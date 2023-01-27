Pregnancy announcements have become a creative endeavor on social media. For many parents, making a simple statement about their new family member is no longer enough. They feel the pressure to come up with something unique and engaging to make their message stand out. However, the more desperate these attempts are, the bigger the likelihood that they will turn out cringy and offensive.

The Facebook group 'That's It, I'm Pregnancy Announcement Shaming' is a true testament to this. Since the publication of our first article, the group has seen plenty of new ridiculous content. From tastelessly-staged images that make light of serious issues to pictures that objectify the expectant mother, the group continues to showcase the worst of the worst.

But it's also important to remember that these announcements, as bad as they may be, represent real people so we at Bored Panda want to stress that it's their communication that's being critiqued here, not them — we do not know these people or how they approach parenting. All we're certain of is that they probably could've put a little more thought into their posts.

