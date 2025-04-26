ADVERTISEMENT

Asking random people online for assistance comes with its own very peculiar set of risks. On the one hand, you might actually get what you ask for, on the other hand, the good people of the internet might use this as a prime opportunity to pull a possibly hilarious prank on you.

We’ve gathered some of the most absurd, hilarious and downright unhinged ways people have "responded" to netizens photoshopping requests. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments below.

#1

Can Someone Turn My Cat Into Something Funny?

Cat in two photos, one with a burning house in the background, part of funny photo edits trend.

okcodyyy Report

    #2

    Please Put My Puppy In A Paddington Outfit In A Different More Fitting Background

    A dog edited into a scene with a classic character, wearing a red hat and coat in a humorous photo edit.

    PepGodiola Report

    #3

    We Just Took This Pic Yesterday, And Would Love The Background Replaced With Something Awesomely 80s, Whether It's Lasers, Neon Colors... Whatever Strikes You

    Five people with red visors edited into a neon cyber theme, illustrating humorous photo edits.

    Bassistpeculiare Report

    Every so often, someone posts online begging for a simple favor: “Can someone remove the photobomber behind me?” or “Please fix my selfie, make me look 10 pounds thinner!” It seems innocent enough, after all, photo editing tools are everywhere, and a quick touch-up can boost confidence. But enter the world of internet volunteers, and you’ll soon see that not all goodwill comes without a side of mischief.

    The phenomenon begins when someone asks a forum or social-media group for help taming their digital image. Maybe they want a flawless complexion, maybe they need a missing background element restored. What they don’t expect is the collective creativity (or cruelty) of netizens armed with Photoshop skills and too much free time.

    #4

    Please Photoshop My Friend Into Funny Backgrounds

    Man humorously edited into various scenes: sleeping on a beanbag, on a boat, and a boxing ring.

    Pumkinfish Report

    #5

    Can Anyone Edit This Photo To Make It Look Like He Is Sleeping/Laying On A Moon?

    Baby sleeping on a pillow, edited to appear on a crescent moon surrounded by clouds, capturing funny photo edits.

    Lmirghahari Report

    #6

    Baby Dunking A Basketball

    Baby in blue outfit on blanket edited into a basketball dunk scene, showcasing creative photo edits.

    mustardoBatista Report

    Within minutes, their photo is returned…with the requester’s head pasted onto Bigfoot, or surrounded by a swarm of animated bees, or given a jawline so sharp it could cut glass. Trolling photo-edit requests has become its own odd internet sport. For many, the thrill lies in the absurd, taking a bland ask and turning it into an over-the-top gag.
    #7

    Me Shaking Hands With President Obama, Could Someone Change The Background To Something Else? I Especially Don’t Want The Guy With The Jacket On In The Pic

    Two edited photos showing a handshake, with humorous expressions on onlookers' faces.

    Direct-Damage-3983 Report

    #8

    My Mom Sent Me This Photo Of Flowers She Wants. Can Someone Please Put Lights On The Car Behind Her To Make It Look Like She Got Pulled Over. My Dad Will Get All Rialed Up Thinking She Got Pulled Over And It Will Be Hilarious

    Photo edit humor: car mirror view without car, edited to show a police car approaching.

    anon654456 Report

    #9

    At A Friend's Wedding This Summer The Father Of The Groom Jokingly Asked If I Make Him Look Like Tom Cruise

    Man edited to fly like Superman over a city, showcasing amusing photo edit requests.

    OG_OP_with_OC Report

    A birthday cake in someone’s hands becomes a nuclear explosion. A beach sunset morphs into a scene from a sci-fi thriller. People laugh, upvotes explode, and the original requester is left deciding whether to laugh along or cringe. There’s a social dynamic at play here. On one hand, communities rally around genuine creative assistance, helping students clean up a yearbook portrait or restoring a faded family snap.

    #10

    My Son The Avatar

    Child with arrow on forehead transformed into an animated character through photo edit, creating a humorous effect.

    Stoner420Steve Report

    #11

    Give Me Your Best Shot At: Put Couch And Person On Water/Beach And Only Ocean Scenes Around And Behind

    Woman on a couch in parking lot, then edited into ocean, showcasing hilarious photo edits.

    Inside_Eggplant_4233 Report

    #12

    Please Ps My Mom Here Looking Like She's Getting A Real Tattoo (Needle)

    Photo edit shows a woman laughing before and after a humorous tattoo scenario.

    Lit_Flash Report

    On the other hand, a little bit of collective trolling cements in-group camaraderie. It’s a way for anonymous strangers to bond over inside jokes and test the limits of Photoshop’s power. The more ludicrous the result, the more it builds group identity: “We’re the ones who turned Bob into a Martian overlord.”

    #13

    Can Someone Make Something Funny With My Cat ?

    Black and white cat humorously edited, distorted through a peephole, creating a funny photo effect.

    _Tom01_ Report

    #14

    Anyone Able To Photoshop Either Of These Pictures To Anything Funny?

    Cute dog sleeping with tongue out, next to a pint of beer; a funny photo edit.

    Key-Question5808 Report

    #15

    Make My Father In Law Nervous By Editing The Bridge So It’s Slightly Under Water

    Photo edits comparison: wooden dock with missing and restored section on a calm lake surrounded by trees.

    rebinism Report

    This is why groups like this exist, to share both the most hilarious examples and just to have a laugh. In a sense, they are self-perpetuating. The more folks are exposed to this idea, the more people are likely to do it themselves. Indeed, there is a pretty solid chance that many people upload requests like this specifically to perhaps get some funny edits.

    #16

    Please Make This Magical And Epic!!

    Child holding a sword on stone, with lightning edit, showcasing amusing photo edits.

    astrokara Report

    #17

    I Want To Photoshop The 3 Boys On The Jeep Doing Something Adventurous/Dangerous

    Children in toy car edited into scenes with a volcano and a movie chase; funny photo edits making internet users laugh.

    spinputt Report

    #18

    Can Someone Please Attempt To Turn This Photo Into A Useable Linked In Profile Picture?

    Man at amusement park with a Ferris wheel, next to an edited humorous photo request with a cartoon suit and tie.

    Barry_McKokner69 Report

    Of course, there’s a fine line between playful ribbing and outright mean-spiritedness. Some trolls cross it, mocking someone’s appearance or distressing an already self-conscious requester. This underside of the phenomenon highlights how easy it is for good intentions to slide into public shaming. A humble request for help can quickly snowball into a lesson in internet cruelty.

    #19

    Can Anyone Edit The Photo To Add The Cat And A Scooby Doo Collab Or Theme In One?

    Cat joins animated characters in a movie scene after photo edits for a humorous touch.

    Famous_Sheepherder86 Report

    #20

    Can Someone Please Help Me Move The Little Girl In Back Up Closer To The Girl In Front, Lose The Guy, And Add A Fun Background. Please Be Creative!!

    Girls in pink dresses running, with a humorous photo edit adding a Teletubby chasing them, creating a funny internet moment.

    Jbones4486 Report

    #21

    Can You Make My Dog In His Halloween Costume Appear Like He Is In A Horror Film?

    Pug photo edit creates humorous scene with person dressed as nun in eerie setting.

    Total-Adeptness-1988 Report

    At its best, though, the Culture of the Troll-Edit is a reminder of the digital community’s dual nature: creative generosity and chaotic pranksterism, side by side. It shows how apps and online groups can unleash collective artistry, and collective mischief, in equal measure. So the next time you see a “Please edit this photo!” post, brace yourself. You might just get the perfect portrait…or find yourself starring in the cyber-slapstick comedy of the century.
    #22

    Replace The Man With My Picture

    Man and dinosaur edited humorously; before and after photo edit comparison.

    BodybuilderMedium721 Report

    #23

    Can Anyone Make My 5 Year Olds Play Dough Monster More Epic And Scary

    Humorous edited photo of an alien plant creature towering over a fiery landscape with a lone figure below.

    maximus_wolfious Report

    #24

    Can Someone Please Make A Portrait Of My Dog As A Princess?

    Dog photo edit shows pet humorously dressed as a princess with a palace background.

    Glittering-Ebb-9976 Report

    #25

    When Mom Is Not Around

    Child striking a pose edited into an action movie scene, part of humorous photo edit requests.

    Educational-Bus6820 Report

    #26

    Hello Everyone. Is Anyone Willing To Photoshop This Photo And Make It Look Like My Son Is Being Abducted By Aliens? Would Be Greatly Appreciated

    Boys enjoying outdoor water fun, creatively edited to appear in an alien abduction scenario.

    Rissykay777 Report

    #27

    Someone Please Remove This Dancing Girl From My Profile Pic And Draw My Legs In, Thanks

    Woman in a blue dress poses, with photo edits making the background man appear closer, creating a humorous effect.

    JizzBagMcBalls Report

    #28

    Please Remove Person In The Back And Maybe My Wife’s Cup

    Funny photo edits of a couple at a stadium, with humorous backgrounds and a tornado scene.

    Biggnisss Report

    #29

    Can Anyone Please Remove The Menacing Bald Man In The Background?

    Beach family photo with edits. Man poorly edited out, making the internet laugh.

    anon Report

    Ell Bee
Community Member
    Ell Bee
    Ell Bee
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's from the photobomb episode of Seinfeld , “The Slicer,” with Jason Alexander.

    #30

    Is It Even Possible To Remove This Ugly Can Of Coke From This Photo Of Me And My Pup? It Looks Too Difficult To Do

    Man and dog seated at table with Coca-Cola cans, in a humorous photo edit request scene.

    xlude22x Report

