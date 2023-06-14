To find out more about how this quirky and beloved Facebook page came to be in the first place, we reached out to the account’s creator, Igor Walczak, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. Igor shared that he was inspired to create the page after coming across another account called Pictures from Italian profiles and “immediately thought that such a formula would be perfect for Polish photos.”

“While their content relied more on retro photos, I focused more on humor with a dose of nostalgia and Polishness in the broad sense,” he went on to explain. “To be honest, I did not expect such a success. As you probably know, the beginning of any page is the hardest time. You need a certain amount of luck to succeed, and I was very lucky.”