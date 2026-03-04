Read through some of these real-life bone-chilling incidents that will make you check under your bed, triple-lock your doors, and maybe even sleep with one eye open tonight.

Some people have been jolted awake by footsteps on their ceiling, a piano playing in the middle of the night or cats wreaking havoc.

I hate when my morning alarm jolts me out of a good dream. But after reading some of the stories shared by people on Reddit, the annoying ringtone on my phone kind of feels like a lullaby in comparison.

#1 I was house sitting for my dad by myself. Around 2 am, the door to my room started rattling and it sounded like someone was pounding on the door. I was frozen in fear, when the door burst open. In saunters my dad's 30 lb cat who then hopped on the bed, sat on the top of my head, and began to eat my hair.

#2 Woke up to my partner having a seizure in bed beside me.



Followed by another. And another. He stopped breathing after the third so I had to do compressions until the ambulance arrived. Regained consciousness, had another seizure as they were bringing him into the ambulance, had another and passed out again.



Septic meningitis attacked his brain stem, rendering him unconscious and unable to breathe unassisted for several days. His temperature shot up to *42°* and I was told that IF he woke up, he would most likely be in a wheelchair.



Cruelly, he actually came around for about three seconds, just as they were performing a lumbar puncture. I had to help hold him down which was... traumatic to say the least.



He woke up (sheer stubbornness I believe!) after several days and was left with speech issues, mobility issues, memory lapses, mood swings, depression, night terrors, insomnia and some other issues. I'm a small woman and he's a gigantic 16 stone man built like a garden shed, strong and broad, 6'3" so you can imagine how hard it was for me to help him up the stairs to the shower or to bed.



He couldn't remember the kids, he couldn't remember who I was, he couldn't talk properly, he couldn't feed himself, wash himself, use the bathroom by himself. He forgot that his dad had passed away and I had to tell him and watch him grieve all over again.



He would wake in a panic, choking, because he was convinced there were tubes wriggling down his throat, or he'd freak out if he woke up and saw me in bed because he had no idea who I was. He simply saw a strange woman in bed beside him. Once, he panicked and hit me because he didn't know who was in bed with him.



That was in 2019 and he's pretty much back to his old self thank goodness. He still gets some memory lapses, he's on a rake of meds, he sometimes finds it difficult to regulate his emotions, but he is walking, talking, independent again. He doesn't remember a thing about his sickness. He remembers us in bed and then he woke up with a machine breathing for him.



Unfortunately I remember everything, the seizures, the horrible noises he made as he woke up and began to panic, I remember the terror of hoping that I could keep doing compressions until help came. I couldn't sleep in our bed until he was home. I still have nightmares where I'm doing compressions but he's not breathing or he just doesn't wake up.



My heart stops anytime he snores or jerks or jumps in bed so my sleep isn't great. But he's here and alive and well, and I am so so grateful that he is.

#3 Kid woke up screaming. My body got me out of bed and moving into her room before my brain came online, so I actually woke up to the sight of a rumpled kindergartener sitting up in bed, shrieking "It's her! It's her!!" and pointing... over my shoulder, behind me, deeper into the room.





There was no one behind me. But I had to turn around and look, which took probably 5 years off my life.

Our brains monitor our surroundings even when we’re sleeping. Studies show that we still process sensory information — especially sound — and this can trigger awakening or responses. People also respond to verbal stimuli, like someone calling their name, by contracting their facial muscles because the boundary between sleep and wakefulness isn’t absolute. That’s why someone might wake to a child’s sudden cry, a pet causing chaos in the room, or an unusual noise in the house, even if nothing is immediately visible. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 A woman I didn’t know standing over me



Turned out my uncle brought a girl home and she walked into the wrong room but wow that was terrifying.

#5 The piano in the living room playing itself in the dark. I’ve never had bigger goosebumps. The neighbours cat had snuck in an open window.

#6 My husband went into cardiac arrest at 5am and he woke me with agonal gasps that I thought was just him snoring. Told him to roll over because he woke me up.



I eventually pulled out of my sleep long enough to realize this was different and called 911. We were on a cruise and the medical staff were there in 2 mins.



They shocked him back to sinus rhythm and he's alright .. somehow. We're watching the hockey game currently.



I almost lost my whole world at 5am off the coast of Greece.

Another reason seemingly normal or logical things at night can still scare us — like a cat jumping on a piano or trees tapping at a window — is that our brains are already wired to interpret night and darkness as threatening. It’s because our ancestors faced more danger from predators in the dark, and this might be why night itself makes fear responses stronger across senses. Our brains fill in the blanks when we can’t see clearly, making ordinary shadows or sounds seem more ominous than they are.

#7 A bear under my hammock. And a second one at my feet. And one by the truck. And one by the fire pit… there was five black bears in camp.



Edit: I forgot to include the best part of this story. Before I went to bed I’d put my husky in the backseat of the truck on her blanket. Once the bears moved on I got out of that hammock and into the driver seat. I look back and that dog is just waking up like “did I miss much?”.

#8 Around ten years ago, my family and I were in the middle of a big move and my mom, my baby brother and I were sharing a room at my eldest brother's house for a couple of weeks during the transition.



One night I was about to fall asleep in our pitch black room when suddenly I hear whispering, like someone chanting. I couldn't make out the exact words but I definitely heard "demon" a few times.



I was paralyzed from fear, couldn't move, couldn't speak, scream, cry. Never felt that scared before (or since) and it took all my strength to call out to my mom, who's bed was across the room from mine. That's when the chanting stopped. Turned out my mom was having a nightmare and was trying to "expel the demons"

#9 I woke up to an icy cold hand gently being placed on my throat. It was my 3 year old who had woken up from a bad dream. I just about peed my pants.

Nighttime has also been linked with supernatural and frightening themes for centuries. The folklore concept of the witching hour or the devil’s hour shows how deeply darkness is woven into stories of the eerie and the unexplained. Even horror movies tap into that exact same vibe — linking darkness to mischief, spirits, and general unease. It’s no wonder then that our brains unknowingly associate the dark with supernatural or scary activities.

#10 Grew up in a very old house (1890s) and we had bats in the attic. But before we realized the bats were there, the initial sign was me waking up, as an 8 year old, to scratches coming from inside the wall behind my headboard.

#11 Was in the Army doing desert training out at Ft. Irwin. I woke up to a coyote licking my hand, of course I instinctively slapped it. I heard it yelp, so I bolted up from my cot. Watching it running away towards a bunch of other coyotes.

#12 Cops in my kitchen. I was like 14 and the electricity had gone off and they let themselves in the back door because our security alarm had gone off earlier that night and no one answered when they knocked on the door. My mom and my stepdad were blackout drunk and my mom had broken a glass or something in the kitchen before she went to bed so they were freaked out that something was amiss. I had the pleasure of explaining while standing in my underwear that everything was fine and that my parents were wasted. They tried to get me to wake them but I couldn’t so yea. That was a lovely night.

Waking up in the middle of the night is not unusual. A recent survey found that 89% of people wake up at least once during a typical night, with only 11% sleeping straight through without any interruptions. ADVERTISEMENT Many people said they experienced frightening or unusual disturbances. At least 13% reported frightening dreams, nightmares, or night terrors that disturb sleep, and 6% said they have heard a voice or seen things while falling asleep or waking up. About 5% of people reported sleep paralysis.

#13 1. An artillery shell landed on my roof.



2. A powerful earthquake destroyed the entire area except for my tent.

#14 Salmonella. Dined out with friends, then had to go home because I wasn't feeling well, things went South quickly. Had some vile stomach cramps and ran a slight fever, then mercifully fell asleep. My sleeping body couldn't handle things, so in the middle of night it just randomly goes "Congratulations, you're conscious. Also, you're gonna start diarrhea right about NOW!"



I made it out of bed and two steps towards the door. It may have been a better choice to not get out of bed. My boxers did not stop much.



You know how, when you're roused from sleep suddenly, you don't think straight? I bravely soldiered on to the toilet. As I was sitting there, realization hit. I had left a trail.



I lived alone at the time. I was nauseous and weak. I cleaned myself up. I cleaned the floor. I didn't count how many breaks I had to take due to violent bouts of diarrhea. Despite everything, I didn't barf. That night is easily in the top 3 worst experiences of my life.

#15 When my son was a baby, he always snored across the house (he needed his tonsils out since birth). One night when he was sick and we were treating him for a fever, I woke up to no snoring. I fearfully ran across the house and found him weak like a rag doll. That was the night I ran him to the ER and he needed IV fluids. I’ve never been more scared in my parenting life, but he was fine. Just dehydrated and a bad viral fever.

Many adults also never really outgrow their fear of the dark. In a survey, nearly 3 in 10 Americans said they still feel uneasy at night, and about one in 10 sleep with a stuffed animal or a comfort item to feel safe. A quarter of respondents said they sleep with a nightlight, while 10% keep the lights on throughout the night. Men were twice as likely as women to sleep with the lights fully on (15% versus 7%). ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My children PURPOSEFULLY sneaking around the house and into my room in black clothes playing ninja while my husband was out of town.

#17 Footsteps walking on my ceiling approaching from the end of the room and as I said "could you not?" It stopped right above me.

#18 Two cats fighting on my stomach, one of them wasnt mine 🤣.

Early morning or late-night medical emergencies are also not that rare. They happen often enough that health researchers study them. Studies show that heart attacks that occur in the early morning are often more catastrophic, with 20% more damage to the heart muscle. Of the approximately 350,000 people affected by cardiac arrests each year in the US, roughly 17% to 41% of cases occur during the nighttime hours of 10 pm to 6 am.

#19 I was working at a summer camp as a teenager. We slept in outdoor cabins without walls. I woke up at like 2-3 am with a raccoon curled up on my lap sleeping. I was freaked the hell out thinking I was gonna get scratched and get rabies if I moved. I stayed still for a while until I passed out again. Woke up and it was gone. There were little paw prints on the ground outside the cabin.









Edited Later:

I found the photo of the week it happened. I was 17 that summer and had just graduated HS. I was sleeping on the right side of the cabin.

#20 Complete silence. We had a sudden power outage in the middle of June and my entire house went silent and dark. It's almost like you could hear the house power down. I woke up in complete silence and darkness and was scared for several moments until I realized what had happened.

#21 A poster falling off the wall.

We also tend to feel more anxious at night because the world is quieter and there are fewer distractions. During the day, work and social activities keep us busy, but when night falls, our thoughts take center stage. And the heightened alertness plus stress make ordinary sounds or movements feel more threatening. ADVERTISEMENT However, there are plenty of ways to get rid of these heebie-jeebies. Experts say reading, journaling, or a warm bath can help lower anxiety before bed. Needless to say, but we all know by now that we should avoid screens at least an hour before sleeping. Studies show blue light can suppress melatonin and make anxiety worse. You can also try some breathing exercises to calm the nervous system and reduce stress before sleep.

#22 My ex husband passing out as he entered the bathroom, pulling down the free-standing shelves with him. Everything plus him crashed to the floor. He had the flu.

#23 I have two.





When I was a teenager, I was asleep with the covers over my head. I heard a huge crash and then my dad shouting at me angrily, so I woke up to find that the windowpane had somehow popped out and shattered all over me. My dad was screaming, asking what I did to cause that, all the while I was marveling at the fact that no glass had touched me. It was weird.







When I was in my mid 20s, I awoke to my roommate screaming in pain downstairs. I ran down to find him collapsed on the couch, crying and screaming about his eyes. I called emergency services, he threw up all over the place, and he was eventually carried away on a stretcher. It turns out he was having some kind of stroke. .

#24 My dad accidentally dropped a CRT TV down the stairs outside my room. I thought the world was ending.

#25 Extreme, throbbing pain in my left temple. I sat up confused, wondering if I was having an aneurysm. Went to the bathroom to see my temple was swollen and bright red.



Go back to my bed to grab my phone, and there next to my pillow is a wasp.



While I'm not allergic, getting stung directly in the temple definitely intensified the pain.

#26 I woke up to a meteorite exploding directly above my house. It was so loud that my ears rang, and it lit up the entire house even though I had the curtains closed. I just layed there for half an hour heart racing. It was the peak night of the geminid meteor shower.

#27 Me and my wife were sailing our 38 foot boat from Vanuatu to the Solomon Islands. Middle of the night bit if a storm blowing, I was asleep in the aft cabin. She was in the cockpit on watch.



I woke up on the floor of the boat. In 3 to 4 inches of water. If you don't know, there should never be that much water inside your boat.😎



I was completely confused. She was fighting to get the boat back into the wind. She yelled to me that we had been hit by an odd wave that rounded us up and we took a knockdown.



That was one of the scariest wakes up for sure.

#28 Not the middle of the night, but a couple years ago I was getting my roof done and the guy had showed up a day early. He had already gotten on the roof and started setting up when he found a wasp nest in an air vent. I woke up from a nap to the sound of screaming and running on my roof.

#29 Something (or someone?) moving some sort of paper in the other room and then dropping it along with another heavy item, hitting furniture during its fall. Then silence.



Both of my cats were in the room with me and had been sleeping. All three of us literally slow-crawled into the hallway to try and listen, who and what is in the other room. I am not making this up, I was crawling as quietly and alert as I could, heart racing, out of my bedroom to investigate. A cat on each side, both on the same mission as me. The cats were on full alert, too.



Long story short, the Ikea blinds on the window came unglued and fell down. There was no intruder.

#30 About 8 years ago, I was in the navy at the time on a US Submarine. I woke up to the 1MC (Ship wide announcing circuit) and the Pilot (guy driving the boat) yelling "JAM DIVE! JAM DIVE!". Which translates to "The boat is uncontrollably nosediving towards the sea floor." We were in the Pacific, so keel to bottom was about 14,000 ft or so.



I felt the boat take a steep downward angle and I rolled against the forward bulkhead in my rack because of it, so I knew it was real. A lot went through my head, but I kind of just accepted that this was happening and there wasn't anything I could do about it. So I just cuddled my blanket, closed my eyes, and waited for the implosion.



Luckily, they were able to pull us out of the dive and leveled off deeper than im allowed to say. And we lived. But, yeah, have had trouble sleeping ever since.

#31 Someone banging on our door, and i mean AGGRESSIVELY banging. except nobody was there, nobody was awake and it was the middle of the night. literally no explanation for this. it made both my boyfriend and I shoot up out of bed at the same time so i know it wasnt like a weird sleep paralysis thing.

#32 One time my Alexa just started laughing in the kitchen at 3 AM for absolutely no reason. I didn't even have an alarm set. I just laid there under my blanket with my heart pounding like... okay, I guess the machines are finally taking over lol. I literally didn't sleep for the rest of the night.

#33 I woke up to a super loud bang and the sound of rushing water. The faucet on my bathroom sink exploded. My husband (an extremely deep sleeper) shot out of bed, ran downstairs and turned the water off. The bathroom was only slightly flooded.

#34 When I was in the psych ward, I woke up to my roommate pacing around the dark room towards me and as soon as I opened my eyes he stopped and looked terrified. I went back to bed like nothing happened and the next morning he says to me “I’m sorry for approaching you in your sleep.” Like, what was he planning on doing?? He was having pretty bad hallucinations too. One night as I was falling asleep and he says “look out the window.” I knew there was nothing, but when I looked I saw my own reflection staring back at me and felt a wave of heat through my body and a jolt of terror for a brief second. I turned away and he laughs and says “haha you just ignored them.” Apparently there were three of “them.” There were other things that happened but I don’t want to go on about it. The guy was pretty nice and was just having a really hard time. Hope you’re doing okay man.

#35 Woke up to a velvet curtain billowing across my ceiling. It was really quite beautiful for a few seconds until I realised my house was on fire.

#36 We thought we heard an owl do a territorial hoot in our bedroom. Turns out he was on the balcony. We had just a screen in tne door. So it sounded like he was at the foot of the bed. Sounded pretty intimidating.

#37 My aunt hitting me on the head because, according to her, I misbehaved. Sometimes she would dig her nails into my ankle to wake me up for school.

#38 My 5 year old german shepherd having a grand mal seizure for the first time at 3am. I held him for a good while, panicking until it finally passed. He had another one as I was calling the vet 6 hours later. He is on medicine now and so far, seizure free for 2 years. he doesn't seem to have suffered anything long term and now I know what to do. Its never easy seeing your loved ones hurt.

#39 Not exactly the middle of the night, but first thing in the morning. We were asleep with our door shut when we heard our front door open and close. Then we heard footsteps. My husband grabbed the closest heavy thing to him and slowly walked to our bedroom door. Then we heard the door next to our room open. My husband walked out ready to attack whoever had come into our house. An 8 year old kid (who we did not know, but who was the kid of a guest of my husband’s uncle) was in the other room wanting to play with my husband’s collection of figurines.

#40 A big thud on my window followed by a lot of scratching on the glass. I opened the shade and there was a big owl on the other side staring me down.

#41 A baby blue Furby Baby that started talking in the middle of the night.

#42 Hearing a rabbit shrieking at 3am!! It was right under our window and sounded like a cross between a small child and a demon doused in Holy water! Coyotes and other wildlife frequent our area.

#43 Flickering lights in places that shouldn't exist.



Like the bottom of a shower stall at 2 am.

#44 My ex and I lived in a remote part of Northern Nevada. The house was literally in the middle of a field and our neighbors were far away. He worked nights and I never liked how dark and quiet it was.



On a night he was working, I fell asleep and had a dream about him. In the dream, he was standing on the edge of a cliff (like the Grand Canyon), looking out at the view. I tried many times to get his attention but he wouldn't acknowledge me. He was just staring straight ahead.



After ignoring me for a while, he abruptly turned to me and grabbed the outside of my arms firmly. His face looked panicked and he said, "(name), there's somebody in the house."



Like the movies, my eyes shot open and I woke up with my blood running cold. I lay in bed silently, listening for any sound. I was even *more* terrified when the dog woke up almost immediately, started barking, and ran out his dog door, into the yard. What did he hear?



I never saw or heard anything out of place. I couldn't see anything outside in the dark. The dog came back in and fell asleep. I stayed up the rest of the night, totally creeped out.

#45 I’ve experienced sleep paralysis a few times which were all equally terrifying. However, a less scary moment I had in HS was my mom (career accountant at various banks) slept walked into my room and started clacking away at my keyboard. When I asked her, “Mom, what are you doing?” She angrily replied, “I GET IT!” And stormed out the room. After a few minutes I got the courage to get up and follow her to the living room, and when I went to ask “w*f” she was already asleep on the couch again. I woke her up for real and asked why she did that but of course she had no memory of it.



I didn’t sleep well that night tbh.

#46 A sudden feeling that I was being watched by someone inside my room, it was such a heavy feeling. I was on the verge of my depression/anxiety. It was terrifying because I lived alone and knew for sure there was no one there.

#47 Some dude banging on the door at 3:30 am begging for help. When asked what’s going on the person just kept saying open the door and help him. Yeah called the cops on him and turns out people who opened the door for him got robbed.

#48 I heard a loud crash…a mature tree had fallen next to my apartment years ago. Startled me out of a deep sleep.

#49 A Capuchin monkey pulling my curtains open.

#50 The first time I ever lived alone, no family, no roommates, just me and my cats, I had one of those holiday doorknob hangers with bells on it. Every time I opened the door, I got this cheerful holiday sleighbell greeting.



One night, about a week or so after I moved it, the sound of those bells ringing woke me up from sleep. I lived alone and someone was trying to open my door!



Nope, my cats were playing with the bells.

#51 When I was 6 or 7 I woke up at like 2 am or something (idk exactly it was late and I was a child) and felt something crawling on my face. So naturally I freaked out and swatted it off me, then turned on the light. Turns out it was a Mexican cockroach (the big ones that can fly) and, even better, the walls were covered in them!! I have a deep seated hatred/fear of them to this day.

#52 Tornado. I was home alone with my kid while dad was on work trip. I was woken up at 230am to the sound of windows and roof making cracking sounds. I could feel the pressure of the house change. There was no time to run or get to the safe spot. I covered him and checked phone that had only just sent emergency message. It passed quickly as I woke when in the middle of it and thank GOD it probably either didnt fully make contact with ground or was very low level. When we woke up, our small trees out front were on their sides, the tree across the neighborhood directly across from is was split in half, and a bunch of lawn stuff was toppled.

#53 When my husband and I quit smoking cigarette, we used nicotine patches. We had no idea you weren't supposed to sleep with them on. We thought our house was haunted and literally thought about getting our house blessed. The nicotine patches were making us have vivid nightmares. We were seeing creepy figures sitting in our bed, walking through our room. We saw different things of course but similar.

#54 As a very young child in Florida, I was shaken awake in the middle of the night by my mother who told us to get in the car *now*. Don't grab anything, just go.



It was a torrential downpour outside and the winds were howling. Pools were overflowing, we could barely get down the street with how flooded the roads already were.



We ended up taking shelter in the local hospital for three days until the flooding resolved. Flash floods during tropical storms or hurricanes are no joke and dangerous as hell. The worst part of it all was my mother's whole demeanor- she was stone cold serious in a way that made my skin crawl. You could tell how serious things were when that goofball was solemn as a priest on judgement day.

#55 It was around 3am. Me and my gf slept peacefully until I woke up to BANG BANG BANG on my front door. Our bedroom is on the second floor but the house is small enough to hear everything.



At that point, we didn't have blinds on our two side windows, one upstairs and one downstairs, so I was afraid of being seen. I snuck downstairs and heard the banging on the door again. Now, in hindsight, if someone were gonna rob me, they probably wouldn't knock, but I had 3am brain. I call the cops, grab a knife and wait. Eventually the cops came, I went outside and the officer told me there was a car in a ditch just down the road. So I guess it was good I called the cops but that experience got us to get blinds for every window.

#56 First night in our new house. It was August and we didn’t have our furniture from the move yet so we slept on a mattress in the basement with our 10 month old in the crib also in the basement. She had one of those sensors under her mattress that would detect if there was no movement, basically for parents terrified of SIDS. It’s never gone off before, until the middle of our first night in a new house.



Thankfully she just rolled to one side of the crib and it just didn’t detect her there anymore, so false alarm, but Jesus it’s the most god awful way to be woken up, from not knowing what the noise is, to realizing what it is and it’s another shock of fear.



Funny thing is it would go off once a week after that as she got heavier.

#57 Low battery Christmas ornament.



It had been on my bedroom shelf as an ornament (was just a cool looking Penguin) and I'd tried to see if it had any power left by flicking the switch on its base, but it didn't respond.



Well, I completely forgot that I left it "on" and then in the middle of the night it decided to awake with the most demonic low-battery version of what should've been a Christmas song. Sounded straight out of a horror movie lol.

#58 Transformer blew up outside of my window. Loud and was followed by a blinding light. I had just finished a military tour and had moved in with my parents temporarily. I left the room for the night and slept on the couch in the living room. I had no idea what happened u til the next day.

