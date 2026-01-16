55 Loving Memes To Send To Your Girlfriend That Would Make Her Feel Appreciated
If you had to tell someone all about your favorite aspects of your girlfriend, it might be impossible to put them all into words. She’s hilarious, brilliant, brave, talented, stunning, caring, and more. You could go on for hours! But if you’re looking for a more creative way to express your love for her, might we suggest sending her some memes that remind you of her?
We took a trip to Wholesome Girlfriend Memes on Facebook and gathered some of their best posts down below. From heartwarming images that might make you giggle to memes that are way too relatable, we’re sure that something here will immediately make your partner come to mind. So enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and be sure to upvote all of your favorites!
This post may include affiliate links.
Now, we totally understand that not everyone is looking for love. Even if you’ve been single your entire life, you might just prefer it that way. And that’s great! A relationship is definitely not necessary to live a fulfilling life. But for those of us out there who long for companionship, there’s nothing better than being in a happy, healthy relationship.
That’s why Wholesome Girlfriend Memes on Facebook is so popular. The page has amassed an impressive 692K followers because so many people just love celebrating their partners. It’s full of uplifting, heartwarming content, and it’s a great reminder to be thankful for what you have: someone who loves you!
As for the benefits of being in a healthy, loving relationship, Marriage.com notes that it teaches people how to act selflessly. If you live alone and only ever have to worry about yourself, you may not realize how wonderful it is to take care of another person. Plus, learning how to be generous and caring is a great skill for all aspects of life!
At the same time, being in a relationship gives you the chance to be with someone who truly understands you. It can be difficult to get to know anyone as well as you know the person who you sleep next to every single night. Spending so much time with a person allows you to build an extremely deep connection with them, which is so special.
Now, being in a relationship isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. It will inevitably have its tough days, just like being single does. But overall, love tends to make people happy. Knowing that you always have someone who will go on adventures with you, who will support you on your best and worst days, and who will make you soup when you’re ill is a great feeling. Humans need connection, and while it doesn’t have to be romantic, that is one great way to build bonds.
Being in love might even be great for your health. Research shows that married individuals tend to live longer than their single peers, and being in love can do wonders for your mental health. No, it’s not going to solve every problem. And a toxic relationship can do much more harm than being single ever could. But if you’re with someone who truly loves and cherishes you, your life might improve exponentially.
An important factor in maintaining a healthy relationship is making sure that your partner feels loved. So if you’re looking for some tips on how to better appreciate your girlfriend, we’ve got you covered. Self Magazine recommends determining your partner’s love language and making sure to shower her in the kind of affection she craves. Whether that’s words of affirmation, physical touch, or quality time, make sure she never feels like the relationship is lacking that.
It’s also a good idea to incorporate plenty of small gestures of love into your day. A bouquet of flowers every holiday is great, but making sure that she feels loved every day is more important. Make her coffee just the way she likes it, surprise her with a date you’ve planned, kiss her every time you say hello or goodbye, and remember to make time for her every day.
"Wash"?
I wonder if it's a really weird reference to the fact that the word "lava" originates from the Latin word lavare: "to wash", referring to how it flows down the volcanoes during an eruption.Load More Replies...
Self Magazine also suggests that couples never stop flirting. Even if you’ve been together for decades, you don’t want the spark to go out. Compliment your partner, and make it clear that you still see her as just as beautiful as she was when you first met. If she knows how much you love her, she’ll be likely to openly express her feelings too.
Are you enjoying this list full of wholesome girlfriend memes, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what you plan to do to make your partner feel special today. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda that celebrates relationships, look no further than right here!
While i relate to several, there are many that just don't seem particularly loving when instead whining about the "annoying" parts of being in a relationship with someone
Yeah, a lot of these aren't "wholesome" or "cute" at all. Plus, the actually nice/wholesome ones aren't gender-restricted - they apply to good significant others/partners regardless of their gender or lack thereof :)Load More Replies...
While i relate to several, there are many that just don't seem particularly loving when instead whining about the "annoying" parts of being in a relationship with someone
Yeah, a lot of these aren't "wholesome" or "cute" at all. Plus, the actually nice/wholesome ones aren't gender-restricted - they apply to good significant others/partners regardless of their gender or lack thereof :)Load More Replies...