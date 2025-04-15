Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Girlfriend Refuses To Pretend To Enjoy Simple Meal, Boyfriend Storms Off In Frustration
Couples, Relationships

Girlfriend Refuses To Pretend To Enjoy Simple Meal, Boyfriend Storms Off In Frustration

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

You know that awkward moment when someone asks, “How’s the food?” and you hesitate because it’s just food? Not bad, not great, just edible. Well, for some people, mealtime isn’t just about nutrition, it’s a full-on performance where the only acceptable reviews are five stars and standing ovations.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) found themself in hot water after telling their boyfriend that his home-cooked chicken breast and rice were “fine”. No dramatic flair, no exaggerated praise, just an honest answer which didn’t sit well with him.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Sometimes in relationships, what feels completely normal to one partner can feel totally foreign to the other

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s boyfriend made some food and asked how it tasted, to which they responded that it was “fine” and that there was nothing special about it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This upset the boyfriend because he was expecting some praise, but they told him that they’re not used to making comments about people’s home-cooked meals

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Annushka Ahuja / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This really upset him and he left to eat somewhere else, while the author wondered if he was overreacting

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For them, always having to comment on people’s cooked food feels forced and they weren’t also raised like that

    The conflict started innocently enough. The OP’s boyfriend had whipped up a well-intentioned dinner of chicken breast, white rice, a garlic-heavy salad, and some jarred beetroot and pickles. He asked how it was, and the OP responded that the meal was just fine and that there wasn’t anything special about it.

    Turns out he’d added soy sauce and extra garlic, even if neither of them could actually taste the difference. However, the OP knew what he was expecting. In his family, food appreciation is practically mandatory, whereas in theirs, eating is more about chatting, not cheering.

    Due to this, the boyfriend seemed to expect a ritual of praise, but when they didn’t give it, he left to eat alone. The OP didn’t understand this as their boyfriend wanted validation, while they believed more in authenticity. They didn’t want to be forced to do something that didn’t feel natural or genuine. In their family, praise is earned and not expected.

    Image credits: Anna Tarazevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to The Healthy, expressing gratitude isn’t just a polite gesture, it has powerful emotional benefits that can strengthen relationships. They explain that appreciation helps create a positive atmosphere and can instantly shift the mood between partners. It not only makes the other person feel valued, but also deepens emotional closeness.

    As they put it, gratitude can “strengthen a relationship in unimaginable ways,” showing that even small affirmations matter more than we sometimes realize.

    The difference in the OP and their boyfriend’s approach is explained by Bright Side. They state that childhood experiences play a significant role in shaping how people behave in romantic relationships as adults. While the boyfriend grew up in a home that emphasized verbal praise, the OP was raised in a more reserved environment, making their expectations clash over something as simple as a dinner conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Zoe Report affirms that even the strongest relationships come with natural disconnects, especially when it comes to how partners express and receive love. These mismatches can lead to feelings of being unappreciated or misunderstood, even when love is present.

    Netizens leaned heavily against the OP, with many labeling them as cold, inconsiderate and dismissive. They pointed out that expressing appreciation, even in simple terms, is a basic gesture of kindness and respect in relationships. Some brought up the idea of love languages and cultural differences, with others emphasizing that gratitude doesn’t have to be over-the-top, it just has to be there.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you believe words of affirmation should be expected in relationships, or do actions speak louder than praise? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that their approach was cold and dismissive, so they all sided with the boyfriend on this one

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    3

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have questions: Is this the 1st time BF cooked? Does OP *usually* cook? Does BF praise *her* throughout the meal if she does cook? If this is a once-in-a-lifetime-BF-cooked moment, ok, say a little more than "it's fine" if for no other reason to *get him to cook more.* Otherwise, BF is childish to stomp off + eat elsewhere, IMHO.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leslied_4 avatar
    Sparkle
    Sparkle
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want someone to continue to cook why not partake in the family tradition it's not that hard to say honey thanks for dinner it taste good. We aren't fake in my family and always say thanks for cooking dinner it is good. 2 out of the 3 of us have medical situations that make cooking difficult. For me standing long term and cutting veggies is a challenge because I'm weak. So acknowledging the effort that goes into cooking and saying thanks makes me want to continue.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't have to overdo it, but it wouldn't k**l you to say "very nice". As someone commented, there could be a cultural thing at play here.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have questions: Is this the 1st time BF cooked? Does OP *usually* cook? Does BF praise *her* throughout the meal if she does cook? If this is a once-in-a-lifetime-BF-cooked moment, ok, say a little more than "it's fine" if for no other reason to *get him to cook more.* Otherwise, BF is childish to stomp off + eat elsewhere, IMHO.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leslied_4 avatar
    Sparkle
    Sparkle
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want someone to continue to cook why not partake in the family tradition it's not that hard to say honey thanks for dinner it taste good. We aren't fake in my family and always say thanks for cooking dinner it is good. 2 out of the 3 of us have medical situations that make cooking difficult. For me standing long term and cutting veggies is a challenge because I'm weak. So acknowledging the effort that goes into cooking and saying thanks makes me want to continue.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't have to overdo it, but it wouldn't k**l you to say "very nice". As someone commented, there could be a cultural thing at play here.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda