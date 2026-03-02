ADVERTISEMENT

Subways are one of the few places where you never quite know what the next stop will bring. One moment, you’re looking for a seat, the next, you are looking at someone dressed as Optimus Prime.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the weirdest scenes captured on subways and in subway stations. The kind of moments that remind you why commuting is never completely predictable.

Even if you’re running late, there’s no doubt these characters would make you do a double take if you saw them in person.

#1

Normal Morning Until I Took The Subway

A bed with white sheets placed on a NYC subway platform, showcasing one of the weird moments on the subway.

    #2

    A Coffin In The Subway

    People carrying a large coffin over turnstiles in a crowded NYC subway station during a strange moment.

    jedavu_ Report

    #3

    Another Normal Day On The Subway

    Person in unusual straw costume sitting alone on a NYC subway bench during a weird subway moment.

    skier Report

    There’s just something about public transportation that makes weird encounters way funnier than in other public spaces.

    Maybe it’s because the subway cars are packed and moving, so everything is amplified. For example, a person eating a full meal, or someone dressed in a superhero costume can feel like a full-on performance that you get to enjoy for free.

    You also have no option but to be stuck with these weird encounters for several stops — you can’t just glance and move on like in a park or on a street.

    The subway also brings together all kinds of people from different socio-economic backgrounds.

    Because they’re mostly anonymous, people don’t feel like they have to follow the usual social rules, which can lead to all sorts of unexpected behavior.
    #4

    Hanging Around In The Subway

    Man suspended by straps inside NYC subway car, reading a book in a bizarre and weird subway moment.

    horsthorsthorst Report

    #5

    Seen On The Subway

    Rat peeking out of a green jacket on a crowded NYC subway, capturing a weird moment in public transit.

    Thehunted870 Report

    #6

    Christmas Cheer From The Subway

    Person dressed as a Christmas tree with lights and a stocking on the NYC subway in a weird subway moment.

    JackNotName Report

    Artists also treat subways as their own personal stage. You can see buskers and performers of all kinds using train cars and platforms like built‑in audiences — no booking needed, no tickets to sell, just a lot of people in one place.

    That’s because subways give instant exposure and a moment of shared attention in a crowd that usually keeps its head down.
    #7

    Why Does He Need A Ride When He Can Gallop Faster Than Subway

    Person dressed as a zebra centaur costume in a NYC subway station, showcasing one of the weird moments on the subway.

    heimela Report

    #8

    This Guy On The Subway Has Life Figured Out

    Man eating with chopsticks at a folding table inside a NYC subway car during a weird subway moment.

    relaxok Report

    #9

    Only In A NYC Subway... Priceless Reaction

    A woman using a cutting board to chop food on a NYC subway amid unusual and weird subway moments.

    foodsherpa Report

    Sometimes, researchers also use subway environments for social experiments.

    One of the most famous is The Great Subway Station Violin Experiment of 2007. World‑class violinist Joshua Bell went busking inside a Washington, DC metro during the morning rush hour, and played Bach on a $3.5 million instrument.

    But only a handful of commuters slowed down to listen, which proved that context shapes what we notice and value.

    It also shows that subways are fast-paced places — people usually just focus on getting where they’re going, barely noticing anything else, because there’s always so much happening around them.
    #10

    Just Another Day On The Subway

    Man sitting on NYC subway with a plunger stuck to the window behind him in a weird subway moment.

    szekeres81 Report

    There are also moments that go beyond performance and into the truly surreal — like someone calmly chopping onions on a wooden cutting board while the train lurches forward.

    The act was intended to test social boundaries and engage with the public in unexpected ways.

    That specific image, originally filmed as a performance art piece, has become a viral meme illustrating how strange subway life is.

    #11

    Sure, You Might Think You're Goth, But Unless You Dejectedly Ride The Subway With Your Raven

    Person dressed in black sitting on NYC subway with a large black bird perched on their leg, showcasing a weird subway moment.

    You may as well hang up your black velvet frock coat and hit the beach.

    GallowBoob Report

    #12

    Thanks For Riding The DC Metro

    Person riding a small enclosed mobility scooter inside a NYC subway car, surrounded by seated passengers.

    KALLAIHUB Report

    #13

    A Friend Of Mine Took The Metro For The First Time And Saw This. She Is Currently Looking For A Car

    Person wearing a horse mask sitting on a crowded NYC subway during a weird moment on the subway ride.

    OMGFIREsale Report

    In a more creative behavioral experiment on the Milan Metro, a man dressed as Batman actually made people on the subway act nicer.

    Researchers wanted to see what would happen if they threw a little chaos into the usual morning commute.

    They had someone dress up as the caped crusader and ride the metro, while a woman pretending to be pregnant stood nearby. At least 67% of passengers offered her a seat when Batman was around, compared to only 38% when he wasn’t.

    The study called this the “Batman effect”: small, unexpected events can make people act more thoughtfully and notice others, even if they don’t consciously register what triggered it.
    #14

    2026, And We’re Off

    Person on NYC subway with layered bracelets and fur coat, using a handheld tool while sitting on the floor.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #15

    Korean People Call Him As Supreme Space Commander

    Man wearing an elaborate golden costume and crown inside a subway car, showcasing weird moments on the NYC subway.

    decrobyron Report

    #16

    Line 1 In Seoul. Nothing To See Here

    Person hanging upside down from subway handles amid seated and standing passengers on a crowded NYC subway train.

    sptjasd Report

    12points
    The subway is also being treated as the new runway by some people.

    Recently, during New York Fashion Week, many fashionistas from around the world had to slum it on the underground trains to get from show to show.

    Wearing fancy and over-the-top designs, many were surprisingly not fearful of mixing grit in with their glam.

    “It’s much faster and really convenient. There’s so much traffic in New York, and to commute somewhere by Uber, it’s going to take forever,” fashion content creator Kristina Dem says.

    And for most New Yorkers, heading underground in couture is nothing new.

    “I love taking the subway and showing off my pieces. It’s kinda like Comic-Con for me,” says PR consultant Nick Portello.
    #17

    So Today I Was Heading Into Times Square And Saw This In The Subway

    Person dressed as Spider-Man playing saxophone on a railing at a NYC subway station near a train.

    ramza789 Report

    #18

    The Things You See On The NYC Subway

    Person on NYC subway wearing large cutout mask of a smiling face while holding a bag and sitting next to a passenger.

    whatev3691 Report

    #19

    This Guy In My Subway Sat In His Boat And Played Any Song You Wanted

    Man playing guitar sitting in a small boat with fishing pole and clownfish in a subway, a weird moment on the NYC subway.

    loulou13 Report

    It’s not just professional fashionistas, but plenty of influencers are taking over subways around the world.

    On TikTok, searching ‘subway fit’ brings up hundreds of thousands of posts, with people showing off their outfits while waiting for or riding the train.

    In London, ‘Tube Girl,’ whose real name is Sabrina Bahsoon, went viral for filming herself on the train with close-ups and fast, dizzying camera angles. She has over 800,000 followers on TikTok.

    Tina Zhang, a New York-based creator, posts videos of her everyday outfits on TikTok as well. She says the subway videos are resonating with people because people feel empowered by it.

    “I think that the ones that are specific to New York are very interesting because you can kind of see how the way that people live their lives and the way that they dress is very much catered towards the city they live in. I think that's why the subway is like such an interesting breeding ground,” says Zhang.
    #20

    Subway Dogs Are The Best

    Bulldog sticking out tongue from a backpack on the NYC subway, showcasing one of the weird moments off the rails.

    kevinowdziej Report

    #21

    Typical NYC Subway Ride

    Creature wearing Statue of Liberty hat and suit on NYC subway seat during weird moments on the subway ride

    Crazycole2001 Report

    #22

    Corona Has Nothing On This Man, Tbilisi Metro

    Person wearing a large green water jug on their head sitting next to a masked passenger on a subway train.

    Uketesia Report

    Thankfully, impromptu performances or people dressed in weird outfits don’t seem to bother people as much on the subways.

    What bothers them more is hearing someone talk loudly, seeing someone eat a full meal on board, clipping fingernails or even cleaning their teeth mid‑ride.

    According to a survey, about 50% of people said listening to somebody talk on their cellphone is the most annoying behavior on public transportation, followed by people who won’t give up their seats for handicapped or senior citizen passengers.

    Many commuters said erratic or odd behaviour is a reason they’d ride less often.
    #23

    Another Reason Not To Ride The Subway

    Person wearing a spooky mask and costume holding a bat inside NYC subway during a weird moment on the subway.

    appel Report

    #24

    NYC Subway Bedroom Set

    Person covered with a blanket lying on the floor of a NYC subway car next to empty orange seats and a bicycle.

    Sea-Character9528 Report

    Part of the fascination with weird subway encounters is also how they break the pattern of the everyday.

    People expect subways to be boring and when someone carries a coffin through a station or plays Squid Game in the middle of the platform, it’s surreal compared to the usual rhythm of the commute.
    #25

    Oldin, Ancient God Of The Subway

    Elderly man with an eyepatch holding a spear and a black bird perched on his shoulder on a NYC subway train.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    Friend Saw This Dude On The Subway In NY

    Person in an elaborate red and white costume sitting on a NYC subway, highlighting weird moments on the subway.

    Shawnee0x Report

    #27

    I'd Look Ridiculous, But This Subway Bathrobe Guy Is Fly

    Man wearing gray robe and white sneakers taking a selfie on stairs in a NYC subway station with weird subway moments.

    BertJPDXBKLN Report

    #28

    Houston, We Have A Problem

    Person trapped in subway turnstile gate with red X signal in a weird moment on the NYC subway platform.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #29

    Todd Of 47-50 Rockefeller Center Smoking In Privacy

    Person covered in a blue tarp standing on worn stairs inside a NYC subway station, showing a weird subway moment.

    Consistent-Pen-757 Report

    #30

    Squid Game In Progress At Subway In Thailand

    Person in bright orange dress and mask posing in NYC subway tunnel with a group of people in green tracksuits walking behind.

    greenyellowreddit Report

    #31

    Strangely... No One Would Sit By This Poor Man (NYC Subway)

    Person wearing a white mask and green sweater sitting alone on a NYC subway bench with bags nearby.

    spartangreen88 Report

    #32

    Optimus Prime On NYC Subway

    Man in elaborate robot costume holding subway pole inside NYC subway car with empty orange seats and helmet on seat.

    MOBLIYOSHI Report

    #33

    Just Waiting For The Metro

    Man in vest and dress shirt with no pants waiting on subway platform, illustrating weird moments on NYC subway.

    kcmobrewer Report

    #34

    Ice Cream

    Woman on NYC subway placing multiple ice cream containers from floor into backpack among weird moments on the subway.

    TA_TO Report

    #35

    Welp. Welcome To NYC

    Person wearing a full cardboard costume sitting on a NYC subway bench, showcasing a weird subway moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Never A Dull Moment On The TTC

    People wearing oversized numbered subway token headpieces in a crowded NYC subway car, creating a weird subway moment.

    speedpowerxx Report

    #37

    What Even Is That

    Person sitting on a NYC subway seat with shoes off, sprinkling powder on the floor in a weird subway moment.

    profetional-memer Report

    #38

    So The Crusades Began On Line 1

    Person wearing a medieval knight helmet and outfit sitting on a NYC subway bench during a weird moment

    timeguard81 Report

    #39

    Subway

    Person in a NYC subway dressed with extremely long hair, sunglasses, black hat, and a hand prop on top, creating a weird moment.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #40

    Subway

    Person wearing a purple wig and clown mask sitting on a NYC subway bench with a birthday gift bag and drink.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #41

    The One Time That I Tried The Japanese Subway

    Passengers dressed in chicken costumes sitting together inside a NYC subway car during a weird moment.

    strawhatmenace Report

    #42

    Anime NYC 2025

    Passenger wearing a No Face costume sits on a NYC subway bench with a colorful Aldi shopping bag beside them.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #43

    Why Do People Do This On The Subway?

    Man sitting on NYC subway seat with food crumbs scattered on floor beneath, capturing a weird subway moment.

    Blastpower091 Report

    #44

    The Schizophrenic Ramblings At 34th St Are Always Comforting To Me

    Person wearing a spiked mask and glasses, sitting on a NYC subway and looking at a smartphone.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #45

    That's One Mad Hatter (Prague)

    Man wearing multiple straw hats and an orange patterned jacket, using phone on NYC subway amid weird subway moments.

    Piggie42 Report

    #46

    Subway

    Couple embracing on a wheelchair inside a crowded NYC subway, capturing a weird subway moment off the rails.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    The Things You See On The NYC Subway System

    Man in high heels and fishnet stockings sitting on a NYC subway, showcasing one of the weird moments on the subway.

    pimpboss Report

    #48

    This Man I Spotted In The Paris Metro Wielding A Pickaxe

    Elderly man holding a pickaxe while sitting on a seat inside a crowded NYC subway car.

    Gjab Report

    #49

    Meanwhile On The Mexico City Subway

    Woman wearing a quirky eye mask with a cartoon eye while sitting on a subway, capturing weird moments on the subway.

    Ayayoska Report

    #50

    When You Work But Need To Take The Tube Home

    Man dressed as Star Wars officer sitting on NYC subway next to casual passenger and woman reading a book during their ride.

    KPABA Report

    #51

    My Friend Saw The Original Hipster On The Tube This Morning

    Elderly man with white beard reading newspaper on NYC subway, holding shopping bag, standing near train doors.

    legarth Report

