You think you’re just popping into your nearest grocery store for some milk and eggs, but somehow you end up witnessing a person in a full-on chicken suit, a goat wandering down the aisle, or someone snoring right in the middle of the store.

Believe it or not, it can and has actually happened at Walmart. You might have heard of this iconic US store even if you have never stepped foot inside one.

But worry not, because you’re not missing out completely since you can see it all play out online. This multinational retail corporation has become such a cultural phenomenon that it now has fans all over the world, with people sharing and posting their favorite quirky and funny moments they spot in the stores.

Whether it’s unusual outfits worn by customers or unexpected visitors and bizarre encounters, these pictures taken at different Walmart stores prove that everyday shopping can be unexpectedly entertaining.

#1

Service Cat??

Man in Walmart aisle holding a shopping cart and walking an orange cat on a leash among Walmart people.

BiloxiD Report

steffd90 avatar
Steff
Steff
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guard cat 🐈

RELATED:
    #2

    Only At Walmart 😂

    Two Walmart people sleeping on furniture displays inside the store, appearing relaxed and casual in hoodies and sneakers.

    flamesword19999 Report

    manic_mama avatar
    Manic Mama
    Manic Mama
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah. These are the husbands of Walmart - catching up on sleep while their wives shop.

    #3

    LOL..😂😂

    Person wearing a donut print shirt and pizza print pants standing at a Walmart checkout in humorous Walmart people fashion.

    Mysterious-Exam-4568 Report

    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? He's covered up, unlike some things I see on WalMart lists.

    View more comments

    The first question that pops up when you see these strange and funny moments during a simple shopping trip is: why?

    Because Walmart is not just your run-of-the-mill grocery store.

    Being among the world’s largest companies by revenue, it is also the largest private employer. It currently operates more than 10,000 stores across different countries and employs millions of people worldwide.

    With that kind of scale, it’s no wonder you might see something strange every now and then if this is your go-to shopping hub.
    #4

    A Picture My Dad Took Yesterday

    Man wearing plastic bag on head as a face shield inside Walmart with shopping carts nearby in a store aisle.

    thebobz2 Report

    #5

    Ohio Walmart Be Quackin

    Customers and unusual Walmart people shopping with a live duck inside a brightly lit Walmart store aisle.

    1800smelly Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Went for a gander, found some crisps that would look good as a replacement beak.

    #6

    Banana Car At Walmart

    Large banana-shaped car parked in a Walmart parking lot at night with palm trees and other cars nearby.

    drmayhem007 Report

    Walmart stores are also highly accessible — with stores spread across rural and urban areas of the US. Its affordable everyday products also attract people from different income groups.

    Many stores also stay open for long hours, some even 24/7, so there is a high chance you might spot customers shopping in their pajamas or other comfortable or even quirky outfits.

    As seen through these posts, some regulars can also be spotted shopping with their pets in the carts or bringing their bikes inside the store, if the staff lets them.
    #7

    Hmmm

    Man wearing cowboy hat holding small dog while checking out at Walmart registers, with Walmart people employee nearby.

    Tb0neguy Report

    raeraebum avatar
    Chat GPT
    Chat GPT
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am him Him is me We are one

    #8

    Saw This Guy Pull Out His Setup While His Wife Went In To Shop

    Man seated under a car tire-shaped umbrella in a parking lot, a humorous Walmart people moment captured.

    teh_crude_dust_gale Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Total boss move. I aspire to be this man one day.

    #9

    Corona 11

    Person dressed as an astronaut pushing a Walmart shopping cart filled with groceries in a parking lot at night.

    sanstime Report

    dollhh avatar
    dollh h
    dollh h
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of these pics seem to be pandemic era

    For those who’ve never been to a Walmart, it’s worth pointing out just how huge these stores can be — some locations are even bigger than your typical American supermarket.

    This means that there is plenty of space for things to get misplaced or for random situations happening around the stores — for example someone noticing old food left in one corner for who knows how long, or finding snacks mysteriously scattered in the jeans aisle.

    One can imagine that it must take a lot of time and effort from the employees to handle these kinds of surprises on the fly.

    These huge stores also give customers lots of space to explore different aisles at their own pace and a lower chance of bumping into someone they know, part of the reason why people feel more comfortable wearing what they want, and do not feel judged.
    #10

    This Goat Is The Goat

    Woman at Walmart carrying a dog in a baby carrier while shopping, surrounded by various store products and customers.

    RustyInTexas Report

    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That can't be very comfortable for the goat.

    #11

    Not Sure What To Say …

    Person dressed in a yellow chicken costume and sunglasses shopping in a Walmart aisle with a cart and groceries.

    reddit.com Report

    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's covered up and the outfit is amusing.

    #12

    Classic

    Silver car missing wheels parked on blocks in a Walmart parking lot with shopping carts nearby on a sunny day.

    reddit.com Report

    According to Walmart’s own estimates, around 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of one of their stores, which goes to show just how widespread and accessible the supermarket really is.

    But then again, simply being the largest or closest store doesn’t automatically explain why you might spot a pet chicken chilling in a cart or a shopper boldly wearing pizza‑printed pants.

    Unlike a shopping mall or an upscale boutique, this supermarket does not market itself as a style‑focused destination. You won’t see any glossy ads by Walmart on TV pushing trendiness or high fashion.

    Instead, its marketing has long focused on value and convenience, with slogans like “Save Money. Live Better.”

    This can be another reason why shoppers don’t feel the need to follow some unspoken rules or dress codes.
    #13

    Pet Chickens In A Cart At The Front Door

    Two chickens perched on a shopping cart filled with bags inside a Walmart store near a coin machine.

    RiceApprehensive6352 Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, chickens gotta eat, too!

    #14

    It's Methatron!

    Modified car with a homemade robot costume parked outside Walmart at night, part of funny Walmart people photos.

    JGrebz Report

    #15

    I Almost Pissed Myself Laughing. Sorry It's Not A Close Up

    Person wearing an unusual white plastic covering while pushing a shopping cart in a Walmart produce aisle.

    Kfaircloth41 Report

    #16

    Absolute Unit

    Man wearing high heel boots and handcuffs at a counter inside a store, a funny Walmart people moment.

    keyboardstep Report

    #17

    R/Walmart

    Black SUV crashed inside Walmart aisle with confused Walmart people and employees observing the chaotic store scene.

    Queasy_Disaster_5572 Report

    #18

    A Place To Nap

    Stack of paper towels on Walmart shelves with a hidden person resting inside, showcasing funny Walmart people moments.

    JaseLyle Report

    Whatever the reasons, it’s clear that Walmart has captured a global fanbase.

    The “People of Walmart” trend once had its own website featuring user-submitted photos of quirky or awkward shoppers. Even though the website itself has gone offline, fans continue to share their funniest Walmart moments on other social media pages such as on Reddit, Facebook and TikTok. And we just can’t get enough of it.
    #19

    Actual Marge Simpson

    Customer with large curly wig shopping in Walmart beauty aisle near low price signs and shelves of products.

    tessmeisterr Report

    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More like blonde Peggy Bundy.

    #20

    Jur Ass Has Had It Park

    Green and yellow Jeep with a Jurassic Park theme parked in a Walmart parking lot among other vehicles on a cloudy day.

    Glasgow351 Report

    #21

    Well I Mean Seen It Outside Walmart

    A Walmart person in a green top on a mobility scooter with a child sitting beneath the front footrest.

    n_word_4_me Report

    #22

    Somebody Tried To Get High Off The Hemp Soap.. Shows The Level Of Smarts Someone Had

    Hemp bar soap with a hemp leaf design on packaging and product, displayed on a Walmart store shelf among other items.

    scab_smuggler Report

    #23

    She Is A Regular And Refuses To Leave Her Bike At The Door!

    Elderly person with bicycle using self-checkout at Walmart with groceries and bags around them.

    FinalTimeOut Report

    ixacacau avatar
    K Ma
    K Ma
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't blame her one bit.

    #24

    Only In Wal-Mart...sir That Is Not How Pocketknives Work

    Shoppers in a Walmart aisle with one person wearing a large knife in their back pocket, creating a confusing scene.

    Honey_Sweetness Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is an accident waiting to happen.

    #25

    Found This Early January A Customer Threw Or Old Associate Threw It On Top Of The Coolers And It Has Been Up There For 3 Years 🤮

    Oscar Mayer honey ham and honey smoked turkey sub kit packaging with nutrition facts and resealable bag on table.

    xholdingontosmokex Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is it not rotten?!

    #26

    Saw A Pygmy Marmasat At The Local Walmart

    Small monkey perched on a shopping cart handle with colorful water bottle in a Walmart store, funny Walmart people moment.

    Individual_Day_9332 Report

    #27

    Some Karen Just Complained About How This Dog Parked

    Black sedan parked improperly in a Walmart parking lot, illustrating confusing Walmart people behavior in a busy outdoor scene.

    loanme20 Report

    #28

    Eh, Good Enough

    A small black car parked in a Walmart parking lot surrounded by shopping carts in confusing Walmart people scene.

    burgerbitch696969 Report

    #29

    Moving? Stop By Wal-Mart And Get Some Snacks For The Road

    Old car parked outside Walmart, overloaded with numerous bags and items secured by straps on its roof and bed, Walmart people.

    queen11tb Report

    #30

    Guess Who Came In

    Man wearing reunion shirt giving thumbs up at Walmart checkout with store shelves and shoppers in the background.

    Infamy220 Report

    marthadefrayne avatar
    MED71
    MED71
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is on the screen? Lol

    #31

    Can You Spot The Difference LOL

    Gallon of milk shelf at Walmart with a misplaced large bottle of school glue among the dairy products.

    xikxrrspect Report

    #32

    What The Hell, Jeans And Snack Mix

    Clear container and spilled snack mix with pretzels and chocolate pieces on a Walmart shelf, illustrating funny Walmart people.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    Praise The Lord

    Walmart people shopping aisle with a battery-powered cart stopped and a humorous sign about the battery dying

    Cuppycakess_ Report

    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For some people, "walking some meters" is possible, but "walking some kilometers" is not.

    #34

    Someone Just Left This Here

    Red Among Us figure on Walmart shelf next to handwritten funny note referencing popular gaming meme.

    Trippy_hippi Report

    #35

    Why?

    Shoes and one sock visible under a Walmart bathroom stall, showcasing a funny and confusing Walmart people moment.

    No-Security2022 Report

    #36

    They’re Nuns. I Hope

    Three women dressed as nuns walking inside Walmart near checkout and snack aisle with bananas on display.

    DarthDadaddy Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be interested to know what their confectionary taste is like.

    #37

    I Love Walmart People Being Care Free ❤️‍🩹

    Person in a blue onesie shopping at Walmart aisle filled with health and nutrition products, creating a funny Walmart people moment.

    weareallcrazy20 Report

    #38

    I Dig It Actually

    Person in bright red outfit with yellow plaid shirt tied around waist shopping for markers in Walmart aisle.

    SubCiro28 Report

    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That has some massive kindergarten teacher vibes

    #39

    Represent

    Walmart people employee wearing a navy shirt with Walmart logos and a large Walmart belt buckle indoors.

    iShartted Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That belt has some heavy lifting to do....

    #40

    My Coworkers Are Like This

    Shirtless man standing near shopping carts in Walmart parking lot on a sunny day, holding phone in hand.

    okiejames Report

    #41

    How Is This Acceptable???

    Person standing on boxes stacked on a cart reaching for items on a high shelf inside a Walmart store aisle.

    Me-pattiann718 Report

    #42

    Not Technically Walmart, But I Don't Know Where Else To Post This

    Person in a full protective suit and gas mask inside a fast food restaurant, a funny Walmart people moment.

    AbsoluteMadvlad Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen a few ASDAs here in the UK with a Maccy D's inside, so we'll let this one slide.

    #43

    My Friend's Shenanigans On His Last Day Working For Walmart

    Banana with Walmart security tag attached on black surface in a funny and confusing Walmart people moment.

    crime_guy Report

    #44

    Martha And Snoop Dog?! Talk About An Odd Couple

    Walmart people display of Bic EZ Reach lighters with humorous photos of people holding lighters near candles.

    msinclaire Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And more? I have absolutely no idea what they mean....

    #45

    Pretty Sure This Is Unsanitary

    Bags of chips displayed on a Walmart shelf with a price tag, showcasing typical Walmart people shopping scene.

    CandyCornLord86 Report

    #46

    The Parking Lot At Walmart

    Horse-drawn carriage parked between cars in a Walmart parking lot, showcasing Walmart people in a confusing scene.

    Waiting-For-October Report

    #47

    This Is A Series Of Events I Like To Call, ✨walmart✨

    Loaf of bread placed among Walmart people shoe insoles, creating a funny and confusing shopping display.

    biggyboo1800 Report

