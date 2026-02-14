Across the internet, autopsy workers have been opening up about the most shocking and bizarre discoveries they’ve made on the job, from live lizards to brightly colored organs. The stories are the kind that make you wonder how these professionals manage to keep their composure day after day.

Many people fear death , but there’s at least one small comfort in it—we’re not the ones left to deal with the aftermath. That burden falls on the loved ones we leave behind, and perhaps more unexpectedly, on the pathologists and medical staff tasked with caring for our bodies. It’s rarely an easy role, and the things they encounter can be truly jaw-dropping .

#1 Most common was elderly male patients who had been in nursing homes and had undiagnosed prostate cancer, mainly because they had directives to have no further medical care except end of life comfort.



Nothing else stands out.



knowsomeofi:



My dad (retired pathologist) says that any man who lives long enough will eventually die of prostate cancer.

#2 Once had a guy burned to a crisp but his skeletal muscle was cooked to a perfect medium rare consistency..





Not only that, we found that he had ingested (may have been forced to swallow) erasers, crayons, staples, etc. ( adult victim).

#3 Dude who compulsively ate coins had about 7 bucks of change in his digestive system when we opened him up. He died choking on a quarter. I like to believe he died doing what he loved.



ErasInTime:



Younger brother did this way back when.. He was around 4, and my parents were convinced they would have to take him to the ER. They waited overnight to see if he would evacuate normally, watched him like a hawk the whole night, taking shifts. He never complained of any pain or anything, other than when the nickel came out the other end. Funny thing though. He ate 17 cents and only gave back 16. They never found the other penny. 🤷‍♀️

#4 I met a medical examiner at a friend's party recently, and he told us that once he received the body of a cheese factory worker who fell and drowned/burned in molten cheese.



It was super awkward as the corpse they received was embedded in a chunk of cheese as it had cooled down. Felt like carving out a corpse from the leftovers of a "fondue" (french molten cheese dish).



It was his top one.



Anon:



Dahmer Dip.

#5 I had a guy with a completely blue heart. Bright blue, apparently from methylene blue use.



sweetbabyruski:



Just the heart? I had an autopsy of a guy given methylene blue for treatment in the ICU and all the organs as well as his skin were blue. Fun stuff.



OP:



There were a few blue streaks along the arm vessels, minor bluing on the plural cavities, but the heart seemed to have a real affinity for it! I was not ready for that level of blue when I sectioned it!

#6 I am a vet, I do necropsies.

I can still remember the cat who swallowed a thread. One end of it got stuck at the base of the tongue, the rest was swallowed and progressed down to all the intestines. We found that the intestine, with its movements, basically saw itself on the thread. It was an awful view.

The sad thing is this is not so uncommon, a classic in the books, but seeing it was shocking.

And this is why you don't want your cats to play with threads or yarns.

#7 Not a Doctor or Autopsy Tech, but I am a Funeral Director / Embalmer.



In school we went to a cadaver lab that has about 8 bodies, all preserved and pre-dissected in various ways (one was dissected right down the middle, a table of just a bunch of limbs, etc)



There was one decedent who had Situs Inversus, which means that their inside structure in their torso and abdomen are on the opposite side of the normal positioning. This was discovered in this persons life because they went in for an appendectomy and the doctors started looking around on the right side and couldn’t find anything, looked on the left side and there was the appendix. It’s a genetic mutation, and most people who have it don’t actually know they have it as it wouldn’t pose any health issues.



lilpastababy:



A kid came in for a cough at the urgent care I work at and they did a chest X-ray and discovered that he had this. Everyone was freaking out lol

#8 The unidentified man at the centre of the Tamam Shud case was found to have a spleen about three times the normal size.



two_one_fiver:



I've always wondered about this. An enlarged spleen is a typical presentation in the case of infection. Medical science wasn't as advanced and I haven't seen anything like a CBC to confirm.

#9 Undiagnosed widespread metastasized cancer in a college kid that had died in a bar fight gone bad. It's one of the small mysteries of my career thus far that has stuck with me. The primary mystery being how it could be that he wouldn't have noticed his condition or sought medical attention prior to his death. This was not some mere colon polyp, it was everywhere. I've had other instances before and since where you find the "second place" cause of death that didn't get to have its moment, certainly a lot of older people have a thing or two in the works, but that was definitely the strangest instance of that concept.



Starshapedsand:



I can speak a bit to that one:

When I was in college, it became apparent to me that I was very ill. I was also about to age off of my parents’ health insurance, and many of the likely causes of my symptoms were going to render me uninsurable once diagnosed. So I opted to be assessed for the few contenders that would be easy cures. When all of those tests were negative, I opted to ignore it.

After college, I was waiting for a full-time job with benefits to begin. It was obvious that I was very sick, but because I was still on my parents’ policy, I was determined to just keep going until my job could start. I learned that I could treat most symptoms with hard physical labor, so I divided my days between working fire/EMS responses, and the gym.

But two weeks before I was going to get that golden insurance of my own, I collapsed, vomiting blood. Woke up a couple weeks later, a couple states away, on a ventilator. Cause #4 on my list—brain cancer—was the winner, and I was very fortunate to have lived at all.

Worst part? Going back to the past, given those circumstances, I would’ve made the same decision to avoid getting diagnosed.

(Funny note: when you wake up in Neurointensive Care, they ask you why you’re there. Other sound contenders that I guessed included the time that a ceiling collapsed on me during a house fire, an impatient driver decided to plow through the scene of a wreck that I was cutting, a drunk redneck pulling out a gun... it was indeed all rather Final Destination.)

#10 I've seen bone cancer that spread to a young persons lung, which basically replaced the whole lung with bone. I had to saw the lung in half with a bone saw to get samples.



Another lady with cirrhosis died, and when she arrived she had a distended belly. We assumed it was due to ascites secondary to her cirrhosis, but when we opened her abdomen this thick, clear, gelatinous mucus poured out. We measured it at over 2 liters of this sticky gel. Turns our she had an undiagnosed mucinous tumor of her ovary, which had spread all throughout her abdomen. Icky.



notthesedays:



It never occurred to me that bone cancer mets would be bony! D'oh.

#11 As a student in Dental school gross anatomy lab.we were dissecting the throat.Upon entering the larynx we discovered a tooth the Pt. had swallowed. The tooth was lodged over epiglottis (throat) and we got to change the cause of death to choked on foreign substance. All cadavers we’re treated with the utmost respect.



BALLERinaLyfe:



My mom is a respiratory therapist and once while she was assisting with a bronchoscopy they found that the patient had aspirated a tooth. They ended up calling a cardiac surgeon (I guess that was who was there that could do it?) to get it out. Patient was fine.

#12 Autopsy tech:



We had a guy a few months ago that was putting off going to the hospital. Died in the car on a road trip. Anyway, his right lung and liver were decomposing. He had this really nasty pus in his right shoulder too. We were calling him zombie guy.



Had a guy who was speeding on his motorcycle, bounced off a semi and slammed into a stop sign. Internal decapitation. That was pretty cool.



My friend had two cases in a row that had auxiliary spleens. Someone tell me the odds. I can’t math.



8Ariadnesthread8:



I'm assuming internal decapitation means that your skin is still connecting your head to your neck even though everything inside is disconnected? I'm too scared to Google it.



OP:



Yeah. Your spine has disconnected around the neck area. Skin around the neck looks normal but it looks suspiciously fluidy.

#13 A woman died under mysterious circumstances and was found to have a bunch of lizards in her stomach.



JamesRenner:



It was in the autopsy report and is a bit of a local legend. If the doctor made it up or put them there, it's equally interesting imho

#14 When my mom took gross anatomy, her professor pointed out that the cadaver had a blood vessel that went through the tricep instead of around it like it was supposed to. The professor said that the students would probably never see that again because it is very rare.



kcnk2818:



That's so interesting! When I took gross anatomy we found a cadaver with 4 branches off the aortic arch instead of 3! Super cool to see small variations between bodies.

#15 Not quite an incidental finding, and scene story rather than autopsy, but a situation that turned out to have a medical cause that didn’t seem to at first glance. At first it seemed like a self inflicted gsw: blood everywhere, discharged weapon by hand, older guy who lived alone in not great conditions, etc, but we couldn’t find a gsw, there were three bullet holes in the opposite wall, and as we looked around more and traced the blood we pieced together a crazy story. Turned out, this guy had a severe ulcer from lymphoma in his armpit that was so huge by that point it extended halfway down his upper arm. He somehow ripped it open on the bathroom door handle and it bled like crazy. His phone was all the way in the kitchen, but he kept the gun in his bedroom, so he grabbed it while presumably trying to get to his phone and made it out into the living room before falling from blood loss. He presumably shot the wall in the hopes that a neighbor would hear and call the police, but he bled out before they did. Pretty resourceful if you ask me, not many people would have been able to keep that level of a head while literally pouring blood out of their armpit.

#16 My dad used to do bloodwork for the pathologists office years ago. He had this teenaged kid come in and they were trying to work out cause of death. It was technically a heart attack and it turns out they had an undiagnosed heart condition but it was probably trigger by the sheer amount of d***s in his system. Ultimately they kept that detail to themselves and didn't tell the family.

#17 Shannan Gilbert's hyoid bone was partially missing, and her larynx was missing. The coroner thinks it could be strangulation but there's not enough evidence to say it was cause of death. I, like a lot of people thought she died by drowning in the marsh after running away from the John's house. So now I don't know what to believe.



two_one_fiver:



LISK is one of the cases I read about the most, but I hadn't heard about this. Michael Baden is, of course, one of the best pathologists in the world and is frequently called in to conduct independent autopsies for this reason. He hosts a series called "Autopsy" that I highly recommend. I found it on Amazon Prime once upon a time.

A broken hyoid bone and crushed larynx are typical signs of strangulation. So if they were missing that kind of suggests to me that someone knew that they'd reveal the cause of death and attempted to remove them. IMO that supports the hypothesis that the crimnal has law enforcement experience.

#18 Not my personal story. But when I was in my intro to EMS class my teacher brought in a death investigator former autopsy Examiner to speak to our class. She told us while she worked as an autopsy examiner she got this women who at the time mysteriously suffocated after a car accident. Apparently this women was driving and while she was driving she grabbed her lighter from her purse and was holding it in her mouth while she fumbled threw her bag for her cigarettes. While doing this she got T-boned. The airbag went off and on the way to hospital they kept trying to put tubes down her throat to open her airway cause she was having trouble breathing. But no luck. She said when they cut open her throat during the autopsy they found her lighter jammed down there. Apparently when the airbag went off it got jammed down her throat and no one knew.



Martina313:



FUN FACT!

This is why they've added holes to the top of modern LEGO heads!

#19 Med student here.



The cadaver we were dissecting lacked a muscle called the palmaris longus.

For those not familiar, it's the most superficial muscle of the forearm (you can see it as cord like structure in your wrist that rises when you try to make a claw with your hand). On dissecting the other limb, we discovered that the agenesis was bilateral.



Where I'm from, the first part we dissect is the upper limb. So usually during this stage students are pretty inexperienced and haven't yet been exposed to a lot of variations in the body. So discovering this was quite fascinating!



Later on, when we reached the thorax, we also found that he had 3 lobes in his left lung and 2 in his right (usually the opposite is found).



Kethraes:



I've been sitting here like an idiot making tiger claws and dragon claws for like forever and I can't see it.

#20 Maybe not so relevant, but when they made a full body x-ray of my grandmoms identical twin sister, not only did it turn out all her organs were mirrored (her heart was on the right side etc) but she also had 4 kidneys... woman was 60+ at the time and they never knew before.

#21 Heterotaxy Syndrome in a 50ish year old. Way, way past the usual lifespan.



Whole fish in the esophagus overlying the trachea causing the decedent to asphyxiate. The tail was partially perforated where EMS put the ETT through the fish. (Noted in the EMS runsheet "cords visualized and ETT inserted with no difficulty")



Probably more. Just don't remember them right now.



Sufficient_Tea_3063:



I find the natural, unexpected findings the coolest but a fish is pretty wild. We had 1 case of Situs inversus in my 15 years and of course I missed it.

#22 Annie McCann.

Because despite her injuries and having her car taken for a joyride after she was supposedly already dead, suicide by drinking a half bottle of Bactine is SO PROBABLE.



two_one_fiver:



So I agree with the toxicologist (I'm in pharm/tox by trade) that lidocaine is probably what ended her. It is a potent cardiac d**g and highly lipophilic, so absorption/distribution can vary wildly from person to person. Route of administration REALLY matters in this case, too. I'm imagining its oral bioavailability is variable as well. I don't doubt for a second that a petite girl can easily be destroyed from one BBW (Bactine Bottle's Worth, get your mind out of the s**y gutter, I just invented that unit) of lidocaine. Now you know what they say: when all you have is a pharmacological hammer, everything looks like a toxicology nail. So I might just be seeing what I want to see here.

As for the rectal stretching, that could definitely be postmortem relaxation. It does happen. Embalmers are d**th professionals but they're not pathologists and I'm not sure what I would conclude about this without seeing histology. You could see if there's tearing first of all, but you could also figure out white cell count which would tell you if the injuries are postmortem or not.

#23 I've seen positional asphyxia suggested as the Somerton Man's cause of death before, and I've never been quite sure how that would work. The other cases of positional asphyxia I've seen have been deaths like Kendrick Johnson's, where the person was somehow physically restrained and unable to move into a position which would allow them to breathe properly.



But since breathing is an autonomic function, wouldn't the Somerton Man have automatically changed position so that he wouldn't suffocate? How does positional asphyxia occur when the person isn't restrained?



glittercheese:



If the person has decreased consciousness, like from substance, this can also happen. Basically the part of the brain that would normally cause you to change positions is depressed and therefore doesn’t function properly.

#24 6-year old Max Shacknai had plant material in his lungs at the autopsy. Max had supposedly fallen down the stairs at his father’s house while Rebecca Zahau and her 13-year old were watching him. Max was admitted to Rady’s Children’s Hospital in San Diego with brain damage. His doctor did not think that his injuries were consistent with the story Rebecca gave, and had Child Protective Services called. Rebecca hung herself just 40 hours after Max’s accident. Max was take off of life support a few days afterwards. Rebecca’s death was investigated by 15 detectives from 4 agencies (including the FBI) and found to be a s*****e. Rebecca sent her teenage sister home the morning after Max’s accident, even though the girl had just arrived the day before the accident for a 3-week stay. Rebecca did not inform the detective working Max’s case that she was sending the sister home.



How did plant material get into Max’s lungs?

#25 Not a doctor, autopsy tech.



Nothing particularly strange. Mostly suicides and natural deaths.



The strange thing is when you start working there suddenly all the patients are around your age. It's just coincidence but feels freaky.



I was 19 and had several cases that were under 21. Luckily never any kids.



One guy died behind the wheel and crashed into a Cadillac dealership. Ended up totalling several cars.



****Listen to your doctor**** if they tell you to do something. Like walking after a bone break. If you sit on a chair and never walk you could end up with a blood clot that breaks off and kills you via pulmonary embolism (person had several thumb sized dvts in her calves and one in the lung)



Also don't be afraid to get help if you're suffering. S*****e isn't the answer.



notlia:



I think it surprises people to find out that the people doing the autopsies are not doctors. There's a doctor there usually, sometimes just at the end, but it's done by someone with a job title like yours who at most has to complete a technical qualification (not belittling, I know how hard this job is, my partner did it for a long time).

#26 When I was in EMS training we had to do ME rotations to learn gross anatomy.



The ME told us of a case they had the previous month where they had an unattended death in a rental property of a single 40 something person with no known medical history.



Autopsy was unremarkable until the labs came back: carbon monoxide poisoning. They reported it back to the police who investigated.



Turned out his heating system had a weird malfunction that would emit massive amounts of CO.



In this case the autopsy saved someone else's life as the heating system was fixed to avoid it from potentialy k*****g the next renter.



Anon:



And that's why my country requires yearly CO monitoring for such heating systems. It takes five minutes for someone to come and measure.

#27 Once, I sent a cow for autopsy after it died suddenly. The report came back that there was a wire in its heart (not hugely uncommon, they work through from the digestive tract), but also that this cow had a deflated football in its stomach which had been there for some time and did not appear to hinder digestion.

#28 Unknown brain tumor. May have caused them to swerve into traffic due to location.



Second/different case: pregnancy in m****r victim. Made it a double homicide.

#29 We had this guy who had some heart issues, came to the hospital with some heart failure symptoms, got progressively worse and worse and then just couldn't go anymore. This guy had extensive imaging, testing, the whole deal. Well, when we were doing the organs, everything looked fairly okay, even the heart didn't look THAT bad for the picture they gave us. Then, I slice open the liver (which was admittedly a bit larger than normal) and boom, it was about 80% replaced by a nasty, nasty abscess. I'm talking liters of pus. He didn't have a fever, they didn't see anything on imaging, clinical or even blood cultures. We were never sure if the heart issues were maybe worsened before he got to become septic, but that is still the largest liver abscess I've seen in my life.

#30 Just a bit ago, I was in a Human Anatomy class where they worked with cadavers. The one my class worked on died due to heart issues, what exactly they said, I don’t really remember now. However, when we cut open the thorax and abdomen to get to the GI tract and heart and lungs, a tumor had grown in the mesentery of the small intestine and lived in its own pocket, pushed and pierced through the diaphragm, and squished up near the heart. Looks like it was a misdiagnosis that ended up taking her life. The doctors were close, but it looks like they never got around to seeing if she had any tumor issues.

#31 He was full of colors.



An uncle told me he had performed one on a kid that would huff spray paint: his windpipe and lungs looked like they were tie-dyed.

#32 I’m not a mortician or autopsy tech but a buddy of mine died in a motorcycle accident last year. He was going through a green light and some lady was taking a left at the light during a yellow blinking yield signal. She didn’t pay attention and turned directly into his path, causing him to slam directly into her right front fender. I requested a copy of his autopsy report because he, by all accounts, physically didn’t look too messed up. I expected some sort of severe brain injury but his aorta was actually lacerated and his entire chest area was soft and spongy. The brute force of him slamming into the Jeep pulverized his chest.

#33 Not me, but one of my friends is a mortician. While she was in mortuary school, she had an acquaintance come in dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. The funny thing is that I had met this guy a couple weeks earlier because he worked at restaurants making balloon animals for kids as a way to advertise his party rental business and I went into a restaurant he was working at for lunch and grabbed his business card. They rented out popcorn machines, and bounce houses, had clowns who would show up, stuff like that.



Well anyway, he planned his own s*****e ahead of the date in great detail. He had paid off all his debts, rented a hotel room and ordered himself a pizza as his last meal. He wrote all over his body under his clothes in sharpie, who his friends were and their telephone numbers so they could be contacted, love notes to his family, etc.



My mortician friend was feeling devastated because legally she wasn’t allowed to contact those people and tell them what he had wrote. She was concerned because she didn’t think the police, or whoever recovered his body had checked under his clothes to see all that correspondence and it was her job to scrub the sharpie off to make him presentable for his viewing. We were discussing this over lunch when I went to pay and she saw his business card in my wallet and exclaimed, “That’s HIM!”



It was just too eerie, and a strange coincidence. A few months later, I was in a different restaurant and a lady came up to my table trying to sell balloon animals. Turns out she was from the same party supply company, and was one of the friends my mortician friend told me was written on his body. I couldn’t let it go, I felt like I had to tell her about the sweet notes he wrote about her. She didn’t seem to care at the time. I hope I didn’t hurt her heart, but if it was me I would have wanted to know.

#34 Not human corpses but did a few necropsies on animals and found some odd stuff. Majority of it was cancer, heart failure, or odd accidents. Very rarely was it something horrifying.



Had a cat that only was born with 1 kidney and it was too small, looked like it stopped developing while young.

Had a dog that best described looked like a train wreck, it had multiple surgires from swallowing random objects and did a number on the digestive track when it got older. Could see where intestine in multiple spots were removed and put together again.

Had a tortoise have hay shoved up its nose and best described only 1 functional nostril, it was completely blocked the body encased the foreign object, it passed from poor nutrition.

Had a bird manage to swallow a squeaker from a dog toy, not sure how no one noticed that.

Fish also will swallow anything, top 5 were: ping pong balls, those small solider figures, a ballpoint pen, small Christmas ornament, and a fake rose.

#35 Not a doctor but at an autopsy have had to ask "if we measure the decedent from top of head to soles of feet, how do I measure someone without a head?" Ended up using the height on his drivers license with a notation on why.



Also, not strange, but oftentimes if you don't use a large enough caliber the bullet just bounces around in your skull, usually you dir after a bit, not almost instantly. But the number of suicides where the person has already attempted s*****e by gsw to the head and lived was shocking. (No head dude mentioned had already tried once with tiny bullet and just mostly damaged the sides of his head and needed plastic surgery. Clearly he picked a larger size his next attempt).

#36 I mainly deal with perinatal autopsies (still births and neonatal deaths) but one time I did an adult as a favour because the other pathologist on duty was the neighbour of the deceased. The neighbour had a known tumour and declined any investigation into what it was because they thought it would be incurable. Sadly it ended up being a very easily treatable tumour, and a small biopsy would have easily diagnosed it.



Details deliberately vague to protect identities.

#37 I used to volunteer as an admin assistant in a funeral home. A mortician used come and do his paper work in our office. He told me the freakiest thing about working with dead people is that sometimes the body can have gas build up and get trapped inside it (think its to do with the condition the body was kept in?) and on a rare occasion it can make the body move or change as it escapes. So imagine being alone with a dead body and it twitches or the stomach starts to slowly deflate as if it breathing.

#38 I’m in 3rd year medical school in Spain and I had a one week rotation in pathology a few months ago. For legal purposes we have to store samples of brains of unborn babies of natural abortions. Some were a few months old and others almost to term. I got to cut the brains into sample pieces and take pictures and it was amazing to see how the brain forms and evolves so much in just a month or two. It was also pretty overwhelming that they belonged to babies..

We weren’t allowed actual autopsies this year because of Covid..

#39 I’ve only assisted, I don’t actually perform. I work in Pathology at a teaching hospital so we do the autopsies on the patients who die at the hospital. Most of the time, we know the cause of death because they were admitted to the hospital. A few not so creepy but interesting things have happened to me. One, we opened a woman up and she had a laceration on her liver, not fresh but there was scarring. We didn’t cut through her to the point where we’d cut the liver and she had no history of surgery around that area in her chart so that was super weird. Another is doing an autopsy on a cancer patient and opening them up and seeing tumor just everywhere, spread through the entire body. It’s just a wild experience and not something I really enjoy doing, but it’s also fascinating to learn about the body this way.

#40 Took a dissection course once in college. The cadaver had a pacemaker installed, and every class without fail, his pacemaker would go off. Sounded like an ambulance siren!



Also with the same cadaver, when we opened up his thoracic cavity, we noticed he had a very severe case of cardiomegaly (enlarged heart). I’m talking the size of a large males head. We also noticed that his left lung was essentially missing, only a small portion was showing. At first we thought he’d had a lobectomy or something. Turns out, his heart was so enlarged that it pushed his entire left lung underneath his heart. We discovered this after removing the heart from the chest. One of the strangest yet coolest things I’d seen.



There was another older cadaver we worked with that had 4 lobes on his right lung rather than the typical 3 lobes. I thought that was interesting.

#41 My grandmother had a friend who was attending medical school at the University of Pennsylvania. She and her fellow classmates were scheduled for "cadaver" class where donated bodies were used. My grandmother's friend and her partner were assigned a body at the end of the rather large class room. When removing the sheet from their assigned cadaver she discovered that this was **her aunt** who had died two weeks previous. Yikes.

#42 Took a forensic biology night class at a community college which was taught by the county coroner. Second class he mentioned that human brains turn the consistency of a milk shake after decomposing for a few weeks in the skull. They "pour them out".



I stopped at Chick-Fil-A and brought a milkshake to the remaining 13 classes.



EDIT: After some research I realized that I must have mis-remembered, as the liquefaction and putrefaction of the brain takes a while. It's this consistency about a week before saponification begins.

#43 Current pathology fellow, board certified (not in forensics though). Participated in ~80 autopsies.



Weirdest/scariest case: housefire, one body recovered after 1+ hour of burning. Body completely char-broiled, rigid, limbs curled up against the torso. We xrayed the chest, abdomen, and head to see if there is anything of interest before dissection. Metal fragments in the chest. Hmm. Do the autopsy. The internal organs are largely intact despite the significant heat damage to the skin and soft tissue (this is not unexpected, I learn). There is a large (>1L) hematoma in the chest. There is about a 2cm jagged opening in the posterior wall of the right ventricle and in the anterior left lateral wall of the right ventricle. Metal fragments embedded in the left lung. Tracing backwards from the heart, a path is found through the posterior thorax with an possible entrance wound in the upper back. Yikes, he was shot? Detectives arrive to morgue. Say they've got the homeowner/roommate in custody. They're interrogating him right now. He owns a gun. He's been having frequent noisy arguments with the dead guy/tenant that have been observed by neighbors and reported to the police. He was away from home when the fire was happening, claims no knowledge of any of this, has no idea what happened to either his house or the dead guy. Detectives high-five each other when we tell them he's been shot and it's definitely homicide. We find out later after they fully interrogate the homeowner, he confesses to shooting the roommate in the back while he is sleeping and then torching his own house to try to hide the evidence (!) The roommate was actually his tenent and he wouldn't move out, so he k****d him (!!!) Scary stuff.