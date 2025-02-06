ADVERTISEMENT

There is no better time to plan your next prank than when your whole family is away on vacation. This man, named Bruno, did just that – a harmless prank that reached millions of views!

In their family home, there is a picture of Bruno’s older sister that has been hanging there for over a decade. To mess with his family and see how quickly they would notice, Bruno switched the photo to an identical one of himself. Though most of the family were incredibly fast to notice and laugh at the change-up, one family member was clueless for 10 days! Can you guess which one? Read below to find out!

Meet Bruno, a man who decided to play a prank on his family while they were away on a trip

Bored Panda reached out to Bruno to learn more about him, his family, and the prank.

Bruno shared: “I’m 22 years old, born and raised in Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil. I currently work as a technician for an internet provider. My job involves the physical part of the work—installing routers, configuring equipment, and similar tasks.”

As for the idea, Bruno explained how he came up with it.

“During New Year’s Eve, my brother-in-law Caio and my second oldest sister Patrícia were there. The idea actually came from Caio, and we all decided to go along with it. I ended up tweaking a few things to make the prank even better.”

For over ten years, a picture of Bruno’s older sister had been hanging on the family’s wall

Wanting to have some fun, Bruno replaced it with a nearly identical photo—except this time, it was of himself

We asked if it’s usual for their family to play pranks on each other.

He responded: “Yes, absolutely! Our family is all about playful banter. We grew up with these kinds of family jokes, and there’s always some kind of prank that gets everyone involved and laughing.”

After printing the photo, he had to glue it together from two parts before placing it in the frame

Once everything was set, all he had to do was wait

When the family returned, it didn’t take long for them to sense that something was off

We were wondering if Bruno had imagined his photo being discovered so quickly by his family.

He wrote: “Honestly, I thought it would take days for anyone to catch on because I know my parents well, lol. But as I mentioned in the video, my brother-in-law Alexandre would likely notice his wife’s ‘condition’ pretty fast, along with my older sister Vivian. My dad arrived from his trip two days later. Counting from that point, it took him 10 days to figure it out. The whole family knew, so I think that helped guide him to find out eventually, lol. If it were just up to him, he might have stayed clueless for years!”

While some family members caught on quickly, others took a bit longer

Bruno’s dad, despite spending much of his free time near the picture, didn’t notice the swap for ten whole days

But when he finally did, he burst into laughter—especially after realizing that everyone else had already been in on the joke

Bruno’s video has collected a staggering 15 million views! We asked if he ever expected to go viral.

He wrote: “Not at all, lol! I never imagined it would go viral. Like I said, we always do these kinds of pranks, but we rarely record anything. This time, I decided to post it on TikTok just to archive it and document in real time how long it would take for someone to catch on. To my surprise, it blew up there with 1 million views. Then I posted it elsewhere, and it really got out of control, growing even bigger. It was totally unexpected!”

A harmless prank done right!

