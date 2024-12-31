Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
18 Wholesome And Sometimes Sad Comics About Death And Its Apprentice By Marengo Lambert
18 Wholesome And Sometimes Sad Comics About Death And Its Apprentice By Marengo Lambert

Interview With Artist
Marengo Lambert is a talented cartoonist who is better known for her sheep comics that explore the topics of mental health. The artist disclosed that “those comics are for the lonely, anxious, and sheepish ones. I like to think that the topics of depression and grief are touched on in a kind way. A way that can bring comfort in times that are scary.”

However, recently, Marengo has been creating more story-driven comics as well. One that caught our attention, and we wanted to share with you, is about the character Death and his new Apprentice—a lost soul. Their different perspectives and Soul’s charming personality soften Death’s view, leading to fun adventures of self-discovery. The artist shared: “I have so many more stories to tell. Excited to show you what’s in store.”

More info: Instagram | marengocomics.shop | patreon.com | threads.net | youtube.com

RELATED:

    Death finds his new Apprentice

    Comic about death and its apprentice with a humorous dialogue between characters, by Marengo Lambert.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    In an interview with Bored Panda, Marengo shared: “I’m mostly a very private person so I usually avoid talking too much about my personal life but I will say that It’s been lovely providing comics and stories for people to read these past few years. My experience with depression and grief has led my comics in a certain direction that I think resonates with people. If my comics can do any good whatsoever, then for that I’m grateful.”

    Your time has come…

    Comic strip of Death and its apprentice discussing a soul's departure, with a humorous twist involving candy.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Don’t eat that

    Wholesome comic about Death guiding apprentice on cursed river, warning against eating lost souls disguised as candy.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Previously, Marengo also shared: “I originally wanted to express my thoughts on being an introvert, but as time went on, I had fallen into a deep depression for some time. I realized the comics became an outlet for me during this time.”

    Death and his apprentice spend Christmas night together

    Comic about Death and apprentice in snow, discussing Christmas attire.

    Comic featuring Death with a gift and an apprentice wearing a Santa hat, expressing the joy of silliness in winter.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Death and his Apprentice spend February together on duty

    Comic by Marengo Lambert about death and its apprentice visiting a house, facing a bittersweet decision.

    Comic by Marengo Lambert featuring Death comforting its apprentice in a heartfelt scene about love and loss.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    We were wondering what initially drew Marengo to the world of artistry.

    “I’ve been drawing since I was 4 and started making comics in the first grade. (They weren’t very good,)” wrote the artist.

    Death tries to teach his Apprentice an important lesson. Tries

    Comics about death and its apprentice learning a life lesson in a field with a bee.

    Comic strip showing Death with its apprentice, illustrating a leaf's life cycle and the theme of progress.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Death recieves a strange gift from his apprentice in April

    Comic about Death and its apprentice with a colorful Easter egg scene.

    Comic by Marengo Lambert featuring Death and its apprentice discussing an uncooked breakfast gift.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Death’s Apprentice tries something different

    Comic about death and apprentice in a forest, showing a creature facing a visit by death near a treehouse window.

    Death and its apprentice interacting with animals in a forest comic scene by Marengo Lambert.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Marengo commented: “Your feelings matter.”

    Death shares a snack with his Apprentice

    Comic depicting death teaching its apprentice about food choices, with a humorous and wholesome interaction.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Something is wrong with Death’s wooly apprentice

    Comic about death and its apprentice discussing emotions and sadness in a mystical setting.

    Comic about death offering comfort to a sad character with a hug.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Death’s apprentice begins to learn from his teacher

    Comic strip featuring Death and its apprentice in a whimsical interaction with a ghost.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Are you excited?

    Comic strip featuring Death and its apprentice discussing the start of fall, with the apprentice wearing a Halloween mask.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Death’s Apprentice encourages Death to go trick or treating. Death has some reservations

    Wholesome comic by Marengo Lambert showing Death and apprentice on Halloween night, receiving compliments on costumes.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Apprentice chooses to disobey death

    Comic depicting Death and its apprentice in a boat, facing a sad and tense situation on a river of lost souls.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Death’s Apprentice and the rogue ghost find themselves trapped in the Underworld. They are sentenced to an eternity of “Solidarity”

    Comic about death and apprentice navigating a graveyard, featuring cute and emotional interactions by Marengo Lambert.

    Comic panel featuring Death and apprentice in a whimsical cage, discussing eternal solitude, by Marengo Lambert.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    A rogue ghost opens up about his life

    Comic strip about death and its apprentice, illustrating reflections on time and loved ones in a heartfelt manner.

    Comic strip by Marengo Lambert about death's apprentice reflecting on life's fleeting moments.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Death argues with a rogue ghost over the fate of his Apprentice

    Comic strip by Marengo Lambert featuring Death and an apprentice discussing responsibility and escape.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Death’s apprentice becomes a lost soul… but is found by a friend

    Comic about death and its apprentice contemplating life choices and making a difference in the afterlife.

    Comic about death's apprentice helping a small spirit with a candy offering and a heartwarming gesture.

    Image credits: marengocomics

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
    Ieva Midveryte

    Ieva Midveryte

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

    Read less »
