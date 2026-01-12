Someone asked , rather specifically, “Night shift workers, what's the weirdest thing you've witnessed at 3 AM?” so people shared their stories. So settle in as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you’ve encountered something similar before, feel free to write it down in the comments section below.

There is something about being out and about at night, when the vast majority of people are asleep that can be electrifying for some and downright creepy for others. While it might seem that working a night shift should make it feel mundane, the reality is anything but.

#1 I worked the night shift at a hotel, and around 3 a.m. a guy came down to the front desk in a full business suit that was visibly soaking wet, like he’d just walked through a storm, except it hadn’t rained all night. He was barefoot, holding a plastic cup with a goldfish in it, the kind you win at a fair. He set the cup down very carefully and asked if we had a microwave because the fish was cold. I told him we didn’t, and he nodded like that confirmed something he already suspected. He asked if the lobby thermostat could be turned up just for a few minutes. While I was doing that, he started telling me he had a meeting in the morning and needed the fish to “be alert.” After about ten minutes he thanked me, put the cup inside his suit jacket like an inside pocket was made for this exact situation, and went back upstairs. An hour later he checked out early, still wet, still barefoot, and left a five-star review mentioning the “excellent late-night hospitality.” I never saw him or the fish again.



rmsb220_:



This is weirder than my weirdest dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Worked at a small bakery, two main people overnight including me. I was a teenager, other guy about 30. He would regularly cover the stainless baker's table with butter and flour, then bang his gf on it. Wouldn't let me clean it before we went back to the baking work because most of our earliest AM customers were Cops and he hated them.

#3 Worked night shift at the front desk of Bellagio.

At 3 AM a man in a bathrobe tried to check in a rotisserie chicken as his “wife.”



Security showed up.

The chicken was still warm.

The man was serious.

Don’t ask about what we found in the cavity.



Management later sent an email clarifying that food items cannot be registered as guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Was driving downtown near a major hospital.



Saw a very tall man walking along [undressed].



Saw a cop working a traffic detail down the street.



I told him and he just shook his head and asked, “Why is it always a guy?”.

#5 When I was an overnight manager for a retail company we had one individual come in almost every night, go straight to the dairy section, pick up blocks of cheese, and tell them how bad they were. He would then smack the block of cheese several times before moving on to another one. We called him "Cheese Spanker".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Not night shift all the time, but a varying shift pattern (oh the joys of forensics. Can people crime in office hours only please so the time-sensitive testing is at a reasonable hour? Ta.)



About 4am-ish, on my way to a job, man walking what appeared to be a pet goat on a lead. Man was [bare], goat had a jumper and scarf. Man waved and asked if we wanted to pet the goat.

#7 Answered phones at a catholic hospital overnight... someone called in at 3AM hoping we had an exorcist on staff that they could speak to because their 12 year old son tried to burn the house down.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 When I worked security at a 24/7 gas station I witnessed two cars pull into the parking lot, the drivers got out and threw hands until they both fell over and they got up and fist bumped and got back in their cars and left. It was like a hockey fight broke out. Knee touched the ground and the fight was over.

#9 I've been waiting decades for someone to ask this. I worked at a small but nice hotel as the night auditor. The pool was across from the desk, with windows around it, and something caught my eye around 3 AM. I went closer to the glass and saw water falling from the ceiling into the pool. I grabbed the cordless and made my way upstairs to try to identify the source and eventually heard water running in a guest room. I went back to the desk and saw there was someone in the room and tried calling several times with no response.



I am a woman, was young then, and working alone. I knew this was a costly issue that I couldn't ignore, and ultimately, the maintenance man came in to check the room with me around 3:30 AM. When we opened the door, we saw a tiny Asian man in tighty whiteys, squatted down, frantically scooping water with his hands from the floor to the sink. He apparently got wasted at a business dinner and passed out after starting to fill the hot tub in the room. It was a suite, damage was extensive, and he was moved to a regular room for the duration of his stay. When I saw him the next evening, he said, "Sorry, drunko." I will never forget it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Worked at a Catholic hospital. At 3AM found a Monsignor (distinguished priest) hopping [bare] down the hall on one leg (he only had one.).

#11 Had a guy ask where the matches where, found him in that isle trying to light himself on fire.

#12 Night desk at a hotel. There was a state high school wrestling tournament in town. I heard a noise out by the pool, so I grabbed the aluminum baseball bat (yes, it was that kind of hotel) and went to investigate. Twenty teenage boys, all in their tighty-whities, were stacked up in the sauna trying to sweat down to a lower weight class. It was, at best, a five-person sauna. They'd even brought bolt cutters to break the chains on the door. Several coaches were throwing tantrums at the front desk by 8 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I saw a mountain lion creeping through the grass fifty feet from where I was working.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I used to work night shift at a self serve gas station. One time a guy walked up to the window and asked me if I knew [co-workers name]. I said yes then he said he had a gun in his pocket and was robbing me (with his hand in his pocket). For some reason tired dopey me took it as a joke and laughed in his face.. he looked sort of befuddled and walked away into the night. I mean he said he knew my coworker so I guess I assumed he was kidding. The next night he actually did come in and rob the gas station with someone else working at gunpoint.



I mean wth was I thinking there...

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 I was an overnight cleaner at a rest stop and there was this weird woman that washed her baby in the toilets and then made a fort with her stuff in the stalls like it was her house now. Couldn't understand why it wasn't her house.

#16 Two ostriches in the parking lot who escaped from the nearby wildlife preserve. They were known escape artists and very aggressive. Had to call the vet staff at 3am to come tranquillize them and take them back to their habitat.

#17 3AM working the graveyard at a hotel, we were on a downtown residential street. I'm outside having a cigarette, I see someone about a block away walking in my direction about two blocks away in the middle of the street. As he gets closer, I hear a fwip, fwip, fwip noise getting louder. At this point the cigarette is gone, but I'm intrigued. As he gets closer, it's a guy with a snorkeling mask, and flippers, wearing a pair of speedos. As he passes me, I nod hello. He ignores me and walks past towards a large park.





5AM another cigarette break. I finish the cigarette and from the opposite direction, I hear fwip, fwip, fwip. I have to stick around for this, same guy, walking back where he came from, only this time he's soaking wet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I worked overnight in a grocery store. Not once but twice I had a person in a gorilla costume buy bananas. The fact that i didn’t react probably ticked them off. But the overnight was full of interesting people.

#19 I used to do night shifts monitoring a datacenter. The weirdest thing isn't what you see, but what you hear.



When you sit in a room with thousands of cooling fans humming at the exact same frequency for 8 hours, your brain starts creating 'audio pareidolia'—basically hallucinating patterns in the white noise. By 3 AM, I would swear I could hear a distant radio playing or people whispering in the server aisles, but it was just the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Not 3am, but 1am. I worked a gas station next door to a strip club. I had a guy wordless limp in, his eye was all swollen and bloody, his clothes were torn and he looked rough. He wandered around the store for a few minutes and didn't respond to anything I said. He then walked out and up the street. I noticed as he left that he was missing a shoe. It was really strange.



Later that night, the dancers and bouncers came in once the club closed. Found out it was the guy's birthday and his friends got him a dance on the stage with all the dancers. The place had a very strict no touching certain areas rule. This gentleman received a couple warnings from nicer dancers. Then he grab the wrong dancer inappropriately. This dancer was a known firecracker. She turned around while pulling off her shoe and popped him in the eye with her heel. He pushed her off the stage, the bouncers did what bouncers do and he lost a shoe in the scuffle. His friends watched this happen and then went back to what they were doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Worked front desk at a Howard Johnson overnight, had some cops walk in and say someone kept calling emergency services from one of our rooms. They go to the room and I could see on security screens when she answered the door. She was [bare] and one cop walks in and the other looks behind him before going in. 30 min later they come out stop by the front desk and tell me that she was just drunk and didn't know how to turn off her cellphone.... Yuh huh.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I was zoning out listening to an audio book on my mp3 player in the frozen foods, changing sale signs and price labels when a clip-clopping noise caused me to look around. A skinny [bare] man in a crotchless purple fishnet bodysuit, day glo yellow 6 inch heels, a white wig, completely bedazzled frank and beans, a mini hello kitty purse, and an old manual egg beater was in the ice cream section a few freezer doors down from me. Trying to focus on matching barcode numbers and not this discoball, suddenly BAM! His sequined, sparkle package is inches from my face and they're tapping my shoulder asking if mint chip or cherry vanilla sounds better in a cone. "Both are good." That was the right answer apparently, because he looked jubilant, thanked me, and threw sugar cones and sprinkles into his cart with the ice cream and clip-clopped back to the front of the store.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I worked at the only 24 hour pharmacy in town.





I once had a woman accuse me of making her feet bleed while shoving her feet in my face because i was sending her bad vibes. I hadn't been thinking about her at all and also her feet weren't bleeding.





I also had people come in who were actually covered in blood and just act like everything was normal. They world just buy something and leave.





There was also a guy who came in the middle of winter wearing shorts and a t-shirt. He passed out in the women's restroom and scared the absolute [hell] of me when i walked in because i didn't know he was in there. He woke up and walked out like nothing had happened.

#24 A full christmas dinner with turkey, potatoes stuffing the works. Except it was July. Chef needed to clear some freezer space up. Really nice meal but I so wanted to sleep after. Good job there was no alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I used to work occasional overnight shifts (2200 - 0700) for support for the application service provider arm of one of the big telecom companies here in the States, back in my early career days. I'm a night person by nature, so it wasn't a big deal for me. What I'd experience was sitting in the locked support room, which was 2 pods of 8 desks, and I'd hear what sounded like a party from the 1920's or 30's (based on the music) around 0300 every time I did graveyard.



We all brought laptops back and forth, so there wasn't a ton of computer fans or equipment running (aside from my own). The first time it happened, I just assumed I was maybe half asleep. Then I'd start smelling the booze and cigarette smoke to go with it. I still dismissed it, until a coworker said something to me at a later time when we were working our regular shift. He'd worked graveyard a couple of days before and experienced that same thing and wanted to know if I had experienced it, since I was the usual volunteer to cover that shift when the permanent guy was on leave. He was pretty freaked out and didn't want to cover any more graveyards after that (he and I worked 1500 - 2300 usually).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I’m a 911 dispatcher. Used to be on the 7pm-7am shift. So…many…wild stories. The guy who intentionally shot himself in the junk? The mentally unwell lady who called us all the time just to talk and tell us what she was hallucinating at the time, except the one time she dramatically called in screaming saying that her house was on fire? And it wasn’t but we had to send half a dozen fire units to check?🤣 endless stories.

#27 I used to work overnight at a 711 in FL. One time this guy came in literally covered in mud. At first glance I thought he had a facial deformity but it was like an inch thick of caked on mud. He tried to buy a buzz ball and fell backwards into a display and threw up. After that he kept coming in and out for like 2 hours until finally some guys came in that knew him and they finally left with him. I had a couple regulars who would come in and regularly break down talking about their lives. And then their husbands/boyfriends/girlfriends/wives who were also regulars would come in and do the same thing. They didn’t tell me I’d be doing therapy when I got hired. It was also across the street from an illegal casino and had a few times where some very [out of it] people dropped over 1k on scratch offs and didn’t win anything. I let a drunk homeless dude sleep in my car.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Woman 3x over the limit drove into petrol station forecourt, hitting one of the pumps, and got out like nothing had happened. She didn't even register that I was on the phone to the police.



A [man] took a container of waste oil from the back of a restaurant and threw it all over the road. Police had to cordon off the road for hours to get it cleaned up. When the newspaper delivery guy came along, he ignored the police and sped past them, skid on the oil and crashed his van.



Guy smashed a jar of sauce over his own head, walked of the shop and tried to walk in front of a bus.



I've seen it all.

#29 Once when I did C-Store overnights a car flew into the parking lot, door opened, and a dude was very much thrown out onto the sidewalk. Car burned rubber peeling out. Guy was *incredibly* high. I do not know what he was on, but he was very VERY out of it. Still walking around, but you'd think he was lobotomized with how out of it he was. Called the police, they took their sweet time getting there while he went around staring at various customers who showed up and other harmless but creepy things.



When the cops did show up, I found out why they weren't that concerned. This was a weekly occurrence. This guy would routinely take a ridiculous amount of [illegal substances] and his friends would abandon him at a random gas station or grocery after they couldn't stand him for the night any longer. Cops would be called, they'd put him in a cell for the night, and the cycle would repeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 It was closer to 2:30am



Boring night shift. Nothing happening. Everyone sitting around just chilling. And my station’s phone rings.



The call display showed a bunch of garbled characters and symbols. I answered it.



After a moment of silence, I heard it.



The ghostbusters theme.



After a few moments of confusion I called out to the rest of the crew something like “the [hell] is *this*”, and hit the speakerphone button. They all heard it and saw the display.



The song finished. And the call ended.

#31 I used to do surgery on mice as a part of research at a hospital and once has to do a post-op around 2 AM. I went to the vivarium (where all animals are kept in different rooms) and walked in on two people doing the deed in a room full of mice :/.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 A guy walked into the lobby of the hotel I work at in a downpour sobbing and without a wallet or phone because his friends ditched him at a bachelor party for a wedding in a town he wasn't from because they decided to prank him. He was full on sobbing but I managed to get him to call his parents, he was like early twenties, and they asked for a number of a taxi company that does e-transfer (of which I knew of one) and thanked me for looking after their son. I gave him water and a towel as he sat in the lobby dry heaving from sobbing so much, he walked a solid hour before finding a 24 hour lobby from a vineyard. He had no idea where he was and only had part of his Air BnB address he was staying at with his friends (that stole his phone and wallet and left him stranded, again, in a town he wasn't from and knew nothing about). After the cab picked him up and took him to the now completed address of the Air BnB (thank you Google) his dad called about ten minutes later to request if his son was picked up in the taxi to verify before he transferred the money and then thanked me a whole lot for looking after his son.



That kid needs new friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Night shift casino surveillance, saw someone win a jackpot worth just under $1mil. No reaction. Just scooted over to the next machine and kept playing while staff organized the payout.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I'm a medical laboratory scientist, so an amputated belly button. (I was testing to see what organism caused it to become infected.)

#35 I hosted all night video game events 2 every weekend for 12 years. We operated 8pm to 8am.



Tons of things...



A kid pulled an airsoft gun on me.



A homeless guy spent $800 a month to attend events.



Drunk parents driving to attempt to pick up kids.



People would attempt to steal things regularly. Not just snacks and drinks. Games, controllers, the 8 ball off the pool table like 4 or 5 times.



Many more weird things.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I get back from lunch break at 3. One time I come back into the cooler from lunch and find three of the 5 gallon waste buckets knocked over, one on its side and the eggs all over the floor, the other 2, I stg, perfectly upside-down with all 5 gallons of egg inside, like a jello mold. I couldn't get them right-side up without spilling, so unfortunately I did have to clean up 15 gallons of squashed egg. Genuinely no clue how it happened, I was the last person in the cooler before lunch and my boss checked the cameras to see if anyone else went in while I was gone, nope! Even if they some how fell off the cart they were on, I have no clue how they would have landed like that?!

#37 Used to work overnight at a dog kennel. Typically pretty quiet as they are sleeping while I clean and prep for morning. There were 2 different rooms of kennels, both had a good amount of dogs, and in the middle of the night, both rooms of dogs like woke up and started barking. Like allll of them. I walked through both rooms multiple times and nothing was out of place or anything. Very weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I was 16 and illegally worked overnight at a gas station for a bit. Bad aea stations had special bulletproof booths for the overnighters, my gas station was fully open, anyone could walk in and have access to me. The owner and his wife and all of their parents and several of their adult nephews/nieces lived upstairs, the security system was a broom I could use to tap the ceiling. So many creepy men enjoying my company for a bit. But that's not weird, that's expected.



The weird thing was that the owner's nephew seemed to only have birthday parties at night, in his truck. Sometimes at random times, including 3am, he's very quietly walk down the stairs and sit in his truck for a bit, then someone would come by and sit his truck for a bit with him, then they'd get out and go to the covered bed. The nephew would get a birthday present of a thick stash of cash and he'd give his guest a lootbag, a small or medium-sized paper bag from the truck. One time he got mad at a guest and hit her in the face repeatedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 It was probably about 15 years ago at one of my first jobs. I was working overnights at a resort casino and it brought in a lot of traffic from locals and people out of state since it was off of a major interstate highway.



Anyway. I was working and some guy came in, I assumed it was a trucker, he had a black cap with tipped wings on the sides and it was supposed to have a logo for Icarus but it had this giant stain on it and read as Icus.



Didn't really care but he wanted to ask if we had any jobs available and I gave him an application and he looked at me like I was slow. He said jobs that pay big and right now. I didn't really have an answer for him, but some fat trucker guy sitting at a table eating biscuits asked if he would dress up as sasquatch and tell him everything was going to be alright.



I then realized my mysterious job seeker had one leg and a really terrible prosthetic. He was completely game.



I emptied out the cash drawer and was getting ready to move stations when my replacement came up and asked how he was going to get into the readily available sasquatch outfit with one leg, a true predicament.



He figured it out eventually. He just took off his leg and one sad super fluffy sasquatch leg just kind of flapped around while he talked to the trucker till dawn. Wish I stuck around, but my shift ended and I assume someone got something out of that transaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 I was chatting with the guy who delivered the hotel newspapers, when suddenly his eyes turned to the hallway at the other end of the lobby. I looked at my camera bank in time to see the pool door close. The houseperson was in charge of locking it but I always checked and clearly I had forgotten. I march down there, open the door, and politely yet firmly inform the man in the hot tub that he needs to leave because it is closed. He pretends he doesn't hear me for a few moments and then I become a little bit more authoritative and tell him it is time for him to get up and get out of the hot tub and go back to his room. He then stands and turns to me with the biggest grin. Do you know those little white plastic nets they put some produce in? Well It looked like he was wearing a thong made out of that. And even worse, or better depending on your outlook, when wet it was completely transparent. As was my having had enough of his hijinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I used to work in a warehouse that had previously been a wartime assembly line. The rumour was that the warehouse was haunted by the ghost of a man had been [ualived] during an industrial accident.



One night one of the old hands said how he'd turned up a little early one shift to get ahead of a work order. While he was working on a pallet he saw someone that he presumed was his colleague turning up for his shift enter the warehouse and go into the office area. Through the internal window he could see the person moving around inside the office and he headed over to greet him. When he entered the office area he was startled to find noone there, and nowhere for them to have gone. It was only then that his colleague turned up, walking into the office area behind him.



On another night a different worker saw a man he didn't recognise walk into the men's bathrooms. Wondering if they had a thief in the warehouse the worker followed the man into the bathroom to challenge him and, once again, there was noone there, and nowhere for them to have gone.



Another co-worker related how one night a group of them were standing in one of the aisles of the warehouse when one of them suddenly said "Jeez, do you feel that?" Noone else knew what he was tallking about, until another man suddenly reacted and then, shortly after that, another. When they spoke of what they'd experienced all three of them said that a wave of cold had passed through them that the other people around them hadn't felt. It seems that, given the speed at which each man had experienced the unusual feeling of quickly-passing cold, it had passed through the assembled group at the walking speed of a man.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Worked McDonalds overnights. We'd have to shut everything down for like 15 to 30 mins between 3am-4am to roll over the system or whatever. One night we're all doing our shutdown tasks and after 10 minutes I walk by the first window.



Window is absolutely shattered. Someome managed to rip a support beam holding up the fence outside and i guess javelin throw? It through the window. The weird part was none of us heard it happen and there was at least 6 people working.

#43 This was about 10 years ago but while working night shift at a retailer we had a customer come through, go to the kitchen section and grab a knife and he ended up just cutting himself with blood all over the floor. We had out Supervisor go over and she was mortified. Ended up with the police being called over and him being taken to the hospital. Blood, just all over the floor. Janitorial was pissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 A shootout in the middle of an intersection. Probably 40-50

Casings on the ground once the smoke cleared and the cops rolled up.

#45 Someone fishing in our drainage/holding pond... I used to go chill out on the loading dock when nights were slow, and one day I walk out and there was a fishing rod and smoldering cig on the sidewalk.





We used to keep goldfish in there to show the epa the water was safe enough... But why the [hell] was sneaking into our property at night to fish goldfish?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 In the mid 90’s, I was working front desk at a hotel with an open lobby/atrium that went up 10 floors. Paul Sorvino coming back from a film shoot and instead of going to his room, went over to the lobby piano and started playing then singing an amazing opera song.

#47 I was called out to a tree down during a storm years ago in the middle of the night. It was as you would imagine very windy and raining heavily.



I was driving to the location which was a fairly remote part of Scotland and not somewhere I’ve ever really seen people walk even during the day. Driving along the road I passed a woman walking in the rain pushing a pram on the opposite side of the road.



I pulled over and asked if she was okay or needed help and she just said no thank you, I’m trying to settle the baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I worked as security guard in wax figurines museum and we had glass entrance doors and some figurines that could be seen from outside...well i checked camera and there was wookie with bowcaster and everything staring inside (there was comic con or star trek convention or something).

#49 Drive down Barton Street in Hamilton Ontario its like being in The Walking Dead, Avatar & Escape from New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 A one legged man, sneaking onto a dealership parking lot and draining oil out of a brand new vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Setting: a big box home improvement store. Activity: a major “reset” of several contiguous departments - new displays, reorienting aisles and more. Workforce: a contractor who is doing the work across multiple stores, one at a time. Contracted staff are a mix of single locations, more than one and all 19 stores involved. To prep the store for opening after five hours of reset, regular employees are being brought in at 3:00 am every night for a week.



On the fourth night, while both crews are present, a contractor on a scissor lift lowers it down, starts screaming, dismounts and starts running through the back aisles. When he runs to the front of the store, he has ripped off all of his clothes and looks like a wild man.



The store supervisor on duty evacuates his people and calls the police.



About ten minutes after cops entered the now unoccupied (but one) store, they brought him out horizontally in thick orange straps and a sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Not me directly, but my security guy radioed about a couple of people hooking up in the employee parking lot of the hospital. Apparently one of the nurses found underwear on her car the following morning.

#53 Probably the giant zucchini up [there], that thing was enormous and honestly impressive. Flared bases people! But the person who inhaled a nail is also up there, along with the person who decided to see how many pop tops they could swallow (the answer was 4). I work in radiology.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 A guy screaming 2-3 times a minute for 3 hours at 3am. Yes. This lasted from about 3 am until about 6am. Weirder still is how the cops or ems didn’t come after he had gotten beaten up by a guy who got sick of it. Multiple people called 911 over him including clean and safe. Both before and after he got beaten up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 I was the night auditor at a hotel, and the groomsmen in a wedding party basically had a free-for-all fistfight in the hallway. They were frat boy idiots. Someone put a jet ski in the pool at the hotel across the street tho.

#56 I worked the night shift at a couple of different stores for a bunch of years, but since we were basically locked in for most of the night and the customers were locked out, I never witnessed anything particularly wild firsthand, but I do have a story or two from coworkers and I have seen a thing or two when clocking out in the morning.



**Story from a coworker:** Customer had sat down on a patio furniture display while shopping and fallen asleep. The evening staff somehow failed to notice her during their closing time sweep. Night crew found her an hour or two after close.



**Personal experience:** Worked a night shift on the eve of a local holiday. Walked out the front door at the end of my shift to see a section of the garden center trashed... kiosk windows broken, pots smashed, bags of gardening soil ripped open and thrown around... most likely the work of some folks who had partied a bit too hard and had nothing better to do after Last Call.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Night shift at a psych unit. At 3am one patient very seriously informed me that the ceiling tiles were “listening tonight” and asked me to whisper. Five minutes later she was asleep and snoring. I stood there questioning reality for a bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Psych ward night shift many moons ago. Admission from police custody a few hours earlier, hadn't searched his belongings as we usually would as he was agitated and the police assured us he and his belongings had been fully searched. Approximately 230am this chap walked out of his room and casually laid a claw hammer on the desk, said 'I changed my mind' and walked back to bed. To this day I'm not sure if he changed his mind on hurting himself or us.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 A very pregnant 20-something woman stopping at a Subway to buy a drink cup full of olives and one of banana peppers.

#60 In October 2023, I was with my boyfriend in his 2 seater about 30 miles north of Ershfjordbotn, and saw a circle of about 20 or so east-asian looking highschoolers across what looked like a poorly lit football stadium without markings, possibly drunk, singing what I perceived to be Japanese enka rap. It was freezing and they were shirtless. To this day, I can't figure out what that was about. It creeped us out so much.

#61 Can’t recall anything specific but during college I did third shift stocking at Walmart and a lot of strange, disabled, or deformed people would shop. I am sure it was easier to shop at night and not be stared at.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 A guy in a business suit buying nothing but milk, three candles, and a single banana, then leaving without saying a word.

#63 Saw a guy walking a cat on a leash. not weird, right? the cat was walking *him*. full sprint, dude was just trying to stay upright at 3:17 am. we made eye contact. we understood each other.

#64 I saw a pale, hairless creature that looked similar to a deer without ears by a dumpster. When I was driving past it (about 10ft away) it walked into the woods quietly. The eyes didn’t reflect in my headlights or anything it was really odd.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Not me, but my mother is a night shift janitor for a university. One of the buildings had formaldehyde cadavers (human bodies) stored where she had to clean. My mother swears that she would see ghosts at the end of the hall. The ghosts would slowly disappear as soon as she got closer because she usually thought it was a student, as no one should be in the building but her during that time. She eventually had to change buildings because it spooked her too much.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Seen a coyote wander here and yoinked a bunny. Never see that everyday.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 I have a meeting with 2 of my co-workers, note that we're all working from home. I was in the middle of presenting when both of them told me they are hearing loud cry on my background.

#68 A full birthday party at a gas station.

#69 A man laying down in the middle of the road.

ADVERTISEMENT