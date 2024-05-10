People Online Feel No Shame In Shaming These 95 Awful Weddings (New Pics)
A wedding is not just like any other event, it’s a grand celebration that requires a lot of meticulous planning, time, effort and money. And when things don’t turn out as planned, there’s always an uncle or relative ready to point it out. Picture Aunt Mary critiquing the uncomfortable and unflattering dresses worn by the bridesmaids. Well, someone needed to say it. But it doesn’t end there. Apart from sharing their complaints in person, people are now taking their judgments online too. From questioning the groom’s funny hairstyle to finding faults in the tacky venue, nothing escapes the keen eyes of these online wedding shamers. In fact, there’s an entire subreddit called r/WeddingShaming dedicated to thrashing anything from wedding decorations, the music, and many other gaudy details. They don’t even spare the brides and grooms. Keep scrolling to look at some new posts shared in the community about crazy wedding drama.
Surprise! A Pregnant Alien Officiant
Mother Of The Bride. Bride’s Dress Also Had Bejeweled Top And Float Bottom
Family Wedding In India
The groom’s sisters had dresses, makeup, jewellery and hair done similar to the bride. The only difference is bride’s red wedding bangles. That’s a lot even for Indian customs!
They do say marry into the family.. what would been custom for the family to have?
Couples want their big day to be (extra) special, so they spare no expenses to ensure the celebration is memorable for everyone. As per a study by The Knot, the average cost of a wedding in the USA in 2023 was $35,000. And that doesn’t even include the cost of the engagement rings. Well, the cost of getting married has increased significantly over the years. In 2007, the average cost was around $16,000, but by 2017, it had jumped to $28,000. Imagine spending so much money, only to realize the venue was smelly or the dance floor was slippery.
Planning the perfect wedding is never easy; it takes months, if not years. It requires attention to numerous details: venue, guest list, invitations, attire, catering, decoration and so much more. And, even though the bride and groom and their families put collective efforts into ensuring everything is the best, there are chances that things are a complete disaster (even if the disaster is wilted flowers).
MOTB In White! It Literally Looks Like A Double Wedding To Me
Am I missing something? The mother of the BRIDE is hanging all over the groom?
This Woman Is Probably The Biggest Narcissist I’ve Ever Met
She wore this to her college friends wedding (the groom.) She’d never met the bride prior, and the bride was wearing a very very simple relaxed gown.
Looks like someone was hoping the groom would pick her over the bride...
I Have No Words For This… Absolutely Heartless
"Aww I love my best friend apart from how she super doesn't fit my wedding vibe oh wells". People are diᴄks.
But the definition of a successful celebration can differ from person to person. “Instagram and Pinterest give us a vision of what a ‘perfect’ wedding looks like, and anything less to some people is not good enough. But these images are usually filtered, photoshopped or styled by professionals. So, while these platforms can inspire wedding days, it sets a standard in some people’s minds of what it should or shouldn’t look like,” Kate Beavis, who runs a wedding blog called Magpie Wedding, told the BBC.
However, sometimes, it’s a possibility that certain aspects of an event may fall short of expectations. In such instances, it's important to address the issues rather than overlook them.
Tw: M***er, Death - This Truly Unhinged Theme, The Table Names Are Their "Favourite Serial K*****s"
From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet
Only Some Of You Can Eat! Posted On Local Radio Page
That's gross. I'd decline the invite, or attend the ceremony only.
The biggest chunk of most wedding budgets is spent on the venue. Couples roughly spend about 37% of their overall budget on it. But finding the right place can be quite tricky. Sometimes the price tag of the architectural wonder you love doesn’t match your humble budget. Then there are questions about capacity, amenities, and other fees.
I Just Can’t With This, It’s So Bad
Future Bride Thinks The Handmaids Tale Is A Perfect Theme For The Wedding
Was Picking Up Halloween Candy, Saw This Disaster: "Officially Domesticated"
After spending all that time and money to find 'the place', it's only fair that the couple should be informed about any shortcomings. For instance, sometimes the venue might not provide essential amenities like clean restrooms or sufficient parking space. In such cases, guests feel inconvenienced or frustrated. They have a right to let the couple know about their sufferings.
Guests Must Wear Yellow, May Not Speak Aloud
I Feel Like I’m Missing Something That Makes This Cute
My Cousin Is Butthurt That No One Is Donating To Their Wedding …
Some people also actually attempt to sell TICKETS to their weddings to "cover costs". Tacky.
As per USA Today Life, in 2007, only 17% of couples had a theme for their wedding but in 2017, nearly 50% had one. People want their functions to stand out from others and that is why they have more customized events. As the soon-to-be partners have so much on their plates, adding an extra task can be challenging.
For instance, the happy couple decided on "Vintage Romance" as the theme. As a special touch, they add a vintage photo booth with props like feather boas, top hats, and antique frames so that guests can take fun photos. Now imagine, the camera man or woman completely ignores the people at the booth. What a shame, right?
This Is As Tacky As It Gets... Not Even A "Buy The Bride A Drink" Just $$$ Please
I hate living in a society where it's become the norm for (some) people to ask strangers for money, often for ridiculously entitled reasons.
This May End Up Being The Grooms Funeral
Ah Yes. Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day
To be fair, it's not like there are literally thousands of other things that could be served at a wedding.
Catering, band, liquor, DJ, lighting, and decor are some other significant aspects of a nuptial ceremony. For instance, the food might not be good due to reasons like stale dishes, poor presentation or inadequate serving staff. Similarly, even with beautiful decorations, there are chances that the center pieces are dirty or flimsy. Or the bride could go into bridezilla mode due to the pressure of perfection.
Wedding Favors Are Engraved Bullet Casings With The Date And The Couples' Names On Them
Shotgun weddings are apparently still a thing.
Pregnant Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding…
White Woman Worried About Her Venue Staff Being Minorities
While it's natural to want your big day to be perfect, striving to make everything flawless can actually add a lot of stress. Dave Smithson from Anxiety UK said, “Sometimes anxiety can affect us so much that we feel genuinely paralyzed when it comes to making decisions. Not only are you planning the biggest party of your life, but you may also have external pressures on top of that. Financial worry, family pressures, conflict and decision-making are all common concerns.”
Well This Should Be Fun - Online Wedding Group Drama
How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!!
There’s A Time And Place To Be This Trashy, And It’s Not At Your Wedding
All this additional pressure of not meeting personal and societal standards can make a person feel easily irritated or moody. The extensive decision-making process along with the immense amount of preparations could cause individuals to lose sleep or feel extra tired. It's important for couples to remember that minor problems are inevitable.
Old High School Classmate Faked A Negative Test To Get Married Abroad. (As A Bonus, This Is The Mentioned Last Pic)
“Close Friend” Of The Bride Came Dressed Like This
Vegan Bride Bans All Omnivore Guests From Wedding
As a meat eater I would not have a problem with a vegan dinner. I love to try new food. However uninvite someone because they eat meat is stupid. But you don't need to serve meat. As a guest I strongly believe you eat what you get served - unless allergic.
Learning to let go of the need for everything to be perfect will help make the planning process more relaxed and enjoyable. Accept the fact that you will go through a lot of emotions before the big day, including stress as a bride or groom. All you need to do is have a healthy approach to manage those feelings. For instance, if at the last minute, the bridesmaids complain that their shoes are not comfy, you can graciously ask them to wear their own footwear.
I Doubt This Qualifies For High School Volunteer Hours
Why Get Married If You Hate Your Spouse
No, No That's Not The Bride
Teamwork is dream work. You don’t need to take all the responsibilities of planning on your shoulders alone. Simply delegate some of the work. Also remember to set realistic expectations. Most importantly, take care of your physical and mental health during this busy time. Instead of striving for perfection, people should focus on what truly matters: enjoying the special day and cherishing the precious moments with your loved ones.
So, while it’s arguable whether or not one should shame wedding blunders, people online don’t hesitate to call out such instances. After all, you learn from your mistakes (especially after you see them online). Which hilarious wedding moment did you think was the most trashy? Have you ever experienced any wedding drama? Tell us!
Bride Is Upset Her Sister’s Life Isn’t Revolving Around Her Wedding
If sister did this KNOWING the bride would hate it and object, then they have bigger issues than a wedding....
Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire
I really love the flowers and color of the bridal party's dresses .
My Mum's 'Friend' Had This Dress Especially Made To Wear To My Wedding
My Barbie had that exact dress in the 1980s. I never paired it with a black bag though...
Will Threatening To Sue My Friends And Family Make Them Attend My Wedding
"I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child's Birthday Party"
That 14 year old was probably mortified! I can barely stand hearing ‘Happy Birthday’ within my own home on my birthday, could you imagine it at a wedding?
Bride Mad Moh Is Pregnant And Is "Ruining" Bachelorette
Screenshot: Bride And Moh Scam Bridesmaids
Bride Struggling To Find Engagement Photos With Guns That Don’t Look “Kinda Redneck”…
Classy people don’t take engagement photos with guns. That’s why you’re not receiving any suggestions. Hope that helps.
Sent From A Friend Getting Married Abroad
This Is The Cringiest Wedding Countdown I’ve Ever Seen. She’s Not Pregnant
Bridezilla Upset Florist Is Having Surgery 8 Weeks Before Her Very Important Wedding… (The Comment Section Was Not On Her Side And She Left The Group Lol)
The florist was much more polite than I would have been.. 💐
This Stuff Bugs Me So Damned Much!!
Best Combo! A Beautiful Wedding Dress And A Um… Hat
Wedding Guest Wears All White And Is Prominently In All The Photos Of Me & My Dad Dancing
I mean, she’s not really mistakable as the bride. Just looks like someone’s aunt or work colleague.
Moh Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony
Mother Of The Groom’s Outfit - I’m Sure The Bride Was Thrilled!
Bride Owns A Spray Tan Business And Requires Bridesmaids To Get A Spray Tan
Bride Asks If It's Tacky For Her Future Sil To Get Engaged Two Months Before The Most Important Day Of All Their Lives
Utterly Gobsmacked Over This Groom’s Very Normal Wedding™ Outfit Choice
Saw This On A Wedding Group, Tacky, Cringe, The Whole Lot
If somebody wanted to actually do a ‘police’ inspired wedding, I think the only way to not make it tasteless is styling it after one of those TV shows, like Brooklyn 9-9.
Someone Very Very Close To The Bride & Groom Wore This To The Wedding
Nothing Says Classy Like Shotgun Shells!
Op Said They Don’t Need To Be Roasted
I'd live in consonant fear of catching some misaimed spittle.
On Your Own Car, Sure. But On Your Mom's Car
Boyyyy, I Ain’t Ever. Thursday At 4pm Invite For A Saturday Wedding
You Must Go Into Debt To Be In My Wedding
I can promise that the following day, if any of the guests are asked "What were the groomsmen wearing on their feet?" no one will remember, and if they do remember they won't know or care that they were custom.
MLM Making It’s Way Around The Wedding Photographer Groups. Photog Was Blocked When She Declined
Bride Thinks Returning Wedding Decorations After Using Them Is A Great Way To “Save Money”
Oh yes - what a great idea, also return the wedding dress, Bridesmaids' dresses etc....why stop with decorations?
Everyone In The Comments Encouraging Her To Keep It Outside, “Guests Will Be Fine”
Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back
People Will Try To Sell Anything
“How Dare They Use The Same Venue As Us”
Saw This Post In A Wedding Planning Bookface Group
Another cracker breeding dogs for profit.......were they even the same breed? Health tested? Vet checked? grrrrrrrrrrr
Soliciting Wedding Funds From Strangers Isn’t Tacky At Allllll /S
Weddings ARE expensive! I fail to see how that is MY problem though.
If You Have To Ask If It’s Tacky, It Probably Is…
A Couple In My Town Got Married And This Was The Grooms Reception Attire
Yet Another Groom Terribly Dressed And Overall Ick
Photographer On Shrooms - Horrible Vendors
A “Mother Of The Bride Sympathy Party” Because She Doesn't Get To Control Every Aspect Of Her Daughter's Wedding
“Everybody knows that you get to have the wedding of your dreams when your daughter gets married” WHAT? Who knows that? No ma’am, that was supposed to be your own wedding.
Wedding Photographer Here. Received This Vendor “Meal” After Standing And Shooting For 6 Hours…
Do I Except Or Decline The Wedding Invitation…
Guest At My Cousins Reception Changed Into This Outfit Halfway Through The Night
Videographer Walks Out Of Wedding After The Groom Kills A Snake In Front Of Guests During Reception
Bit Of A Doozy From A Local Cafe Where They Had An Unannounced Rogue Wedding Show Up In Their Shop
Great exposure. Their 12 followers will be certain to think of you when it's their turn.
Saw Someone Selling Wedding Items - The Mismatch Here Hurts
The A*s, The Bride On Her Knees, The Beer…
Just When I Thought Bridezillas Were Done. Saw This In Wedding Group
The Rant, The Comment From Her Moh, Oh My God
Another Bride Who Thinks It’s The Parents Responsibility To Pay For A Wedding
Another Case Of A Groom Being Underdressed For His Own Wedding
I see nothing wrong here. This wasnt a " i cant be bothered" groom. They deliberately chose the outfit and bride was happy. We shame people who demand a picture perfect wedding, but then also shame them if they dont wear what we consider appropiate attire ?
Bride Wants To Send “You’re Not Invited To My Wedding” Messages With Save The Dates
why do you send save-the-dates if they are not invited to an event? I don't understand.
She Looks Stunning And He Looks Like A Schoolboy
Op Doesn’t Want To Include New Step Daughters
I have sympathy for the bride being pressured into accepting her soon-to-be stepdaughters BUT I think there is a much bigger issue.....I think the OP really needs to reconsider the marriage given that all she sees the stepdaughters as people to cook and clean after. Does she even like the children?
Classy A*s Grab Photo On Social Media Trying To Sell The Dress
The Way They Served Ice Cream At A Wedding (Not My Pic, Just Thought Ppl Here Would Appreciate It)
It's all fun and games until Aunty Mavis has one too many and tries to sit on it.