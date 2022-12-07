If you’ve got a few minutes to spare, take a look at this list of overpriced products and services and see if you agree with what people have submitted. Some of these are sadly known for their exorbitant costs — healthcare, in the first place — others instead are more unexpected and will probably make you think, “Wait… you’re right!”

More specifically, which things are criminally overpriced? What stuff is so expensive to the point of being ridiculous? That’s the question people were asked to answer on AskReddit . The results are in, and it turns out that these expensive things are far from being luxuries you can simply decide to give up. Sometimes, you really don’t have a choice.

We all know some things are worth every penny, and others are absolutely not. You’ve been there. You’re minding your own business, buying groceries or looking for a new pair of shoes, and then you see it. A price tag that makes your eyes pop out of your head and wonder why anyone in their right mind would pay it. Other times instead, to make us skip a heartbeat or two, it’s a contract, a bill, or a medication receipt. Unfortunately for us ordinary folks, most of these things are essential items, because even those have the audacity to be THAT pricey. And when you find yourself in front of those insane numbers, you may wonder if price gouging is being tolerated a little too much.

#1 "Ticket website service fees!"

#2 "Human pharmaceuticals. My dog needed a chelation medication that my vet specifically said was on the pricy side but recommended a pharmacy that she worked with. I called with a prescription in hand, and they quoted $3,000+ for a month’s supply. Then the rep stated they accidentally read the cost for humans. The dog cost was actually $60. Same dosage, and same pill count, but adding chicken flavor and putting a little dog on the label dropped the price by 98%."

#3 "Prescription drugs in The US. It’s absolutely immoral that US politicians don’t do something to keep sick people from getting totally screwed."

#4 "Furniture? 1500 dollars for an ok-looking couch? No thank you."

#5 "Funerals."

#6 "Insulin."

#7 "Ink jet cartridges."

#8 "Epi-pens in the U.S. I mean, at least it's not something I need to use regularly, but those things are SO expensive. I'm just trying to not die if I accidentally eat a peanut. Thankfully I found a much cheaper alternative, but they're hiking their prices now too."

#9 "Outdoor gear. A non-insulated shell jacket should not cost $450 dollars."

#10 "Airport food and drinks. $7 for a granola bar. $6.95 for water. $22 for beer. $17 for a chicken wrap. $9 for trail mix. It’s criminal."

#11 "Inhalers. I have a crappy high-deductible plan and pay $220 a month for something I need to breathe."

#12 "Rent."

#13 "I know everybody is going to give better answers, but for the life of me, I cannot without why suitcases are so expensive. They're just plastic shells, a zip, and some wheels, yet they sell for hundreds."

#14 "Anything with the word "wedding" attached; photographer, cake, etc."

#15 "Eyeglasses. Because of a blatant monopoly."

“Luxottica controls 80% of the major brands in the $28 billion global eyeglasses industry….”

#16 "Tampons, pads."

#17 "Beer at an event."

#18 "Gas prices."

#19 "Disneyland."

#20 "Trains in the U.K."

#21 "Popcorn at the movies. It's a scam."

#22 "Adopting babies. $40,000 and people wonder why there are so many kids in orphanages."

#23 "College books."

#24 "College."

#25 "Dentistry in North America. Seems like most other countries understand having decent teeth is a human right, North America just sees dollar signs."

#26 "Baby formula, if you can find it."

#27 "Gluten-free food, especially since you generally get less of it than the gluten version."

#28 "Adobe software."

#29 "Vehicles. The MSRP the dealer gives online never seems to be even remotely close to anything you can actually get your hands on."

#30 "Concert tickets. Ridiculous these days. The scalping bots snatch up all the tickets and it should be illegal. I refuse to pay for most concerts unless it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance and they are in my top five bands."

#31 "Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and health in general."

#32 "Pizza and soda. I worked at a local Phoenix chain when I was in college, and a large Pepperoni was between $10-$12 if I remember right. The soda was $1.50 for a large or so. After a while, I was promoted to shift supervisor and got to see the P&L data. Turns out it cost around $1.09 to make a large pepperoni pizza (including ingredients, labor, etc.), and a large soda costs the company around $.06."

#33 "Contraception. It can work out super expensive!"

#34 "Everything in Switzerland."

#35 "Legos. I get why but like... 800-900 dollars??? Really???"

#36 "Ben and Jerry's. Your ice cream ain't that good."

#37 "Parking at the airport."

#38 "Grapes. This makes no sense. Buy an 8 pack of donuts for $2, and a bunch of grapes? $10"

#39 "Italian food in Italian restaurants. Specifically pasta. Like it's one of the cheapest things to make right? I know the ingredients are quality but why is this spaghetti $22???"

#40 "Everything scalpers have gotten their hands on. Game stations, graphics cards, you name it."

#41 "Mental healthcare."

#42 "Anyone Christmas shopping right now might notice how ridiculously expensive kids' toys are."

#43 "Water."

#44 "Salads. Man, it's so frustrating, sometimes I just want something light and it costs me more than 6 hamburgers."

#45 "Beef Jerky."

#46 "Five Guys."

#47 "Sanitary napkins, XXL, soft, gives you no rash or itching, soaks dry within seconds kind of napkin is so costly."

#48 "Los Angeles."

#49 "Underwear."

#50 "Mattresses!"

#51 "Internet."

#52 "Eggs!"

#53 "Therapy man a decent therapist is hella expensive."

#54 "An ambulance in the USA."

#55 "Toiletries. Basically, any product meant to keep you clean and non smelling cost a ludicrous amount. We spend so much money on soap, toothpaste, deodorant, etc. Feminine products like pads and tampons, which are a necessity, also cost a lot."

#56 "Skiing equipment and passes."

#57 "Alcoholic drinks at restaurants/bars."

#58 "Car parts."

#59 "Braces."

#60 "Contacts and glasses. One time I got done with my appointment and couldn't afford the payment for the contacts. My glasses were broken and I was completely screwed until my next paycheck two weeks later."

#61 "Disability equipment."

#62 "Carpets, they’re like $500-1000. It’s shocking."

#63 "Diapers. One of the benefits of my old hospital was that employees could purchase diapers at cost from the medical supply company. A case of newborn diapers was $2.70. A case at Walmart is well over $40. The markup is criminal when you consider how many diapers a baby goes through in a day."

#64 "Have you seen the price of lettuce in Canada?"



"In a small town in Saskatchewan just last week one bunch of cauliflower was $21."

#65 "My husband needs rituximab infusions due to rare kidney disease. They are $16,000 each. That's $16,000 per four-hour infusion. And they aren't covered by our insurance."

#66 "On a small scale? Hummus. Seems like everywhere in the US, a small tub of hummus is $5 or more and marketed like it's some kind of exotic, bougie foreign condiment. Dude, hummus costs nothing to make, I would almost wager it's cheaper to make than ketchup. And it takes almost no time. You pretty much throw shit in a blender and you're done. I had some friends over, and one of my friends didn't believe me. I walked into the kitchen and 10 mins later walked out with a massive bowl of hummus that just about everyone agreed was the best hummus they'd ever had (because they'd only ever had storebought crap)."

#67 "Starting next year in Connecticut electricity rates are going up by 50%."

#68 "Medical bills even with insurance!!"

#69 "Frames."

#70 "Women's beauty products. They are often exactly the same as for men but just a different color, pink for example."

#71 "Designer clothes."

#72 "Childcare."

#73 "TI-83/ TI graphing calculators."

#74 "I think their point was that most people don't even go skiing and just need something to get to the office and back. Sportswear for cold can justify a high price. most people just don't do that stuff."

#75 "Pokemon games man."

#76 "Hair combs for men. $7 WTF They are made from plastic. Everything is wrapped in plastic (even the comb). Should be 25 cents. I no longer use a comb. Just my fingers. Take that big comb."

#77 "Flights on planes. We've had the ability to fly for over 100 years and a domestic one-trip flight is like $900-$1000 at minimum."

#78 "Albuterol. How the hell does a life-saving medicine go from $15 to $75 while simultaneously lowering the amount of dosage?"

#79 "Starbucks."

#80 "Diamonds."