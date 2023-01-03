Teachers have a solid reason for asking pupils to avoid utilizing the information read on Wikipedia. In fact, many colleges and universities prohibit students from using Wikipedia as their source for research. While it's a good reference point for finding other trusted sources, it's not a reliable source in itself. The main problem with Wikipedia's credibility is that anyone can edit it. And while some Wikipedia edits definitely add value to the article, the internet trolls doing it don't. Hence, it's no surprise to occasionally find a few Easter eggs in there.

Since anyone is allowed to edit, vandalizing Wikipedia articles is tricky to prevent. Thus, website administrators have protected some pages that they believe are regularly targeted to "Wikipedia vandalism." However, as commonly said, once something is up on the internet, it's held in cyberspace forever. Thus, thanks to the invention of screenshots and Wikipedia's extensive collection of version history, the many funny Wikipedia edits are saved and documented, and trolling Wikipedia moments never go unnoticed or forgotten.

Below, we've compiled some of the funniest Wikipedia edits, which may not be science-based or factual but are hella funny (although, we must admit, sometimes inappropriate).

#1

Please Do Not Expand The List

Please Do Not Expand The List

#2

I Mean, It's Not Untrue

I Mean, It's Not Untrue

#3

Quality Commentary

Quality Commentary

#4

A Hot American Actress

A Hot American Actress

#5

On A List Of Danish Monarchs

On A List Of Danish Monarchs

#6

Dun Nuh Nuh!

Dun Nuh Nuh!

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
#7

The Metamorphosis

The Metamorphosis

#8

Just A Typical Cause Of Death

Just A Typical Cause Of Death

#9

I Feel This Is A Better Outcome Than What Actually Happened

I Feel This Is A Better Outcome Than What Actually Happened

#10

Sultan Mehmed II

Sultan Mehmed II

#11

The Best Nickname For Charlie Sheen

The Best Nickname For Charlie Sheen

#12

God Complex

God Complex

#13

Guy Legit Wrote Whole Of Scottish Wikipedia Without Knowing The Language

Guy Legit Wrote Whole Of Scottish Wikipedia Without Knowing The Language

#14

Shrek Is God

Shrek Is God

#15

In Stiles

In Stiles

#16

Such A Tragic Day

Such A Tragic Day

#17

Maurice Went Down A Dark Path

Maurice Went Down A Dark Path

#18

Umm... What?

Umm... What?

#19

Wikipedia Edits

Wikipedia Edits

#20

Spineless Paul Ryan

Spineless Paul Ryan

They literally added him to the Wikipedia page for "invertebrates."

#21

Not The Beatles…

Not The Beatles…

#22

Marking Japan's Greatest Achievement

Marking Japan's Greatest Achievement

#23

He Was So Talented

He Was So Talented

#24

Some Malarkey I Just Witnessed

Some Malarkey I Just Witnessed

#25

Greek Coffee

Greek Coffee

#26

Travis Scott

Travis Scott

#27

First Law Of Thermodynamics

First Law Of Thermodynamics

#28

Hypothetically Speaking

Hypothetically Speaking

#29

The "What Now?" State, Arizona And Alaska Were Once Altered To Be Entirely All About Memes.

The "What Now?" State, Arizona And Alaska Were Once Altered To Be Entirely All About Memes.

#31

At First Glance It Appears To Be Nonsense, But Looking Closer, Reveals A Coded Lyric From Fall Out Boy's Song "Favorite Record."

At First Glance It Appears To Be Nonsense, But Looking Closer, Reveals A Coded Lyric From Fall Out Boy's Song "Favorite Record."

#32

Someone's Excited For Messi

Someone's Excited For Messi

#33

Mmmbop

Mmmbop

#34

Old One I Caught On The Austin Powers Wiki

Old One I Caught On The Austin Powers Wiki

#35

Just A Boston Guy

Just A Boston Guy

#36

Jaja Funny Queen Elizabeth Immortal

Jaja Funny Queen Elizabeth Immortal

#37

According To Italian Wikipedia, Ramsey Played A Lot Of Years In A Strange Team

According To Italian Wikipedia, Ramsey Played A Lot Of Years In A Strange Team

#38

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

#39

Hey Look, Wikipedia Shares The Same Opinion As Me!

Hey Look, Wikipedia Shares The Same Opinion As Me!

#40

Probably Like This For A While Now

Probably Like This For A While Now

#41

What In The World

What In The World

#42

Homo Nintendonus

Homo Nintendonus

#43

I Think I'm Being Gaslighted

I Think I'm Being Gaslighted

#44

Ferrari Strategists

Ferrari Strategists

#45

This Edit Isn’t Mine But Bro

This Edit Isn’t Mine But Bro

#46

Typed A Set Of Random Letters Into Wordle To Try My Luck, And Turned Out It Was A Word. Googled It To Find This

Typed A Set Of Random Letters Into Wordle To Try My Luck, And Turned Out It Was A Word. Googled It To Find This

#47

Regarding The 12 Apollo Astronauts

Regarding The 12 Apollo Astronauts

#48

A 12 Y/O Kid Made Himself Australia’s 30th Prime Minister Before It Was Found And Removed

A 12 Y/O Kid Made Himself Australia’s 30th Prime Minister Before It Was Found And Removed

#49

Someone’s Promoting Their Own Youtube Channel On ‘Lists Of Animated Television Series’

Someone’s Promoting Their Own Youtube Channel On ‘Lists Of Animated Television Series’

#50

A Young Man

A Young Man

#51

I Mean Yes... But Like

I Mean Yes... But Like

#52

Lebanon’s Prime Minister

Lebanon’s Prime Minister

#53

Found This When I Searched 2004 United States Presidential Election

Found This When I Searched 2004 United States Presidential Election

#54

Spookley The Square Pumpkin, The Best Kids Movie Of 1743

Spookley The Square Pumpkin, The Best Kids Movie Of 1743

#55

F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Takes Over As Spanish Minister Of Defense

F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Takes Over As Spanish Minister Of Defense

#56

Wikipedia Edits

Wikipedia Edits

#57

Azula Always Lies

Azula Always Lies

#58

Please Help

Please Help

#59

The Sean Spicer Extravaganza

The Sean Spicer Extravaganza

In this Wikipedia edit, Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary, was compared to Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, sometimes known as "Baghdad Bob," a former Iraqi information minister who, during the second Iraq War, made outrageously false statements in direct opposition to all available evidence. Apparently, a vandal uploaded a photo of "Baghdad Bob" on Sean Spicer's Wikipedia page.

#60

The Most Notable Beggar In History

The Most Notable Beggar In History

#61

That's An Interesting Aircraft

That's An Interesting Aircraft

#62

On The Page For Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

On The Page For Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

#63

Found This On The Wiki Page Of Wikipedia

Found This On The Wiki Page Of Wikipedia

#64

Boring Town

Boring Town

#65

An Old Debating Trick

An Old Debating Trick

#66

I Don't Think That's Quite Right

I Don't Think That's Quite Right

#67

The Most Famous People Of Corona

The Most Famous People Of Corona

#68

If You Recognize The Picture This One’s Incredible

If You Recognize The Picture This One’s Incredible

#69

Woody Woodpecker

Woody Woodpecker

#70

Was Told To Post This Here

Was Told To Post This Here

#71

Simon Pegg Has Became Such A Big Name In A Movie Industry, Despite Being Only 12 Years Old

Simon Pegg Has Became Such A Big Name In A Movie Industry, Despite Being Only 12 Years Old

#72

Someone Replaced The Image On The Catgirls Article With Linus

Someone Replaced The Image On The Catgirls Article With Linus

#73

Found In The Hover Link For Driver

Found In The Hover Link For Driver

#74

Found This Beauty On The Page For Cryptocurrency Mining

Found This Beauty On The Page For Cryptocurrency Mining

#75

Looks Like I Am Not The Only One Disappointed That Loreen Isn't Through To The Grand Final Of Melodi Festivalen 2017

Looks Like I Am Not The Only One Disappointed That Loreen Isn't Through To The Grand Final Of Melodi Festivalen 2017

jericholovesyou Report