Poland is a very special place. It’s home to the world’s largest castle, Europe’s heaviest animals, one of the most diverse ecosystems in Europe, and of course, many delicious foods. But aside from gorgeous forests and stunning beaches, Poland also houses a fascinating online community that pandas from all over the world can enjoy.

We’ve taken a trip to the Pictures From Polish Profiles Facebook page, which features hilarious and somewhat confusing photos that Poles have shared online. So sit back, relax, pour yourself a little wódka if that's something you enjoy, and have fun experiencing a bit of Polish culture. Na zdrowie!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

24points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The left boy's hair is honestly what's bringing me all the questions

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#2

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

21points
POST
View more comments

Poland is a beautiful country in Central Europe that houses nearly 38 million residents. It’s likely that you already love Poland for giving us pierogies, paczki, Marie Curie and Frédéric Chopin, but thanks to Pictures From Polish Profiles on Facebook, the country has also gifted the world countless hilarious pics. This account has amassed 192k followers on Facebook and over 9k followers on Instagram since its creation in 2018, sharing hundreds of photos that speak to the hearts, souls and funny bones of Polish people and non-Poles alike.
#3

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

20points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok but if I had bought a chair the least I'd do is to sit on it whenever I had the chance

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#4

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

15points
POST
View more comments

To find out more about how this quirky and beloved Facebook page came to be in the first place, we reached out to the account’s creator, Igor Walczak, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. Igor shared that he was inspired to create the page after coming across another account called Pictures from Italian profiles and “immediately thought that such a formula would be perfect for Polish photos.”

“While their content relied more on retro photos, I focused more on humor with a dose of nostalgia and Polishness in the broad sense,” he went on to explain. “To be honest, I did not expect such a success. As you probably know, the beginning of any page is the hardest time. You need a certain amount of luck to succeed, and I was very lucky.”
#5

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Chemistry textbook.

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

15points
POST
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Science, Biatch! :)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

15points
POST
View more comments

When it comes to what makes Polish social media special, Igor shared that “Polish social media reflect what Poles themselves are like. We do not take ourselves too seriously, and we really like to make jokes about our flaws and shortcomings. However, we don't really like it when others make fun of us."

“We absolutely love it when someone mentions Poland abroad," he added. "That makes us feel very appreciated. It may be a matter of complexes that Poles as a nation have. We are not a country of great international importance, therefore every mention of Poland in foreign media makes us happy and proud.”
#7

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

14points
POST
Esist Nosrep
Esist Nosrep
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a guy ant his friend looking for a good woman who would be a blessing in their life

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#9

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

14points
POST
Esist Nosrep
Esist Nosrep
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Posing with gifts of relatives in a celebration of first communion

4
4points
reply
View more comments

We were also curious about what Igor loves most about his home country. “The thing that I like most about Poland is the aforementioned ability to laugh at our flaws and joke about our problems,” he told Bored Panda. “Polish history was not a bed of roses. We have faced many problems over the centuries. The most important of them are, of course, the Second World War and the post-war times. Our sense of humor has always been a kind of coping mechanism that helped us get through the hard times.”
#10

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

13points
POST
Itsbloodyalbatrossflavour
Itsbloodyalbatrossflavour
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps some reference for those quick to smirk at this picture - in Poland most kids who have their First Communion will typically ask for money and/or other expensive gifts for their own benefit (yeah, I don’t get it either…). This stellar dude however has obviously done the opposite by asking for food donations that he can pass on to an animal shelter somewhere and for that I commend him and hope that others may learn to do the same! Way to go!

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

13points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Adorable and very pleased himself.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

p o l i s h w a v e

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

13points
POST
David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It boosts sales and dog gets free food.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Igor noted that he finds many of the photos from Polish profiles to be hilarious, but his favorites tend to refer directly to Polish culture or pop culture. “A foreigner might have trouble understanding many of them,” he noted. “An example can be memes with Pope John Paul II, which are very popular among young people in Poland. On the other hand, we have pictures that are very Polish in nature and yet they are able to amuse anyone, regardless of whether you are from Poland or not. These are usually pictures showing grotesque situations from everyday life of Poles.”

He shared that some of his favorites include one of a “football hooligan contemplating a painting,” “some teenagers cosplaying John Paul II,” a pizza with the pope’s face on it, and a Żabka store, a very popular chain of convenience stores in Poland, recreated in the game Counter-Strike.
#13

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#14

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

12points
POST
#15

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

12points
POST
View more comments

When it comes to what makes Poland unique, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the language. Spoken by only about 40 million people worldwide, native speakers of Polish make up about 97.6% of the residents in Poland. Outside of the nation, however, you can find significant numbers of Polish speakers in the United States, Canada, Germany, Lithuania, Czechia, Belarus, Ukraine and Latvia.

Polski is the only official language of Poland, and it’s notoriously tricky for foreigners to learn. According to Autolingual, “Languages such as Czech and Slovak are close to Polish, but if a Czech and a Pole were to have a conversation, they'd still need to make an effort to understand each other. To find languages that are closer to Polish, we need to look at minority languages such as Silesian, Kashubian and Sorbian."
#16

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

11points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Store. This appears to be a store.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#17

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

11points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're having a good time. I don't know what they're doing but they're happy.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#18

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

11points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kind of fabulous. When you arrive at your destination, you can attach it to a chain and wear it.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

If you find yourself making a trip to Poland (which you definitely should!), there are plenty of great spots to visit. In fact, the nation has their own list of “seven wonders” that are certainly worth checking out. These include the Wieliczka Salt Mine, one of the world’s oldest salt mines; Torun Old Town, a historic settlement in the northwest of Poland and a UNESCO World Heritage Site; Malbork Castle, the world’s biggest castle; Wawel Castle and Cathedral, 13th and 14th-century buildings exhibiting various different architectural styles; Elblag Canal; Zamosc Old Town, a 50-mile canal and one of Poland’s official national Historic Monuments; and Krakow Market Square and Old Town, the largest Medieval town square in Europe.
#19

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Police priest.

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

10points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You can lie to me, but not the Father Mateusz!"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

9points
POST
#21

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

9points
POST
Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Biden-socks where he wears a Michael-Jackson-outfit? 🧐

1
1point
reply

As I’m sure you’ve noticed, many of the photos on this list have something to do with religion. This is not surprising when you know that Poland is one of the most religious countries in Europe. Today, about 87% of the nation identifies as Catholic, with 1.31% practicing Orthodoxy, .38% identifying as Protestant and even smaller factions identifying as Jehovah’s Witnesses, Buddhist, Pagan, Jewish and other religions. Pope John Paul II was also Polish, making him the first non-Italian pope since Adrian VI in the 16th century. 
#22

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Construction worker's yogurt.

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

8points
POST
Louie
Louie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this a shot of vodka? Something like that?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

7points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blazing Saddles campfire scene reenactment. These guys are too cute.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#24

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

7points
POST

Poles are also an incredibly resilient group of people. During World War II, Warsaw was tragically nearly completely destroyed and needed to be almost entirely rebuilt. With the help of paintings by Bernardo Bellotto, a Venetian artist, the great people of Poland were able to recreate their Old Town into almost exactly what it was before. Poland also completely vanished from maps for 123, between 1795 and 1918. This was due to three partitions of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth that resulted in the temporary elimination of sovereign Poland and Lithuania. Thankfully, in 1918, both nations were able to restore their independence. 
#25

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

7points
POST
#26

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

7points
POST
#27

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

7points
POST

Whether you’re Polish or you haven’t yet had the pleasure of visiting the beautiful nation, we hope you’re enjoying these photos, pandas. Clearly, Poles excel at many things: creating delicious meals and pastries, distilling some of the world’s best vodka and sharing hilarious photos online. Keep upvoting the pics that make you proud to be Polish, or make you want to book a trip to Warsaw or Zakopane as soon as possible, and then if you’re interested in viewing even more of these hilarious pics, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring Pictures From Polish Profiles right here!    
#28

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
#29

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Lawyer.

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
#30

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pol-burger. Schnitzel in a bun.

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1,34 Euros? Good price! (1,45 US-Dollars)

0
0points
reply
#31

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Wine from the fruit from Helenka and Rys' garden.

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
Noname
Noname
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Homemade currant wine-that's an excellent aperitif!

1
1point
reply
#32

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A party store! And that's not the communist party, either.

0
0points
reply
#33

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The second boy from the left looks like Paul Newman.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#34

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
#35

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
YevvieART
YevvieART
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is a photo of school janitor weird or funny? Smh this is just someone working to earn a living.

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#37

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
#38

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#39

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

6points
POST
#40

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

A break at school in 2009 be like.

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

5points
POST
justmemorticia
justmemorticia
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay... ? My apologies for being having rocks for brain, but where's the funny part?

2
2points
reply
#41

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

5points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dad's parents were from Poland. He and at least one of his brothers loved art and beautiful things.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

5points
POST
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Metallica! 🤘😁

2
2points
reply
#43

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

5points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No way! Teenagers sharing pizza? That’s hilarious!! (I’m sorry, I do not understand why this is amusing. It looks super normal and like a nice time).

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#44

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

5points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

John Paul II.....it must be a miracle

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

5points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a brand that sells spices. So - probably an advertising thing.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

5points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now that's a schnitzel!

0
0points
reply
#47

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

5points
POST
#48

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

5points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much abundance. This is very impressive.

0
0points
reply
#49

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

5points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Modern day renaissance paintings? Kinda like the aftermath of war or something?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

4points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this where you buy dinosaurs? Have all of us not living in Poland been missing out on pet ankylosauruses?

2
2points
reply
#51

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

keepin' it real

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

4points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Average Żubr enjoyer.

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

4points
POST
#53

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

4points
POST
Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know he's still tough.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#54

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

3points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Luau school dance. Classic memory.

0
0points
reply
#55

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

3points
POST
#56

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

3points
POST
#57

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

3points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a fam y dinner to me with candles and what I think are “the good plates”.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

Weird-Funny-Polish-Profiles-Pics

Heroes III Polish Edition

Pictures from Polish profiles Report

3points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

+ a smiling ladybird

0
0points