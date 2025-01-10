What Happened To Corpse Husband? Fans Concerned After His Sudden Disappearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Corpse Husband’s current whereabouts are unknown. He has disappeared from social media and the Internet, leaving millions of fans in the dark. The wildly popular creator, known for his deep, commanding voice and mysterious personality, has vanished with no recent updates.

There is widespread speculation regarding the reasons for the Corpse Husband’s recent disappearance. Many hope he made this decision and is taking a break or engaging in various other projects. However, his chronic illness may also play a significant role in his absence.

In this article, we’ll explore everything you need to know about Corpse Husband’s recent absence, updates about him from close friends, and previous online disappearances. We’ll also examine the history and success of his content creation career.

RELATED:

What Happened to Corpse Husband? The Disappearance Explained

Corpse Husband’s last interaction with any platform appeared over a year ago, in October 2023. He posted a new song, “Disdain,” to his Corpse YouTube channel (separate from his Corpse Husband and Corpse 2 channels).

The song lyrics that say “Leave me here to waste, to waste away” and “Swept it all away, gone without a trace” likely refer to a more extended absence.

Beyond releasing his latest song over a year ago, Corpse didn’t officially hint at taking the time away from the Internet. However, one of his last tweets promoting song suggested he was busy with various commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Corpse Husband Still Around? What We Know

In July 2024, Corpse Husband’s friend and fellow streamer, Valkyrae, provided an update about Corpse during a YouTube live stream. She said, “Corpse is okay, you guys. We still regularly talk to him.

I think he’s just taking a break from the Internet.” After emphasizing that Corpse was doing well, she continued, “Some people just don’t like being online all the time like that.”

Share icon Image credits: @valkyrae

In August 2024, another friend and streamer, Sykkuno, echoed similar sentiments during a livestream. In a YouTube clip by @TinaKittenHighlights, Sykkuno stated, “Think for a second here, Corpse has Twitter…a bunch of social media platforms. If he wanted to make it very known what he was up to…he could do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason you don’t know is because he probably doesn’t want to talk about whatever,” he continued. Sykkuno encouraged fans to respect Corpse’s choice and revealed he hopes he returns soon because he misses gaming with him.

Share icon Image credits: @sykkuno

Valkyrae mentioned Corpse again during a December 2024 live stream posted to YouTube when another streamer mentioned she would love to see him play Marvels. Valkyrae replied, “I don’t think he likes playing on stream, though; it’s the thing.”

Despite the break, fans are still reaching out on his social media, expressing their concern and support as recently as December 2024, hoping for his return and wishing him all the best.

Share icon Image credits: @corpse_husband

It Isn’t the First Time Corpse Husband Disappears from the Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Corpse Husband has previously had several periods with little to no online interaction. He spoke about one of his prior absences during a YouTube livestream in May 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, he recounted what he’d dealt with for the past few years (around 2017), including his significant health problems.

He mentioned that his Snapchat and X were more frequently updated then. However, he explained his extensive health problems prevented him from uploading to YouTube regularly. There was a year-long gap between the two previous videos from July 2018 to June 2019.

Another notable absence was between November 2019 and December 2019. In a tweet, he again attributed his absence to his health problems. He thanked his followers in reply to his tweet for “sticking around for the s*** show that is my manic phases and health problems.”

Been quiet lately cause the health stuff is a battle and planning and all that. I have a ton of things almost finished but nothing “done”. Expect some videos soon and maybe i’ll actually drop my fucking music for once after hiding it for 4 years if I get a lil crazy, who knows. — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 30, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2021, Corpse posted to X, writing, “Off everything for a bit, be safe.” He didn’t post original content for under two weeks but reposted a few tweets.

Off everything for a bit, be safe. 🖤 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) May 31, 2020

Why Did Corpse Husband Disappear? Possible Reasons

It’s safe to say that Corpse’s health problems are the most likely reason for his current absence from the Internet.

Beyond his own social media updates, Corpse Husband has sat down for two interviews (both with Anthony Padilla) that provided some insight into his world, including his physical and mental health struggles.

During his first interview with Padilla in 2020, Corpse revealed he dealt with debilitating anxiety. He even shared that he never leaves his house.

Padilla’s second interview with Corpse disclosed more about his mental health. He shared he was “dealing with so much mental s***” and admitted to self-harming before going live on his Among Us streams, at one point admitting, “I hate myself deeply.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Corpse has struggled with mental health issues that he believes have worsened due to his fame, even though he remains anonymous. This anonymity has, in fact, “pretty much eviscerated” his social life.

His fear of exposure prevents him from being “authentic with people,” he said in the interview.

When discussing a potential face reveal, Corpse Husband suggested he could not deal with the negative onslaught of attention that would likely occur. Despite feeling he would be happier if people knew his identity, he said he couldn’t handle the judgment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corpse Husband (@corpse_husband)

Corpse not only grapples with his mental health, but he also faces serious physical health challenges. Fans who have supported him for a while are probably aware that he has been dealing with issues related to his arms.

He has tweeted about the issue multiple times and talked about it during his 2019 livestream. He shared that doctors eventually diagnosed him with fibromyalgia, although they were initially hesitant because of his young age and apparently good health.

Sorry if I worried anyone earlier For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years.

I’m in pain every single day.

It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming im all good tho, thank u for everything 🖤 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A tweet in December 2019 also announced a long list of diagnosed medical conditions, including sleep apnea and thoracic outlet syndrome. Fortunately, he revealed that doctors were also able to rule out conditions such as cancer, a brain tumor, and lupus.

Tested positive for: Sleep apnea, Fibromyalgia, Thoracic outlet syndrome at PT, (which they revoked after seeing nothing on my thoracic spine MRI) , partial positive on lyme disease (I have an appointment for it a couple months)

Yes i’ve seen rheumatologist’s and endocrinologists — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 12, 2019

While speaking to Padilla, Corpse shared the lead-up to one of his diagnoses: he underwent a “nerve conduction study where they basically shock you and put needles in your muscles.”

“I’m just kind of emotionally dealing with the fact because it’s not curable… I’m mourning ever having a normal, healthy, functional life again, ” Corpse told Padilla.

Because of his chronic pain, he once had to crawl to the door and couldn’t even raise a spoon to his mouth.

His signature voice is also at least partially influenced by gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Due to this condition, his throat has become worn down, causing his voice box to rub against the throat essentially. This adds a distinct raspiness to his already naturally deep voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he also said that while GERD does affect his voice, it’s not nearly as significant as people often believe.

While health issues remain the most likely reason for Corpse’s disappearance, there’s another intriguing possibility. In his second interview with Padilla, Corpse confessed, “I like f***ing with the world; it’s fun.”

This raises the question: could his disappearance be a deliberate move, feeding into his enigmatic brand of mystery and intrigue? While it seems unlikely, the idea isn’t entirely out of character. After all, as the old adage goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder.

The Rise of a Mystery Creator

Corpse Husband first found fame when he began narrating horror stories on his YouTube channel. His deep voice proved the perfect tone for scary tales.

A video titled “Horrifying Search and Rescue Stories | ‘I’m a Search and Rescue Officer for the US Forest Service…’” received over 13 million views when it was shared in 2016. Corpse discontinued this type of content in 2020.

Following his success in narrating horror tales, he began hosting Among Us streams with other influencers and streamers, and his popularity skyrocketed.

ADVERTISEMENT

His first gaming stream was posted to YouTube in September 2020 and has since garnered over 34 million views.

As of December 2024, Corpse Husband has approximately 23 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X.

Corpse also has a successful music career; he was first featured on Living Tombstone’s cover of “Grim Grinning Ghosts” in 2016. The YouTube video accompanying the song includes a comment from Corpse: “Thanks for having me on. I love doing stuff like this.”

In 2020, Corpse’s debut single “Miss You” reached number 31 on Billboard’s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs. That same year, he also released “E-Girls Are Ruining My Life,” which gained international attention. The song was designated a certified platinum single in 2022 by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Share icon Image credits: @Corpse_Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Most notably, Corpse was featured on Machine Gun Kelly’s 2021 song “DAYWALKER!” where fellow streamer Valkyrae portrayed Corpse in the song’s music video.

Share icon Image credits: @mgk.fan.art

Image credits: @corpse_husband

Corpse announced in February 2022 his involvement as the voice of Ojiro for Tribe Nine. He wrote, “I couldn’t have asked for a better first role…very honored to be part of it!”

VERY excited to announce that i will be voicing Ojiro in the English dub for Tribe Nine✨ From the same creator as Danganronpa & Akudama Drive I couldn’t have asked for a better first role very honored to be a part of it❗️ pic.twitter.com/8HyKhQVooo — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 6, 2022

Corpse Husband’s rise to fame can be partly attributed to his choice of anonymity. By hiding his face, he adds an intriguing layer of mystery to everything he does. While this strategy has proven effective for building his brand, it may also be rooted in Corpse’s own insecurities about his appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In “Miss You,” the song’s first words are, “I don’t wanna look like this” (per YouTube).

A tweet posted in 2020 supports this. Corpse wrote, “I can’t imagine my physical appearance being out there on top of that,” referring to his quick rise to fame.

I would love to have a conversation w/ @billieeilish or something about how tf she coped with coming up so quick because this shit is hell behind the scenes lmao. So much wild shit goes on. I can’t imagine my physical appearance being out there on top of that, sounds crazy — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) November 4, 2020

How Wealthy Is Corpse Husband? A Closer Look at His Success

While determining specific details is difficult, Corpse Husband’s estimated net worth in 2025 is $920,000 (per NetWorth Explained).

Previous net worth estimates from 2020 to 2022 ranged between $1-2 million (per The Sports Rush, Essentially Sports, and Sportskeeda).

In 2015 and 2018, Corpse Husband won two YouTube Gold Creator Awards (per IMDb). In addition to his YouTube earnings, estimated to fluctuate between $280 and $1500 per month over the last year (previous earnings were much higher), Corpse Husband earns additional income through partnerships, music royalties, and voice acting (per YouTubers.me).

As of 2022, Corpse Husband’s income from Spotify has potentially netted him $600,000 (from 4 million monthly listeners). December 2024 still shows nearly 3 million monthly listeners and 2.4 million followers (per Spotify). His music is also available on SoundCloud and Apple Music, earning additional income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corpse Husband has also engaged in a few brand partnerships. In 2022, in collaboration with Mr. Beast, Corpse Husband released a limited-edition cookies and cream chocolate bar under the Feastables chocolate brand. Mr. Beast thinks, “The design and taste are genuinely insane.”

We partnered with @CORPSE to launch this Cookies & Creme Corpse Bar! He crushed it with this one, the design and taste is genuinely insane 😍😍😍https://t.co/4MjqaMTclz pic.twitter.com/rZDw1waUaT — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 11, 2022

Mr. Beast and Corpse Husband likely developed a relationship following a giveaway contest organized by Mr. Beast; Corpse Husband won $10,000 and subsequently donated the money to charity.

I split the donation between The Lupus Foundation of America, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, & Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. All of these diseases have affected people i’ve loved. I hope one day I can spread awareness on an even bigger platform, but for now this is a start pic.twitter.com/evcLBFJe4h — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 28, 2020

In February 2023, Corpse Husband teamed up with Gloomy Bear for a recent collaboration. According to the Gloomy Bear website, Gloomy Bear x Corpse merchandise is still available.

Share icon Image credits: @gloomybearofficial

ADVERTISEMENT

FAQ

What eye condition does Corpse Husband have?

While Corpse Husband suffers from light sensitivity and has claimed to have worn an eye patch, he’s never disclosed the condition affecting his eyesight.

In a live stream, he stated that if he looked at a screen for too long (more than five minutes), his eye “became completely bloodshot and hurts for the rest of the day” (via The Sun).

During his 2019 live stream, he also revealed that many of his health problems began with his impaired vision, preventing him from reading the horror stories he was best known for.