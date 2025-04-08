ADVERTISEMENT

What’s in the pantry stays in the pantry… until it mysteriously vanishes. Most of us have dealt with snack ninjas and stealthy snackers who mysteriously make things like Oreos and chips disappear without a trace.

But today’s Original Poster (OP) recently detailed the curious eating habits of her 12-year-old daughter’s new friend, a frequent guest in their home. What started as a few eyebrow-raising pantry raids has now escalated into full-blown snack heists. And while the OP didn’t want to embarrass the friend, the question lingered: is this just normal teen hunger, or something more concerning?

Sometimes, you have no choice but to notice a person’s eating habits and wonder if there might be a bigger issue at play

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s daughter made a friend who began visiting their house frequently

Image credits: southernbitterness

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, she noticed that whenever the friend came around she would sneak around to take more snacks and eat a lot

Image credits: southernbitterness

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This baffled her because she wasn’t sure if there was a bigger issue at play, and didn’t want to embarrass her

Image credits: southernbitterness

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In a second update, the author mentioned that she was going to make her daughter’s friend as comfortable as possible

Image credits: southernbitterness

She also assured the friend that she could have whatever she wanted, just not so much as to make her sick

It all began with a sweet new friendship formed through a local rec sports team. The OP’s daughter became fast friends with another girl, and weekend hangouts quickly became the norm. But during the very first visit, the OP noticed something a little… off. Despite being given snacks and popcorn, the friend kept eyeing the pantry and sneaking more food without asking.

This pattern only intensified. One time, while the girls played outside, the friend helped herself to not one, but three ice cream bars, including a secret trip to the garage fridge. It was a small red flag, but the OP decided to brush it off, chalking it up to the friend being extra hungry or shy about asking.

The snack sneaking became a full-blown habit. By the third, fourth, and fifth visits, the OP realized this wasn’t a one-time fluke. The friend would time her trips to the pantry based on when she wasn’t there, avoiding being seen. Even more shockingly, she unzipped the her personal lunch bag just to score hidden piñata candy.

While the friend looked healthy and came from a well-off family, the behavior was starting to feel invasive. The OP, brought up with strict rules about asking before taking, found herself torn. Should she confront the parents or keep quiet? And more importantly, was this normal?

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to Bounty Parents, a tween’s appetite increases during puberty due to the body’s rapid growth and development. As teens go through this phase, their bodies require more energy and nutrients to support physical changes. This heightened hunger is completely normal and can explain why some kids seem to eat excessively during these years.

Families Rising further explain that children or teens who experience unreliable access to food, competition for it, or insufficient amounts can develop an anxious relationship with food, and may exhibit behaviors like overeating, hoarding, or sneaking food. These actions, such as eating quickly or in secret, can be a way for children to cope with anxiety or uncertainty about their food security.

The OP’s concerns are valid, and Good Therapy highlights that empathy is very important. They also advise setting boundaries as it is equally important in helping teens and children regulate their needs, including hunger. They add that children need to learn to listen to their bodies, but this is a skill that takes time to develop.

By establishing routines and limits, parents can help children understand and manage their physical and emotional needs. In the context of the story, setting boundaries around food could guide the girl in understanding appropriate behavior while also teaching her to listen to her body’s cues.

Netizens were compassionate towards the friend, coming up with a common theme that the friend might be sneaking food not out of greed, but out of necessity or shame. They also urged caution in the OP involving the parents, fearing the friend might face punishment. Instead, they suggested having a gentle, one-on-one talk with the child to understand what’s really going on.

What do you think about this situation? Do you believe that the cause of a child sneaking or overindulging in food is hunger, emotional needs, or something else? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens applauded her for being very kind and generous, but also urged her to talk to her daughter’s friend to ensure she was okay

