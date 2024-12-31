18 Wholesome And Sometimes Sad Comics About Death And Its Apprentice By Marengo Lambert

ADVERTISEMENT

Marengo Lambert is a talented cartoonist who is better known for her sheep comics that explore the topics of mental health. The artist disclosed that “those comics are for the lonely, anxious, and sheepish ones. I like to think that the topics of depression and grief are touched on in a kind way. A way that can bring comfort in times that are scary.”

However, recently, Marengo has been creating more story-driven comics as well. One that caught our attention, and we wanted to share with you, is about the character Death and his new Apprentice—a lost soul. Their different perspectives and Soul’s charming personality soften Death’s view, leading to fun adventures of self-discovery. The artist shared: “I have so many more stories to tell. Excited to show you what’s in store.”

More info: Instagram | marengocomics.shop | patreon.com | threads.net | youtube.com

Death finds his new Apprentice

Image credits: marengocomics

In an interview with Bored Panda, Marengo shared: “I’m mostly a very private person so I usually avoid talking too much about my personal life but I will say that It’s been lovely providing comics and stories for people to read these past few years. My experience with depression and grief has led my comics in a certain direction that I think resonates with people. If my comics can do any good whatsoever, then for that I’m grateful.”

Your time has come…

Don’t eat that

Previously, Marengo also shared: “I originally wanted to express my thoughts on being an introvert, but as time went on, I had fallen into a deep depression for some time. I realized the comics became an outlet for me during this time.”

Death and his apprentice spend Christmas night together

Death and his Apprentice spend February together on duty

We were wondering what initially drew Marengo to the world of artistry.

“I’ve been drawing since I was 4 and started making comics in the first grade. (They weren’t very good,)” wrote the artist.

Death tries to teach his Apprentice an important lesson. Tries

Death recieves a strange gift from his apprentice in April

Death’s Apprentice tries something different

As for the audience’s takeaway, Marengo commented: “Your feelings matter.”

Death shares a snack with his Apprentice

Something is wrong with Death’s wooly apprentice

Death’s apprentice begins to learn from his teacher

Are you excited?

Death’s Apprentice encourages Death to go trick or treating. Death has some reservations

Apprentice chooses to disobey death

Death’s Apprentice and the rogue ghost find themselves trapped in the Underworld. They are sentenced to an eternity of “Solidarity”

A rogue ghost opens up about his life

Death argues with a rogue ghost over the fate of his Apprentice

Death’s apprentice becomes a lost soul… but is found by a friend

