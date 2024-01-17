Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)
User submission
Cats

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

Dan Rimada
Community member
New York’s bodegas have become cultural icons – these small, independently-run convenience stores offer city dwellers a quick stop for snacks, coffee, and daily essentials. And many feature a unique kind of employee keeping bugs, mice, and rats away: the working bodega cat.

Bodega cats have a reputation as unpaid residents who earn their keep by controlling pests. Learn more about New York’s beloved mousers and why they are a threatened facet of city culture.

Bodega Cats of New York artwork inspired by Bodega Cats

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

Bodega Cats of New York artwork inspired by Bodega Cats

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

The Practical Role of Bodega Cats

With cramped basements and food storage that can attract mice, rats, and insects, bodega owners have employed feline helpers as a natural and chemical-free form of pest management since they started appearing in New York stores over 100 years ago.

These working cats patrol the aisles and backrooms keeping vermin under control. In return, the bodega owner provides food, water, shelter, medical care, and a place to call home. This symbiotic relationship benefits both parties – and offers a humane alternative to other rodent control methods.

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

Bodega Cats Become Neighborhood Celebrities

Beyond being diligent workers, New York’s bodega cats have attained celebrity status themselves. Shop cats have loyal fans who will pop in to get their cat fix along with their coffee fix.

These approachable kitties will allow some petting and ear scratches as they take a break from patrol. Bodega browsers passing through the neighborhood make a point to check in on their favorite feline shopkeeper.

Some stores even experience increased foot traffic from tourists or visitors coming specifically to see the famed cats. So beyond controlling pests, bodega cats can be good for business thanks to the devoted humans they have charmed.

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

Health Codes Threaten Bodega Cats’ Future

But recently bodega cat aficionados became concerned for the future as health codes forbid food selling establishments from housing pets. The cultural icon was threatened. However, outcry from New Yorkers rallied around saving this city tradition.

Updated health codes now allow for bodega cats so long as the cats have proper vet care, remain off food preparation areas, and the shop installs designated cat zones away from open food. This compromise means the urban working cat is here to stay as bodegas continue business as usual with their feline employees maintaining mouse patrol.

So next time you grab a coffee and snack at a New York bodega, look out for the resident mouser who works hard to keep the store clean! These devoted working kitties earn their keep as they become icons of city culture.

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

What Is A Bodega Cat? (10 Pics)

Dan Rimada
Dan Rimada
Dan Rimada
Dan Rimada
Author, Community member

Bodega Cats of New York brings the charm and mystery of cats into the world of art. Our collection of imaginative cat art prints adds a playful spirit to any space.We create unique, high-quality art prints that capture the whimsical nature of cats through different artistic styles and mediums. Our pieces showcase the captivating allure of felines in a lighthearted, thoughtful way.

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

