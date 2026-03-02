ADVERTISEMENT

Subways are one of the few places where you never quite know what the next stop will bring. One moment, you’re looking for a seat, the next, you are looking at someone dressed as Optimus Prime.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the weirdest scenes captured on subways and in subway stations. The kind of moments that remind you why commuting is never completely predictable.

Even if you’re running late, there’s no doubt these characters would make you do a double take if you saw them in person.