Pregnancy announcements have become a creative endeavor on social media. For many parents, making a simple statement about their new family member is no longer enough. They feel the pressure to come up with something unique and engaging to make their message stand out. However, the more desperate these attempts are, the bigger the likelihood that they will turn out cringy and offensive.

The Facebook group 'That's It, I'm Pregnancy Announcement Shaming' is a true testament to this. Since the publication of our first article, the group has seen plenty of new ridiculous content. From tastelessly-staged images that make light of serious issues to pictures that objectify the expectant mother, the group continues to showcase the worst of the worst.

But it's also important to remember that these announcements, as bad as they may be, represent real people so we at Bored Panda want to stress that it's their communication that's being critiqued here, not them — we do not know these people or how they approach parenting. All we're certain of is that they probably could've put a little more thought into their posts.

More info: Facebook

#1

Their Spelling Is Criminal

Their Spelling Is Criminal

#2

Subtly Calling Your Kids C*ckblockers

Subtly Calling Your Kids C*ckblockers

Domi
Domi
When this little girl is about 15 and understands all this, she will be very ashamed and the "fail" child will also be ashamed.

#3

At Least There Is No Pee Stick

At Least There Is No Pee Stick

#4

I... I Have No Words

I... I Have No Words

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Gender reveal parties can f**k off. And they are not even correct, they are sex reveal parties, not gender.

#5

Oh God, It Does!

Oh God, It Does!

#6

Seriously, Stop With The Pee Stick Popsicles, Ew

Seriously, Stop With The Pee Stick Popsicles, Ew

#7

Imagine Putting Your Precious Infant In The Middle Of All The 💉☣️ Hazardous & Sharp Medical Waste 💉☣️ You’ve Been Hoarding For Months/Years!

Imagine Putting Your Precious Infant In The Middle Of All The 💉☣️ Hazardous & Sharp Medical Waste 💉☣️ You've Been Hoarding For Months/Years!

Green Machine
Green Machine
What..in the actual hell?? I can't even with this one. Upvote for how bad this is.

#8

Bad Puns & Pinterest Fails

Bad Puns & Pinterest Fails

#9

This Is A Lot To Unpack

This Is A Lot To Unpack

#10

Overdosed On D

Overdosed On D

#11

Christmas Cringe

Christmas Cringe

#12

In Case You’re Allergic

In Case You're Allergic

Domi
Domi
This is a strange way of thinking for me.

#13

We Get It, You Screwed During Quarantine

We Get It, You Screwed During Quarantine

Domi
Domi
This is adorable.

#14

Victimized With An Ultrasound And A Disney Font

Victimized With An Ultrasound And A Disney Font

Green Machine
Green Machine
Yeah... cause kids running around in costumes at Halloween need to know this lol. I know you're excited, but damn.

#15

What Will The Baby Be Baking When They Wear This?

What Will The Baby Be Baking When They Wear This?

Green Machine
Green Machine
Anyone else read baking up mething special?

#16

Oh Noooo

Oh Noooo

#17

That's An Odd Way To Announce A Pregnancy, Or.. An Abortion?

That's An Odd Way To Announce A Pregnancy, Or.. An Abortion?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Yeah! Lets display violence towards pregnant women! What is wrong with that? FFS.

#18

They Banged, You Guys

They Banged, You Guys

#19

Also- What’s With The Terrible Spacing On That Text?

Also- What's With The Terrible Spacing On That Text?

#20

I'm Trying To Figured Out If They Already Have One, And Are Adding Another, Or What

I'm Trying To Figured Out If They Already Have One, And Are Adding Another, Or What

#21

Just No!

Just No!

Green Machine
Green Machine
Yo your Fun Dip is pregnant??

#22

That’s It, I’m Cake Shaming

That's It, I'm Cake Shaming

Green Machine
Green Machine
You should be sorry for that spelling, too. 'praganant'??

#23

Calling Your Unborn A Literal Nightmare

Calling Your Unborn A Literal Nightmare

Green Machine
Green Machine
....Right. So your future child is a nightmare, riiight. Got it. Not weird at all.

#24

Even As A Pokémon Fan, This Is Not Okay

Even As A Pokémon Fan, This Is Not Okay

Green Machine
Green Machine
And in 9 months, we'll get a peak-at-chyoo.

#25

It Hurts My Head

It Hurts My Head

#26

Christmas Pregnancy Announcement

Christmas Pregnancy Announcement

Sofia
Sofia
WHY TOILET IS NOT FLUSHED

#27

Had A Stroke Reading This

Had A Stroke Reading This

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Is he saying he peed on the stick to prove she is not pregnant?

#28

A Girl From High School Posted This Today

A Girl From High School Posted This Today

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
How about a truck driving drag queen?

#29

Premesis

Premesis

#30

Why Does This Exist?

Why Does This Exist?

Green Machine
Green Machine
I doubt you'll call it a 'nugget' when it's time to push.

#31

Are They Alive?

Are They Alive?

Casey McAlister
Casey McAlister
You know you messed up when your pregnancy announcement looks like a miscarriage announcement.

#32

Harry Potter And The Random Wrinkled Onesie

Harry Potter And The Random Wrinkled Onesie

Green Machine
Green Machine
How will you reveal you're pregnant.? "Oh, I'm just gonna pat some cottage cheese on me next to a damp onesie :" Oh... cool...

#33

Oh Lord The People Continue To Reproduce

Oh Lord The People Continue To Reproduce

Mona
Mona
There's no tie to break tho...

#34

All That Effort & They Couldn’t Spell Fourth?

All That Effort & They Couldn't Spell Fourth?

#35

The Office References Make Everything Worse

The Office References Make Everything Worse

#36

Practice On The Dogs

Practice On The Dogs

#37

She’s Been Pregnant For 11 Years? That’s A Medical Marvel

She's Been Pregnant For 11 Years? That's A Medical Marvel

Green Machine
Green Machine
lol "Dad rubbed her back" I actually laughed. Yeah, that's what happened....

#38

Someone I Went To Highschool With Posted This Picture As Their Pregnancy Announcement To Their Family This Easter

Someone I Went To Highschool With Posted This Picture As Their Pregnancy Announcement To Their Family This Easter

#39

Yikes, Kid Got The Short End Of The Deal!

Yikes, Kid Got The Short End Of The Deal!

#40

It’s The Cake On Top Of The Toilet For Me

It's The Cake On Top Of The Toilet For Me

#41

Sick Burn On Dad, Though

Sick Burn On Dad, Though

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Two minutes? Stop bragging.

#42

I Feel Sorry For The Baby Already

I Feel Sorry For The Baby Already

#43

What The?!

What The?!

DebB
DebB
I wouldn't eat that s**t if I were you

#44

*stares Into Empty Cauldron*

*stares Into Empty Cauldron*

#45

Dang, Almost Like You Don't Need More Kids To Disappoint

Dang, Almost Like You Don't Need More Kids To Disappoint

#46

Terrible Pregnancy Announcement! It Looks Like The Baby Died

Terrible Pregnancy Announcement! It Looks Like The Baby Died

#47

Expolsive

Expolsive

#48

Teen Enclvi?

Teen Enclvi?

Green Machine
Green Machine
Nah. Its name is Vincleeent. Duh..

#49

Pregnat On A Shelf

Pregnat On A Shelf

#50

Covid Jokes, So Trashy

Covid Jokes, So Trashy

#51

Not New Balance. Not Real Dad Energy

Not New Balance. Not Real Dad Energy

