearing a black cutout dress in a modern bathroom, showcasing a fashion crime with a unique design.

    Charmayne Lam Report

    #23

    Three people on stage posing in unique, bold clothing choices, highlighting fashion crime creativity.

    Lisbeth Bengtsson Report

    #24

    Fashion crime outfit featuring a uniquely designed denim skirt with horizontal cutouts and buttons.

    Lindsey Ivy Filar Report

    #25

    Dress adorned with Lego blocks, found in an antique store in Hudson, WI. Considered a fashion crime. Available for $85.

    Myah Rodeman Report

    #26

    Brown ribbed two-piece outfit with a long skirt and side slit, showcased with white sneakers in a fashion ensemble.

    Ophelia Danielle Report

    #27

    Fashion crime: model in tan cropped vest over beige bodysuit.

    Mary Elizabeth Morgan Himmelstoss Report

    #28

    Woman wearing a camouflage wedding dress, considered a fashion crime, listed for sale at $150.

    Bountiful Report

    #29

    Woman wearing a sheer, pink-accented dress with a bright pink bag, showcasing a uniquely bold outfit design.

    Kassidee Marselos Report

    #30

    Model in a sheer midi dress with faux fur panels, showcasing a unique fashion design.

    Ana O'Harrow Report

    #31

    Woman in a black lace dress with floral accents, posing indoors, showcasing a bold fashion choice.

    Andrea Nichole Kram Report

    #32

    Fashion crime: Model wears a brown coat with oversized green ruched gloves trending in Amazon Fashion ad.

    McKenna Johnson Report

    #33

    Person wearing a black and white argyle-patterned outfit, seated on a textured sofa, showcasing unique fashion design.

    Anna Tribe Report

    #34

    Colorful tiered faux leather dress with black, blue, and green tulle layers, displayed as a fashion crime example.

    Jennifer Culver-Irwin Report

