ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, many parents share pictures and videos of their children online – in their eyes, they are the cutest little things that ever existed and they want the world to see it.

However, not all parents share such content because of said reason. Some do it for the clout or even financial gain, which was the case with this redditor’s wife. He opened up to the ‘AITAH’ community about having recently found his wife’s secret TikTok account where she would upload videos of their children’s embarrassing moments and even sell them as ‘exclusive content’. The man was seriously concerned, though the mother of his children saw no problem in that and even called him a ‘buzzkill’.

Many influencers and online personas share content featuring their kids, but not all netizens think it’s a good idea

Share icon

Image credits:DragonImages (Not the actual photo)

This man was seriously concerned after finding wife’s secret TikTok account sharing embarrassing moments from their kids’ lives

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits:msvyatkovska (Not the actual photo)

Image credits:Throvaway1036

The worried dad discussed the situation in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts, too, some emphasized that she was exploiting the children

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon