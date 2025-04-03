Bride Selects Flower Girls From Her Side, Groom’s Family Shocked Nieces Were Completely Excluded

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are usually a grand affair, filled with excitement, celebrations, and meticulous planning that everyone gets to be a part of. But what happens when a major family event is announced with all the enthusiasm of a last-minute dinner reservation?

That’s exactly what today’s Original Poster (OP) experienced when she discovered that her two young daughters were not invited to her brother’s upcoming wedding. While she understood the concept of a child-free event, the sting of exclusion ran deep, leading her to question whether she should voice her feelings or simply accept the decision.

Yes, being excluded really hurts, but sometimes it’s just beyond your control

The brother of the author was planning his wedding on the low so she didn’t really know what was happening

So when the wedding invitation came in, she was surprised to see that her daughters weren’t invited to the wedding

Her mother initially thought it was a mistake until the brother clarified that it wasn’t because they wanted a child-free wedding

This upset her because she had also hoped that her daughters would be the flower girls

As it stands, her husband is refusing to go to the wedding and everyone is now deeply upset at the exclusion

The OP’s brother casually mentioned that he and his fiancée were getting married, and while the details of the wedding remained a mystery for the most part, there were tiny hints along the way. The OP’s brother never seemed to have answers when asked about the big day, but his fiancée was more forthcoming with information.

However, when the formal wedding invitations finally arrived in the mail, she realized that her daughters weren’t invited. Her mother initially assumed this was just an oversight, leading her to immediately call the brother for clarification. But no, it wasn’t a mistake, as it was actually a strict child-free wedding.

The mother had also assumed that the OP’s daughters would be the flower girls, but to her surprise, the OP’s brother and his fiancée had already chosen flower girls from the fiancée’s side of the family, leaving the OP’s daughters completely out of the celebration.

It wasn’t just about her daughters missing out on being flower girls, it was about them being completely excluded from such an important family event. Her logical side could accept that roles were already filled, but the thought of her children not even being present at their uncle’s wedding was deeply hurtful.

According to Faith It, opinions on child-free weddings are divided, as some see weddings as family gatherings where children should be included, while others prefer an adults-only event. The benefits of child-free weddings include reduced stress for the couple, allowing parents to fully enjoy the event, and simplifying logistics like venue and activities.

However, they acknowledge that downsides include hurt feelings, difficulties for parents needing childcare, and clashing with cultural or familial expectations.

As noted in Say I Do, wedding planning can quickly turn into a family affair, sometimes more than expected. From well-intentioned advice to differing expectations, the journey often brings out the best and worst of family dynamics including control freak tendencies, selfishness, jealousy, and even entitlement.

In the case of the OP whose mother believed that her grandchildren would be the flower girls, WebMD suggests it could be stem from an entitlement mentality. They describe it as the belief that someone deserves special favors, even if they haven’t earned it, and an “you owe me” attitude that can lead to frustration and expectations that others should accommodate them.

Netizens sympathized with the OP’s frustration, noting that while the couple has the right to a child-free wedding, the selective inclusion of children made the decision feel personal. On the other hand, they also emphasized that the couple’s choice should be respected, even if it stings. They encouraged the woman to either accept the decision or simply not attend the wedding.

What do you think about this situation? Would you be upset if your children were excluded from a close family member’s wedding? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens understand the sting behind the children not being invited, but they also urge the author to respect her brother’s wishes for his big day

Share icon

