We’ve gathered some of the most absurd, hilarious and downright unhinged ways people have "responded" to netizens photoshopping requests. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and stories in the comments below.

Asking random people online for assistance comes with its own very peculiar set of risks. On the one hand, you might actually get what you ask for, on the other hand, the good people of the internet might use this as a prime opportunity to pull a possibly hilarious prank on you.

#1 Can Someone Turn My Cat Into Something Funny? Share icon

#2 Please Put My Puppy In A Paddington Outfit In A Different More Fitting Background Share icon

#3 We Just Took This Pic Yesterday, And Would Love The Background Replaced With Something Awesomely 80s, Whether It's Lasers, Neon Colors... Whatever Strikes You Share icon

Every so often, someone posts online begging for a simple favor: “Can someone remove the photobomber behind me?” or “Please fix my selfie, make me look 10 pounds thinner!” It seems innocent enough, after all, photo editing tools are everywhere, and a quick touch-up can boost confidence. But enter the world of internet volunteers, and you’ll soon see that not all goodwill comes without a side of mischief. ADVERTISEMENT The phenomenon begins when someone asks a forum or social-media group for help taming their digital image. Maybe they want a flawless complexion, maybe they need a missing background element restored. What they don’t expect is the collective creativity (or cruelty) of netizens armed with Photoshop skills and too much free time.

#4 Please Photoshop My Friend Into Funny Backgrounds Share icon

#5 Can Anyone Edit This Photo To Make It Look Like He Is Sleeping/Laying On A Moon? Share icon

#6 Baby Dunking A Basketball Share icon

Within minutes, their photo is returned…with the requester’s head pasted onto Bigfoot, or surrounded by a swarm of animated bees, or given a jawline so sharp it could cut glass. Trolling photo-edit requests has become its own odd internet sport. For many, the thrill lies in the absurd, taking a bland ask and turning it into an over-the-top gag.

#7 Me Shaking Hands With President Obama, Could Someone Change The Background To Something Else? I Especially Don’t Want The Guy With The Jacket On In The Pic Share icon

#8 My Mom Sent Me This Photo Of Flowers She Wants. Can Someone Please Put Lights On The Car Behind Her To Make It Look Like She Got Pulled Over. My Dad Will Get All Rialed Up Thinking She Got Pulled Over And It Will Be Hilarious Share icon

#9 At A Friend's Wedding This Summer The Father Of The Groom Jokingly Asked If I Make Him Look Like Tom Cruise Share icon

A birthday cake in someone’s hands becomes a nuclear explosion. A beach sunset morphs into a scene from a sci-fi thriller. People laugh, upvotes explode, and the original requester is left deciding whether to laugh along or cringe. There’s a social dynamic at play here. On one hand, communities rally around genuine creative assistance, helping students clean up a yearbook portrait or restoring a faded family snap.

#10 My Son The Avatar Share icon

#11 Give Me Your Best Shot At: Put Couch And Person On Water/Beach And Only Ocean Scenes Around And Behind Share icon

#12 Please Ps My Mom Here Looking Like She's Getting A Real Tattoo (Needle) Share icon

On the other hand, a little bit of collective trolling cements in-group camaraderie. It’s a way for anonymous strangers to bond over inside jokes and test the limits of Photoshop’s power. The more ludicrous the result, the more it builds group identity: “We’re the ones who turned Bob into a Martian overlord.”

#13 Can Someone Make Something Funny With My Cat ? Share icon

#14 Anyone Able To Photoshop Either Of These Pictures To Anything Funny? Share icon

#15 Make My Father In Law Nervous By Editing The Bridge So It’s Slightly Under Water Share icon

This is why groups like this exist, to share both the most hilarious examples and just to have a laugh. In a sense, they are self-perpetuating. The more folks are exposed to this idea, the more people are likely to do it themselves. Indeed, there is a pretty solid chance that many people upload requests like this specifically to perhaps get some funny edits.

#16 Please Make This Magical And Epic!! Share icon

#17 I Want To Photoshop The 3 Boys On The Jeep Doing Something Adventurous/Dangerous Share icon

#18 Can Someone Please Attempt To Turn This Photo Into A Useable Linked In Profile Picture? Share icon

Of course, there’s a fine line between playful ribbing and outright mean-spiritedness. Some trolls cross it, mocking someone’s appearance or distressing an already self-conscious requester. This underside of the phenomenon highlights how easy it is for good intentions to slide into public shaming. A humble request for help can quickly snowball into a lesson in internet cruelty.

#19 Can Anyone Edit The Photo To Add The Cat And A Scooby Doo Collab Or Theme In One? Share icon

#20 Can Someone Please Help Me Move The Little Girl In Back Up Closer To The Girl In Front, Lose The Guy, And Add A Fun Background. Please Be Creative!! Share icon

#21 Can You Make My Dog In His Halloween Costume Appear Like He Is In A Horror Film? Share icon

At its best, though, the Culture of the Troll-Edit is a reminder of the digital community’s dual nature: creative generosity and chaotic pranksterism, side by side. It shows how apps and online groups can unleash collective artistry, and collective mischief, in equal measure. So the next time you see a “Please edit this photo!” post, brace yourself. You might just get the perfect portrait…or find yourself starring in the cyber-slapstick comedy of the century.

#22 Replace The Man With My Picture Share icon

#23 Can Anyone Make My 5 Year Olds Play Dough Monster More Epic And Scary Share icon

#24 Can Someone Please Make A Portrait Of My Dog As A Princess? Share icon

#25 When Mom Is Not Around Share icon

#26 Hello Everyone. Is Anyone Willing To Photoshop This Photo And Make It Look Like My Son Is Being Abducted By Aliens? Would Be Greatly Appreciated Share icon

#27 Someone Please Remove This Dancing Girl From My Profile Pic And Draw My Legs In, Thanks Share icon

#28 Please Remove Person In The Back And Maybe My Wife’s Cup Share icon

#29 Can Anyone Please Remove The Menacing Bald Man In The Background? Share icon

