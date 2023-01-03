Teachers have a solid reason for asking pupils to avoid utilizing the information read on Wikipedia. In fact, many colleges and universities prohibit students from using Wikipedia as their source for research. While it's a good reference point for finding other trusted sources, it's not a reliable source in itself. The main problem with Wikipedia's credibility is that anyone can edit it. And while some Wikipedia edits definitely add value to the article, the internet trolls doing it don't. Hence, it's no surprise to occasionally find a few Easter eggs in there.

Since anyone is allowed to edit, vandalizing Wikipedia articles is tricky to prevent. Thus, website administrators have protected some pages that they believe are regularly targeted to "Wikipedia vandalism." However, as commonly said, once something is up on the internet, it's held in cyberspace forever. Thus, thanks to the invention of screenshots and Wikipedia's extensive collection of version history, the many funny Wikipedia edits are saved and documented, and trolling Wikipedia moments never go unnoticed or forgotten.

Below, we've compiled some of the funniest Wikipedia edits, which may not be science-based or factual but are hella funny (although, we must admit, sometimes inappropriate). With internet trolling at its finest, humans' imagination knows no limits. Found a Wikipedia edit amusing? Give it an upvote! Also, let us know whether you have tried editing Wikipedia articles yourself!