A wedding is not just like any other event, it’s a grand celebration that requires a lot of meticulous planning, time, effort and money. And when things don’t turn out as planned, there’s always an uncle or relative ready to point it out. Picture Aunt Mary critiquing the uncomfortable and unflattering dresses worn by the bridesmaids . Well, someone needed to say it. But it doesn’t end there. Apart from sharing their complaints in person, people are now taking their judgments online too. From questioning the groom’s funny hairstyle to finding faults in the tacky venue, nothing escapes the keen eyes of these online wedding shamers. In fact, there’s an entire subreddit called r/WeddingShaming dedicated to thrashing anything from wedding decorations, the music, and many other gaudy details. They don’t even spare the brides and grooms. Keep scrolling to look at some new posts shared in the community about crazy wedding drama.

#1 Surprise! A Pregnant Alien Officiant Share icon

#2 Mother Of The Bride. Bride’s Dress Also Had Bejeweled Top And Float Bottom Share icon

#3 Family Wedding In India Share icon The groom’s sisters had dresses, makeup, jewellery and hair done similar to the bride. The only difference is bride’s red wedding bangles. That’s a lot even for Indian customs!

Couples want their big day to be (extra) special, so they spare no expenses to ensure the celebration is memorable for everyone. As per a study by The Knot, the average cost of a wedding in the USA in 2023 was $35,000. And that doesn’t even include the cost of the engagement rings. Well, the cost of getting married has increased significantly over the years. In 2007, the average cost was around $16,000, but by 2017, it had jumped to $28,000. Imagine spending so much money, only to realize the venue was smelly or the dance floor was slippery. Planning the perfect wedding is never easy; it takes months, if not years. It requires attention to numerous details: venue, guest list, invitations, attire, catering, decoration and so much more. And, even though the bride and groom and their families put collective efforts into ensuring everything is the best, there are chances that things are a complete disaster (even if the disaster is wilted flowers). ADVERTISEMENT

#4 MOTB In White! It Literally Looks Like A Double Wedding To Me Share icon

#5 This Woman Is Probably The Biggest Narcissist I’ve Ever Met Share icon She wore this to her college friends wedding (the groom.) She’d never met the bride prior, and the bride was wearing a very very simple relaxed gown.

#6 I Have No Words For This… Absolutely Heartless Share icon

But the definition of a successful celebration can differ from person to person. “Instagram and Pinterest give us a vision of what a ‘perfect’ wedding looks like, and anything less to some people is not good enough. But these images are usually filtered, photoshopped or styled by professionals. So, while these platforms can inspire wedding days, it sets a standard in some people’s minds of what it should or shouldn’t look like,” Kate Beavis, who runs a wedding blog called Magpie Wedding, told the BBC. However, sometimes, it’s a possibility that certain aspects of an event may fall short of expectations. In such instances, it's important to address the issues rather than overlook them.

#7 Tw: M***er, Death - This Truly Unhinged Theme, The Table Names Are Their "Favourite Serial K*****s" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Only Some Of You Can Eat! Posted On Local Radio Page Share icon

The biggest chunk of most wedding budgets is spent on the venue. Couples roughly spend about 37% of their overall budget on it. But finding the right place can be quite tricky. Sometimes the price tag of the architectural wonder you love doesn’t match your humble budget. Then there are questions about capacity, amenities, and other fees.

#10 I Just Can’t With This, It’s So Bad Share icon

#11 Future Bride Thinks The Handmaids Tale Is A Perfect Theme For The Wedding Share icon

#12 Was Picking Up Halloween Candy, Saw This Disaster: "Officially Domesticated" Share icon

After spending all that time and money to find 'the place', it's only fair that the couple should be informed about any shortcomings. For instance, sometimes the venue might not provide essential amenities like clean restrooms or sufficient parking space. In such cases, guests feel inconvenienced or frustrated. They have a right to let the couple know about their sufferings.

#13 Guests Must Wear Yellow, May Not Speak Aloud Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I Feel Like I’m Missing Something That Makes This Cute Share icon

#15 My Cousin Is Butthurt That No One Is Donating To Their Wedding … Share icon

As per USA Today Life, in 2007, only 17% of couples had a theme for their wedding but in 2017, nearly 50% had one. People want their functions to stand out from others and that is why they have more customized events. As the soon-to-be partners have so much on their plates, adding an extra task can be challenging. For instance, the happy couple decided on "Vintage Romance" as the theme. As a special touch, they add a vintage photo booth with props like feather boas, top hats, and antique frames so that guests can take fun photos. Now imagine, the camera man or woman completely ignores the people at the booth. What a shame, right?

#16 This Is As Tacky As It Gets... Not Even A "Buy The Bride A Drink" Just $$$ Please Share icon

#17 This May End Up Being The Grooms Funeral Share icon

#18 Ah Yes. Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day Share icon

Catering, band, liquor, DJ, lighting, and decor are some other significant aspects of a nuptial ceremony. For instance, the food might not be good due to reasons like stale dishes, poor presentation or inadequate serving staff. Similarly, even with beautiful decorations, there are chances that the center pieces are dirty or flimsy. Or the bride could go into bridezilla mode due to the pressure of perfection. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Wedding Favors Are Engraved Bullet Casings With The Date And The Couples' Names On Them Share icon

#20 Pregnant Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding… Share icon

#21 White Woman Worried About Her Venue Staff Being Minorities Share icon

While it's natural to want your big day to be perfect, striving to make everything flawless can actually add a lot of stress. Dave Smithson from Anxiety UK said, “Sometimes anxiety can affect us so much that we feel genuinely paralyzed when it comes to making decisions. Not only are you planning the biggest party of your life, but you may also have external pressures on top of that. Financial worry, family pressures, conflict and decision-making are all common concerns.”

#22 Well This Should Be Fun - Online Wedding Group Drama Share icon

#23 How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!! Share icon

#24 There’s A Time And Place To Be This Trashy, And It’s Not At Your Wedding Share icon

All this additional pressure of not meeting personal and societal standards can make a person feel easily irritated or moody. The extensive decision-making process along with the immense amount of preparations could cause individuals to lose sleep or feel extra tired. It's important for couples to remember that minor problems are inevitable. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Old High School Classmate Faked A Negative Test To Get Married Abroad. (As A Bonus, This Is The Mentioned Last Pic) Share icon

#26 “Close Friend” Of The Bride Came Dressed Like This Share icon

#27 Vegan Bride Bans All Omnivore Guests From Wedding Share icon

Learning to let go of the need for everything to be perfect will help make the planning process more relaxed and enjoyable. Accept the fact that you will go through a lot of emotions before the big day, including stress as a bride or groom. All you need to do is have a healthy approach to manage those feelings. For instance, if at the last minute, the bridesmaids complain that their shoes are not comfy, you can graciously ask them to wear their own footwear.

#28 I Doubt This Qualifies For High School Volunteer Hours Share icon

#29 Why Get Married If You Hate Your Spouse Share icon

#30 No, No That's Not The Bride Share icon

Teamwork is dream work. You don’t need to take all the responsibilities of planning on your shoulders alone. Simply delegate some of the work. Also remember to set realistic expectations. Most importantly, take care of your physical and mental health during this busy time. Instead of striving for perfection, people should focus on what truly matters: enjoying the special day and cherishing the precious moments with your loved ones. So, while it’s arguable whether or not one should shame wedding blunders, people online don’t hesitate to call out such instances. After all, you learn from your mistakes (especially after you see them online). Which hilarious wedding moment did you think was the most trashy? Have you ever experienced any wedding drama? Tell us!

#31 Bride Is Upset Her Sister’s Life Isn’t Revolving Around Her Wedding Share icon

#32 Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire Share icon

#33 My Mum's 'Friend' Had This Dress Especially Made To Wear To My Wedding Share icon

#34 Will Threatening To Sue My Friends And Family Make Them Attend My Wedding Share icon

#35 "I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child's Birthday Party" Share icon

#36 Bride Mad Moh Is Pregnant And Is "Ruining" Bachelorette Share icon

#37 Screenshot: Bride And Moh Scam Bridesmaids Share icon

#38 Bride Struggling To Find Engagement Photos With Guns That Don’t Look “Kinda Redneck”… Share icon

#39 Sent From A Friend Getting Married Abroad Share icon

#40 This Is The Cringiest Wedding Countdown I’ve Ever Seen. She’s Not Pregnant Share icon

#41 Bridezilla Upset Florist Is Having Surgery 8 Weeks Before Her Very Important Wedding… (The Comment Section Was Not On Her Side And She Left The Group Lol) Share icon

#42 This Stuff Bugs Me So Damned Much!! Share icon

#43 Best Combo! A Beautiful Wedding Dress And A Um… Hat Share icon

#44 Wedding Guest Wears All White And Is Prominently In All The Photos Of Me & My Dad Dancing Share icon

#45 Moh Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony Share icon

#46 Mother Of The Groom’s Outfit - I’m Sure The Bride Was Thrilled! Share icon

#47 Bride Owns A Spray Tan Business And Requires Bridesmaids To Get A Spray Tan Share icon

#48 Bride Asks If It's Tacky For Her Future Sil To Get Engaged Two Months Before The Most Important Day Of All Their Lives Share icon

#49 Utterly Gobsmacked Over This Groom’s Very Normal Wedding™ Outfit Choice Share icon

#50 Saw This On A Wedding Group, Tacky, Cringe, The Whole Lot Share icon

#51 Someone Very Very Close To The Bride & Groom Wore This To The Wedding Share icon

#52 Nothing Says Classy Like Shotgun Shells! Share icon

#53 Op Said They Don’t Need To Be Roasted Share icon

#54 On Your Own Car, Sure. But On Your Mom's Car Share icon

#55 Boyyyy, I Ain’t Ever. Thursday At 4pm Invite For A Saturday Wedding Share icon

#56 You Must Go Into Debt To Be In My Wedding Share icon

#57 MLM Making It’s Way Around The Wedding Photographer Groups. Photog Was Blocked When She Declined Share icon

#58 Bride Thinks Returning Wedding Decorations After Using Them Is A Great Way To “Save Money” Share icon

#59 Everyone In The Comments Encouraging Her To Keep It Outside, “Guests Will Be Fine” Share icon

#60 Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back Share icon

#61 People Will Try To Sell Anything Share icon

#62 “How Dare They Use The Same Venue As Us” Share icon

#63 Saw This Post In A Wedding Planning Bookface Group Share icon

#64 Soliciting Wedding Funds From Strangers Isn’t Tacky At Allllll /S Share icon

#65 If You Have To Ask If It’s Tacky, It Probably Is… Share icon

#66 A Couple In My Town Got Married And This Was The Grooms Reception Attire Share icon

#67 Yet Another Groom Terribly Dressed And Overall Ick Share icon

#68 Photographer On Shrooms - Horrible Vendors Share icon

#69 A “Mother Of The Bride Sympathy Party” Because She Doesn't Get To Control Every Aspect Of Her Daughter's Wedding Share icon

#70 Wedding Photographer Here. Received This Vendor “Meal” After Standing And Shooting For 6 Hours… Share icon

#71 Do I Except Or Decline The Wedding Invitation… Share icon

#72 Guest At My Cousins Reception Changed Into This Outfit Halfway Through The Night Share icon

#73 Videographer Walks Out Of Wedding After The Groom Kills A Snake In Front Of Guests During Reception Share icon

#74 Bit Of A Doozy From A Local Cafe Where They Had An Unannounced Rogue Wedding Show Up In Their Shop Share icon

#75 Saw Someone Selling Wedding Items - The Mismatch Here Hurts Share icon

#76 The A*s, The Bride On Her Knees, The Beer… Share icon

#77 Just When I Thought Bridezillas Were Done. Saw This In Wedding Group Share icon

#78 The Rant, The Comment From Her Moh, Oh My God Share icon

#79 Another Bride Who Thinks It’s The Parents Responsibility To Pay For A Wedding Share icon

#80 Another Case Of A Groom Being Underdressed For His Own Wedding Share icon

#81 Bride Wants To Send “You’re Not Invited To My Wedding” Messages With Save The Dates Share icon

#82 She Looks Stunning And He Looks Like A Schoolboy Share icon

#83 Op Doesn’t Want To Include New Step Daughters Share icon

#84 Classy A*s Grab Photo On Social Media Trying To Sell The Dress Share icon

#85 The Way They Served Ice Cream At A Wedding (Not My Pic, Just Thought Ppl Here Would Appreciate It) Share icon

#86 Entitled Bride Is Upset She Can't Keep Bartenders Tips Share icon

#87 I’m Sure They All Did This Intentionally Share icon