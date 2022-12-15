One of the first things you get to know when meeting a new person is their name. Although a name is just like a label that doesn’t actually mean anything or say much about them as a person, sometimes certain names sound weird or have unpleasant connotations.

That is why people can’t wrap their heads around parents still giving those names to their children. Of course, they want their child to be one of a kind, but in reality unique, strange and unusually spelled names may cause confusion and inconvenience to the name holder.

If you would like to know which names people would like to see forgotten, specifically for boys, then in this list you will find them. They are the best ones from the thread created by SpiritualNut when they asked “What is the worst boy's name?”

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hardik

Hardik Here in India, kids are named Hardik. Now imagine he goes to an English speaking country and how his name will be pronounced

IntrovertGeek1999 , Cheon Fong Liew Report

9points
POST
Frances M
Frances M
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can’t name a person just on what their name will sound like in a foreign country. You name someone for what their name sounds like in your own country.

0
0points
reply
#2

Michael Hunt

Michael Hunt I worked with a guy named Michael Hunt. He INSISTED we call him Michael. Entertained me to no end.

Officer_Panther , Ali Morshedlou Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We told a new starter to ring up another department and ask for Mike Hunt. She fell for it.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Lamie

Lamie Met a guy on a dating app named Lamie. Like Jamie but with an L.

declarationsoflove , rayul Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So what? My real name is Lathaniel. You got a problem with that?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Bushrod And Balzer

Bushrod And Balzer Two of the worst real names I've seen - Bushrod and Balzer

ppardee , Ed Garcia Report

6points
POST
Chez2202
Chez2202
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those aren’t real names. They are random collections of letters. I think their parents may have been in possession of a dyslexic ouija board.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Lartholomew

Lartholomew Knew two twins, Barry and Larry, which was a bit too cliché already. However, after figuring out their full names were Bartholomew and f*****g *Lartholomew*, it was pretty clear the second one was a surprise and they really didn't have a name ready.

Honourable mention for a Dutch couple I knew, Richard and Willianne, who chose to go by D**k & W***y de C**k.

UnoriginalUse , Andrew Seaman Report

5points
POST
General Ratto
General Ratto
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bartholomew is a bad name already, but LARTHOLEMEW!?!?!?!? watch these parents then wonder why their children are getting bullied.

3
3points
reply
#6

Trebor

Trebor Trebor. Not a typo. Apparently this kids dad n grandad where named Robert. So they decided to just name him Robert backwards 🤔

Tekkaa47 , Jeffrey Keenan Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His full name is Trebor Extra Strong Mints.

3
3points
reply
#7

Ld

Ld I have a great uncle who’s full name is LD. Those aren’t his initials. That’s his full name. When he was trying to get a social security card he wrote LD and they sent it back saying no initials. So he wrote “L Only, D Only.” They sent him a card that said “Lonly Donly.”

i_see_St4irs , yerling villalobos Report

5points
POST
#8

Ashley And Kaiser

Ashley And Kaiser I grew up with a guy named Ashley. Whenever he’d get called out of class by the front office over the intercom, they’d give him female pronouns.

Also, I know someone who named their son Kaiser. I have a lot of questions about that choice, but I’ve never asked them because I probably don’t want to know the answers.

AltSpRkBunny , nate Report

4points
POST
Chez2202
Chez2202
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A friend in school was given Kaiser as a nickname because his mother was German. Kids are awful creatures.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Kevin

Kevin I gotta say Kevin.

Sorry to all Kevins, but as a German married to an Aussie, this name is tough. To my husband it's a completely normal boys' name, and when we discussed names for our firstborn, I had to explain to him that "Kevin" is completely off the charts because in Germany it's used as an insult.

I think I've heard of scientific studies that have proven that teachers expect less from a boy who's called Kevin, compared to other boys' names. Prejudice is strong about that one. There's a couple of others, but Kevin's like the "godfather of unusable names" in Germany.

You-Done , Brooke Cagle Report

4points
POST
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AHAHAHA. My dad’s name is Kevin. HAHAHA

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

X Ae A-XII

X Ae A-XII X Ae A-Xii

CurlSagan , Daniel Oberhaus Report

3points
POST
General Ratto
General Ratto
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leave it to celebs to name their children weirdly. Shannyn Sossamon named her boy Audio science.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Vanden And Brecken

Vanden And Brecken One of my cousin's named his kids Vanden and Brecken. I've always hated those names.

itsajillsandwich , Vitolda Klein Report

3points
POST
#12

Billiam

Billiam I went to school with somebody named Billiam

compostabowl , Tinou Bao Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My real name is Bathaniel, so what?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Arminas

Arminas There is a lithuanian name Arminas whey you say it it sounds like arm in a** yeh not a good name

NotSoSmartBoi69 , Jonathan Cosens Photography Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be a good name for a porn star?

1
1point
reply
#14

Adolf

Adolf Well that one guy kinda ruined Adolf

donnyganger , Amir Hosseini Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which guy? Did something happen?

4
4points
reply
#15

Hampy

Hampy Going through a family tree project, I found out my great great uncle was named Hampy.


So.... Hampy.

The_Pooter Report

2points
POST
Tricia Barnes
Tricia Barnes
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually kind of like this one.

0
0points
reply
#16

Laberboi (Lover Boy)

Laberboi (Lover Boy) My friend was a nurse, she said some parent named her kid Laberboi (Lover boy)

Gre8g , Omar Lopez Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#17

Aiden, Ayden, Aden, Caiden And Brayden Etc

Aiden, Ayden, Aden, Caiden And Brayden Etc Teacher here. Jacksons are a******s almost 90% of the time. Don’t get me started on Aiden, Ayden, Aden, Caiden and Brayden etc…

Most-Candidate9277 , Christian Erfurt Report

1point
POST
View more comments
#18

Elmo And Hardass

Elmo And Hardass I have two and I've encountered both in the wild.

Elmo - the guy's full name was "Elmo J. Faggins". His parents are ...I don't even want to think about it. This name was just - mean and cruel. I felt sorry for the guy. I could only imagine how much grief he got in school. Not sure if he is still alive or not. This was many years ago.

Hardass - a kid who was a victim of a mother who used drugs while pregnant with him. Thankfully the boy was removed from her care (if you want to call it care) and adopted by a wonderful couple who live near me. They had his name changed, new ssn and everything to prevent his mom from causing any more harm. That woman is a piece of work.

_Volly , Alessandro Valli Report

1point
POST
surprised pikachu
surprised pikachu
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The place that i volunteer at is run by a guy named Elmo. He's a big black dude, i did a double take when he told me his name.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Gary

Gary Apparently Gary is so bad that it’s a dying name, and no one has named their kid Gary in a few years.

Tangboy50000 , Lukas_Rychvalsky Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

Prince

Prince Prince, I dont know why, but they all think that they're actors or something

Wise_Pomelo3313 , Paweł Furman Report

1point
POST
#21

Blade And Chevy

Blade And Chevy Literally know a kid named Blade. Also, another couple named their son Chevy. Should have just named him Budweiser and gotten it over with if you ask me.

JezeeChrizee27 , Alex Perri Report

1point
POST
Monika
Monika
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chevy was a name before the car.

1
1point
reply
#22

Hogarth

Hogarth Hogarth. It just feels gross to say.

yursaman , Hermann Report

1point
POST
#23

Harry Weiner

Harry Weiner My mom knew a kid named Harry Weiner.

Sleepy_Chipmunk , Abby Savage Report

1point
POST
Aqualia
Aqualia
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My classmates have a friend they call Harry "Ball", idk if that's his real surname or not... I hope it's not...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Jaxon Or Jaxson

Jaxon Or Jaxson The name Jackson is fine but I hate when people spell it Jaxon or Jaxson. It makes me cringe so hard for some reason

bhawks1251 , Mahmood Al-Doori Report

1point
POST
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was a kid in my elementary school named Jaxon. He went by Jax.

1
1point
reply
#25

Guy

Guy ‘Guy’ just feels kinda lazy

stud01 , Martin Fisch Report

0points
POST
General Ratto
General Ratto
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

100% destined to be a background character

1
1point
reply
#26

Caillou

Caillou Caillou. I hate that kid

BadAsianDriver , Tommaso Tinelli Report

0points
POST
#27

D**k

D**k D**k, I don't get how someone names their son d**k!

gh0rard1m71 , Spencer Means Report

0points
POST
#28

Ahmahndah

Ahmahndah Any normal name spelled in a "unique" way to help it stand out. Ahmahndah instead of Amanda comes to mind. Unless there's some places with a different culture where this is considered a normal spelling, but if both of your parents are Anglo in heritage, and they chose this as your name, I'm sorry, it doesn't make you seem "unique" and I feel like it will have ramifications when applying for jobs.

Ninjabanana420 , Florencia Potter Report

0points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eunikwe is what I shall name my first born. Furst-Bonn will be hoe I name my second child.

1
1point
reply
#29

Nimrod

Nimrod My late husband's great uncle's name was Nimrod. Literally on the mf's birth certificate any everything. So. Nimrod.

DaisyLou1993 , Sergey Gabdurakhmanov Report

0points
POST
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“You’re a Nimrod!” “No s**t, Sherlock”

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!