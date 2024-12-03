24YO Thinks 58YO Fiancé’s Kids Who Are In Their Thirties Should Call Him Dad, They Find It Funny

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a stepparent takes a lot of love, effort, and care, as you have to maintain your relationship with your partner and also build one with their children. Things can get even more complicated if you’re dating someone who has adult kids because then they’ll definitely have strong opinions.

This is the situation a young man found himself in after getting involved with a woman more than twice his age. He really wanted to be a father figure to her kids, but they didn’t take him seriously since they were all older than him.

More info: Reddit | Update

RELATED:

When becoming a part of a new family, it’s best not to make waves or demands too soon until you develop a good rapport with everyone

Share icon

Image credits: fauxels / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A 35-year-old man shared that his dad passed away when he was very young, leaving behind his mom and two siblings and that sometime after his death, she began dating again

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, his mother got engaged to a 24-year-old man who is younger than all three of her kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Her fiancé didn’t seem to mind the age gap and told her children that he knew he wouldn’t ever be able to replace their father but that he would love it if they would call him dad

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Matheus Bertelli / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman’s adult son found her fiancé’s request hilarious and told him that he felt it was weird, which made the man upset, and he ended up leaving

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Marcus Aurelius / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The eldest son got reprimanded by his mom for upsetting her partner, and even though she acknowledged that his request was “kooky,” she wanted her kids to go along with it

Image credits: ThrowRA_SonOfSands

The guy asked netizens for advice on how to avoid offending his mom and her fiancé while still letting them know that the request was weird and “borderline offensive”

ADVERTISEMENT

The man and his siblings had accepted their mom’s latest beau and wanted her to be happy. The only issue they had was when the 24-year-old guy, who is younger than all of them, wanted to be called “dad.” It clearly seemed to mean a lot to him, and he felt offended when his fiancée’s adult kids found his request extremely hilarious.

When stepparents want to bring about such a big change in their stepkids’ lives, they need to first have a discussion with their partner about it. The biological parent and the stepparent need to decide how they are going to parent the children and what exactly that will look like. If they aren’t on the same page, it can cause the kids to act out.

The woman’s adult children were definitely against the idea of calling her fiancé dad. The poster said that it felt uncomfortable because he is a decade older than the other man and also because he didn’t want to bestow the title on anyone else but his deceased dad. Experts also state that stepparents shouldn’t force such decisions upon their stepkids.

It is important to take the transition slowly and let the child take the lead. Or else, forcing a relationship and making demands from them can cause push back and lead to a rift. The biological parent can also help make things easier for their kids and their partner by taking the lead and having open and honest discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Jasmin Wedding Photography / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Since the mom’s fiancé, Phil, kept pushing his grown stepkids to call him dad, the poster said that he and his siblings had planned to put their foot down. In an update post, the OP shared that he and his brother tried making Phil uncomfortable by calling him “daddy” and eventually told him that they didn’t consider him their father.

Obviously this did not go down well and caused a huge conflict between all family members. This is, of course, a unique case where the stepkids are older than the stepparent, which is also why there was so much pushback from the woman’s children.

No matter what the situation, it’s advised that parents and stepparents seek counseling for themselves and the kids. This will help them take a step back and accommodate their needs and those of the children. Over time, the conflicts between the stepkids and their parent’s new partner may also be minimized.

When parents with adult children date or marry someone new, they need to acknowledge the complex emotions their kids may have. There might be grief about their deceased or absent parent, and a feeling of divided loyalty. That’s why parents need to keep their children in the loop and make them also feel valued and heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster’s mom was initially angry about the conflict that her kids had with her partner, but she eventually understood their point of view. The OP did tell netizens in his update that he felt that his mom’s marriage with Phil was off since the guy had disappeared.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think the man was justified to ask his partner’s grown-up children to call him dad?

People told the poster to put his foot down with Phil and figure out exactly what his endgame was