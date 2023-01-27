51 Cringy And Embarrassing Ways Parents Announced They’re Expecting, As Shamed On This FB Page (New Pics)
Pregnancy announcements have become a creative endeavor on social media. For many parents, making a simple statement about their new family member is no longer enough. They feel the pressure to come up with something unique and engaging to make their message stand out. However, the more desperate these attempts are, the bigger the likelihood that they will turn out cringy and offensive.
The Facebook group 'That's It, I'm Pregnancy Announcement Shaming' is a true testament to this. Since the publication of our first article, the group has seen plenty of new ridiculous content. From tastelessly-staged images that make light of serious issues to pictures that objectify the expectant mother, the group continues to showcase the worst of the worst.
But it's also important to remember that these announcements, as bad as they may be, represent real people so we at Bored Panda want to stress that it's their communication that's being critiqued here, not them — we do not know these people or how they approach parenting. All we're certain of is that they probably could've put a little more thought into their posts.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Their Spelling Is Criminal
Subtly Calling Your Kids C*ckblockers
At Least There Is No Pee Stick
I... I Have No Words
Oh God, It Does!
Seriously, Stop With The Pee Stick Popsicles, Ew
Imagine Putting Your Precious Infant In The Middle Of All The 💉☣️ Hazardous & Sharp Medical Waste 💉☣️ You’ve Been Hoarding For Months/Years!
What..in the actual hell?? I can't even with this one. Upvote for how bad this is.
Bad Puns & Pinterest Fails
Overdosed On D
Christmas Cringe
In Case You’re Allergic
We Get It, You Screwed During Quarantine
Victimized With An Ultrasound And A Disney Font
Yeah... cause kids running around in costumes at Halloween need to know this lol. I know you're excited, but damn.
What Will The Baby Be Baking When They Wear This?
Oh Noooo
That's An Odd Way To Announce A Pregnancy, Or.. An Abortion?
Also- What’s With The Terrible Spacing On That Text?
I'm Trying To Figured Out If They Already Have One, And Are Adding Another, Or What
Just No!
That’s It, I’m Cake Shaming
You should be sorry for that spelling, too. 'praganant'??
Calling Your Unborn A Literal Nightmare
....Right. So your future child is a nightmare, riiight. Got it. Not weird at all.
Even As A Pokémon Fan, This Is Not Okay
It Hurts My Head
Christmas Pregnancy Announcement
Had A Stroke Reading This
A Girl From High School Posted This Today
Premesis
Why Does This Exist?
I doubt you'll call it a 'nugget' when it's time to push.
Are They Alive?
You know you messed up when your pregnancy announcement looks like a miscarriage announcement.
Harry Potter And The Random Wrinkled Onesie
How will you reveal you're pregnant.? "Oh, I'm just gonna pat some cottage cheese on me next to a damp onesie :" Oh... cool...
Oh Lord The People Continue To Reproduce
All That Effort & They Couldn’t Spell Fourth?
The Office References Make Everything Worse
She’s Been Pregnant For 11 Years? That’s A Medical Marvel
lol "Dad rubbed her back" I actually laughed. Yeah, that's what happened....