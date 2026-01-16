ADVERTISEMENT

If you had to tell someone all about your favorite aspects of your girlfriend, it might be impossible to put them all into words. She’s hilarious, brilliant, brave, talented, stunning, caring, and more. You could go on for hours! But if you’re looking for a more creative way to express your love for her, might we suggest sending her some memes that remind you of her?

We took a trip to Wholesome Girlfriend Memes on Facebook and gathered some of their best posts down below. From heartwarming images that might make you giggle to memes that are way too relatable, we’re sure that something here will immediately make your partner come to mind. So enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and be sure to upvote all of your favorites!