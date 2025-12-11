ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the best way to soak up knowledge? Some may argue that this requires spending your days in the library, reading countless books on a wide range of topics. Others might say that it’s best to get out and see the world. Traveling and talking to interesting people will widen your horizons more than a book ever could. 

But most of us don’t have the time or resources to choose either of those paths. So the easiest way to acquire more knowledge might just be learning fun facts! That's why we took a trip to Weird Facts on Instagram and gathered some of their most fascinating posts below. Enjoy scrolling through this list full of unexpected information, and be sure to upvote the posts that teach you something new!

Image showing a fun fact about Sam Gamgee as the chief hero in Lord of the Rings from fascinating fun facts.

    #2

    Brick building with multiple windows labeled ancient lights illustrating English law fun facts about natural daylight rights.

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *19.5 years* "duck..."

    #3

    Ancient Greeks voting system in Athens shown with crowd and temple illustrating fun facts about history.

    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Athenian democratic process of Ostracism could be used on any citizen of the city state, for up to 10 years. It was a two stage process, open to any citizen, had external oversight so tyrants couldn't aㅤbuse it (yet it was aㅤbused), required specific quorum to succeed (most sources state 6000), and had a penalty if they broke exile. None of the exiled one's possessions were taken away, they didn't lose their status or position, there is no stigma on return. It was mostly used by politicians to prevent rivalry to their seat of power, so was quite susceptible to propagandisation and corruption.

    One of the biggest complaints I remember my classmates making in school was that we were always forced to memorize endless facts. Rather than getting hands-on lessons with real-world applications, we were expected to remember dates, names and places without enough context to understand their significance. To this day, I can tell you that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell. But can I explain what that actually means? Absolutely not.

    Nowadays, however, it’s easy for adults to go months without learning anything new. Sure, you’ll read what’s going on in the news. But you might not be learning any new skills or information that’s actually useful. In this case, fun facts can be a wonderful way to get some new knowledge into your routine. They’re digestible, don’t take much time, and they can be used as wonderful conversation starters! 
    #4

    Polish javelin thrower Maria Magdalena Andrejczyk showing noble gesture in a Tokyo Olympics silver medal auction.

    #5

    Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics depicting historical scenes, illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts about history.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As it should be. In many ways the ancients were more advanced than us. This was particularly true before the dominance of Abrahamic religions

    #6

    Two people walking on a forest path in autumn, illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts about forest therapy benefits.

    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wish our doctors would do this!

    Learning facts may not be as engaging as learning a new skill, such as how to play an instrument or how to speak another language. But it still has benefits! According to Kaplan, we must remember that knowledge really is power. The more you know, the better your problem solving and reasoning skills will become.

    Knowledge is also cumulative. So once you get that snowball of learning rolling, it’ll become even easier to pick up more information. Plus, when you have more context for the information you learn, you’ll be able to make connections more easily. For example, if you know what was going on in one part of the world during the 1850s, finding out what was happening in another country might make even more sense.   
    #7

    Colorfully lit underground salt mine tunnel with railings, known for its unique micro-climate easing asthma symptoms.

    annikperrot avatar
    Annik Perrot
    Annik Perrot
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The air in salt mines is totally dry, since the salt absorbs most of the dampness. Asthma is exacerbated by humidity.

    #8

    Crowded Japanese street with fun facts about waist measurements and annual health check-ups for citizens aged 40-74.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having gone through this annually, people aren’t ‘sent,’ but rather, given the opportunity to attend these for free.

    #9

    Man grilling sausages on a barbecue with a fun fact about firefighters and piglets from a barn fire.

    Acquiring more knowledge is also a great way to keep your brain active. Americans currently spend an average of five hours and 16 minutes on their phones every single day. And unfortunately, most of that time probably isn’t spent learning new skills and improving cognitive function. So it’s great to break the routine and make an effort to spend some time each day learning fun facts. This information will actually make you think, and it’s a much better way to spend your time than scrolling through brain rot content.
    #10

    Deep mine shaft where a German teacher saved a child, a fascinating and amusing fun fact that might teach you something new.

    #11

    Snow-covered dormant volcano emitting smoke with fun facts about April Fools and volcanic fire prank.

    #12

    Largest diamond transport secret revealed, an amusing fun fact showing clever shipping from Africa to England.

    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Cullinan Diamond.

    You’re never too old to learn something new. In fact, it’s best if you continue learning something new every single day, even when you’re old and gray! So if you need some tips on how to be a lifelong learner, Vox has got you covered. First, they recommend constantly going out of your way to challenge yourself. Obviously, this won’t be easy. But when you put yourself in new situations, you’re forced to learn new things, often rather quickly.
    #13

    Three women smiling, representing fascinating and amusing fun facts about secret acts of kindness and generosity.

    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haven't heard of them for a while. The awesome ladies!

    #14

    Woman covering mouth in amusement with fun facts about saliva protecting teeth before vomiting, a fascinating fun fact image

    #15

    Satellite view of Australia highlighting its status with 21 of the world's top 25 venomous snakes facts.

    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not like anyone is surprised now.

    Another tip Vox shared is capitalizing on the skills you already have. You don’t have to start from scratch just to prove to yourself that you can. If you already know how to play one instrument, it might be easier to pick up another than learning a foreign language from square one. In the same vein, if you grew up playing tennis, it might be easier to learn how to play padel than basketball. You’ll still be learning something new, but you might find the experience more enjoyable than starting at 0.  

    #16

    Roger Moore stopped playing James Bond due to the age gap with his much younger female co-stars, a fun fact shared.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only all the other overwealthy older men had the same decency

    #17

    Black and white photo of a Scottish Piper playing bagpipes during WWII Normandy invasion with soldiers resting nearby.

    #18

    Cat sitting on a grave, illustrating a fascinating and amusing fun fact about gifts left at a late owner’s grave.

    Now, if you really want to retain the information that you’ve acquired, you’re going to have to use it. Vox suggests practicing retrieval exercises, which allow you to recall and reflect on information that you’ve learned. “Sometimes we focus on getting information into our heads, like watching videos, going to lectures,” cognitive scientist Pooja Agarwal told Vox. “Where the magic happens with learning is getting information out of our heads."
    #19

    Busy Tokyo street scene with people walking, illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts about Japanese culture and society.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Primarily to escape the repercussions of debt, which are severe here

    #20

    Close-up image of DNA strands illustrating unusual genetic facts and fascinating fun facts about DNA discoveries.

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chimaeraism from an absorbed twin.

    #21

    Chipmunk sitting on a sunflower with fun facts about rodent reaction time and processing light faster.

    If you are interested in learning a new skill but aren’t sure where to start, One Education has some suggestions. If you’ve been putting off getting your driver’s license for years, it might be time to finally get behind the wheel. And if you have a yard that could use some work, why not take up gardening? If you’re looking to become more physically active, you might want to learn a new sport. And if you want to spend less on takeout, it’s the perfect time to hone your culinary skills.   
    #22

    Elephant in India showing compassion by refusing to lower a log where a dog was sleeping, a fascinating fun fact.

    #23

    Vintage black and white image of two cats boxing in a tiny ring, illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He also e**********d an Elephant, so there is that.. 😶

    #24

    Snow-covered cars and trees during heavy snowfall, illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts about survival in extreme cold.

    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where did he do his business and where did the products of said business go? Although I can imagine that it became less of a problem as time went by.

    Are you enjoying this list of fun and random facts, pandas? We hope that it has taught you at least one new thing. And feel free to share even more weird facts in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring information that you can use as conversation starters at a dinner party, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Beluga whale in aquarium demonstrating fascinating fun facts about mimicking human voices and whale behavior.

    #26

    Pizza topped with smoked reindeer won an international contest, highlighting fascinating and amusing fun facts.

    #27

    Vintage illustration of the 1883 Krakatoa eruption, one of the loudest sounds ever recorded in fun facts.

    #28

    Close-up of US dollar bills illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts about unusual money-related events.

    #29

    Map of Texas with a fun fact about the slang use of Texas meaning crazy in Norway, highlighting amusing fun facts.

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would've bet Florida, but Texas would be a close second.

    #30

    Person lying awake on a bed illustrating the first night effect with brain alertness in unfamiliar environments fun facts.

    #31

    Chiropractic history shows it was founded by a miracle healer jailed for unlicensed practice in early 1900s.

    #32

    Audi adapted more durable horns for Indian-market cars due to the high frequency of honking by Indian drivers.

    #33

    Orange vintage Chrysler turbine-engine car from 1963 with unique fuel history, now displayed in museums and private collections.

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were an experiment. The cars were not "launched", there were 5 prototypes and 50 public test cars. They were hideously expensive to produce, were difficult to start, accelrated slowly, had terrible fuel economy, were horribly noisy, and failed every emissions check the government had. They were destroyed because that was a condition of the failure of the experiment, ad a failure it was.

    #34

    Man with memory loss video calling mother in emotional reunion, a fascinating fun fact about memory and amnesia.

    #35

    Tom Hanks gained weight and grew a beard for Cast Away, a fascinating fun fact about actor transformations.

    #36

    Vintage illustration showing workers on early treadmills, illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts about human-powered machines.

    #37

    Mr. Rogers feeding fish while sharing a fascinating and amusing fun fact about his heartfelt interaction with a blind fan.

    #38

    Image of a character from The Matrix with green falling code, sharing a fun fact about sushi recipes in the code.

    #39

    Ocean view at sunrise with text about legal burial at sea in the USA, a fascinating and amusing fun fact.

    #40

    Bob Marley performing live with guitar, accompanied by a fun fact about song royalties and charity efforts.

    #41

    Portrait of Beethoven with a fun fact about his Ninth Symphony and the standing ovation despite his deafness.

    #42

    New fun facts about the Returning Soldier Effect explain more boys born during and after major wars with unknown reasons.

    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could imagine that the lack of men in our proximity somehow changes our hormones so that either men produce more male s***m or the pH value in the v****a changes in a way that makes it easier for male s***m to get to the ovaries.

    #43

    Wolf howling on snow-covered ground with text about wolves harmonizing their howls as a fascinating fun fact.

    #44

    Person using a credit card at a payment terminal illustrating fun facts about finance and credit card balances.

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is the slang term, they are also called a nonrevolver. They terms are meant to be derogatory, yes, because the company doesn't make any interest profit off them.

    #45

    Man smiling in a black shirt with text about Gary Gygax inventing Dungeons & Dragons including fun facts and new pics.

    #46

    Colorful view of Bolivia’s largest prison, San Pedro, where inmates create their own society and laws inside the walls

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The prison also has a massive cㅤocaine trafficking ring, there is heavy bribery, ad it is considered a danger to life for a police officer to enter. It's not a good place.

    #47

    Illustration of a woman in the 1900s using hatpins, highlighting fun facts about female empowerment and historic self-defense.

    #48

    Rainbow lorikeet bird perched on a branch with fun facts about its unique intoxication behavior.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They steal sugar from restaurant tables too.

    #49

    Black and white photo of Bob Marley smiling, accompanied by a fun fact about his final words to his son.

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is Ziggy one of his legitimate or illegitimate children? iirc he had seven illegitimate children with multiple women while married, some life.

    #50

    Two crows perched on a rock with a fun fact about crows holding grudges and sharing with others.

    #51

    Nicolas Cage in Lord of War with real guns and rented tanks, illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts.

    #52

    Group of tourists observing food grilling over volcanic heat in a unique outdoor restaurant, illustrating fascinating fun facts.

    #53

    Close-up of barbed wire wrapped tightly around a metal tensioner with blurred green background, illustrating fun facts.

    #54

    Two bald eagles perched on a branch illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts about animal behavior.

    #55

    Black and white and color image of WWII medic Desmond Doss receiving Medal of Honor for heroic combat rescue.

    #56

    Hugh Jackman accidentally stabbed stuntwoman while filming X-Men, a fascinating and amusing fun fact from the movie set.

    azzyandsongs avatar
    Mera
    Mera
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, that would be my reaction too 😂

    #57

    Elderly woman with sunglasses and scarf sharing a fascinating and amusing fun fact about a unique legal contract.

    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeanne Calment. The oldest person ever. 122 years old.

    #58

    Person chopping wood with an axe, illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts about physical activity benefits.

    #59

    Night vision style image from Paranormal Activity movie with fun facts about its low budget and high earnings.

    #60

    Scene from Fight Club featuring Brad Pitt and Ed Norton with a fun fact about the movie's premiere reaction.

    #61

    Siamese cat with blue eyes sitting outdoors illustrating fascinating fun facts about color change and temperature effects.

    #62

    A dingo walking on red dirt in Australia related to fascinating and amusing fun facts about unusual events.

    #63

    Two people holding hands across a wooden table illustrating a fun fact about friendly behavior and flirting.

    #64

    Vintage motel sign and fun fact about motel ownership in the U.S. with SEO keyword fun facts included.

    #65

    Painting of Bobbie the Wonder Dog with fun facts about his 2,500-mile journey, highlighting fascinating and amusing fun facts.

    #66

    Two film students challenge themselves to create a movie in one room, leading to the film Saw, fun facts image.

    #67

    Airplane flying between two modern buildings illustrating fascinating and amusing fun facts about survival.

