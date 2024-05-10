ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding is not just like any other event, it’s a grand celebration that requires a lot of meticulous planning, time, effort and money. And when things don’t turn out as planned, there’s always an uncle or relative ready to point it out. Picture Aunt Mary critiquing the uncomfortable and unflattering dresses worn by the bridesmaids. Well, someone needed to say it. But it doesn’t end there. Apart from sharing their complaints in person, people are now taking their judgments online too. From questioning the groom’s funny hairstyle to finding faults in the tacky venue, nothing escapes the keen eyes of these online wedding shamers. In fact, there’s an entire subreddit called r/WeddingShaming dedicated to thrashing anything from wedding decorations, the music, and many other gaudy details. They don’t even spare the brides and grooms. Keep scrolling to look at some new posts shared in the community about crazy wedding drama.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Surprise! A Pregnant Alien Officiant

Surprise! A Pregnant Alien Officiant

Euphoric_Switch_337 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
szaszi-uto-zoltan avatar
Szzone
Szzone
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously, wtf. Unless this is normal for their friend group and the young couple enjoyed themselves. But otherwise wtf

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Mother Of The Bride. Bride’s Dress Also Had Bejeweled Top And Float Bottom

Mother Of The Bride. Bride’s Dress Also Had Bejeweled Top And Float Bottom

bringmesomeshiraz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Family Wedding In India

Family Wedding In India

The groom’s sisters had dresses, makeup, jewellery and hair done similar to the bride. The only difference is bride’s red wedding bangles. That’s a lot even for Indian customs!

niketyname Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They do say marry into the family.. what would been custom for the family to have?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Couples want their big day to be (extra) special, so they spare no expenses to ensure the celebration is memorable for everyone. As per a study by The Knot, the average cost of a wedding in the USA in 2023 was $35,000. And that doesn’t even include the cost of the engagement rings. Well, the cost of getting married has increased significantly over the years. In 2007, the average cost was around $16,000, but by 2017, it had jumped to $28,000. Imagine spending so much money, only to realize the venue was smelly or the dance floor was slippery.

Planning the perfect wedding is never easy; it takes months, if not years. It requires attention to numerous details: venue, guest list, invitations, attire, catering, decoration and so much more. And, even though the bride and groom and their families put collective efforts into ensuring everything is the best, there are chances that things are a complete disaster (even if the disaster is wilted flowers).

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

MOTB In White! It Literally Looks Like A Double Wedding To Me

MOTB In White! It Literally Looks Like A Double Wedding To Me

ClaudiaLestat92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
funkybluegirl avatar
funkybluegirl (she/her)
funkybluegirl (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I missing something? The mother of the BRIDE is hanging all over the groom?

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

This Woman Is Probably The Biggest Narcissist I’ve Ever Met

This Woman Is Probably The Biggest Narcissist I’ve Ever Met

She wore this to her college friends wedding (the groom.) She’d never met the bride prior, and the bride was wearing a very very simple relaxed gown.

No_Conclusion4279 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like someone was hoping the groom would pick her over the bride...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

I Have No Words For This… Absolutely Heartless

I Have No Words For This… Absolutely Heartless

eatblueberrypancakes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Aww I love my best friend apart from how she super doesn't fit my wedding vibe oh wells". People are diᴄks.

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

But the definition of a successful celebration can differ from person to person. “Instagram and Pinterest give us a vision of what a ‘perfect’ wedding looks like, and anything less to some people is not good enough. But these images are usually filtered, photoshopped or styled by professionals. So, while these platforms can inspire wedding days, it sets a standard in some people’s minds of what it should or shouldn’t look like,” Kate Beavis, who runs a wedding blog called Magpie Wedding, told the BBC.

However, sometimes, it’s a possibility that certain aspects of an event may fall short of expectations. In such instances, it's important to address the issues rather than overlook them.
#7

Tw: M***er, Death - This Truly Unhinged Theme, The Table Names Are Their "Favourite Serial K*****s"

Tw: M***er, Death - This Truly Unhinged Theme, The Table Names Are Their "Favourite Serial K*****s"

villanellespinkdress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
robertbashford avatar
Korthias
Korthias
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These censorships are getting ridiculous. I was sat trying to figure out what swear word started with an M

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet

From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet

Appropriate_Oven_213 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Run, son, run as fast as you can. She wants a wedding, not a marriage.

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Only Some Of You Can Eat! Posted On Local Radio Page

Only Some Of You Can Eat! Posted On Local Radio Page

beckerszzz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's gross. I'd decline the invite, or attend the ceremony only.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

The biggest chunk of most wedding budgets is spent on the venue. Couples roughly spend about 37% of their overall budget on it. But finding the right place can be quite tricky. Sometimes the price tag of the architectural wonder you love doesn’t match your humble budget. Then there are questions about capacity, amenities, and other fees.
#10

I Just Can’t With This, It’s So Bad

I Just Can’t With This, It’s So Bad

Appropriate_Oven_213 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or don't buy cheap stuff, made by poor people in horrendous working and living conditions. Find a tailor in your town and negotiate a fair price.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Future Bride Thinks The Handmaids Tale Is A Perfect Theme For The Wedding

Future Bride Thinks The Handmaids Tale Is A Perfect Theme For The Wedding

Simply-Agreeable Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is how we end up where we are. People think dystopia is cool.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Was Picking Up Halloween Candy, Saw This Disaster: "Officially Domesticated"

Was Picking Up Halloween Candy, Saw This Disaster: "Officially Domesticated"

CysticScrotalSpores Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

After spending all that time and money to find 'the place', it's only fair that the couple should be informed about any shortcomings. For instance, sometimes the venue might not provide essential amenities like clean restrooms or sufficient parking space. In such cases, guests feel inconvenienced or frustrated. They have a right to let the couple know about their sufferings.
#13

Guests Must Wear Yellow, May Not Speak Aloud

Guests Must Wear Yellow, May Not Speak Aloud

QuoteDifficult6319 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

I Feel Like I’m Missing Something That Makes This Cute

I Feel Like I’m Missing Something That Makes This Cute

[deleted] , x.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

My Cousin Is Butthurt That No One Is Donating To Their Wedding …

My Cousin Is Butthurt That No One Is Donating To Their Wedding …

cha-nandlerB0ng Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people also actually attempt to sell TICKETS to their weddings to "cover costs". Tacky.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply

As per USA Today Life, in 2007, only 17% of couples had a theme for their wedding but in 2017, nearly 50% had one. People want their functions to stand out from others and that is why they have more customized events. As the soon-to-be partners have so much on their plates, adding an extra task can be challenging.

For instance, the happy couple decided on "Vintage Romance" as the theme. As a special touch, they add a vintage photo booth with props like feather boas, top hats, and antique frames so that guests can take fun photos. Now imagine, the camera man or woman completely ignores the people at the booth. What a shame, right?
#16

This Is As Tacky As It Gets... Not Even A "Buy The Bride A Drink" Just $$$ Please

This Is As Tacky As It Gets... Not Even A "Buy The Bride A Drink" Just $$$ Please

skyon_high Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
funkybluegirl avatar
funkybluegirl (she/her)
funkybluegirl (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate living in a society where it's become the norm for (some) people to ask strangers for money, often for ridiculously entitled reasons.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

This May End Up Being The Grooms Funeral

This May End Up Being The Grooms Funeral

missed-the-post Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does he, by any chance, identify as a vampire? (there was a "nice guy" in another BP article who claimed he was one)

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Ah Yes. Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day

Ah Yes. Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day

Why-am-i-like-this97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, it's not like there are literally thousands of other things that could be served at a wedding.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Catering, band, liquor, DJ, lighting, and decor are some other significant aspects of a nuptial ceremony. For instance, the food might not be good due to reasons like stale dishes, poor presentation or inadequate serving staff. Similarly, even with beautiful decorations, there are chances that the center pieces are dirty or flimsy. Or the bride could go into bridezilla mode due to the pressure of perfection.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Wedding Favors Are Engraved Bullet Casings With The Date And The Couples' Names On Them

Wedding Favors Are Engraved Bullet Casings With The Date And The Couples' Names On Them

BigWinnerBiggerLoser Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Pregnant Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding…

Pregnant Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding…

takethesky87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

White Woman Worried About Her Venue Staff Being Minorities

White Woman Worried About Her Venue Staff Being Minorities

copi0us Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

While it's natural to want your big day to be perfect, striving to make everything flawless can actually add a lot of stress. Dave Smithson from Anxiety UK said, “Sometimes anxiety can affect us so much that we feel genuinely paralyzed when it comes to making decisions. Not only are you planning the biggest party of your life, but you may also have external pressures on top of that. Financial worry, family pressures, conflict and decision-making are all common concerns.”
#22

Well This Should Be Fun - Online Wedding Group Drama

Well This Should Be Fun - Online Wedding Group Drama

Indigo-au-naturale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
yupan avatar
Yu Pan
Yu Pan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't worry, bride. No one is going to be as a big showstopper as you are.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!!

How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!!

willsingforpopcorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

There’s A Time And Place To Be This Trashy, And It’s Not At Your Wedding

There’s A Time And Place To Be This Trashy, And It’s Not At Your Wedding

meliza-xx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

All this additional pressure of not meeting personal and societal standards can make a person feel easily irritated or moody. The extensive decision-making process along with the immense amount of preparations could cause individuals to lose sleep or feel extra tired. It's important for couples to remember that minor problems are inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Old High School Classmate Faked A Negative Test To Get Married Abroad. (As A Bonus, This Is The Mentioned Last Pic)

Old High School Classmate Faked A Negative Test To Get Married Abroad. (As A Bonus, This Is The Mentioned Last Pic)

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

“Close Friend” Of The Bride Came Dressed Like This

“Close Friend” Of The Bride Came Dressed Like This

Massive_Topic2788 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
andy_feeney avatar
Costa
Costa
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she took a mitre to that colour of leg in PE on a cold winter's morning the bruise imprint would last forever!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Vegan Bride Bans All Omnivore Guests From Wedding

Vegan Bride Bans All Omnivore Guests From Wedding

Historical-Composer2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
madeleinefitzsimons avatar
madeleine f
madeleine f
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a meat eater I would not have a problem with a vegan dinner. I love to try new food. However uninvite someone because they eat meat is stupid. But you don't need to serve meat. As a guest I strongly believe you eat what you get served - unless allergic.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Learning to let go of the need for everything to be perfect will help make the planning process more relaxed and enjoyable. Accept the fact that you will go through a lot of emotions before the big day, including stress as a bride or groom. All you need to do is have a healthy approach to manage those feelings. For instance, if at the last minute, the bridesmaids complain that their shoes are not comfy, you can graciously ask them to wear their own footwear.
#28

I Doubt This Qualifies For High School Volunteer Hours

I Doubt This Qualifies For High School Volunteer Hours

OPossumAttack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Why Get Married If You Hate Your Spouse

Why Get Married If You Hate Your Spouse

internetdramalobster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This doesn't seem too bad after most of the other posts

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

No, No That's Not The Bride

No, No That's Not The Bride

EhmanFont Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Teamwork is dream work. You don’t need to take all the responsibilities of planning on your shoulders alone. Simply delegate some of the work. Also remember to set realistic expectations. Most importantly, take care of your physical and mental health during this busy time. Instead of striving for perfection, people should focus on what truly matters: enjoying the special day and cherishing the precious moments with your loved ones.

So, while it’s arguable whether or not one should shame wedding blunders, people online don’t hesitate to call out such instances. After all, you learn from your mistakes (especially after you see them online). Which hilarious wedding moment did you think was the most trashy? Have you ever experienced any wedding drama? Tell us!
#31

Bride Is Upset Her Sister’s Life Isn’t Revolving Around Her Wedding

Bride Is Upset Her Sister’s Life Isn’t Revolving Around Her Wedding

anniesun42 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
carolblyth avatar
Briards Are Best
Briards Are Best
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If sister did this KNOWING the bride would hate it and object, then they have bigger issues than a wedding....

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire

Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire

TechLover89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

My Mum's 'Friend' Had This Dress Especially Made To Wear To My Wedding

My Mum's 'Friend' Had This Dress Especially Made To Wear To My Wedding

gumyoji Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Barbie had that exact dress in the 1980s. I never paired it with a black bag though...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Will Threatening To Sue My Friends And Family Make Them Attend My Wedding

Will Threatening To Sue My Friends And Family Make Them Attend My Wedding

internetdramalobster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guest:So sorry I couldn't come to your wedding, my Dad had a heart attack. Bride:That will be $300 dollars then or I will see you in court.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

"I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child's Birthday Party"

"I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child's Birthday Party"

internetdramalobster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That 14 year old was probably mortified! I can barely stand hearing ‘Happy Birthday’ within my own home on my birthday, could you imagine it at a wedding?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Bride Mad Moh Is Pregnant And Is "Ruining" Bachelorette

Bride Mad Moh Is Pregnant And Is "Ruining" Bachelorette

rnason Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Screenshot: Bride And Moh Scam Bridesmaids

Screenshot: Bride And Moh Scam Bridesmaids

thedancingkat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Bride Struggling To Find Engagement Photos With Guns That Don’t Look “Kinda Redneck”…

Bride Struggling To Find Engagement Photos With Guns That Don’t Look “Kinda Redneck”…

FromTheWaves Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
amandjlgruber avatar
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Classy people don’t take engagement photos with guns. That’s why you’re not receiving any suggestions. Hope that helps.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Sent From A Friend Getting Married Abroad

Sent From A Friend Getting Married Abroad

JelizaEB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Awww, we would have loved to donate, but there's only room for me in my bank account."

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

This Is The Cringiest Wedding Countdown I’ve Ever Seen. She’s Not Pregnant

This Is The Cringiest Wedding Countdown I’ve Ever Seen. She’s Not Pregnant

CheeeseToasty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Bridezilla Upset Florist Is Having Surgery 8 Weeks Before Her Very Important Wedding… (The Comment Section Was Not On Her Side And She Left The Group Lol)

Bridezilla Upset Florist Is Having Surgery 8 Weeks Before Her Very Important Wedding… (The Comment Section Was Not On Her Side And She Left The Group Lol)

throwawaybridezillas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The florist was much more polite than I would have been.. 💐

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

This Stuff Bugs Me So Damned Much!!

This Stuff Bugs Me So Damned Much!!

topskee780 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
yupan avatar
Yu Pan
Yu Pan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"This is not a money post but contribute to my wedding fund".

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Best Combo! A Beautiful Wedding Dress And A Um… Hat

Best Combo! A Beautiful Wedding Dress And A Um… Hat

your_only_hope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Wedding Guest Wears All White And Is Prominently In All The Photos Of Me & My Dad Dancing

Wedding Guest Wears All White And Is Prominently In All The Photos Of Me & My Dad Dancing

Prestigious-Ad-9552 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, she’s not really mistakable as the bride. Just looks like someone’s aunt or work colleague.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Moh Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony

Moh Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony

MelancholyMember Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Mother Of The Groom’s Outfit - I’m Sure The Bride Was Thrilled!

Mother Of The Groom’s Outfit - I’m Sure The Bride Was Thrilled!

ThestralBreeder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Bride Owns A Spray Tan Business And Requires Bridesmaids To Get A Spray Tan

Bride Owns A Spray Tan Business And Requires Bridesmaids To Get A Spray Tan

embarrassingcheese Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Bride Asks If It's Tacky For Her Future Sil To Get Engaged Two Months Before The Most Important Day Of All Their Lives

Bride Asks If It's Tacky For Her Future Sil To Get Engaged Two Months Before The Most Important Day Of All Their Lives

Indigo-au-naturale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, your sister-in-law is not tacky. You, however, are blatantly self-centered and selfish.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Utterly Gobsmacked Over This Groom’s Very Normal Wedding™ Outfit Choice

Utterly Gobsmacked Over This Groom’s Very Normal Wedding™ Outfit Choice

abitneurotic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Saw This On A Wedding Group, Tacky, Cringe, The Whole Lot

Saw This On A Wedding Group, Tacky, Cringe, The Whole Lot

red-and-misdreavus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If somebody wanted to actually do a ‘police’ inspired wedding, I think the only way to not make it tasteless is styling it after one of those TV shows, like Brooklyn 9-9.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Someone Very Very Close To The Bride & Groom Wore This To The Wedding

Someone Very Very Close To The Bride & Groom Wore This To The Wedding

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Nothing Says Classy Like Shotgun Shells!

Nothing Says Classy Like Shotgun Shells!

mighty_pebble Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think this is what they meant by shotgun wedding

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Op Said They Don’t Need To Be Roasted

Op Said They Don’t Need To Be Roasted

mayaic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

On Your Own Car, Sure. But On Your Mom's Car

On Your Own Car, Sure. But On Your Mom's Car

affectionate4fish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Boyyyy, I Ain’t Ever. Thursday At 4pm Invite For A Saturday Wedding

Boyyyy, I Ain’t Ever. Thursday At 4pm Invite For A Saturday Wedding

rgmarch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Awww, we would have gladly come but... you see, we have you and your wedding on *our* B list..."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

You Must Go Into Debt To Be In My Wedding

You Must Go Into Debt To Be In My Wedding

Delicious-Midnight11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can promise that the following day, if any of the guests are asked "What were the groomsmen wearing on their feet?" no one will remember, and if they do remember they won't know or care that they were custom.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

MLM Making It’s Way Around The Wedding Photographer Groups. Photog Was Blocked When She Declined

MLM Making It’s Way Around The Wedding Photographer Groups. Photog Was Blocked When She Declined

catinnameonly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Bride Thinks Returning Wedding Decorations After Using Them Is A Great Way To “Save Money”

Bride Thinks Returning Wedding Decorations After Using Them Is A Great Way To “Save Money”

TheBeautyofSuffering Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
carolblyth avatar
Briards Are Best
Briards Are Best
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yes - what a great idea, also return the wedding dress, Bridesmaids' dresses etc....why stop with decorations?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Everyone In The Comments Encouraging Her To Keep It Outside, “Guests Will Be Fine”

Everyone In The Comments Encouraging Her To Keep It Outside, “Guests Will Be Fine”

stbuk2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
patrickjohnhaskins avatar
Patrick H
Patrick H
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one doesn't seem so bad. They seem to legitimately want advice. Sometimes, it's hard to back off from something you really want, so it helps to have other people keeping you grounded.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back

Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back

keln061 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
patrickjohnhaskins avatar
Patrick H
Patrick H
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the fùck is a "Mua"? I'm guessing it's a initialism, but why is it so hard to work things out, these days?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

People Will Try To Sell Anything

People Will Try To Sell Anything

aMellifera58 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

“How Dare They Use The Same Venue As Us”

“How Dare They Use The Same Venue As Us”

tastymango363 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Saw This Post In A Wedding Planning Bookface Group

Saw This Post In A Wedding Planning Bookface Group

ilikemountaingoats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
carolblyth avatar
Briards Are Best
Briards Are Best
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another cracker breeding dogs for profit.......were they even the same breed? Health tested? Vet checked? grrrrrrrrrrr

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#64

Soliciting Wedding Funds From Strangers Isn’t Tacky At Allllll /S

Soliciting Wedding Funds From Strangers Isn’t Tacky At Allllll /S

mamelou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weddings ARE expensive! I fail to see how that is MY problem though.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#65

If You Have To Ask If It’s Tacky, It Probably Is…

If You Have To Ask If It’s Tacky, It Probably Is…

FromTheWaves Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’d better be prepared to have Taylor Swift entertain. If people have to pay admission to your wedding, they’ll be expecting something other than a meal in return.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

A Couple In My Town Got Married And This Was The Grooms Reception Attire

A Couple In My Town Got Married And This Was The Grooms Reception Attire

OverzealousNapper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Yet Another Groom Terribly Dressed And Overall Ick

Yet Another Groom Terribly Dressed And Overall Ick

lupalee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Photographer On Shrooms - Horrible Vendors

Photographer On Shrooms - Horrible Vendors

throw_it_away86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

A “Mother Of The Bride Sympathy Party” Because She Doesn't Get To Control Every Aspect Of Her Daughter's Wedding

A “Mother Of The Bride Sympathy Party” Because She Doesn't Get To Control Every Aspect Of Her Daughter's Wedding

ThiccQban Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
amandjlgruber avatar
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Everybody knows that you get to have the wedding of your dreams when your daughter gets married” WHAT? Who knows that? No ma’am, that was supposed to be your own wedding.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Wedding Photographer Here. Received This Vendor “Meal” After Standing And Shooting For 6 Hours…

Wedding Photographer Here. Received This Vendor “Meal” After Standing And Shooting For 6 Hours…

miss_meowza Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Do I Except Or Decline The Wedding Invitation…

Do I Except Or Decline The Wedding Invitation…

AdeptChick1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

Guest At My Cousins Reception Changed Into This Outfit Halfway Through The Night

Guest At My Cousins Reception Changed Into This Outfit Halfway Through The Night

savealltheelephants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Videographer Walks Out Of Wedding After The Groom Kills A Snake In Front Of Guests During Reception

Videographer Walks Out Of Wedding After The Groom Kills A Snake In Front Of Guests During Reception

cutepinkcactus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Bit Of A Doozy From A Local Cafe Where They Had An Unannounced Rogue Wedding Show Up In Their Shop

Bit Of A Doozy From A Local Cafe Where They Had An Unannounced Rogue Wedding Show Up In Their Shop

Kmos86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great exposure. Their 12 followers will be certain to think of you when it's their turn.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

Saw Someone Selling Wedding Items - The Mismatch Here Hurts

Saw Someone Selling Wedding Items - The Mismatch Here Hurts

Unrepentant_KyloStan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

The A*s, The Bride On Her Knees, The Beer…

The A*s, The Bride On Her Knees, The Beer…

waddleswiggy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#77

Just When I Thought Bridezillas Were Done. Saw This In Wedding Group

Just When I Thought Bridezillas Were Done. Saw This In Wedding Group

Specialist-Quote-522 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
yupan avatar
Yu Pan
Yu Pan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If anyone can mistake a 2 year-old as the bride, you got a much bigger problem than someone else wearing white at a wedding.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#78

The Rant, The Comment From Her Moh, Oh My God

The Rant, The Comment From Her Moh, Oh My God

ecbecb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Another Bride Who Thinks It’s The Parents Responsibility To Pay For A Wedding

Another Bride Who Thinks It’s The Parents Responsibility To Pay For A Wedding

Appropriate_Oven_213 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
patrickjohnhaskins avatar
Patrick H
Patrick H
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would anyone want to see their older sister's bowel movement on FaceTime?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Another Case Of A Groom Being Underdressed For His Own Wedding

Another Case Of A Groom Being Underdressed For His Own Wedding

rjab98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
sueuser avatar
Sue User
Sue User
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see nothing wrong here. This wasnt a " i cant be bothered" groom. They deliberately chose the outfit and bride was happy. We shame people who demand a picture perfect wedding, but then also shame them if they dont wear what we consider appropiate attire ?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#81

Bride Wants To Send “You’re Not Invited To My Wedding” Messages With Save The Dates

Bride Wants To Send “You’re Not Invited To My Wedding” Messages With Save The Dates

Rough-Jury Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
carolblyth avatar
Briards Are Best
Briards Are Best
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why do you send save-the-dates if they are not invited to an event? I don't understand.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#82

She Looks Stunning And He Looks Like A Schoolboy

She Looks Stunning And He Looks Like A Schoolboy

Downtown_Run_8055 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Op Doesn’t Want To Include New Step Daughters

Op Doesn’t Want To Include New Step Daughters

ladyO26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
carolblyth avatar
Briards Are Best
Briards Are Best
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have sympathy for the bride being pressured into accepting her soon-to-be stepdaughters BUT I think there is a much bigger issue.....I think the OP really needs to reconsider the marriage given that all she sees the stepdaughters as people to cook and clean after. Does she even like the children?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#84

Classy A*s Grab Photo On Social Media Trying To Sell The Dress

Classy A*s Grab Photo On Social Media Trying To Sell The Dress

DarkMaidenOz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
patrickjohnhaskins avatar
Patrick H
Patrick H
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what is he actually grabbing? His hand is in the center where there should be ...a gap. Maybe her undies slid off her áss, and he's holding them up for her.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#85

The Way They Served Ice Cream At A Wedding (Not My Pic, Just Thought Ppl Here Would Appreciate It)

The Way They Served Ice Cream At A Wedding (Not My Pic, Just Thought Ppl Here Would Appreciate It)

Ok-Pineapple2123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's all fun and games until Aunty Mavis has one too many and tries to sit on it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#86

Entitled Bride Is Upset She Can't Keep Bartenders Tips

Entitled Bride Is Upset She Can't Keep Bartenders Tips

stem_ho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

I’m Sure They All Did This Intentionally

I’m Sure They All Did This Intentionally

Nomadcatmom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Bride Doesn't Know What To Do With Handicapped And Transgendered Wedding Party

Bride Doesn't Know What To Do With Handicapped And Transgendered Wedding Party

jdavie87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments