Woman Doesn’t Want Husband To Go To 3-Day Stag Party, Gets Dragged Online: “Don’t Be That Wife”
A woman who goes by Foreverexhausted1 on Mumsnet told the platform’s members that she’s at a loss. On one hand, she wants her husband to have fun at the upcoming bachelor party he’s been invited to. On the other, she doesn’t want to spend the three days he’ll be away alone with the kids. So, she asked others for help with her dilemma.
As her story went viral, the woman clarified a few things
But the majority of those who read her story believe he should go
Some, however, think the man’s being selfish
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Honestly, I feel like the responses here are from the Upside down. FFS, what is wrong with you people? You are all trolls. op, go away for at least a week (not sure where you are at with breast feeding). However, the moment you are able to get away for more than that, GO. Honestly, your husband sounds like a massive w****r. Our twins are now 17 and there is No Way in Hell that my husband would have left me with two babies, let alone three!! FFS.
24
2