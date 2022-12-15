If you would like to know which names people would like to see forgotten, specifically for boys, then in this list you will find them. They are the best ones from the thread created by SpiritualNut when they asked “What is the worst boy's name?”

That is why people can’t wrap their heads around parents still giving those names to their children. Of course, they want their child to be one of a kind, but in reality unique, strange and unusually spelled names may cause confusion and inconvenience to the name holder.

One of the first things you get to know when meeting a new person is their name. Although a name is just like a label that doesn’t actually mean anything or say much about them as a person, sometimes certain names sound weird or have unpleasant connotations.

#1 Hardik Here in India, kids are named Hardik. Now imagine he goes to an English speaking country and how his name will be pronounced

#2 Michael Hunt I worked with a guy named Michael Hunt. He INSISTED we call him Michael. Entertained me to no end.

#3 Lamie Met a guy on a dating app named Lamie. Like Jamie but with an L.

#4 Bushrod And Balzer Two of the worst real names I've seen - Bushrod and Balzer

#5 Lartholomew Knew two twins, Barry and Larry, which was a bit too cliché already. However, after figuring out their full names were Bartholomew and f*****g *Lartholomew*, it was pretty clear the second one was a surprise and they really didn't have a name ready.



Honourable mention for a Dutch couple I knew, Richard and Willianne, who chose to go by D**k & W***y de C**k.

#6 Trebor Trebor. Not a typo. Apparently this kids dad n grandad where named Robert. So they decided to just name him Robert backwards 🤔

#7 Ld I have a great uncle who’s full name is LD. Those aren’t his initials. That’s his full name. When he was trying to get a social security card he wrote LD and they sent it back saying no initials. So he wrote “L Only, D Only.” They sent him a card that said “Lonly Donly.”

#8 Ashley And Kaiser I grew up with a guy named Ashley. Whenever he’d get called out of class by the front office over the intercom, they’d give him female pronouns.



Also, I know someone who named their son Kaiser. I have a lot of questions about that choice, but I’ve never asked them because I probably don’t want to know the answers.

#9 Kevin I gotta say Kevin.



Sorry to all Kevins, but as a German married to an Aussie, this name is tough. To my husband it's a completely normal boys' name, and when we discussed names for our firstborn, I had to explain to him that "Kevin" is completely off the charts because in Germany it's used as an insult.



I think I've heard of scientific studies that have proven that teachers expect less from a boy who's called Kevin, compared to other boys' names. Prejudice is strong about that one. There's a couple of others, but Kevin's like the "godfather of unusable names" in Germany.

#10 X Ae A-XII X Ae A-Xii

#11 Vanden And Brecken One of my cousin's named his kids Vanden and Brecken. I've always hated those names.

#12 Billiam I went to school with somebody named Billiam

#13 Arminas There is a lithuanian name Arminas whey you say it it sounds like arm in a** yeh not a good name

#14 Adolf Well that one guy kinda ruined Adolf

#15 Hampy Going through a family tree project, I found out my great great uncle was named Hampy.





So.... Hampy.

#16 Laberboi (Lover Boy) My friend was a nurse, she said some parent named her kid Laberboi (Lover boy)

#17 Aiden, Ayden, Aden, Caiden And Brayden Etc Teacher here. Jacksons are a******s almost 90% of the time. Don’t get me started on Aiden, Ayden, Aden, Caiden and Brayden etc…

#18 Elmo And Hardass I have two and I've encountered both in the wild.



Elmo - the guy's full name was "Elmo J. Faggins". His parents are ...I don't even want to think about it. This name was just - mean and cruel. I felt sorry for the guy. I could only imagine how much grief he got in school. Not sure if he is still alive or not. This was many years ago.



Hardass - a kid who was a victim of a mother who used drugs while pregnant with him. Thankfully the boy was removed from her care (if you want to call it care) and adopted by a wonderful couple who live near me. They had his name changed, new ssn and everything to prevent his mom from causing any more harm. That woman is a piece of work.

#19 Gary Apparently Gary is so bad that it’s a dying name, and no one has named their kid Gary in a few years.

#20 Prince Prince, I dont know why, but they all think that they're actors or something

#21 Blade And Chevy Literally know a kid named Blade. Also, another couple named their son Chevy. Should have just named him Budweiser and gotten it over with if you ask me.

#22 Hogarth Hogarth. It just feels gross to say.

#23 Harry Weiner My mom knew a kid named Harry Weiner.

#24 Jaxon Or Jaxson The name Jackson is fine but I hate when people spell it Jaxon or Jaxson. It makes me cringe so hard for some reason

#25 Guy ‘Guy’ just feels kinda lazy

#26 Caillou Caillou. I hate that kid

#27 D**k D**k, I don't get how someone names their son d**k!

#28 Ahmahndah Any normal name spelled in a "unique" way to help it stand out. Ahmahndah instead of Amanda comes to mind. Unless there's some places with a different culture where this is considered a normal spelling, but if both of your parents are Anglo in heritage, and they chose this as your name, I'm sorry, it doesn't make you seem "unique" and I feel like it will have ramifications when applying for jobs.