What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

New York’s bodegas have become cultural icons – these small, independently-run convenience stores offer city dwellers a quick stop for snacks, coffee, and daily essentials. And many feature a unique kind of employee keeping bugs, mice, and rats away: the working bodega cat.

Bodega cats have a reputation as unpaid residents who earn their keep by controlling pests. Learn more about New York’s beloved mousers and why they are a threatened facet of city culture.

Bodega Cats of New York artwork inspired by Bodega Cats

The Practical Role of Bodega Cats

With cramped basements and food storage that can attract mice, rats, and insects, bodega owners have employed feline helpers as a natural and chemical-free form of pest management since they started appearing in New York stores over 100 years ago.

These working cats patrol the aisles and backrooms keeping vermin under control. In return, the bodega owner provides food, water, shelter, medical care, and a place to call home. This symbiotic relationship benefits both parties – and offers a humane alternative to other rodent control methods.

Bodega Cats Become Neighborhood Celebrities

Beyond being diligent workers, New York’s bodega cats have attained celebrity status themselves. Shop cats have loyal fans who will pop in to get their cat fix along with their coffee fix.

These approachable kitties will allow some petting and ear scratches as they take a break from patrol. Bodega browsers passing through the neighborhood make a point to check in on their favorite feline shopkeeper.

Some stores even experience increased foot traffic from tourists or visitors coming specifically to see the famed cats. So beyond controlling pests, bodega cats can be good for business thanks to the devoted humans they have charmed.

Health Codes Threaten Bodega Cats’ Future

But recently bodega cat aficionados became concerned for the future as health codes forbid food selling establishments from housing pets. The cultural icon was threatened. However, outcry from New Yorkers rallied around saving this city tradition.

Updated health codes now allow for bodega cats so long as the cats have proper vet care, remain off food preparation areas, and the shop installs designated cat zones away from open food. This compromise means the urban working cat is here to stay as bodegas continue business as usual with their feline employees maintaining mouse patrol.

So next time you grab a coffee and snack at a New York bodega, look out for the resident mouser who works hard to keep the store clean! These devoted working kitties earn their keep as they become icons of city culture.

