Bride Selects Flower Girls From Her Side, Groom’s Family Shocked Nieces Were Completely Excluded
Family, Relationships

Bride Selects Flower Girls From Her Side, Groom’s Family Shocked Nieces Were Completely Excluded

Weddings are usually a grand affair, filled with excitement, celebrations, and meticulous planning that everyone gets to be a part of. But what happens when a major family event is announced with all the enthusiasm of a last-minute dinner reservation?

That’s exactly what today’s Original Poster (OP) experienced when she discovered that her two young daughters were not invited to her brother’s upcoming wedding. While she understood the concept of a child-free event, the sting of exclusion ran deep, leading her to question whether she should voice her feelings or simply accept the decision.

More info: Mumsnet

    Yes, being excluded really hurts, but sometimes it’s just beyond your control

    Hands holding an engagement ring box on a bed, highlighting a bridal choice.

    Image credits: Marko Klaric / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The brother of the author was planning his wedding on the low so she didn’t really know what was happening

    Bride selects flower girls, excluding groom's nieces, causing family surprise and tension.

    Text reading, "They didn’t have engagement or a big fanfare or anything," related to bride's flower girls choice.

    Text stating the groom is clueless about wedding details while the bride is more forthcoming.

    Text highlights wedding discussion about venue selection hints.

    Formal wedding invitation received; groom’s nieces, ages 6 and 4, not invited as flower girls.

    Image credits: GutsyPeachExpert

    Wedding arrangement with shoes, rings, invitations, and perfume on patterned floor, signifying bride's selections.

    Image credits: Eman Genatilan / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So when the wedding invitation came in, she was surprised to see that her daughters weren’t invited to the wedding

    Bride's flower girl selection surprises groom’s family with excluded nieces.

    Text expressing surprise over the bride excluding groom's nieces as flower girls in a child-free wedding.

    Text discussing the bride selecting flower girls from her side, excluding the groom's nieces.

    Text expressing discontent over nieces' exclusion as flower girls at a wedding.

    Text expressing disappointment about children being excluded from a wedding, seeking advice on addressing it.

    Image credits: GutsyPeachExpert

    Bride in a white blouse looking thoughtful, related to flower girl selection controversy excluding groom's nieces.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her mother initially thought it was a mistake until the brother clarified that it wasn’t because they wanted a child-free wedding

    Text update about flower girls decision, bride's choice, groom's nieces excluded, causing family shock.

    Text discussing bride's decision on flower girls, groom's family surprised, no nieces included.

    Text expressing upset feelings about wedding flower girl selection.

    Text about a mother discussing flower girl selection for a wedding.

    Image credits: GutsyPeachExpert

    Woman talking on the phone, holding a mug, casually dressed in a light hoodie at home.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This upset her because she had also hoped that her daughters would be the flower girls

    Text expressing family's anger over children's exclusion from brother's wedding.

    Text message from groom's family discussing bride's flower girl selection, mentioning niece exclusion.

    Text about a brother not discussing his wedding, feeling two well-behaved children should be included.

    Text about in-laws inviting family to events and a wedding.

    Image credits: GutsyPeachExpert

    As it stands, her husband is refusing to go to the wedding and everyone is now deeply upset at the exclusion

    The OP’s brother casually mentioned that he and his fiancée were getting married, and while the details of the wedding remained a mystery for the most part, there were tiny hints along the way. The OP’s brother never seemed to have answers when asked about the big day, but his fiancée was more forthcoming with information.

    However, when the formal wedding invitations finally arrived in the mail, she realized that her daughters weren’t invited. Her mother initially assumed this was just an oversight, leading her to immediately call the brother for clarification. But no, it wasn’t a mistake, as it was actually a strict child-free wedding.

    The mother had also assumed that the OP’s daughters would be the flower girls, but to her surprise, the OP’s brother and his fiancée had already chosen flower girls from the fiancée’s side of the family, leaving the OP’s daughters completely out of the celebration.

    It wasn’t just about her daughters missing out on being flower girls, it was about them being completely excluded from such an important family event. Her logical side could accept that roles were already filled, but the thought of her children not even being present at their uncle’s wedding was deeply hurtful.

    A woman looking upset, wrapped in a blanket, with another person in the background, reacting to family exclusion at a wedding.

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    According to Faith It, opinions on child-free weddings are divided, as some see weddings as family gatherings where children should be included, while others prefer an adults-only event. The benefits of child-free weddings include reduced stress for the couple, allowing parents to fully enjoy the event, and simplifying logistics like venue and activities.

    However, they acknowledge that downsides include hurt feelings, difficulties for parents needing childcare, and clashing with cultural or familial expectations.

    As noted in Say I Do, wedding planning can quickly turn into a family affair, sometimes more than expected. From well-intentioned advice to differing expectations, the journey often brings out the best and worst of family dynamics including control freak tendencies, selfishness, jealousy, and even entitlement.

    In the case of the OP whose mother believed that her grandchildren would be the flower girls, WebMD suggests it could be stem from an entitlement mentality. They describe it as the belief that someone deserves special favors, even if they haven’t earned it, and an “you owe me” attitude that can lead to frustration and expectations that others should accommodate them.

    Netizens sympathized with the OP’s frustration, noting that while the couple has the right to a child-free wedding, the selective inclusion of children made the decision feel personal. On the other hand, they also emphasized that the couple’s choice should be respected, even if it stings. They encouraged the woman to either accept the decision or simply not attend the wedding.

    What do you think about this situation? Would you be upset if your children were excluded from a close family member’s wedding? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens understand the sting behind the children not being invited, but they also urge the author to respect her brother’s wishes for his big day

    Comment discussing wedding choices and family dynamics, mentioning the need for babysitters.

    Comment on child-free weddings and family inclusivity.

    Comment discussing groom's nieces excluded as flower girls, bride's family included.

    Text response to groom's family about bride excluding nieces as flower girls.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited)

    I hope those little girls have an easier time accepting that they can't always get what they want than the mother had / is still having. Sorry, honey, but as a mere sister of the groom, you get absolutely NO say in the makeup of the wedding party. Take this opportunity to grow up and show your children how a true adult handles disappointment.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago

    This wedding is not about OP. It's bro's wedding + he + fiancée decided on no kids. Go go or don't go, OP, but leave your kids at home. AND - we only have OP's word that her kids are little angels + won't wreck s**t.

