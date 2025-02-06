ADVERTISEMENT

There is no better time to plan your next prank than when your whole family is away on vacation. This man, named Bruno, did just that – a harmless prank that reached millions of views!

In their family home, there is a picture of Bruno’s older sister that has been hanging there for over a decade. To mess with his family and see how quickly they would notice, Bruno switched the photo to an identical one of himself. Though most of the family were incredibly fast to notice and laugh at the change-up, one family member was clueless for 10 days! Can you guess which one? Read below to find out!

More info: Instagram

    Meet Bruno, a man who decided to play a prank on his family while they were away on a trip

    "Man stands in front of a portrait, setting up a family prank for online laughter.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    Bored Panda reached out to Bruno to learn more about him, his family, and the prank.

    Bruno shared: “I’m 22 years old, born and raised in Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil. I currently work as a technician for an internet provider. My job involves the physical part of the work—installing routers, configuring equipment, and similar tasks.”

    As for the idea, Bruno explained how he came up with it.

    “During New Year’s Eve, my brother-in-law Caio and my second oldest sister Patrícia were there. The idea actually came from Caio, and we all decided to go along with it. I ended up tweaking a few things to make the prank even better.”

    For over ten years, a picture of Bruno’s older sister had been hanging on the family’s wall

    A family prank with a funny portrait of a smiling person in a wooden frame on a plain wall.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    "Smiling woman with curly hair and jeweled earrings, holding green feathers, in front of a blue background.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    Wanting to have some fun, Bruno replaced it with a nearly identical photo—except this time, it was of himself

    Smiling man holding green feathers, playing a funny prank that made people laugh a lot online.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    We asked if it’s usual for their family to play pranks on each other.

    He responded: “Yes, absolutely! Our family is all about playful banter. We grew up with these kinds of family jokes, and there’s always some kind of prank that gets everyone involved and laughing.”

    After printing the photo, he had to glue it together from two parts before placing it in the frame

    Prankster's hand holding a humorous photo in a playful family prank.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    A person holding a printed photo close-up as part of a funny prank on their family.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    Bottle of glue on a checkered table, part of a funny prank played by a guy on his family.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    A person pointing at a cutout photo on a colorful grid tablecloth, part of a funny prank on family.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    Once everything was set, all he had to do was wait

    A framed photo of a smiling man holding greens, part of a funny prank on his family.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    Framed photo of a man smiling, showcasing a humorous prank that amused many online.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    When the family returned, it didn’t take long for them to sense that something was off

    Man playing a funny prank on his family in a living room, making them laugh.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    We were wondering if Bruno had imagined his photo being discovered so quickly by his family.

    He wrote: “Honestly, I thought it would take days for anyone to catch on because I know my parents well, lol. But as I mentioned in the video, my brother-in-law Alexandre would likely notice his wife’s ‘condition’ pretty fast, along with my older sister Vivian. My dad arrived from his trip two days later. Counting from that point, it took him 10 days to figure it out. The whole family knew, so I think that helped guide him to find out eventually, lol. If it were just up to him, he might have stayed clueless for years!”

    Family laughing in a living room during a prank, featuring playful interactions and a cozy atmosphere.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    Man in a gray shirt reacting to a prank in a kitchen, surrounded by various bottles on the counter.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    While some family members caught on quickly, others took a bit longer

    Family reacting to a funny prank in the living room, with a humorous portrait on the wall sparking laughter.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    Two women laughing at a framed prank photo on the wall.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    Bruno’s dad, despite spending much of his free time near the picture, didn’t notice the swap for ten whole days

    Man sitting on a couch, surrounded by art, involved in a funny prank on his family.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    A man pranking his family, reaching with a tennis racket in a living room, captured in a humorous moment.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    A man reacting humorously to a prank in a room with framed photos on the wall.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    But when he finally did, he burst into laughter—especially after realizing that everyone else had already been in on the joke

    Man in blue tank top playing a funny prank with frame, family laughing around him in a room.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    Bruno’s video has collected a staggering 15 million views! We asked if he ever expected to go viral.

    He wrote: “Not at all, lol! I never imagined it would go viral. Like I said, we always do these kinds of pranks, but we rarely record anything. This time, I decided to post it on TikTok just to archive it and document in real time how long it would take for someone to catch on. To my surprise, it blew up there with 1 million views. Then I posted it elsewhere, and it really got out of control, growing even bigger. It was totally unexpected!”

    A man in a blue tank top seated, laughing next to a fan, demonstrating a funny prank that amused the internet.

    Image credits: callmesoares

    A harmless prank done right!

    A group of family members smiling, capturing a funny prank moment that went viral on the internet.

    Image credits: callmesoares

